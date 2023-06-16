Leica folgt den Wünschen seiner Kunden und bringt die SL2 jetzt auch in Silber. Die Designvariante präsentiert sich in schwarzer Belederung mit silberner Deck- und Bodenplatte und folgt damit dem klassischen Look anderer Leica-Kameras. Technisch entspricht die silberne Leica SL2 dem schwarzen Serienmodell. Die Leica SL2 in Silbern ist ab sofort für 7.100 Euro erhältlich. Passend zur neuen Designvariante bringt Leica zudem zwei neue Kits.
Pressemitteilung der Leica Camera AG:
Neu: Leica SL2 in Silbern
Jetzt als Designvariante im klassischen Look – auch in zwei attraktiven Kits zusammen mit einem Objektiv erhältlich.
Wetzlar, 15. Juni 2023. Leica Kameras sind ihrer Linie immer treu geblieben. Das Design folgt dabei der Funktion und zeichnet sich durch minimalistische, auf das Wesentliche konzentrierte Merkmale aus. Es spricht eine unverkennbare Sprache mit besonderer Betonung der optischen und haptischen Wertigkeit. Dieser unverwechselbare Look spiegelt sich auch in der neuen Produktvariante der Leica SL2 in Silbern wider. Mehr noch: Sie erinnert an das klassische Design der beliebten silbernen Leica M- und Leica R-Kameraklassiker.
Mit der SL2 in silberner Ausführung folgt die Leica Camera AG dem Wunsch ihrer Kunden und zeigt damit einmal mehr den nachhaltigen Austausch mit genau den Menschen, die Leica Produkte nutzen. Die Designvariante präsentiert sich mit silbern eloxierter Deckkappe und Bodenplatte. Ihre edle schwarze Belederung ist identisch zur Leica M11 und rundet den klassischen Look ab. Optisch besonders ansprechend wirkt die silberne Leica SL2 in Kombination mit dem M-Adapter L und den legendären, kompakten M-Objektiven.
In ihren technischen Spezifikationen entspricht die silberne Leica SL2 dem bestehenden Serienmodell in Schwarz. Äußerst intuitiv, einfach und komfortabel zu bedienen, entstehen dank leistungsstarkem 47-MP-CMOS-Sensor Fotografien und Videos von beeindruckender Bildqualität. Ihr hoher Dynamikumfang sowie ein Empfindlichkeitsbereich bis ISO 50.000 liefern bei allen Lichtverhältnissen herausragende Aufnahmen. Diese können über die Leica FOTOS App ferngesteuert ausgelöst sowie per Bluetooth oder Wi-Fi übertragen werden. Viele weitere Funktionen sorgen für einen nahtlosen Workflow und lassen die Leica SL2 komfortabel in professionelle Setups integrieren.
Die Leica SL2 in Silbern ist ab sofort weltweit in allen Leica Stores, im Leica Online Store sowie im Fachhandel erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung beträgt 7.100 Euro inkl. MwSt.
Zusätzlich bietet Leica passend zur neuen Designvariante zwei Kits mit attraktivem Preisvorteil an. Die silberne Leica SL2 ist im Kit zusammen mit dem vielseitigen Vario-Elmarit-SL 1:2.8/24- 70 ASPH. für 9.100,00 Euro erhältlich. Das zweite Kit besteht aus der silbern eloxierten Designvariante und dem klassischen Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50 ASPH. inklusive M-Adapter L und ist für 13.890,00 Euro erhältlich. Damit eröffnet sich zudem die Möglichkeit, alle je produzierten M-Objektive mit SL-Kameras zu kombinieren und so ihren unverwechselbaren Look für die Foto- und Videografie zu nutzen.
Technische Daten: Leica SL2 Siber
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless full-frame system camera
|Buffer Memory
|4 GB: DNG: 78 recordings / JPG: > 100 recordings
|Storage Medium
|UHS-II (recommended), UHS-I, SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card
|Material
|Full-metal housing made of aluminum and magnesium, leatherette, cover, splash-water protected in compliance with IEC standard 60529 (protection type IP54).
|Lens Mount
|Leica L bayonet with contact strip for communication between lens and camera
|Operating Conditions
|14 to 104 Degree F (-10 to +40 Degree C)
|Interfaces
|ISO accessory shoe with additional control contacts, HDMI jack 2.0b Type A, USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C, Audio-Out 3.5 mm/Audio-In 3.5 mm, communication interface in the base cover for multifunction hand grip
|Tripod Thread
|A 1/4 DIN 4503 (1/4") with stainless steel in the base
|Sensor Size
|CMOS sensor, pixel pitch: 4.3 microm / Fullframe (47.3 MP): 8368 x 5584 pixels / APS-C (20.2 MP): 5504 x 3664 pixels
|Filter
|RGB color filter, UV/IR filter, no low-pass filter
|Processor
|Leica Maestro series (Maestro III)
|File Formats
|Photo: DNG (raw data), DNG + JPG, JPG (DCF, Exif 2.31) Video: MP4: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC (Audio Format: 2ch 48 kHz/16 bit, AAC), MOV: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC (Audio Format: 2ch 48 kHz/16 bit, AC-3)
|Picture Resolution
|DNG: 8368 x 5584 pixels (46.7 MP) JPG: 8368 x 5584 pixels (46.7 MP), 6000 x 4000 pixels (24 MP), 4272 x 2848 pixels (12 MP)
|Color Depth
|DNG: 14 bit, JPG: 8 bit
|Color Space
|Picture: sRGB, ECI-RGB v2.0, Adobe RGB Video: Rec. 709/Rec. 2020 (HLG)/L-Log
|File Size
|DNG: 84.4 MB JPG: depending on resolution and image content Video: max. length: 29 min, max. file size: 96 GB
|Recording Mode Vide o
|Video mode: P - A - S - M / Cine mode: M
|Video Resolution/Frame Rate
|MOV 5K: 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 23.98 fps / MOV C4K: 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps / MOV 4K: 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 23.98 fps / MOV FHD: 180 fps, 150 fps, 120 fps, 100 fps, 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 23.98 fps / MP4 4 K: 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 23.98 fps / MP4 FHD: 180 fps, 150 fps, 120 fps, 100 fps, 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 23.98 fps
|Bit Rate
|8/10 bit for recordings on SD card, 10 bit via HDMI output
|Video Gamma
|Rec. 709, L-Log Rec. 2020, HLG Rec. 2020
|Viewfinder (EVF)
|Resolution: 5,760,000 dots, 120 fps, magnification: 0.78x, aspect ratio: 4:3, frame coverage: 100%, exit pupil position: 21 mm, setting range +2/-4 diopters, with eye sensor for automatic switchover between viewfinder and LCD panel, time delay 0.005 s
|LCD Panel
|3.2" (backlight LED) with anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch coating, 2,100,000 pixels (dots), format 3:2, touch control available
|Top Display
|1.28" highly reflective trans-reflective monochrome LCD, 128 x 128 pixels, viewing angle 120 Degree ; anti-fingerprint coating
|Shutter Type
|Electronically controlled focal plane shutter/electronic shutter
|Shutter Speeds
|Mech. shutter: 30 min to 1/8000 s / Electr. shutter function: 1 s to 1/40000 s / Flash Synch: up to 1/250 s
|Shutter Button
|Two-stage (1st stage: Activation of the camera electronics including autofocus and exposure metering, 2nd stage: Taking the picture)
|Self-Timer
|Delay time: 2 s or 12 s
|Picture Series
|Single Continuous Low Speed (3 fps), Continuous Medium Speed (6 fps), Continuous High Speed (10 fps without AFc/AE/WB), Continuous Super Speed (20 fps with electr. shutter function without AFc/AE/WB), Interval Shooting, Exposure Bracketing, Multishot
|Multishot
|Generates 2 DNGs: 1x 47 MP, 1x 187 MP (8 pictures are combined into one high-res image)
|Working Range
|30cm to infinity, With macro setting: from 17 cm
|Focus Mode
|Automatic (Autofocus in modes iAF/AFs/AFc/Touch AF) or manual. With manual setting: Auto Magnification and Focus Peaking optionally available as focus aids
|Autofocus System
|Based on contrast metering and depth mapping
|Autofocus Modes
|Smart AF (autonomously selects AFs and AFc), AFs (picture taken only after successful focusing), AFc (picture can be taken at any time), AF setting can be saved
|Autofocus Metering Methods
|Spot (can be shifted), Field (can be shifted), Multi-Field, Zone, Face detection, object Tracking, optional Touch AF
|Autofocus Metering Fields
|225
|Exposure Metering
|TTL (Through The Lens' exposure metering)
|Exposure Metering Methods
|Spot, Center-Weighted, Multi-Field
|Exposure Modes
|Automatic program (P), Aperture priority (A): manual aperture setting, Shutter priority mode (S): manual shutter speed setting Manual (M): manual setting for shutter speed and aperture
|Exposure Compensation
|+/-3 EV in 1/3 EV increments or 1/2 EV increments
|Automatic Bracketing
|3 or 5 exposures, up to +/-3 EV, in 1/3 EV increments Shift function: up to +/-3 EV, additional LPG-HDR
|ISO Sensitivity Range
|Auto ISO: ISO 100 to ISO 50000, Manual: ISO 50 to ISO 50000
|White Balance
|Automatic (Auto), Daylight 5200 K, Cloudy 6000 K, Shadow 7000 K, Tungsten 3200 K, HMI 5600 K, Fluorescent Warm 4000 K, Fluorescent Cold 4500 K, Flash 5400 K, Gray Card Live View, Gray Card, Color Temperature 2000 K to 11500 K
|Flash Unit Connector
|About the accessory shoe
|Flash Sync Time
|1/2 50 s, slower shutter speeds available, automatic changeover to TTL linear flash mode with HSS-compatible Leica flash units if sync time is undercut
|Flash Exposure Metering
|Using center-weighted TTL pre-flash metering with Leica flash units (SF 26, 40, 40MkII, 58, 60, 64) or with system compatible flash units, flash remote control SF C1
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|SF 40: +/-2 EV in 1/2 EV increments, SF 60: +/-2 EV in 1/3 EV increments
|Microphone
|Stereo internal + microphone input 3.5 mm stereo jack
|Speaker
|Mono internal + headphones output 3.5 mm stereo jack
|WLAN
|The Leica FOTOS app is required to use the WLAN function. The Leica app is available from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Compliant with Wi-Fi IEEE802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, channel 1-11 (2412-2462 MHz) and Wi-Fi IEEE802.11ac, 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz, channel 39-48 (5180-5240 MHz), channel 52-64 (5260-5320 MHz), channel 100-140 (5500-5700 MHz) (standard WLAN protocol), encryption method: WLAN-compatible WPA/WPA2
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)), 2402 to 2480 MHz
|GPS
|Via Leica FOTOS app
|Menu Languages
|English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean
|Rechargeable Battery (Leica BP-SCL4)
|Lithium-ion rechargeable battery, rated voltage: 7.2 V (DC); capacity: 1860 mAh (min.), approx. 370 recordings (based on CIPA standard, without EVF); charging time: approx. 140 min (after deep discharge); manufacturer: Panasonic Energy (Wuxi) Co. Ltd., Made in China
|USB Power Supply
|USB charger function in standby mode or when switched off, USB power supply when switched on
|Charger (Leica BC-SCL4)
|Input: AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz, 0.25 A, automatic switchover; Output: DC 8.4 V 0.85 A; Manufacturer: Salom Electric (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Made in China
|Dimensions
|(W x H x D) 146 x 107 x 42mm
|Weight
|Approx. 835g (without battery)