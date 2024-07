Viewfinder Optical viewfinder with coinciding rangefinder (x0.67 magnification)

Wide-angle field of view

High refractive index optical formula

Extended rangefinder base

Independent LED backlit frame lines for standard prime lenses: 35mm, 50mm, 75mm (more focal lengths subject to change)

Exposure indicators

Dynamic information display

Automatic parallax correction

Automatic LED intensity adjustment

Interchangeable eyepiece, with optional diopter correction lenses

Sensor 35mm full size image format

24.5MP BSI-CMOS sensor

6064x4040 active pixels, 5.94µm pixel pitch

Electronic shutter, speeds from 2s to 1/32000

12-14bits programmable AD converter

Programmable gain from 0 to +30dB

Native gain: ISO 100 up to ISO 25600

Standard Bayer color filter

Optical stack with micro-lenses, no low-pass filter, IR filter < 1.0mm

Native monochrome mode

Output: Digital Negative (DNG), Mono DNG or JPEG format

Lens Interchangeable lens system

Leica-M compatible lens mount

Manual focus and aperture control

Dark chamber designed to fit collapsible lenses

Compatible with M39/LTM lenses via adapter (not included)

Body Dual-block machined aluminium body

ISO accessory shoe

Tripod socket A ¼,

Lugs for carrying strap

Dimensions : 138x79x33mm

Weight: 480g (incl. battery)

Finish: space gray, matte black

Controls Manual shutter speed selector

Automatic speed mode

2 stage shutter button: exposure metering/lock and shutter release

Top panel OLED control screen

In-finder control screen for settings and menu control

Quick ISO selection, white-balance and supplementary settings via integrated menu

System 64-bit quad-core ARM SoC

Image co-processor

Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity

Bluetooth LE 5.1

Internal storage: 32GB up to 256GB

USB-C connector, dual-role

Power Li-ion 7.2V battery, 1080mAh capacity, model NP-FW50

Integrated USB charger

Programmable suspend and power off timer