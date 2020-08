Camera Type Medium Format Mirrorless Digital camera with Autofocus, Auto exposure and interchangeable lenses.

Construction Machined aluminium. Tripod socket 1/4”.

Sensor Type CMOS, 50 megapixels (8272 × 6200 pixels, 5.3 × 5.3 μm).

Sensor Dimensions 43.8 × 32.9 mm.

Image Size Stills: 3FR RAW capture 106 MB on average. JPEG: Up to 22 MB, TIFF 8 bit: 154 MB.

Video: 2.7K (2720 x 1530) and HD (1920 x 1080), max 29:59 minutes/clip). Video covers the full sensor width in a 16:9 ratio.

File Format Hasselblad 3FR RAW, Full size JPEG. Video: H.264 Compressed (29,97 fps).

Shooting Mode Single shot and Video, Continuous, Self Timer, Interval Timer, Exposure Bracketing and Focus Bracketing.

Colour Definition 16-bit; Dynamic range up to 14 stops.

ISO Speed Range ISO Auto, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800, 25600.

Storage Options Dual UHS-II SD cards or tethered to Mac or PC. Max 1 TB. SD Cards can be used in Overflow or Backup (images only) mode. Recommended cards are listed on page >.

Colour Management Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS).

Storage Capacity A 64 GB card holds approximately 600 RAW or 6000 JPEG High Quality images on average.

User Interface Touch interface including swipe, scroll and pinch/spread to zoom.

Camera grip with buttons and Scroll Wheels.

Many camera functions and settings can be controlled from a tethered computer or iPad Pro/iPad Air (2019) over Wi-Fi or tethered.

Display 3.2 inch TFT type, 24 bit colour, 2.4 M dots (1024 x 768).Can be tilted up to 90 degrees.

Live View On camera and host computer with high frame rate.

Histogram Feedback Yes, in Browse Mode on rear display.

IR Filter Mounted in front of sensor.

Acoustic Feedback Yes.

Software Phocus for Mac and Windows. Compatible with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom® and Adobe Camera Raw®.

Phocus Mobile 2 for iPad Pro and iPad Air (2019).

Platform Support Macintosh: OS X version 10.12.2 or later. PC: XP/Vista/Windows 7 (32 and 64 bit)/ 8 / 10.

iOS device Support iPad Pro or iPad Air (2019 or later).

Host Connection Type USB 3.0 (5 Gbit/s) Type-C connector.

Additional Connec­tions Audio In/Out.

Operating Tempera­ture -10 to 45 ˚C. 14 to 113 ˚F.

Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, a, ac (a and ac depending on region).

Lenses Hasselblad XCD lenses with built in electronically controlled shutter and aperture. Automatic or manual focusing with instant manual focus override. Lens shades can be mounted in reverse for transport.

Compatible with all H System lenses and some H System accessories using an XH Lens Adapter. Also compatible with V System and XPan Lenses using a XV or XPan Lens Adapter. Many other lenses via 3rd party lens adapters (E-shutter only).

Shutter Electronically controlled lens shutter with speeds up to 1/2000 s. Flash sync at all speeds. Option­al electronic shutter.

Shutter Speed Range 68 minutes to 1/2000 s with XCD Lenses. 1/800 s or 1/2000 s with HC/HCD Lenses. Electronic shutter 68 min to 1/10000 s.

Flash Sync Speed Flash can be used at all shutter speeds. Mechanical shutter only.

Flash Compatibility Socket for connection of external flashes via included sync cable.

Focusing Automatic and manual focusing. Instant manual focus override. Automatic focusing using contrast detection. 100% zoom or Focus Peaking available in manual focus. Up to 117 selectable autofocus points.

Exposure Metering Spot, centre weighted and centre spot.

Power Supply Rechargeable Li-ion battery (7.27 VDC/3400 mAh). Compatible with the 3200 mAh battery. Can be charged in camera via USB or with optional external charger. Plug for external DC Power.

Dimensions 907X + CFV II 50C: 102 × 93 × 84 mm, 907X only: 102 × 91 × 28 mm, CFV II 50C only: 91 × 93 × 61 mm.