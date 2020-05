IMAGE SENSOR

Type APS-C CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 32.5 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 34.4 megapixels

Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system

Colour Filter Type Primary Colour

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 8

LENS

Lens Mount EF/EF-S

Focal Length Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens

FOCUSING

Method Dual Pixel CMOS AF

AF System/ Points 45 cross-type AF points

AF working range EV -3 – 18 (at 23°C & ISO100)

AF Modes Spot AF

1-Point AF Zone AF Large Zone AF

Face Priority AF AI Focus

One Shot AI Servo

Movie Servo AF Continuous AF Eye Detection AF

AF area Horizontal: approx. 88%, Vertical: approx. 100%

AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way

AF Assist Beam Intermittent firing of built-in flash or emitted by optional dedicated Speedlite

AF Microadjustment Adjust all lenses by same amount Adjust by lens

Manual Focus Selected on lens

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes Viewfinder shooting:

Approx 220,000 pixels RGB+IR metering sensor 216-zone (18×12) TTL full-aperture metering

Live View shooting and Move recording: 384-zone metering with image sensor

Metering Range EV 1-20 (optical viewfinder) EV -2 – 20 (Live View)

EV 0 – 20 (Movie recording)

AE Lock Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.

Manual: By AE lock button in P, TV, AV and M mode.

Exposure Compensation +/-5 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (viewfinder)

+/-3 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (Live View/ Movie)

AEB +/-3 EV 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments

ISO Sensitivity (8) Auto (100-12800min / 100-25600 max) in 1-stop increments.

Manual (100-25600) in 1/3-stop increments, expanded to 51200 equivalent.

Minimum limit may change depending on the lens

SHUTTER

Type Vertical-travel mechanical focal-plane shutter, electronically controlled at all speeds

Speed Creative Zone: 1/16000 – 30 sec, bulb Basic Zone: 1/8000 – 1 sec

Available range varies by shooting mode

WHITE BALANCE

Type Auto white balance with the imaging sensor

Settings AWB (Ambience priority, White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting. White balance compensation: 1. Blue/Amber +/-9. Magenta/ Green +/-9

Custom White Balance Yes, 1 setting can be registered

WB Bracketing +/-3 levels in single level increments

VIEWFINDER

Type Pentaprism

Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal) Approx. 100%

Magnification Approx. 0.95x (4)

Eyepoint Approx. 22mm (from eyepiece lens centre)

Dioptre Correction -3 to +1 m-1 (dioptre)

Focusing Screen Fixed

Mirror Quick-return half mirror

Viewfinder Information AF information: AF points, focus confirmation, AF area selection modeExposure information: Shutter speed, aperture value, ISO speed (always displayed), AE lock, exposure level/compensation, spot metering circle, exposure warning, AEB.Flash information: Flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure compensation, red-eye reduction light.Image information: Card information, maximum burst (2 digit display), Highlight tone priority (D+).Composition information: Grid, Electronic level, Aspect RatioOther information: Battery check, Alert symbol, Flicker Detection

Depth of field preview Yes, with Depth of Field preview button.

Eyepiece shutter None. Eyepiece cover attached to strap

LCD MONITOR

Type Touch screen vari angle 7.7cm (3.0″) 3:2 Clear View II TFT, approx. 1040K dots

Coverage Approx. 100%

Viewing Angle (horizontally/vertically) Approx. 170°

Coating Anti smudge

Brightness Adjustment Adjustable to one of seven levels

Touch Screen Operations Touch Shutter Touchscreen sensitivity Beep

FLASH

Type Manual pop-up retractable flash in the pentaprism housing

Guide number Approx 12/39.4 (ISO100 m/feet)

Flash coverage Approx. 17mm focal length/angle of view

Flash exposure compensation +/- 3 stops in 1/3 or ½ stop increments. It is available using either built-in flash on the side of the camera or an external flash unit.

Built-in Flash recycle time Approx. 3 seconds

Modes Auto, Manual flash, Integrated Speedlite Transmitter

Colour temperature Equivalent to daylight

Red eye reduction Using the red eye reduction lamp

FE lock flash metering Supported

Flash sync speed Max 1/250 sec

Slow synchro 1/250 – 30 sec (auto) 1/250 – 1/60 sec (auto 1/250 sec (fixed)

External Flash Compatibility E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless multi-flash support

E-TTL II flash metering Evaluative (Face Priority) Evaluative

Average

SHOOTING

Modes Scene Intelligent Auto (Stills and Movie), SCN (Portrait, Group Photo, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control, Food, Kids, Candlelight, Panning), HDR movies, Creative filters, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE,

Manual (Stills and Movie), Bulb, Custom

Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)

Colour Space Selectable between sRGB and Adobe RGB

Image Processing Highlight Tone Priority (Disable/Enable/Enhanced) Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)

Long exposure noise reduction

High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings) Multi Shot Noise Reduction

Auto Correction of Lens Peripheral illumination and Chromatic aberration correction

Diffraction correction Digital Lens Optimizer

Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR x 4)

RAW image processing (Brightness adjustment, White balance, Picture Style, ALO, High ISO speed NR, image quality, Colour space, Lens aberration correction.)

Drive modes Single, Continuous L, Continuous H, Continuous Shooting Panning, Silent Single Shooting, Self timer (2s+remote, 10s +remote, Continuous)

Continuous Shooting One shot: Max approx. 10 fps (viewfinder) / 11 fps (live view)

Servo: Max approx. 10 fps (viewfinder) / 11 fps (live view)

LIVE VIEW MODE

Type Electronic viewfinder with image sensor

Coverage Approx. 100%

Frame Rate 30 fps

Focusing Manual Focus (Magnify the image 5x or 10x at any point on screen)Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF (Face detection and Tracking AF, FlexiZone-Multi, FlexiZone-Single), Tracking sensitivity (-3 to +3) and Movie Servo AF Speed (-7 to +2)

Metering Real-time evaluative metering with image sensor. Evaluative metering, partial metering, spot metering,

center-weighted average metering.

Display Options Basic, Detailed, On-screen buttons, Histogram, Electronic level

FILE TYPE

Still Image Type JPEG: (Exif 2.31 compliant)

RAW: RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW CR3),

RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording RAW/C-RAW and JPEG simultaneous image recording quality is supported.

Image Size JPEG 3:2: (L) 6960 x 4640, (M) 4800 x 3200, (S1) 3472 x

2320, (S2) 2400 x 1600, (RAW/CRAW) 6960 x 4640

JPEG 4:3: (L) 6160 x 4640, (M) 4256×3200, (S1) 3072×2320, (S2) 2112×1600, (RAW/CRAW) 6960 x 4640 JPEG 16:9: (L) 6960×3904, (M) 4800×2688, (S1) 3472×1952, (S2) 2400×1344, (RAW/CRAW) 6960 x 4640 JPEG 1:1: (L) 4646×4646, (M) 3200×3200, (S1) 2320×2320, (S2) 1600×1600, (RAW/CRAW) 6960 x 4640

Movie Type MP4

MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 (variable averaged bit rate) Audio: AAC/Linea PCM

Movie Size 4K (3840 x 2160) Uncropped/Cropped 29.97 fps

Full HD (1920 x 1080) 119.88 fps

HD (1280 x 720) 59.94 fps

HDR (1920 x 1080) 29.97 fps

Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB (If file size exceeds 4GB a new file will be created automatically)

OTHER FEATURES

Custom Functions 29 Custom Functions

Water / Dust resistance Yes

Playback zoom 1.5x – 10x

Histogram Brightness: Yes RGB: Yes

Image Erase/Protection Erase: Single image, All images in folder, All images on card

Protection: 6 options

Menu Languages 29 Languages

English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Vietnamese, Hindi Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Malay, Indonesian and Japanese

Firmware Update Update possible by the user.

INTERFACE

Computer Hi-Speed USB

Other Video output (PAL/ NTSC) (integrated with USB terminal), HDMI mini output (Typce C only, CEC not supported), External microphone (3.5mm Stereo mini jack), Headphone socket (Stereo mini jack)

DIRECT PRINT

Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge

PictBridge Yes

STORAGE

Type SD, SDHC or SDXC (UHS-II) card

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEMS

PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7(*)* With Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 is installed.

Mac OS X 10.9, 10.10, 10.11

SOFTWARE

Image Processing Digital Photo Professional 4.4.0 (RAW Image Processing)

Other EOS Utility

Canon Camera Connect App

POWER SOURCE

Batteries Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E6N (supplied)

Battery life Approx. 1860 (at 23°C)- Not including battery packs

Battery Indicator 6 levels + percentage

Power saving Power turns off after 30 sec, 1, 2, 4, 8, 15min

Power Supply & Battery Chargers AC Adapter AC-E6(N), DC coupler: DR-E6, Battery charger LC-E6/LC-E6E

ACCESSORIES

Viewfinder Eyecup Eb, E-series Dioptric Adjustment Lens, Eyepiece Extender EP-EX15, Angle Finder C

Wireless File Transmitter Built in Wi-Fi transmission

GPS Receiver GP-E2, Wireless remote BR-E1, Remote Controller RC-6, Remote Switch RS-60E3, Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3, Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3

Lenses All EF and EF-S lenses

Flash ST-E2, ST-E3-RT, EL-100, 270EX II, 430EX III RT/ 430 EX III, 470EX-AI, 600EX II-RT, Macro Ring Lite MR-14EX

II, Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT

Battery Battery Park LP-E6N

Battery Charger LC-E6 or LC-E6E Car Battery Cable CB-570

Care Battery Charger CBC-E6 Grip: BG-E14

Other Hand Strap E2

Battery Magazine BGM-E14L / BGM-E14A

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body Materials Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fibre

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity

Dimensions (WxHxD) 140.7 x 104.8 x 76.8mm