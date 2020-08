Model Resolution and frame rate Mode Approx. shooting time

(23°C / 73°F)*1 Recommended scene



EOS R5 8K 30p Full Sensor Width 20min 8K productions where a full frame mirrorless can be utilized to get unique angles alongside a main camera or additional cropping for 4K productions

Full Sensor Width RAW 20min As above but with the additional workflow flexibility of RAW

4K 120p Full Sensor Width 15min*2 Shorter bursts of slow motion

4K 60p Full Sensor Width 35min*3 High frame rate high resolution productions and independent films

APS-C Crop

(5.1K Oversampled) 25min When additional reach is required with higher frame rates – e.g. wildlife and sports and news gathering within a 4K production or even for tighter Full HD crops in post

4K 30p Full Sensor Width Not limited by heat Interviews, longer duration capture such as weddings

Full Sensor Width High Quality

(8.2K oversampling) 30min When additional resolution is required with a 4K30p production or for a Full HD workflow where cropping can be desirable with high resolution

APS-C Crop

(5.1K oversampled) Not limited by heat When additional reach is required – e.g. wildlife and sports and news gathering within a 4K production or even for tighter Full HD crops in post

EOS R6 4K 60p 94% sensor width

(5.1K oversampling) 30min Independent films shooting action or with the option of slow motion at high resolution

APS-C Crop 35min*3 Independent films shooting action at high resolution with the need for additional reach for sports or wildlife or tighter crops

4K 30p 94% sensor width

(5.1K oversampling) 40min*3 General purpose