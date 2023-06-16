Neu: Leica SL2 in Silbern

Jetzt als Designvariante im klassischen Look – auch in zwei attraktiven Kits zusammen mit einem Objektiv erhältlich.

Wetzlar, 15. Juni 2023. Leica Kameras sind ihrer Linie immer treu geblieben. Das Design folgt dabei der Funktion und zeichnet sich durch minimalistische, auf das Wesentliche konzentrierte Merkmale aus. Es spricht eine unverkennbare Sprache mit besonderer Betonung der optischen und haptischen Wertigkeit. Dieser unverwechselbare Look spiegelt sich auch in der neuen Produktvariante der Leica SL2 in Silbern wider. Mehr noch: Sie erinnert an das klassische Design der beliebten silbernen Leica M- und Leica R-Kameraklassiker.

Mit der SL2 in silberner Ausführung folgt die Leica Camera AG dem Wunsch ihrer Kunden und zeigt damit einmal mehr den nachhaltigen Austausch mit genau den Menschen, die Leica Produkte nutzen. Die Designvariante präsentiert sich mit silbern eloxierter Deckkappe und Bodenplatte. Ihre edle schwarze Belederung ist identisch zur Leica M11 und rundet den klassischen Look ab. Optisch besonders ansprechend wirkt die silberne Leica SL2 in Kombination mit dem M-Adapter L und den legendären, kompakten M-Objektiven.

In ihren technischen Spezifikationen entspricht die silberne Leica SL2 dem bestehenden Serienmodell in Schwarz. Äußerst intuitiv, einfach und komfortabel zu bedienen, entstehen dank leistungsstarkem 47-MP-CMOS-Sensor Fotografien und Videos von beeindruckender Bildqualität. Ihr hoher Dynamikumfang sowie ein Empfindlichkeitsbereich bis ISO 50.000 liefern bei allen Lichtverhältnissen herausragende Aufnahmen. Diese können über die Leica FOTOS App ferngesteuert ausgelöst sowie per Bluetooth oder Wi-Fi übertragen werden. Viele weitere Funktionen sorgen für einen nahtlosen Workflow und lassen die Leica SL2 komfortabel in professionelle Setups integrieren.

Die Leica SL2 in Silbern ist ab sofort weltweit in allen Leica Stores, im Leica Online Store sowie im Fachhandel erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung beträgt 7.100 Euro inkl. MwSt.

Zusätzlich bietet Leica passend zur neuen Designvariante zwei Kits mit attraktivem Preisvorteil an. Die silberne Leica SL2 ist im Kit zusammen mit dem vielseitigen Vario-Elmarit-SL 1:2.8/24- 70 ASPH. für 9.100,00 Euro erhältlich. Das zweite Kit besteht aus der silbern eloxierten Designvariante und dem klassischen Noctilux-M 1:1.2/50 ASPH. inklusive M-Adapter L und ist für 13.890,00 Euro erhältlich. Damit eröffnet sich zudem die Möglichkeit, alle je produzierten M-Objektive mit SL-Kameras zu kombinieren und so ihren unverwechselbaren Look für die Foto- und Videografie zu nutzen.