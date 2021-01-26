Sony präsentiert zur Stunde sein neues Topmodell, die spiegellose Kleinbildkamera Alpha 1. Ihre wichtigsten Ausstattungsmerkmale: 50 Megapixel mit 30 Bilder/Sekunde, Video in 8K 30p für bis zu 30 Minuten. Der Sucher löst bei 0,9facher Vergrößerung 9,44 Millionen dots auf, 2 Kartenfächer nehmen jeweils SD- oder CFexpress-Karten auf. Die Alpha 1 wird ab März in Deutschland erhältlich sein, ihr Preis: 7300 Euro.
Update, 26.01., 19:00 Uhr: Technische Daten und Produktabbildungen hinzugefügt
Update, 26.01., 22:40 Uhr: Pressmitteilung (in Englisch) von Sony Deutschland nachgetragen.
Die soeben vorgestellte Sony Alpha 1 bietet einige rekordverdächtige Ausstattungs- und Leistungsmerkmale. So ist es Sony erstmals gelungen, einen Stacked-Sensor, bei dem sich der schnelle DRAM-Zwischenspeicher direkt auf dem Wandler befindet, mit einer Auflösung von 50,1 Megapixel zu produzieren. Diese Bildsensor ist in der Lage, die Daten in bisher nicht gekannter Geschwindigkeit auszulesen und weiterzuleiten. Das ermöglicht eine Serienbildrate von bis zu 30 Bilder/Sekunde inklusive AF.
Videofilmern beschert der neue Sensor eine 8K-Auflösung bei 30p oder 4K mit 120p. Ein neuartiges passives Kühlsystem soll dafür sorgen, dass die Alpha 1 bis zu 30 Minuten 8K-Video ohne Pause aufzeichnen kann. Wie die Alpha 7 SIII ist die Alpha 1 in der Lage, 4K- Video mit bis zu 120p und in 10 Bit 4:2:2 aufzuzeichnen. Über HDMI ist dabei die Ausgabe von Raw-Video mit 16 Bit möglich.
Zudem bietet die Alpha 1 einen bei Kleinbildspiegellosen bislang einzigartigen elektronischen Sucher mit der sehr hohen Auflösung von 9,44 Millionen dots gepaart mit einem immens großen Sucherbild mit 0,9facher Vergrößerung sowie einer Bildwiederholrate von 240 Hertz. Überarbeitet hat Sony abermals die Menüstruktur, die Menüs sind zudem per Touch-Gesten bedienbar.
Deutlich gesteigert wurde auch die Autofokusleistung, das AF-System arbeitet nun mit einem Takt von 120 Hertz – doppelt so viel wie bei der Alpha 9II. Der Tracking-AF kann nun auch die Augen von Vögeln erkennen und verfolgen.
Ein neuartiges Verschlusssystem erlaubt die Blitzsynchronisation mit bis zu 1/400s sowie 1/200s mit elektronischem Verschluss.
Sony Deutschland nennt für die Alpha 1 einen Preis von “ungefähr” 7300 Euro. Ab März soll das neue Top-Modell erhältlich sein.
Pressemitteilung von Sony Deutschland:
(Entgegen der üblichen Gepflogenheiten hat Sony Deutschland bislang nur eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zur Alpha 1 veröffentlicht.)
Groundbreaking Alpha 1 Camera Marks a New Era in Professional Imaging
Jan 26, 2021 16:54 CET
- New 50.1-megapixel (approx., effective) full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor in combination with an upgraded BIONZ XR™ imaging processing engine with eight times more processing power[i]
- Blackout- free continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second[ii]
- Fast sensor readout enables up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second[iii], double the speed of the Alpha 9 II, even during 30fps continuous shooting
- Bright and large 0.64-type 9.44 million-dot (approx.) OLED Quad-XGA electronic viewfinderwith the world’s first[iv] refresh rate of 240 fps
- Silent, vibration-free electronic shutter
- World’s first[v] anti-flicker shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutter
- Electronic shutter flash sync[vi] up to 1/200 sec. for the first time in the Alpha™ series
- World’s fastestv mechanical shutter flash sync up to 1/400 sec.
- 8K 30p[vii] 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS video recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary detail and resolution, in addition to 4K 120p[viii] 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting capabilities
- Wide dynamic range of 15 stops for stills[ix] and 15+ stops for video[x]
- Improved Real-time Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals, and new Real-time Eye AF for birds[xi], as well as Real-time Tracking that automatically maintains accurate focus
- 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization for a 5.5-step[xii] shutter speed advantage
- S-Cinetone color matrix as seen in FX9 and FX6to deliver expressive cinematic look
- Professional workflow support with the industry’s fastest[xiii] built-in Wi-Fi, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, 1000BASE-T Ethernet and more
Sony, a global leader in imaging sensor technology and digital imaging, has announced the arrival of the groundbreaking new full-frame mirrorless Alpha 1 camera – asserting their commitment to leading the industry with a stunning combination of innovative new features.
The most technologically advanced, innovative camera that Sony has ever released, the Alpha 1 combines high-resolution and high-speed performance at a level that has never been accomplished in the world of digital cameras. With a brand new 50.1-megapixel full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ image sensor, up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second, 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 video and much more, the Alpha 1 will allow creators to capture what they’ve never been able to before.
“We are always listening to our customers, challenging the industry to bring new innovation to the market that goes far beyond their expectations.” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. “Alpha 1 breaks through all existing boundaries, setting a new bar for what creators can accomplish with a single camera. What excites us the most – more than the extensive product features – is Alpha 1’s ability to capture that which has never been captured before. This camera unlocks a new world of creative possibilities, making the previously impossible now possible.”
The newly developed image sensor is built with integral memory and paired with an upgraded BIONZ XR imaging processing engine, making it capable of shooting 50.1-megapixel images continuously at an astounding 30fps with up to 120 AF/AE calculations per second. The Alpha 1’s shooting capabilities are further enhanced by a 9.44 million dot OLED Quad-XGA electronic viewfinder, with a refresh rate of up to 240 fps[xiv], ensuring no black out. Additionally, for the first time in an Alpha series camera, 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 video is available. The Alpha 1 is also capable of 4K 120p / 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 recording and includes S-Cinetone colour. The Alpha 1 is also packed with features that support field professionals with faster workflow, including 3.5 times faster wireless FTP transfer speed[xv] and more.
Unprecedented Resolution and Speed
Continuous Shooting at Up to 30 Frames Per Second
The Alpha 1 captures moments that would otherwise be lost thanks to its high-speed performance, providing any photographer the speed they require to capture fast-moving objects. High speed readout from the 50.1-megapixel image sensor and a large buffer memory make it possible to shoot up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images[xvi] or 165 full-frame JPEG images[xvii]at up to 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter while maintaining full AF and AE tracking performance[xviii].
At an astonishing calculation speed of up to 120AF/AE per second, the Alpha 1 can maintain focus with high accuracy even for fast moving subjects. It can automatically adjust exposure, even with sudden changes in brightness, with an AE response latency as low as 0.033 secondsii.
Advanced Electronic Viewfinder with the World’s Firstiv Refresh Rate of 240 fps
Complimenting the camera’s ability to capture images at an unprecedented speed, the Alpha 1 viewfinder features the world’s firstiv240 fps refresh ratexiv, for a super-smooth display. The viewfinder does not black out when an exposure is made to offer an uninterrupted view and allow for seamless framing and tracking, even during continuous shooting. The 9.44 million-dot (approx.), 0.64 type Quad-XGA high-definition OLED display and refined optics deliver the highest resolution in its classiv. It also offers 0.90x[xix] viewfinder magnification, a 41° diagonal FOV, and a 25mm-high eyepoint for clear, low distortion viewing from corner to corner.
Advanced Autofocus
Sony continues to push the boundaries of autofocus technology with the introduction of the Alpha 1, which can easily track complex, fast-moving subjects with high precision. The camera features 759 phase detection points in a high-density focal plane phase-detection AF system cover approximately 92% of the image area – ensuring accuracy and unfailing focus in environments where focusing might otherwise be difficult.
Sony’s advanced Real-time Eye AF improves detection performance by 30% over the previous systemi, thanks to the powerful image processing engine, BIONZ XR. It ensures accurate, reliable detection, even when the subject’s face looks away. In addition to improved Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, the Alpha 1 employs high-level subject recognition technology to provide Real-time Eye AF for birdsxi, a first in an Alpha series camera. Optimised algorithms ensure that tracking is maintained even if a sitting bird suddenly takes flight, or the framing suddenly changes[xx].
The Alpha 1 also features AI-based Real-time Tracking that automatically maintains accurate focus. A subject recognition algorithm uses colour, pattern (brightness), and subject distance (depth) data to process spatial information in real time at high speed.
Silent, Vibration-free Electronic Shutter
High-speed readout from the new image sensor has made it possible to reduce rolling shutter by up to 1.5 times when shooting stills, compared to the Alpha 9 II. It also offers silent anti-flicker continuous shooting with an electronic shutter for the first timev in the world. The electronic shutter[xxi] operates silently, without mechanical noise, and is vibration-free. Stress-free continuous shooting is now possible even when shooting in challenging lighting situations with florescent or other flicker-prone types of artificial lighting. And for the first time in an Alpha camera, electronic shutter flash sync up to 1/200 sec[xxii] is possible. The advantages of the electronic shutter advantages can now come to life even when using flash for broadly expanded shooting versatility.
Dual Driven Shutter System for 1/400 Flash Sync
The Alpha 1 boasts the world’s fastest flash sync speedv of 1/400 sec. with mechanical shutter, making it even easier to capture dynamic action. In addition to a carbon fibre shutter curtain, the Alpha 1 features the newly developed dual driven shutter system utilising spring and electromagnetic drive actuator, offering high durability and lightness at the same time.
High Resolution Shooting Enhancements
Even with this sensor’s high pixel count, the Alpha 1 offers high sensitivity with low noise, plus 15+ stops of dynamic range for video and 15 stops for stills, for smooth, natural gradations from shadows to highlights thanks to its cutting-edge processing system, throughout a wide ISO sensitivity range of 100-32,000 (expandable to 50-102,400, when shooting stills).
Additionally, the new camera features an evolved Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode that composites up to 16 full-resolution images. In this mode, the camera precisely shifts the sensor in one pixel or half-pixel increments to capture 16 separate pixel-shifted images containing a total of 796.2 million pixels of data, which are then composited into a 199 million pixel (17,280 x 11,520 pixels) image using Sony’s Imaging Edge™ desktop application. With a flash sync of up to 1/200 sec. in this mode, it is ideal for photographing architecture, art or any other still life subject with a level of detail and colour accuracy that is simply stunning.
Professional Video Quality
8K High-Resolution Movie Shooting
For the first time in an Alpha camera, the Alpha 1 offers 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary resolution. Combined with Sony’s acclaimed autofocus technology, gradation and colour reproduction performance, the Alpha 1 will help the user realise their creative vision with the finest detail. It’s 8K footagecan also be used for flexible 4K editing during post-production.
Supporting Various Video Formats for Professionals
The Alpha 1 offers in-camera 4K recording at up to 120 frames per secondviii which allows the user to shoot up to 5X slow-motion video[xxiii]. In addition to supporting 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, this feature can be used with efficient Long GOP inter-frame compression or high-quality Intra (All-I) intra-frame compression.
The Alpha 1 features S-Cinetone, the same colour matrix that produces the highly regarded FX9 and FX6 colour and skin tones. It delivers natural mid-tones, plus soft colours and gorgeous highlights to meet a growing need for more expressive depth.The S-Log3 gamma curve makes it possible to achieve 15+ stops of dynamic range, while the S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3.Cine colour gamut settings make it easy to match Alpha 1 footage with video shot on VENICE cinema camera, FX9 and other professional cinema cameras.
Heat-dissipating Structure
A unique heat dissipating structure keeps image sensor and image processing engine temperatures within their normal operating range, preventing overheating while maintaining compact body dimensions. This makes it possible to record 8K/30p video continuously for approximately 30 minutes[xxiv].
Supporting Hand-held Shooting
A high-precision stabilisation unit and gyro sensors, plus optimised image stabilisation algorithms, achieve up to a 5.5-step shutter speed advantage, maximising the quality of the high-resolution images derived from the camera’s 50.1-megapixel sensor. The Alpha 1 also features an Active Mode[xxv] that offers outstanding stabilisation for handheld movie shooting. When using Sony’s desktop applications Catalyst Browse or Catalyst Prepare[xxvi] for post-production, an accurate image stabilisation function is available which utilises metadata generated by the camera’s built-in gyro.
Other features that the Alpha 1 offers include; 16-bit RAW output[xxvii] to an external recorder[xxviii] via HDMI for maximum post-production flexibility, a digital audio interface has been added to the camera’s Multi Interface (MI) Shoe for clearer audio recordings from a compatible Sony external microphone, 5.8K oversampled full pixel readout without pixel binning for high-resolution 4K movies in Super 35mm mode and more.
Enhanced Workflow with Network Technologies including Connectivity to 5G Compatible Devices
The Alpha 1 has been designed and configured to support photo and video journalists and sports shooters who need to deliver stills or movies as quickly as possible with advanced connectivity options. It offers several features for fast, reliable file transfers. The industry’s fastestxiiibuilt-in wireless LAN allows communication on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz[xxix]bands with dual antennas to ensure reliable communications. 5 GHz includes 2×2 MIMO support (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac) offering 3.5 times faster wireless FTP transfer speed than the Alpha 9 II – a notable advantage for news and sports shooters who need to deliver with reliable speed. There is also a provided USB Type-C® connector to support high-speed PC Remote (tethered) data transfer available for smooth handling of large image files. The Alpha 1 also has a built-in 1000BASE-T LAN connector for high-speed, stable data transfers, including remote shooting. FTPS (File Transfer over SSL/TLS) is supported, allowing SSL or TLS encryption for increased data security.
In addition to compressed and uncompressed RAW, the Alpha 1 includes efficient lossless compression with no quality degradation, Lossless Compressed RAW. There is also a new “Light” JPEG/HEIF image quality setting that results in smaller files than the “Standard” setting, allowing faster deliver for news and sports photographers who depend on speed. Along with a versatile range of RAW and JPEG formats, the Alpha 1 includes the HEIF (High Efficiency Image File) format for smooth 10-bit gradations that provide more realistic reproduction of skies and portrait subjects where subtle, natural gradation is essential. Images shot on the Alpha 1 can be trimmed in-camera to a desired aspect ratio, size, or position for versatile usage.
The Alpha 1 is also compatible with a variety of apps, add-ons and tools. With Imaging Edge Mobile and Imaging Edge Desktop[xxx], professionals can easily transfer RAW files and files that use lossless compression and remotely control Touch Tracking and Touch Focus for convenient AF operation. The Transfer & Tagging add-on (Ver. 1.3 or later) can automatically covert voice memos attached to image files to text captions or transfer the files to an FTP server from a mobile device. Desktop applications Catalyst Browse/Catalyst Preparexxvi allow professionals to browse and manage video clips shot by Sony’s camera. In addition, the Remote Camera Tool[xxxi] can remotely change camera settings and shoot from a computer connected via LAN cable and feature a number of refinements for the Alpha 1: faster transfer, touch response, dual slot and HEIF support, and more.
Reliable and Easy Operability
Professional users need more than just refined features and performance. They also need the reliability and durability demanded of any professional tool. The Alpha 1 has two media slots that both support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, as well as new CFexpress Type A cards for higher overall capacity and faster read/write speeds. It also features a durable magnesium alloy chassis, long battery life with the Z-battery which can be extended using the optional VG-C4EM Vertical Grip (sold separately),an improved dust removal feature, shutter close function on power-off to protect image sensor, plus dust and moisture resistance[xxxii] that maximises reliability in challenging environments. It includes a durable, reliable HDMI Type-A connector, and USB PD (Power Delivery) support, allowing higher power to be supplied from an external source so that users can record for extended periods with minimal internal battery usage.
A revised menu structure provides easier navigation, and touch-responsive menu operation offers fast, more intuitive control with Touch Focus and Touch Tracking on its 3.0 type 1.44 million-dot (approx.) LCD monitor.For easy customisation, a subset of the camera’s shooting settings now changes according to the selected shooting mode, making it easier than ever to use different aperture, shutter speed and other settings for shooting stills and movies.
Pricing and Availability
The Alpha 1 Full-frame Interchangeable-Lens Camera will be available in Germany in March 2021 for approximately €7,300 EUR.
Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new camera and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at https://www.sony.de/alphauniverse, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α – Alpha brand cameras.
For detailed coverage on the new product on Alpha Universe, please visit this LINK.
[i] Compared to the BIONZ X imaging processing engine.
[ii] “Hi+” continuous shooting mode. In focus modes other than AF-C, effective at 1/125 sec. or higher shutter speed. In AF-C mode, effective at 1/250 sec. or higher shutter speed, and the maximum continuous frame rate will depend on the shooting mode and lens used. 20 fps max. when shooting Uncompressed or Lossless compressed RAW.
[iii] At shutter speeds of 1/125 sec. or higher. The number of AF calculations will depend on the lens used.
[iv] As of January 2021, Sony survey. Among full-frame mirrorless cameras.
[v] As of January 2021, Sony survey. Among full-frame interchangeable-lens digital still cameras.
[vi] Up to 1/200 sec. Synchronization via the sync terminal is not available for electronic shutter.
[vii] [APS-C S35 Shooting] is fixed [Off] when shooting 4K 120p and 8K movies.
[viii] 10% image crop.
[ix] Sony internal tests.
[x] When recording with S-Log3. Sony internal tests.
[xi] Still images only.
[xii] CIPA standards. Pitch/yaw shake only. Planar T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA lens. Long exposure NR off.
[xiii] As of January 2021, Sony survey. Among interchangeable-lens digital still cameras.
[xiv] Field of view is fixed at 33° and resolution is UXGA when selecting frame rate at 240 fps.
[xv] 3.5 times faster when compared against the Alpha 9 II.
[xvi] “Hi+” continuous shooting mode, compressed RAW, CFexpress Type A memory card. Sony tests.
[xvii] “Hi+” continuous shooting mode, CFexpress Type A memory card. Sony tests.
[xviii] At 20 frames per second, users can shoot up to 238 full-frame compressed RAW images or 400 full-frame JPEG images.
[xix] 50mm lens, infinity, -1m-1 diopter.
[xx] Accurate focus may not be achieved with certain subjects in certain situations.
[xxi] Shutter speed slower than 0.5 sec. cannot be set while continuous shooting. Tracking performance and max. aperture differs by settings and lenses.
[xxii] Up to 1/200 sec. Synchronization via the sync terminal is not available for electronic shutter.
[xxiii] Post-production editing and S&Q mode recording required. Data must be recorded to a CFexpress Type A memory card when the frame rate is 120 (100) fps or higher.
[xxiv] Sony internal tests with [Auto Power OFF Temp.] set to [High].
[xxv] Active Mode is not available for 8K recording.
[xxvi] Catalyst Browse™ version 2020.1 or later, Catalyst Prepare version 2020.1 or later are required.
[xxvii] 8K is not applicable.
[xxviii] Compatible recorders to be announced.
[xxix] 5 GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions.
[xxx] The Imaging Edge (Remote/Viewer/Edit) desktop application Ver. 3.1 or later is required for compositing.
[xxxi] Remote Camera Tool version 2.3 or later is required.
[xxxii] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and water resistant.
Bildergalerie: Sony Alpha 1
Technische Daten: Sony Alpha 1
|OBJEKTIV
|Objektivhalterung
|E-Mount
|BILDSENSOR
|Bildseitenverhältnis
|3:2
|Anzahl der Pixel (effektiv)
|Ca. 50,1 Megapixel
|Anzahl der Pixel (gesamt)
|Ca. 50,5 Megapixel
|Sensortyp
|Exmor RS CMOS-35-mm-Vollformatsensor (35,9 mm x 24,0 mm)
|Anti-Staubsystem
|Ja (optischer Filter mit Beschichtung zum Schutz vor Aufladung und Ultraschall-Vibrationsmechanismus)
|AUFNAHME (FOTO)
|Aufnahmeformat
|JPEG-kompatibel (DCF Version 2.0, Exif Version 2.32, MPF Baseline-kompatibel), HEIF (MPEG-A MIAF-kompatibel), RAW (kompatibel mit dem Sony ARW 4.0 Format)
|Bildgrösse (Pixel) [3:2]
|35-mm-Vollformat L: 8.640 x 5.760 (49,7 MP), M: 5.616 x 3.744 (21 MP), S: 4.320 x 2.880 (12,4 MP), APS-C M: 5.616 x 3.744 (21 MP), S: 4.320 x 2.880 (12,4 MP)
|Bildgrösse (Pixel) [4:3]
|35-mm-Vollformat L: 7.680 x 5.760 (44,2 MP), M: 4.992 x 3.744 (18,6 MP), S: 3.840 x 2.880 (11 MP) APS-C M: 4.992 x 3.744 (18,6 MP), S: 3.840 x 2.880 (11 MP)
|Bildgrösse (Pixel) [16:9]
|35-mm-Vollformat L: 8.760 x 4.864 (42 MP), M: 5.616 x 3.160 (17,7 MP), S: 4.320 x 2.432 (10,5 MP), APS-C M: 5.616 x 3.160 (17,7 MP), S: 4.320 x 2.432 (10,5 MP)
|Bildgrösse (Pixel) [1:1]
|35-mm-Vollformat L: 5.760 x 5.760 (33 MP), M: 3.744 x 3.744 (14 MP), S: 2.880 x 2.880 (8,2 MP), APS-C M: 3.744 x 3.744 (14 MP), S: 2.880 x 2.880 (8,2 MP)
|Bildqualitätsmodi
|RAW (komprimiert/verlustfrei komprimiert/unkomprimiert), JPEG (extrafein/fein/Standard/Light), HEIF (4:2:0/4:2:2) (extrafein/fein/Standard/Light)
|Bildeffekte
|–
|Kreatives Design
|–
|Bildprofil
|Ja (Aus/PP1-PP11) Parameter: Schwarzpegel, Gamma (Film, Foto, S-Cinetone, Cine1–4, ITU709, ITU709 (800 %), S-Log2, S-Log3, HLG, HLG1–3), Schwarzgamma, Knie, Farbmodus, Sättigung, Farbphasenanlage, Farbtiefe, Details, Kopieren, Zurücksetzen
|Kreativer Look
|ST, PT, NT, VV, VV2, FL, IN, SH, BW, SE, Benutzerdefiniert (1-6)
|Funktionen des Dynamikbereichs
|Aus, Optimierer für den Dynamikbereich
|Farbumfang
|sRGB-Standard (mit sYCC-Skala), Adobe RGB-Standard und Rec. ITU-R BT.2100-Standard (BT.2020-Skala).1
|14bit Raw
|Ja
|AUFNAHME (VIDEO)
|Aufnahmeformat
|XAVC S, XAVC HS
|Videokomprimierung
|XAVC S: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, XAVC HS: MPEG-H HEVC/H.265
|Audioaufnahmeformat
|LPCM 2 Kanäle (48 kHz 16 Bit), LPCM 2 Kanäle (48 kHz 24 Bit)2, LPCM 4 Kanäle (48 kHz 24 Bit)2, MPEG-4 AAC-LC 2 Kanäle 3
|Farbumfang
|Aufnahmemodus kompatibel mit ITU-R BT.2100-Standard (BT.2020-Skala)4
|Bildeffekte
|–
|Kreatives Design
|–
|Bildprofil
|Ja (Aus/PP1-PP11) Parameter: Schwarzpegel, Gamma (Film, Foto, S-Cinetone, Cine1–4, ITU709, ITU709 (800 %), S-Log2, S-Log3, HLG, HLG1–3), Schwarzgamma, Knie, Farbmodus, Sättigung, Farbphasenanlage, Farbtiefe, Details, Kopieren, Zurücksetzen
|Kreativer Look
|ST, PT, NT, VV, VV2, FL, IN, SH, BW, SE, Benutzerdefiniert (1-6)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC HS 8K)
|7.680 x 4.320 (4:2:0, 10 Bit, NTSC) (ca.): 30p (400 Mbit/s/200 Mbit/s), 24p (400 Mbit/s/200 Mbit/s), 7.680 x 4.320 (4:2:0, 10 Bit, PAL) (ca.): 25p (400 Mbit/s/200 Mbit/s)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC HS 4K)
|3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:0, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 120p (200 Mbit/s), 60p (150 Mbit/s/ 75 Mbit/s/ 45 Mbit/s), 24p (100 Mbit/s/ 50 Mbit/s/ 30 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:0, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 100p (200 Mbit/s), 50p (150 Mbit/s/ 75 Mbit/s/ 45 Mbit/s), 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 120p (280 Mbit/s), 60p (200 Mbit/s/ 100 Mbit/s), 24p (100 Mbit/s/ 50 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 100p (280 Mbit/s), 50p (200 Mbit/s/ 100 Mbit/s)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC S 4K)
|3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:0, 8 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 120p (200 Mbit/s), 60p (150 Mbit/s), 30p (100 Mbit/s/ 60 Mbit/s), 24p (100 Mbit/s/ 60 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:0, 8 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 100p (200 Mbit/s), 50p (150 Mbit/s), 25p (100 Mbit/s/ 60 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 120p (280 Mbit/s), 60p (200 Mbit/s), 30p (140 Mbit/s), 24p (100 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 100p (280 Mbit/s), 50p (200 Mbit/s), 25p (140 Mbit/s)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC S HD)
|1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:0, 8 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 120p (100 Mbit/s/ 60 Mbit/s), 60p (50 Mbit/s/ 25 Mbit/s), 30p (50 Mbit/s/ 16 Mbit/s), 24p (50 Mbit/s); 1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:0, 8 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 100p (100 Mbit/s/ 60 Mbit/s), 50p (50 Mbit/s/ 25 Mbit/s), 25p (50 Mbit/s/ 16 Mbit/s); 1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 60p (50 Mbit/s), 30p (50 Mbit/s), 24p (50 Mbit/s); 1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 50p (50 Mbit/s), 25p (50 Mbit/s)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC S-I 4K)
|3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 60p (600 Mbit/s), 30p (300 Mbit/s), 24p (240 Mbit/s); 3.840 x 2.160 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 50p (500 Mbit/s), 25p (250 Mbit/s)
|Filmaufnahme-System (XAVC S-I HD)
|1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, NTSC) (Ca.): 60p (222 Mbit/s), 30p (111 Mbit/s), 24p (89 Mbit/s); 1.920 x 1.080 (4:2:2, 10 Bit, PAL) (Ca.): 50p (185 Mbit/s), 25p (93 Mbit/s)
|Zeitlupe und Zeitraffer (Bildwiederholrate Aufnahme)
|NTSC-Modus: 1, 2, 4, 8, 15, 30, 60, 120, 240 BpS56, PAL-Modus: 1, 2, 3, 6, 12, 25, 50, 100, 200 BpS56
|Videofunktionen
|Audiopegelanzeige, Audioaufnahmefunktion, PAL/NTSC-Auswahl, Proxyaufnahme (1.280 x 720 (6 Mbit/s), 1.920 x 1.080 (9 Mbit/s), 1.920 x 1.080 (16 Mbit/s)), TC/UB, Auto Slow Shutter, Gamma Display Assist, RAW-Ausgabe (HDMI)
|AUFNAHMESYSTEM
|Link mit Speicherinformation vom Smartphone
|Ja
|Speichermedien
|SD-Speicherkarte, SDHC-Speicherkarte (kompatibel mit UHS-I/II), SDXC-Speicherkarte (kompatibel mit UHS-I/II), CFexpress-Speicherkarte Typ A
|Speicherkartensteckplatz
|STECKPLATZ 1: Mehrere Steckplätze für SD-Speicherkarte (kompatibel mit UHS-I/II)/CFexpress-Speicherkarte Typ A, STECKPLATZ 2: Mehrere Steckplätze für SD-Speicherkarte (kompatibel mit UHS-I/II)/CFexpress-Speicherkarte Typ A
|Aufnahmemodus auf zwei Speicherkarten
|Simulierte Aufnahme, Sortieren, Automatische Umschaltung Medien, Kopieren
|RAUSCHUNTERDRÜCKUNG
|Rauschunterdrückung
|Rauschunterdrückung bei langer Belichtungszeit: Ein/Aus, verfügbar bei Verschlusszeiten von mehr als 1 Sekunde, Rauschunterdrückung bei hohen ISO-Werten: Normal/Niedrig/Aus
|WEISSABGLEICH
|Weißabgleich-Modi
|Auto/Tageslicht/Schatten/Bewölkt/Kunstlicht/Fluoreszierendes Licht/Blitz/Unterwasser/Farbtemperatur (2.500 bis 9.900 K) und Farbfilter/Benutzerdefiniert
|Verschluss AWB-Sperre
|Ja (Verschluss halb gedrückt/Serienaufnahme/Aus)
|FOKUS
|Fokustyp
|Schneller Hybrid-Autofokus (AF-Phasendetektion/ AF-Kontrastdetektion)
|Fokussensor
|Exmor RS CMOS-Sensor
|Messfeld
|35-mm-Vollformat 759 Punkte (AF-Phasendetektion), APS-C-Modus mit FF-Objektiv: 759 Punkte (AF-Phasendetektion), mit APS-C-Objektiv: 575 Punkte (AF-Phasendetektion) /425 Punkte (AF-Kontrastdetektion)
|Empfindlichkeitsbereich des Autofokus
|Belichtungswert -4 bis 20 EV (entspricht ISO 100 mit F2.0-Objektiv)
|Fokussiermodus
|AF-S (Einzelbild-Autofokus), AF-C ( Kontinuierlicher AF), DMF (Direct Manual Focus), Manueller Fokus
|Fokusfeld
|Weitwinkel/Zone/Mittenbetont/Flexibler Spot/Erweiterter flexibler Spot/Tracking
|AF mit Augenerkennung
|Fotos: Mensch (Auswahl rechtes/linkes Auge)/Tier (Auswahl rechtes/linkes Auge)/Vogel, Video: Mensch (Auswahl rechtes/linkes Auge)
|Weitere Funktionen
|Intelligente Steuerung, Fokussperre, AF-Tracking-Sensor (Foto), Empfindlichkeit für den AF-Motivwechsel (Video), AF-Übergangsgeschwindigkeit (Video), Neigung V/H AF-Bereich, AF-Bereichsspeicherung, Kreis Fokuspunkt
|Autofokus-Hilfslicht
|Ja (mit integrierter LED)
|Reichw. Autofokus-Hilfslicht
|Ca. 0,3–3,0 m (mit befestigtem FE 28–70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS-Objektiv)
|Fokustyp für LA-EA3 (separat erhältlich)
|Phasendetektion
|BELICHTUNG
|Messtyp
|1.200-Zonen-Bewertungsmessung
|Messsensor
|Exmor RS CMOS-Sensor
|Messempfindlichkeit
|EV -3 bis EV 20 (entspricht ISO 100 mit befestigtem F2.0-Objektiv)
|Messmodus
|Multi-Segment, Mittenbetont, Spot, Spot Standard/Groß, Durchschn. Gesamtes Display, Highlight
|Belichtungskompensation
|+/-5,0 EV (EV Schritte von 1/3 und 1/2 wählbar) (mit Belichtungskorrekturrad: +/-3 EV (in EV Schritten von 1/3))
|Belichtungsreihe
|Belichtungsreihe: Serienaufnahme, Belichtungsreihe: Einzelaufnahme, 3/5/9 Bilder auswählbar. (Umgebungslicht, Blitzlicht)
|Automatische Belichtungssperre
|Sperre wird aktiviert, sobald der Auslöser zur Hälfte gedrückt wird. Über AE-Sperrtaste. (Ein/Aus/Auto)
|Belichtungsmodi
|AUTO (iAuto), Programmierte AE (P), Blendenpriorität (A), Verschlusszeiten-Priorität (S), Manuell (M), Video (Programmierte AE (P)/Blendenpriorität (A)/Verschlusszeiten-Priorität (S)/Manuell (M)/Flexibler Belichtungsmodus), Zeitlupe und Zeitraffer (Programmierte AE (P)/Blendenpriorität (A)/Verschlusszeiten-Priorität (S)/ Manuell (M)/Flexibler Belichtungsmodus)
|ISO-Empfindlichkeit (Recommended Exposure Index, REI)
|Fotos: ISO 100–32000 (ISO-Werte ab ISO 50 bis ISO 102400 im erweiterten ISO-Bereich), AUTO (ISO 100–12800, frei wählbare untere bzw. obere Grenze), Videos: entspricht ISO 100–32.000, AUTO (ISO 100–12.800, frei wählbare untere bzw. obere Grenze)
|Anti-Flimmer-System
|Ja
|Motivprogramm
|–
|SUCHER
|Suchertyp
|1,6 cm (0,64 Zoll) großer elektronischer Sucher (Farbe)
|Anzahl der Bildpunkte
|9437184 Bildpunkte
|Sichtfeldabdeckung
|1
|Vergrößerung
|Ca. 0,90-fach (50-mm-Objektiv bei unendlich, -1 m-₁)
|Dioptrienausgleich
|-4,0 bis +3,0 m-₁
|Eyepoint
|Ca. 25 mm vom Okular, 21 mm vom Okularrahmen bei -1 m-₁ (CIPA-Standard)
|Display-Funktion
|Histogramm, Anzeige der Bildanpassung in Echtzeit, Digitalanzeige, Aufteilungslinie, Fokusüberprüfung, Peaking MF, Zebra, Movie Marker, Emph-Anzeige während der Aufnahme
|Sucher-Bildwiederholrate
|STD 60 BpS/HI 120 BpS/HI+ 240 BpS 7
|LC-DISPLAY
|Typ des Displays
|7,5 cm (3 Zoll) großes TFT
|Anzahl der Bildpunkte
|1.440.000 Bildpunkte
|Touchscreen
|Ja
|Helligkeitsregler
|Manuell (5 Stufen zwischen -2 und +2 ), Sonnenschein-Modus
|Verstellbarer Winkel
|Ca. 107° nach oben, ca. 41° nach unten
|Fokusvergrösserung
|Ja, Fokusvergrößerung (35-mm-Vollformat: 4,2-fach/8,5-fach, APS-C: 2,7-fach/5,5-fach)
|WEITERE FUNKTIONEN
|Clear Image Zoom
|Fotoaufnahmen: ca. 2-fach, Videos: ca. 1,5-fach (4K), ca. 2-fach (HD)
|Digitalzoom
|Smart Zoom (Fotos):35-mm-Vollformat: M: ca. 1,5-fach; S: ca. 2-fach, APS-C: S: ca. 2-fach, digitaler Zoom (Fotos): 35-mm-Vollformat: L: ca. 4-fach, M: ca. 6,1-fach, S: ca. 8-fach, APS-C: M: ca. 4-fach, S: ca. 5,2-fach, digitaler Zoom (Video): 35-mm-Vollformat: ca. 4-fach, APS-C: ca. 4-fach
|Gesichtserkennung
|Gesichts-/Augenpriorität im AF-Modus, Gesichtspriorität im Multisegment-Messmodus, Regist. Gesichtspriorität
|Selbstauslöser für Selfies
|–
|Sonstige
|Intervallaufnahmen, ISO AUTO Min. SS, Helligkeitssteuerung, Urheberrechtsangaben, Dateiname festlegen, Einstellungen speichern/importieren, Bedienhilfe, Videoleuchten-Modus, Zoomring drehen
|VERSCHLUSS
|Typ
|Elektronisch gesteuerter, vertikal ablaufender Schlitzverschluss
|Auslösertyp
|Mechanische Verschlusssteuerung/elektronische Verschlusssteuerung
|Verschlusszeit
|Fotos, Einzelaufnahme, Mechanischer Verschluss: 1/8.000 bis 30 Sek., Langzeit, AUTO: 1/32.000 bis 30 Sek., Langzeit, Elektronischer Verschluss: 1/32.000 bis 30 Sek., Fotos, Serienaufnahme, Mechanischer Verschluss: 1/8.000 bis 30 Sek., AUTO: 1/32.000 bis 1/2 Sek., Elektronischer Verschluss: 1/32.000 bis 1/2 Sek., Videos: 1/8.000 bis 1/4 (1/3 Stufen), bis zu 1/60 im AUTO-Modus (bis zu 1/30 im Auto Slow Shutter-Modus)
|Blitzsynchronisierungs-Geschwindigkeit
|(Mechanischer Verschluss), Blitz-Sync. Priorität) ist (EIN) oder (AUTO): 1/400 Sek. (35-mm-Vollformat), 1/500 Sek. (APS-C), (Blitz-Sync. Priorität) ist (AUS): 1/320 Sek. (35-mm-Vollformat), 1/400 Sek. (APS-C), (Elektrischer Verschluss), 1/200 Sek. (35-mm-Vollformat), 1/250 Sek. (APS-C)
|Elektronischer Front-Verschlussvorhang
|Ja
|Geräuschlose Aufnahme
|Ja (ein/aus)
|BILDSTABILISIERUNG
|Typ
|Bildsensor-Shift-Mechanismus mit 5-Achsen-Kompensation (Kompensation ist abhängig von den Objektivspezifikationen)
|Kompensationseffekt
|5,5 Stufen (Basierend auf CIPA-Standard. Nur Nicken/Gieren. Mit befestigtem Planar T* FE F1.4 ZA-50-mm-Objektiv. Langzeitbelichtung NR deaktiviert.)
|BLITZSTEUERUNG
|Steuerung
|TTL-Vorblitz
|Blitzkompensation
|Belichtungswert von +/-3,0 (umschaltbar zwischen 1/3- und 1/2-Schritten)
|Blitzmodi
|Blitz aus; Automatischer Blitz, Aufhellblitz, Langzeitsynchronisierung, Synchronisierung auf 2. Vorhang, Rote-Augen-Korrektur (Ein/Aus wählbar), Kabellos8, High-Speed-Synchronisierung8
|Wiederherstellungszeit
|–
|Komp. mit externen Blitzgeräten
|Kompatibel mit α Blitzgeräten von Sony über Multi Interface-Zubehörschuh, Adapterschuh für mit selbstarretierendem Zubehörschuh kompatiblen Blitz befestigen.
|Blitzbelichtungsspeicherung
|Ja
|Drahtlose Steuerung
|Ja (Lichtsignal: verfügbar mit Aufhellblitz, Langzeitsynchronisierung, High-Speed-Synchronisierung/Funksignal: verfügbar mit Aufhellblitz, Synchronisierung auf 2. Vorhang, Langzeitsynchronisierung, High-Speed-Synchronisierung)
|SERIENAUFNAHME
|Serienaufnahmemodi
|Einzelaufnahme, Serienaufnahme (Hi+/Hi/Mid/Lo wählbar), Selbstauslöser, Selbstauslöser (Serienaufn.), Belichtungsreihe: Einzelaufnahme, Belichtungsreihe: Serie, Weißabgleich, DRO-Bracketing
|Kontinuierliche Treibergeschwindigkeit (ca. max.)
|AUTO/Elektronische Verschlusssteuerung: Serienaufnahme: Hi+: 30 Bilder pro Sekunde, Hi: 20 Bilder pro Sekunde, Mid: 15 Bilder pro Sekunde, Lo: 5 Bilder pro Sekunde 9 10 11 12, Mechanischer Verschluss: Serienaufnahme: Hi+: 10 Bilder pro Sekunde, Hi: 8 BpS, Mid 6 Bilder pro Sekunde, Lo: 3 BpS
|Anzahl der aufnehmbaren Bilder (ca.)
|JPEG Extra Fine L: 182 Bilder, JPEG Fine L: 400 Bilder, JPEG Standard L: 400 Bilder, RAW: 238 Bilder, RAW und JPG: 192 Bilder, RAW (Verlustfreie Komprimierung): 96 Bilder, RAW (Verlustfreie Komprimierung) und JPG: 83 Bilder, RAW (Unkomprimiert): 82 Bilder, RAW (Unkomprimiert) und JPG: 78 Bilder
|Selbstauslöser
|10 s Verzögerung/5 s Verzögerung/2 s Verzögerung/Serienaufnahmen-Selbstauslöser/Belichtungsreihen-Selbstauslöser
|Pixel Shift Multi-Aufnahmen
|Ja (4 Aufnahmen/16 Aufnahmen)1
|WIEDERGABE
|Fotoaufnahmen
|Ja
|Modi
|Einfach (mit oder ohne Angabe der Aufnahmedaten, RGB-Histogramm und Angabe zu hellen/dunklen Stellen), Indexanzeige, Vergrößerter Anzeigemodus (L: 21,6-fach, M: 14,0-fach, S: 10,8-fach), Automatische Anzeige, Bildausrichtung, Ordnerauswahl (Datum/Foto/Video), Schützen, Bewertung, Anzeige als Gruppe
|SCHNITTSTELLEN
|PC-Schnittstelle
|Massenspeicher/MTP
|Multi-/Micro-USB-Anschluss
|Ja (kompatibel mit SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbit/s (USB 3.2))
|Bluetooth®
|Ja (Bluetooth Standard Ver. 5.0 (2,4-GHz-Band))
|Integriertes Wireless LAN
|Ja (kompatibel mit Wi-Fi, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2,4-GHz-/5-GHz-Band))1314
|Multi Interface-Zubehörschuh
|Ja (mit digitaler Audioschnittstelle)15
|Mikrofonanschluss
|Ja (3,5-mm-Stereo-Mini-Buchse)
|Synchronisationsanschluss
|Ja
|Kopfhöreranschluss
|Ja (3,5-mm-Stereo-Mini-Buchse)
|Anschluss für Hochformatgriff
|Ja
|LAN-Anschluss
|Ja (1000BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 10BASE-T)
|Funktionen
|FTP-Übertragungsfunktion (LAN, USB-Tethering, WLAN), Auf dem Smartphone anzeigen, Fernbedienung über Smartphone, NFC-One-Touch-Fernbedienung, PC-Fernbedienung, BRAVIA Sync (Steuerung für HDMI), PhotoTV HD
|AUDIO
|Mikrofon
|Integriert, Stereo
|Lautsprecher
|Integriert, Mono
|Kompatible Standards
|Exif Print, PRINT Image Matching III
|BENUTZERDEFINIERTE FUNKTION
|Kameratyp
|Benutzerdefinierte Tastenbelegung, programmierbare Einstellung (Gehäuse 3 Sets/Speicherkarte 4 Sets), Einstellungen für persönliche Drehradfunktion, persönliche Menüfunktion, Speicherung benutzerdefinierter Aufnahmeeinstellungen
|OBJEKTIVKOMPENSATION
|Einstellung
|Randschattierung, Abbildungsfehler, Verzerrungen
|STROMVERSORGUNG
|Mitgelieferter Akku
|Ein Akkusatz NP-FZ100
|Akkulaufzeit (Fotos)
|Ca. 430 Aufnahmen (Sucher) / ca. 530 Aufnahmen (LC-Display) (CIPA-Standard)
|Akkulaufzeit (Film, tatsächliche Aufnahme)
|Ca. 90 min (Sucher)/ca. 95 min (LC-Display) (CIPA-Standard)
|Akkulaufzeit (Film, ununterbrochene Aufnahme)
|Ca. 145 min (Sucher)/ca. 150 min (LC-Display) (CIPA-Standard)
|Interne Akkuladung
|Ja (verfügbar mit USB Type-C™ Anschluss; kompatibel mit Stromversorgung über USB)
|Stromverbrauch mit Sucher
|Fotos: ca. 4,6 W (mit befestigtem FE 28–70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS-Objektiv), Videos: ca. 6,8 W (mit befestigtem FE 28–70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS-Objektiv)
|Stromverbrauch mit LC-Display
|Fotos: ca. 3,7 W (mit befestigtem FE 28–70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS-Objektiv), Videos: ca. 6,6 W (mit befestigtem FE 28–70 mm F3.5–5.6 OSS-Objektiv)
|Stromversorgung über USB
|Ja (verfügbar mit USB Type-C™ Anschluss; kompatibel mit Stromversorgung über USB)
|SONSTIGE
|Betriebstemperatur
|0–40° C
|GRÖSSE UND GEWICHT
|Gewicht (inklusive Akku und Speicherkarte)
|Ca. 737 g, ca. 1 lb 10,0 oz
|Abmessungen (BxHxT)
|Ca. 128,9 mm x 96,9 mm x 80,8 mm, ca. 128,9 mm x 96,9 mm x 69,7 mm (VOM GRIFF ZUM DISPLAY), ca. 5 1/8 x 3 7/8 x 3 1/4 Zoll, ca. 5 1/8 x 3 7/8 x 2 3/4 Zoll (VOM GRIFF ZUM DISPLAY)
Scheint was großartiges zu werden und ersetzt in dem Fall die High Professional Line der Alpha 9 Reihe. Jedenfalls – Cool 😉
Bleibt abzuwarten was das Lineup für die Alpha 7 IV noch 2021 bereit hält.
bye bye Canon Nikon 🙂
Was für ein Bolide! Wahnsinns Kamera für Profis!!!
Sudel Eddi.
Zitat:
»Wahnsinns Kamera für Profis!!!«
Wohl eher für Edelamateure, die überbezahlte Jobs haben und Eindruck schinden wollen. Berufsfotografen nutzen ihre zumeist etwas älteren Kameramodelle länger und haben in bessere Objektive investiert. Abgesehen davon sehe ich nur einen marginalen und vernachlässigbaren Vorteil gegenüber einem Modell 7 xxx und der 1 bezüglich der Auflösung — das ist für einen Berufsfotografen eher kein Grund, ein neues Modell anzuschaffen. Zumindest für mich gibt es erheblich wichtigere Attribute wie z.B. »linear dynamic range off sensor«, solides Gehäuse, Kompatibilität mit »alten« Objektiven, etc.
Diese Kamera ist für die üblichen Projekte »way over the top«. Die alpha 1 symbolisiert eine sogenannte »Olympiade-Kamera« für eine handvoll extremer Sportfotografen. Dumm nur, dass Olympia vorerst ausfällt, aber die Kamera dafür nun schon fertig ist…
Profis haben schon eine A9x mit den passenden Objektiven.
Was den Autofokus angeht, wird es schon bei einer 4 Jahre alten A9 mk1für die allermeisten Kameras sehr dünn und diese Kamera legt die Latte noch mal um einiges höher. Ich vermute aber, dass Sie noch nie mit einer A9 gearbeitet haben, sonst wüssten Sie auch den Vorteil eines unterbrechungsfreien Sucherbildes, eines praktisch rolling shutter freien elektronischen Verschlusses und vor allem der genialen Tracking- Funktion zu schätzen.
Und was die Zuverlässigkeit angeht, meine A9 hat weit über 100 000 Aufnahmen auf dem Buckel, hat schon im harten Alltag einiges einstecken müssen und ist noch fit wie am 1. Tag- eigentlich dank diverser Firmware- Updates sogar besser :-))
Als Preisvergleich, die Canon 1DX Mark lll kostet genau so viel wie die A1 und sieht dagegen ziemlich alt aus…..
Diese "Edel-Amateure" finanzieren sehr viel der Entwicklung – die reinen Stückzahlen für Profis wären sicher zu klein um profitabel zu sein. Wobei das mit dem "Eindruck schinden" wohl eher für die Firma mit dem roten Punkt gilt. Eine Alpha 1 sieht für den Laien (also den, auf den "man" Eindruck machen will) kaum anders aus wie das Ur-Modell A7… Meine alte A77II mit Vertikal-Griff macht da schon sehr viel mehr her…
Ob die Bilder wirklich besser werden als mit dem Vorgängermodell ist nicht das entscheidende Thema. Die Liebhaber teuerer Kameras machen deswegen keine sehenswerteren Bilder, aber sie haben aber damit mehr Freude an diesen;-)).
Na die technische Perfektion wird nochmals höher. Vögel im Flug per AugenAF, da wird irgendwann auch noch der Fotograf ersetzt, weil der Fotoroboter einfach zuverlässiger erkennen wird, wann es ein tolles Bild geben wird. So wie wir irgendwann alle nicht mehr selber Auto fahren werden, und unsere Enkel voller Begeisterung fragen werden wie das damals war als man noch ein Lenkrad benutzte oder fokussiert hat, und Motive ausgesucht hat. Gut soweit ist es noch nicht, daher freue ich mich über eine anscheinend beeindruckende Kamera.
Der eigentliche Fortschritt ist aber die Synchronzeit für den elektronischen Verschluss. Wie es aussieht, funktioniert der jetzt auch mit Blitz.