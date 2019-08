“My daughter Paula and the kitten both ‘smiled’ for the camera at the same time…but the cat’s not smiling, he’s meowing.”

A clowder of ominous looking felines characterize one of the photographer’s most famous works, aptly titled The Mob. New Jersey, 1961.

Cats were a familiar sight on the streets of New York City; Chandoha’s candid, slice of life style perfectly captures the nuances of these little creatures coexisting within the annals of urban living. New York City, 1950.

An early photoshoot between photographer and subject, taken in Chandoha’s Long Island home studio. 1955.