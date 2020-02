Number Of Effective Pixels 26.1 millions pixels

Image Sensor 23.5mm x 15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 with primary color filter.

Storage Media SD memory card (-2GB) / SDHC memory card (-32GB) / SDXC memory card (-512GB) UHS-I*1

File Format Of Still Image Compliant with Design rule for Camera File system (DCF2.0) JPEG: Exif Ver 2.3 // RAW: 14bit RAW (RAF original format) / RAW+JPEG

Number Of Recorded Pixels L: <3:2> 6240 x4160 / <16:9> 6240 x3512 / <1:1> 4160 x4160 M: <3:2> 4416 x2944 / <16:9> 4416 x2488 / <1:1> 2944 x2944 S: <3:2> 3120 x2080 / <16:9> 3120 x1760 / <1:1> 2080 x2080 Panorama: // L: 2160 x 9600 [Horizontal : 9600 x 1440] M: 2160 x 6400 [Horizontal : 6400 x 1440]

Lens Type FUJINON single focal length lens

Lens Focal Length f=23mm (35mm format equivalent : 35mm)

Lens Max. Aperture F2.0

Lens Configuration 8 elements in 6 groups (includes 2 aspherical elements)

Lens ND Filter Yes (4 stops)

Aperture F2 – F16 1/3EV step (controlled with 9-blade aperture diaphragm)

Focus Range Approx. 10cm to infinity / 3.9in. to infinity

Conversion Lens WIDE / TELE / OFF

Digital Tele-Converter 35mm (Nomal), 50mm, 70mm, 35mm fomat equivalent

Sensitivity Standard Output AUTO1 / AUTO2 / AUTO3 / ISO160-12800 (1/3EV step)

Sensitivity Extended Output ISO80 / 100 / 125 / 25600 / 51200

Exposure Control TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average/ Center Weighted

Exposure Mode P (Program AE) / A (Aperture Priority AE) / S (Shutter Speed Priority AE) / M (Manual Exposure)

Exposure Compensation -5.0EV-+5.0EV 1/3EV step (Movie: -2.0EV-+2.0EV)

Shutter Type Lens Shutter

Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter:

P mode: 4sec. to 1/4000sec

A mode: 30sec. to 1/4000sec, S/M mode: 15min. to 1/4000sec Bulb mode: up to 60min.

Electronic Shutter:

P mode: 4sec. to 1/32000sec

A mode: 30sec. to 1/32000sec, S/M mode: 15min. to 1/32000sec Bulb mode: 1sec. Fixed

Mechanical+Electronic Shutter:

P mode: 4sec. to 1/32000sec

A mode: 30sec. to 1/32000sec, S/M mode: 15min. to 1/32000sec Bulb mode: up to 60min.

Continuous Shooting Approx. 11fps (JPEG: 38 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 17 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 17 frames)

Approx. 8.0fps (JPEG: 76 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 18 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 18 frames)

Approx. 6.0fps (JPEG: 220 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 21 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 18 frames)

Approx. 5.0fps (JPEG: 458 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 24 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 19 frames)

Approx. 4.0fps (JPEG: endless, Lossless compression RAW: 28 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 20 frames)

Approx. 3.0fps (JPEG: endless, Lossless compression RAW: 34 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 21 frames)

Approx. 30fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop] (JPEG: 29 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 17 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 17 frames)

Approx. 20fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop ] (JPEG: 79 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 17 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 17 frames)

Approx. 20fps [Only electronic shutter] (JPEG: 32 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 17 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 17 frames)

Approx. 10fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop] (JPEG: 153 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 18 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 18 frames)

Approx. 10fps [Only electronic shutter] (JPEG: 81 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 18 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 18 frames)

Approx. 8.0fps [Only electronic shutter, 1.25 x Crop] (JPEG: 90 frames, Lossless compression RAW: 18 frames, Uncompressed RAW: 18 frames)

Recordable frames depends on recording media

Speed of continuous shooting depends on shooting environment and shooting frames Auto Bracketing

AE Bracketing (Frames: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 Step: by 1/3EV step, up to +/-3EV steps)

Filmsimulation bracketing (Any 3 types of film simulation selectable) Dynamic Range Bracketing (100%, 200%, 400%)

ISO sensitivity Bracketing ( +/-1/3EV, +/-2/3EV, +/-1EV)

White Balance Bracketing ( +/-1, +/-2, +/-3) Focus Bracketing (AUTO, MANUAL)

AF Mode Single AF / Continuous AF / MF

AF Type Intelligent Hybrid AF (TTL contrast AF / TTL phase detection AF)

AF Low-Light Performance Contrast -2.0EV

Phase Detection: -5.0EV Af Frame Selection

Single point AF EVF / LCD: 13 x9 / 25 x17 (Changeable size of AF frame) Zone AF: 3 x3 / 5 x5 / 7 x7 from 117 areas on 13 x9 grid

Wide/Tracking AF: (up to 18 area)

White Balance Automatic Scene recognition / Custom1-3 / Color temperature selection (2500K-10000K) / Preset: Daylight, Shade,

Self-Timer 10sec. / 2sec.

Interval Timer Shooting Yes (Setting: Interval, Number of shots, Starting time)

Flash Auto flash [Super Intelligent Flash] Effective range: (ISO 1600) approx. 1.0 – 24.3′ (30cm – 7.4m) Guide Number: approx. 4.4 (ISO100 m)

Flash Mode TTL MODE (Flash Auto, Standard, Slow Sync.), Manual, Commander, OFF

Flash Sync. Mode 1st Curtain, 2nd Curtain

Flash Red Eye Removal Flash + Removal, Flash, Removal, Off

Hot Shoe Yes (Dedicated TTL Flash compatible)

OVF Reverse Galilean viewfinder with electronic bright frame display Coverage of frame area v.s. capturing area:

approx. 95%

Magnifications approx x0.52″

EVF 0.5 inch approx. 3.69 millions dots OLED Color Viewfinder (4:3)

Coverage of viewing area vs. capturing area: approx. 100%

Eyepoint approx. 16.8mm (from the eyepiece lens), Diopter adjustment: -4-+2m-1 Magnification: 0.66 x with 50mm lens (35mm equivalent) at infinity and diopter set to -1m- 1

Diagonal angle of view: approx. 32 Degree (Horizontal angle of view: approx. 27 Degree ) Built-in eye sensor

LCD Monitor 3.0 inch, aspect ratio 3:2 approx.1.62 millions dots tilting touch screen color LCD monitor(approx. 100% coverage) File Format

Format MOV, Compression: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264

Audio Linear PCM / Stereo sound 2ch / 24bit / 48KHz sampling

Movie File Size/Frame Rate/Rec. Time [DCI 4K (4096 x2160)] 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p, 200Mbps/100Mbps, up to approx. 10min [4K (3840 x2160)] 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p, 200Mbps/100Mbps, up to approx. 10min [Full HD (2048 x1080)] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p, 200Mbps/100Mbps/50Mbps, up to approx. 15min.

[Full HD (1920 x1080)] 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p, 200Mbps/100Mbps/50Mbps,

up to approx. 15min.

[Full HD (1920 x1080) High speed rec.] 120p/100p, 200Mbps(recording), up to approx. 6min.

Film Simulation Mode 17 modes (PROVIA/Standard, Velvia/Vivid, ASTIA/Soft, Classic Chrome, PRO Neg.Hi, PRO Neg.Std, Black & White, Black & White+Ye Filter, Black & White+R Filter, Black & White+G Filter, Sepia, ACROS, ACROS+Ye Filter, ACROS+R Filter, ACROS+G Filter, ETERNA/Cinema, Classic Neg) Monochromatic Color

Clarity Setting +/-5 steps

HDR Mode AUTO, 200%, 400%, 800%, PLUS

Grain Effect Roughness: Strong, Weak, Off / Size: Large, Small

Color Chrome Effect Strong, Weak, Off. Color Chrome Blue Strong, Weak, Off

Dynamic Range Setting Still: AUTO, 100%, 200%, 400%

ISO restriction (DR100%: No limit, DR200%: ISO320 or more, DR400%: ISO640 or more) Movie: 100%, 200%, 400%

ISO restriction (DR100%: No limit, DR200%: ISO320 or more, DR400%: ISO640 or more)

Advanced Filter Toy camera, Miniature, Pop color, High-key, Low-key, Dynamic tone, Soft focus, Partial color (Red / Orange / Yellow / Green / Blue / Purple)

Wireless Transmitter Standard Access Mode: Infrastructure

Wireless Transmitter Standard IEEE802.11b/g/n (standard wireless protocol). Wireless Transmitter Standard Encryption WEP / WPA / WPA2 mixed mode

Bluetooth Standard Bluetooth Ver 4.2 (Bluetooth low energy)

Bluetooth Operating Frequency 2402 – 2480MHz (Center Frequency)

Terminal Digital Interface USB Type-C (USB3.1 Gen1)

Terminal HDMI Output HDMI Micro connector (Type D)

Terminal Other Microphone / shutter release input: 2.5mm

Battery NP-W126S Li-ion battery (included)

Battery Life For Still Images: Approx. 350 / 420 frames (EVF / OVF Normal Mode)

Actual Battery Life Of Movie Capture [4K] approx. 45min. (29.97p)

[Full HD] approx. 50min. (59.94p) Continuance Battery Life

Movie Capture: [4K] approx. 50min. (29.97p)

[Full HD] approx. 75min. (59.94p)

Operating Temperature 0 Degree C-+40 Degree C Operating Humidity 10%-80% (no condensation)

Starting Up Period Approx. 0.5sec.

Dimensions (H x W x D) 74.8 x 128.0 x 53.3mm (Minimum depth 32.7mm)