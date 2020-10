IMAGE SENSOR

Type 36 x 24 mm CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 45 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 47.1 megapixels

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Low-Pass Filter Built-in/Fixed

Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system

Colour Filter Type Primary Colour

Sensor shift-IS Yes, up to 5-stops, up to 8-Stops when used with compatible RF IS lenses [1]

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC X

LENS

Lens Mount RF

(EF and EF-S lenses can be attached using: Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R)

EF-M lenses are not compatible

Focal Length Equivalent to 1.0x the focal length of the lens with RF and EF lenses 1.6x with EF-S

FOCUSING

Type Dual Pixel CMOS AF

AF System/Points 100% horizontal and 100% vertical with Face + Tracking and Auto Selection modes

100% horizontal and 90% vertical with manual selection and large zone modes [2]

AF working range EV -6 – 20 (at 23°C & ISO100) [3]



AF Modes

One Shot

Servo AF

AI Focus AF (in A+ Scene Intelligent Auto mode )

AF Point Selection Automatic selection: Face + tracking. 1053 Available AF areas when automatically selected

Manual selection: 1-point AF (AF frame size can be changed) 5940 (stills)/ (4500) movie AF positions available

Manual selection: AF point Expansion 4 points (up, down, left, right)

Manual selection: AF point Expansion surrounding points

Manual selection: Zone AF (all AF points divided into 9 focusing zones)

Manual selection: Large Zone AF (Vertical)

Manual selection: Large Zone AF (Horizontal)

AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed halfway or AF ON is pressed in One Shot AF mode. Using customised button set to AF stop in AI servo

AF Assist Beam Emitted by built in LED or optional dedicated Speedlite (flash)

Manual Focus Selected on lens

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes







Real-time with image sensor, 384-zone metering.

(1) Evaluative metering (linked to All AF points)

(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.1% of viewfinder at centre)

(3) Spot metering: Centre spot metering (approx. 3.1% viewfinder at centre)

AF point-linked spot metering not provided

(4) Centre weighted average metering

Metering Brightness Range EV -3 – 20 (at 23°C, ISO100, with evaluative metering)

AE Lock Auto: AE lock takes effect when focus is achieved

Manual: By AE lock button in P, Av, Fv, Tv and M modes

Exposure Compensation +/-3 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (can be combined with AEB).

AEB +/-3 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments

Anti-flicker shooting Yes. Flicker detected at a frequency of 100 Hz or 120 Hz. Maximum continuous shooting speed may decrease

ISO Sensitivity [4] Auto 100-51200 (in 1/3-stop or 1 stop increments)

ISO can be expanded to L:50, H1:102400

SHUTTER

Type Electronically-controlled focal-plane shutter and Electronic shutter function on sensor

Speed 30-1/8000 sec (1/2 or 1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)

Shutter Release Soft touch electromagnetic release

WHITE BALANCE

Type Auto white balance with the imaging sensor

AWB (Ambience priority/White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting

Settings White balance compensation:

1. Blue/Amber +/-9

2. Magenta/Green +/-9

Custom White Balance Yes, 1 setting can be registered

+/-3 levels in single level increments

WB Bracketing 3, 2, 5 or 7 bracketed images per shutter release

Selectable Blue/Amber bias or Magenta/Green bias

VIEWFINDER

Type 0.5-inch OLED colour EVF

Dot count 5.69 Million dots (1600x1200)

Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal) Approx. 100%

Magnification Approx. 0.76x [5]

Eyepoint Approx. 23mm (from eyepiece lens centre)

Dioptre Correction -4 to +2 m-1 (dioptre)

Viewfinder Information Shutter speed, Aperture, ISO speed, AF point information, Exposure level indicator, Number of remaining exposures, Exposure compensation, Battery level, Electronic shutter, HDR shooting, Highlight tone priority, Multiple-exposure shooting, Dual Pixel RAW shooting, Self-timer shooting mode, Maximum burst, AF method, Exposure simulation, Drive mode, AEB, Metering mode, FEB, Anti-flicker shooting, Still/video cropping, Shooting mode, Aspect ratio, Scene icons Auto Lighting Optimizer, AE lock Picture Style, Flash-ready, White balance, FE lock, Image Quality, High-speed sync, Bluetooth function, Wi-Fi on/off, , Histogram, Electronic level, Focus distance scale in manual focus, IS system, Audio Level – Manual (video), recording time remaining (video), headphone level (video), Video recording resolution frame rate and compression (video) Rec indicator (video)

Depth of field preview Yes, via customised button

Eyepiece shutter N/A

LCD MONITOR

Type 8.01cm (3.15") Clear View LCD II, approx. 2.1million dots

Coverage Approx. 100%

Viewing Angle horizontally/ vertically Approx. 170° vertically and horizontally

Coating Anti-smudge. Reinforced glass incorporated

Brightness Adjustment Manual: Adjustable to one of seven levels

Colour Tone Adjustment: 4 settings

Touch-screen operations Capacitive method with menu functions, Quick Control settings, playback operations, and magnified display. AF point selection in still and Movies, touch shutter is possible in still photo shooting.

Display Options (1) Basic Camera settings

(2) Advance Camera settings

(3) Camera settings plus histogram and dual level display

(4) No info

(5) Quick Control Screen

FLASH

Modes E-TTL II Auto Flash, Metered Manual

X-sync 1/200sec mechanical shutter / 1/250th electronic 1st curtain

Flash Exposure Compensation +/- 3EV in 1/3 increments with EX series Speedlite flashes

Flash Exposure Bracketing Yes, with compatible External Flash

Flash Exposure Lock Yes

Second Curtain Synchronisation Yes via Speedlite

Hot Shoe/PC terminal Yes/Yes

External Flash Compatibility E-TTL II with EX series Speedlite, wireless multi-flash support

External Flash Control via camera menu screen

SHOOTING

Modes Stills; Scene Intelligent Auto, Flexible priority AE, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Bulb and Custom (x3)

Movie: Scene Intelligent Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Bulb and Custom (x3)

Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)

Colour Space sRGB and Adobe RGB

Image Processing



































Dual Pixel RAW – Portrait Relighting, Background Clarity ( in camera)

Highlight Tone Priority (2 settings)

Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)

Long exposure noise reduction

Clarity

High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings) (stills and video)

Lens optical correction

- Peripheral illumination correction, Chromatic aberration correction Distortion correction (during/after still photo shooting, during video only)

- Diffraction correction,

Digital Lens Optimizer (during/after still photo shooting)

Resize to M, S1, S2

Cropping of images (JPEG/HEIF)

- Aspect ratios 3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1

- Switch between vertical and horizontal cropping orientation

- Image straightening

- Cropping frame can be moved using touch screen operation

RAW image processing

Multiple exposure

HDR

HEIF to Jpeg conversion

Drive modes Single, Continuous High+, Continuous High, Continuous Low, Self timer (2s+remote, 10s+remote)

Continuous Shooting Max. Approx. 12fps. with Mechanical shutter or 20fps with electronic shutter speed maintained for 350 JPEG or 180 RAW images [6] [7]

Interval timer Built in

FILE TYPE - Stills

Still Image Type





JPEG: 2 compression options

RAW: RAW, C-RAW 14bit (14-bit A/D converstion with Mechanical shutter and Electronic 1st Curtain, 13-bit A/D conversion with H+ mode, 12-bit A/D conversion with Electronic shutter, Canon original RAW 3rd edition)

HEIF: 10bit HEIF is available in HDR shooting with [HDR PQ] set to [Enable]

Complies with Exif 2.31 and Design rule for Camera File system 2.0

Complies with Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1

RAW+JPEG/HEIF simultaneous recording Yes, any combination of RAW + JPEG or RAW + HEIF possible, including Dual Pixel RAW +JPEG/HEIF

Image Size 3:2 ratio (L, RAW, C-RAW) 8192x5464, (M1) 5808x3872, (S1) 4176x2784, (S2) 2400x1600

1.6x (crop) (L) 5088x3392, (S2) 2400x1600

4:3 ratio (L) 7280x5464, (M1) 5152x3872, (S1) 3712x2784, (S2) 2112x1600

16:9 ratio (L) 8192x4608, (M1) 5808x3264, (S1) 4176x2344, (S2) 2400x1344

1:1 ratio (L) 5456x5456, (M1) 3872x3872, (S1) 2784x2784, (S2) 1600x1600

Folders New folders can be manually created, named and selected

File Numbering (1) Consecutive numbering

(2) Auto reset

(3) Manual reset

Fie naming 2 User presets

EOS MOVIE

Movie Type



MP4 Video: 8K DCI/ UHD (17:9 / 16:9) 4K DCI/ UHD (17:9 / 16:9), Full HD

8K/4K/ Full HD: AVC/H.265 variable (average) bit rate, Audio: Linear PCM

4K/ Full HD: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 variable (average) bit rate, Audio: Linear PCM

8K RAW: 12bit CRM Audio: Linear PCM

Movie Size









8K DCI (17:9) 8192 x 4320 (29.97, 25, 24, 23.98 fps) RAW, intra or inter frame [9]

8K UHD (16:9) 7680 x 4320 (29.97, 25, , 23.98 fps) intra or inter frame [9]

4K DCI (17:9) 4096 x 2160 (119.9, 100, 59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 24, 23.98 fps) intra or inter frame [9]

4K UHD (16:9) 3840 x 2160 (119.9, 100, 59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.98 fps) intra or inter frame [9]

Full HD (16:9) 1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.98 fps) intra or inter frame [9]

Full HD (16:9) 1920 x 1080 HDR (29.97, 25 fps) inter frame [9]

Full HD (16:9) 1920 x 1080 (29.97, 25) light inter frame

Colour Sampling (Internal recording) 8K/ 4K/ Full HD - YCbCr4:2:0 8-bit or YCbCr4:2:2 10bit

Canon Log Yes, Canon Log 1

Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec. (excluding High Frame Rate movies). No 4GB file limit with exFAT formatted SD card. [9]

High Frame Rate Movie

MOV Video: 4K – DCI 4096x2160 or UHD 3840x2160 UHD at 100fps or 119.9fps

Recorded as 1/4-speed slow motion movie

Single scene maximum recording up to 7min 29sec.

Frame Grab



35.4-megapixel JPEG still image frame grab from 8K DCI movie possible

33.2-megapixel JPEG still image frame grab from 8K UHD movie possible

8.8-megapixel JPEG still image frame grab from 4K DCI movie possible

8.3-megapixel JPEG still image frame grab from 4K UHD movie possible

Bitrate/Mbps































































CRM:

8k Raw (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p): Approx. 2600 Mbps

MOV: MP4 H.264 Canon Log off

8K ALL-I (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p*/23.98p): Approx. 1300 Mbps

8K IPB (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p*/23.98p): Approx. 470 Mbps

4K (119.9p / 100p): Approx. 1880 Mbps

4K (59.94p/50.00p): ALL-I Approx. 940 Mbps

4K (59.94p/50.00p): IPB Approx. 230 Mbps

4K (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p): ALL-I Approx. 470 Mbps

4K (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p): IPB Approx. 120 Mbps

Full HD (59.94p/50.00p)/ALL-I: Approx. 180 Mbps

Full HD (59.94p/50.00p)/IPB Approx. 60 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p)/ALL-I: Approx. 90 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p)/IPB: Approx. 30 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p)/IPB (Light): Approx. 12 Mbps

8K Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 1300 Mbps

4K Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 470 Mbps

Full HD Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 90 Mbps

MOV: MP4 H.265 Canon Log on

8K ALL-I (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p*/23.98p): Approx. 1300 Mbps

8K IPB (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p*/23.98p): Approx. 680 Mbps

4K (119.9p / 100p): Approx. 1880 Mbps

4K (59.94p/50.00p): ALL-I Approx. 1000 Mbps

4K (59.94p/50.00p): IPB Approx. 340 Mbps

4K (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p): ALL-I Approx. 470 Mbps

4K (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p): IPB Approx. 170 Mbps

Full HD (59.94p/50.00p)/ALL-I: Approx. 230 Mbps

Full HD (59.94p/50.00p)/IPB Approx. 90 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p)/ALL-I: Approx. 135 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p/24.00p/23.98p)/IPB: Approx. 45 Mbps

Full HD (29.97p/25.00p)/IPB (Light): Approx. 28 Mbps

8K Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 1300 Mbps

4K Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 470 Mbps

Full HD Time Lapse (29.97p/25.00p) ALL-I: Approx. 135 Mbps

Microphone Built-in mono microphone (48 Khz, 16-bit x 2 channels)

HDMI Display Output to external monitor only (output of images and shooting information, images are recorded to the card)

Camera screen and External Monitor output ( Simultaneous recording to camera and external recorder, camera screen shows images with shooting information)

HDMI Output 4K (DCI) 59.94p / 50.00p/29.97p /25.00p/24.00p/ 23.98p,

4K (UHD) 59.94p / 50.00p/ 29.97p / 25.00p / 23.98p,

Full HD 59.94p / 59.94i, 50.00p / 50.00i

480p 59.94p

576p 50p

Uncompressed YCbCr 4:2:2, 8-bit or 10-bit, sound output via HDMI is also possible

Focusing Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye/Face Detection and Animal Tracking AF, Movie Servo AF

Manual Focus (Peaking and Focus Guide available)

ISO Auto: 100-6400, H: 51200

Manual: 100-25600, H1: 51200,

OTHER FEATURES

Custom Functions 23 Custom Functions

Metadata Tag User copyright information (can be set in camera)

Image rating (0-5 stars)

IPTC data (registered with EOS Utility)

IPTC data ( via MFT app)

Image transfer with caption (Caption registered with EOS Utility)

LCD Panel/Illumination Yes/Yes

Water/Dust resistance Yes [11]

Voice Memo Yes

Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes

Playback zoom 1.5x - 10x in 15 steps

Display Formats

Slide Show Image selection: All images, by Date, by Folder, Movies, Stills, Protected images or Rating

Playback time: 1/2/3/5/10 or 20 seconds

Repeat: On/Off

Histogram Brightness: Yes

RGB: Yes

Highlight Alert Yes

Image Erase Single image, select range, Selected images, Folder, Card

Image Erase Protection Erase protection of Single image, Folder or Card all found images (only during image search)

Self Timer 2 or 10 sec.

Menu Categories (1) Shooting menu

(2) AF Menu

(3) Playback menu

(4) Network

(5) Setup menu

(6) Custom Functions menu

(7) My Menu

Menu Languages 29 Languages

English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Vietnamese, Hindi, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Malay, Indonesia and Japanese

Firmware Update Update possible by the user (Camera, Lens, WFT, External Speedlite, BLE remote control, Lens adapter)

INTERFACE

Computer SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB C connector

Wi-Fi Wireless LAN (IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/AC) (5Ghz /2.4 GHz), with Bluetooth 4.2 support [12] Features supported - EOS Utility, Smartphone, Upload to image.canon, Wireless printing

Other HDMI micro out (Type D), External Microphone In/Line In (Stereo mini jack), Headphone socket (Stereo mini jack), N3-type terminal (remote control terminal) Flash sync socket

DIRECT PRINT

PictBridge Not supported

STORAGE

Type 1x CFexpress type B

1x SD/SDHC/SDXC and UHS-II

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM

PC & Macintosh Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 (tablet mode not supported)

OS X v10.12, 10.13, 10.14,10.15

SOFTWARE

Image Processing Digital Photo Professional 4.12.4 or later, Digital Photo Professional Express mobile app ( iPad only) (RAW Image Processing not DUAL PIXEL RAW on DPP modible)

Other EOS Utility 3.12.3 or later (incl. Remote Capture), Picture Style Editor, WFT Utility, EOS Lens Registration Tool, EOS Web Service Registration Tool, Canon Camera Connect app and image.canon app (iOS/Android)

POWER SOURCE

Batteries Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E6NH (supplied)/LP-E6N

Battery life With LCD Approx. 490 shots (at 23°C) [12]

With LCD Approx. 470 (at 0°C)

With Viewfinder Approx. 320 shots (at 23°C) [12]

With Viewfinder Approx. 310 (at 0°C)

Battery Indicator 6 levels + percentage

Power saving Power turns off after 30 seconds, 1, 3, 5, 10 or 30mins

Power Supply & Battery Chargers Battery charger LC-E6E (supplied), AC Adapter AC-E6N and DC Coupler DR-E6, AC Adapter Kit ACK-E6N/ACK-E6, Car Battery Charger CBC-E6, PD-E1 USB power adapter

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body Materials Magnesium Alloy body and Chassis with some components consisting of polycarbonate with glass fibre

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity

Dimensions (WxHxD) 135.8 x 97.5 x 88mm

Weight (body only) Approx. 650 g (738 g with card and battery)

ACCESSORIES

Wireless File Transmitter Wireless File Transmitter WFT-E10B

Lenses All RF lenses (EF & EF-S via Lens adapters)

Lens adapters Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Flash Canon Speedlite (EL-100, 90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 380EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III-RT, 470EX-AI, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, 600EX II-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite MR-14EX, Macro Ring Lite MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT)

Remote Controller/Switch Remote control with N3 type socket, Wireless Remote Control BR-E1, Infrared Remote RC-6 and Speedlite 600EX-II-RT

Other BG-R10 battery grip, GP-E2 GPS receiver (digital compass not supported), Stereo Microphone DM-E1 / DM-E100

All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.

Subject to change without notice.

[1] All RF lenses featuring optical Image Stabilizer except for RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM. 8-stops based on the CIPA standard with RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM at a focal distance of 105mm.

[2] The AF area available vary depending on the lens used

[3] The lowest light AF is available with an f/1.2 lens, center AF point, One-Shot AF, at 23°C / 73°F, ISO 100) Except RF lenses with a Defocus Smoothing (DS) coating

[4] Recommended Exposure Index

[5] with 50mm lens at infinity, -1m-1 dpt

[6] Max Frames per second will vary depending on the battery type, if Wi-Fi is turned on, operating temperature lens used and file size. The number of possible shots and maximum burst vary depending on shooting conditions (including [1.6x (crop)], aspect ratio, subject, memory card brand, ISO speed, Picture Style, and Custom Function). The speeds quoted are based on testing with the following settings: Shutter speed 1/1000 sec. or faster, Aperture Maximum aperture, Flash Not used, Flicker reduction Not used, Battery pack Fully charged LP-6NH, Temperature Room temperature (23°C / 73°F). Battery grip Not used, Dual Pixel RAW disabled, Wi-Fi settings OFF, Figures quoted are when used with CFexpress memory card 1400MB/s write speed.

[7] Max Frame rates for stills can vary between lenses and aperture setting used

[9] If the cameras internal temperature becomes too high the maximum recording time will be reduced

[10] In High frame Rate Movie mode sound is not recorded

[11] Although the camera features dust- and water-resistant construction, this cannot completely prevent dust or water droplets from entering the camera.

[12] Based on the CIPA Standard and using the battery supplied with the camera, except where indicated. In power saving mode