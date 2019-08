IMAGE SENSOR

Type APS-C CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 32.5 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 35.8 megapixels

Image Quality L, M, S1, S2, RAW, C-RAW

Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system

Colour Filter Type Primary Colour

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIG!C 8

LENS

Lens Mount EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF- EOS M)

FOCUSING

Type Dual Pixel CMOS AF System

AF System/ Points Maximum focusing area (approx., relative to capture image): Horizontal: 88%, Vertical: 100%

Number of AF area available for automatic selection: Face+ Tracking AF: Max. 143 points.

Selectable positions for AF point: Max. 5481 zones

Max. number of AF points: (Same with number of AF area available: Max. 143)

Focusing brightness range EV -5 – 18

AF MODES One-Shot AF, Servo AF, Touch & Drag AF, Eye Detection AF (One-shot & Servo), Face & Tracking

AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way, or via the AE lock button.

AF Assist Beam via LED assist beam

Manual Focus With EF & EF-S lenses – Select via AF/MF switch on lens

With EF-M lenses – Select via dedicated MF Button/ other customisable buttons (toggle AF/MF).

MF Peaking available: Available (Level: High/Low, Colour Red/Yellow/Blue)

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes 384- zone (24 x 16) metering with image sensor. Center-weighted average metering: Supported Evaluative metering: Supported

Metering Range Still image: EV -2 – 20

Movie: EV 0 – 20

AE Lock Stills: Auto/Manual Movie: Manual

Exposure Compensation +/-3 EV in 1/3 stop increments or ½ stop increments

AEB +/-3 EV in 1/3 stop increments or ½ stop increments

Stills: Creative Zone

ISO Auto: 100-25600

Manually set: 100-25600, H (equivalent to ISO 51200) Basic Zone

Varies by shooting mode

ISO SENSIVITY

MOVIES: Shooting with auto exposure

ISO Auto: 100-12800 (expanded in Creative Zone) Shooting with manual exposure

ISO Auto: 100-12800

Manually set: ISO 100-12800

SHUTTER

Type Electronically controlled focal-place shutter

Speed 30 – 1/4000 sec (1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Type Auto white balance with the imaging sensor

Settings AWB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature

White balance compensation:

Blue/Amber +/-9 levels

Magenta/ Green +/-9 levels

Custom White Balance Yes. However, not available for monochrome, creative filter or RAW burst mode images.

VIEWFINDER

Type Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1, EVF-DC2

Viewfinder Information With EVF-DC2:

Customisable and toggle via INFO. Button

Liveview image with exposure info

Liveview image with basic info

Liveview image with full info



Customisable settings:



Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio

Depth of field preview Yes, via customisable buttons

LCD MONITOR

Type 7.5 cm (3.0”) ClearView II Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitive type. Tiltable 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down.

Touch Shutter Available

Coverage Approx. 100%

Brightness Adjustment Adjustable to one of seven levels

FLASH

Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters) 04.06.2019 00:00

Built-in Flash Coverage Maximum coverage at approx. 15mm (35mm equivalent: approx. 24mm)

Red-Eye Reduction Yes – with red eye reduction lamp

X-sync Yes

Flash Exposure Compensation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 or ½ stop increments

Retraction Method Manual pop-up flash (auto pop-up not included)

Recycle time Approx 4 seconds

External Flash Compatibility EL series Speedlites

External Flash Control Via camera setting/ flash setting menu

SHOOTING

Modes Scene Intelligent Auto, Hybrid Auto, Creative Assist, SCN(Self- Portrait, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Food, Panning, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative Filters (Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect), Program AE , Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure, Custom (x2), Movie (Movie auto exposure, Movie manual exposure, Time-lapse movie)

Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)

Colour Space Selectable between sRGB and Adobe RGB

Image Processing Highlight Tone Priority

Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings) Long exposure noise reduction Digital Lens Optimizer

Peripheral illumination correction Distortion correction

Chromatic aberration correction Diffraction correction

Creative Assist:

Base Style: Auto/Standard/Portrait/Landscape/Fine Detail/ Neutral/ Faithful/ Monochrome/Picture Style File Monochrome (Sharpness Strength / Sharpness Fineness / Sharpness Threshold / Contrast (9 levels) / Filter effect (Ye – Yellow / Or – Orange / R – Red / G (Green) / Toning effect (S – Sepia / B – Blue / P – Purple / G – Green))

Drive modes Single, High-Speed Continuous, Panning, Low-Speed Continuous, Self timer (2s, 10s, Custom, Remote)

Continuous Shooting High-speed + (one-shot and Servo): 14 High-speed (one-shot and Servo): 7 Low-speed (one-shot and Servo): 3 RAW Burst mode: 23

Intervalometer Time-Lapse Movie Mode

LIVE VIEW MODE

Coverage Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)

FILE TYPE

Still Image Type JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.31 compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)

RAW: RAW (14-bit, Canon original RAW)

RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording Yes, RAW + various JPEG compression possible

Image Size RAW: (3:2) 6960 x 4640, (4:3) 6960 x 4640, (16:9) 6960 x

4640, (1:1) 6960 x 6960

JPEG 3:2: (L) 6960 x 4640, (M) 4800 x 3200, (S1) 3472 x

2320, (S2) 2400 x 1600

JPEG 4:3: (L) 6160 x 4640, (M) 4256 x 3200, (S1) 3072 x

2320, (S2) 2112 x 1600

JPEG 16:9: (L) 6960 x 3904, (M) 4800 x 2688, (S1) 3472 x

1952, (S2) 2400 x 1344

JPEG 1:1: (L) 4640 x 4640, (M) 3200 x 3200, (S1) 2320 x

2320, (S2) 1600 x 1600

In-camera RAW processing & Image Resize available in playback

Movie Type MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: AAC

Movie Size 4K – 2840 x 2160 (NTSC: 29.97 PAL: 25 fps) Full HD – 1920 x 1080 (NTSC:29.97 PAL: 25 fps) HD – 1280 x 720 (NTSC: 59.94 PAL: 50 fps)

HDR – 1920 x 1080 (NTSC: 29.97 PAL: 25 fps)

Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB

OTHER FEATURES

Custom Functions 15 customisable buttons/ dials

Intelligent Orientation Sensor Yes, with Image Rotate

Playback zoom 1.5x – 10x enabled

Display Formats Single image with information (toggle up to 8 options)

Single image

Index display (4/9/36/100 images)

Jump Display (1/10/100 image, by shot date, by folder, by movies, by stills, by protected images, by rating)

Slide Show Playback time: 1/2/3/5/10/20 seconds Repeat: On/Off

Transition Effects: Off, Slide in 1/ Slide in 2/ Fade 1/2/3

Histogram Brightness/ RGB

Highlight Alert Yes

Image Erase/Protection Erase: Single image, Selected images, Selected range, All images

Protection: Selected images, Selected range, All images. Unprotect all images in folder/on card

Menu Categories Still photo shooting

Movie recording

Playback

Wireless settings

Function settings

Customization settings

My menu

Menu Languages 25 Languages

English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Vietnamese, Hindi, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Malay, Indonesian and Japanese

Firmware Update Firmware update possible by the user: Camera firmware

Lens firmware

External Speedlite firmware BR-E1 firmware

INTERFACE

Transmission Hi-Speed USB (2.0) (Micro USB connector)

Terminal Type USB Type-C

Other Wireless LAN (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only, 1-11 ch)

Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology)

HDMI (Type-D connector) CEC not compatible External microphone (3.5mm stereo mini jack)

DIRECT PRINT

Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge

PictBridge Yes (Wireless LAN)

STORAGE

Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-II compatible)

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM

PC & Macintosh Windows & Mac OS compatible

Sending images to smartphone After establishing a Wi-Fi connection with the camera and your smartphone, images can be sent using the Canon Camera Connect App.

Cloud/ Utility Upload photos direct from the camera to Web Services or utilize EOS Utility to send images to your computer.

SOFTWARE

Image Processing Digital Photo Professional

Other Picture Style Editor, EOS Utility, Image Transfer Utility.

Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices.

POWER SOURCE

Batteries 1 x Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E17

Battery life Screen on: Approx 305 shots Viewfinder on: Approx 250 shots

Eco mode/screen on: Approx 410 shots Movie recording time: Up to 2hr 25min Playback time: Approx 300min

Power saving Display off (15, 30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10, 30 mins)

Auto Power Down (30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10 mins, Disable) ECO mode

Power Supply & Battery Chargers Battery charger LC-E17E

In-camera battery pack charging with USB Power Adapter PD-E1

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body Materials Magnesium alloy and electrolytic zinc-coated steel sheet

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity

Dimensions (WxHxD) 119.6 x 70.0 x 49.2 mm

Weight (body only) Approx. 408 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)

