Shutter speed

Still (with the mechanical shutter): B (Bulb) (max. approx. 120 s), 60 - 1/4000 s

Still (with the electronic shutter): 1 - 1/16000 s

Video: 1/25 - 1/16000 s

1/2 - 1/16000 s (When [Exposure Mode] is set to [M] in Creative Video Mode and [MF] is selected)