Dias Eternos, Women in prison in Venezuela LA YAGUARA CENTER OF DETENTION . – March 2018 Daisy looks outside the entrance door and only access to light that these group of 22 detainees have. She is 47 years old and is accused of drug distribution and possession of crack. She sleeps on a mattress on the floor,

Dias Eternos, Women in prison in Venezuela LA YAGUARA CENTER OF DETENTION, CARACAS – March 2018. Women inside a preventive detention center spend their days in a deranged inactivity. They adapte their space of their “dungeon” to make it look more like a home. They write letters or make drawings to their children, read the Bible, share cigarettes or iron their hair.

Dias Eternos, Women in prison in Venezuela ANA MARIA CAMPOS II PRISON, MARACAIBO. – December 2018. A group of women fix a volleyball net inside a State prison in Maracaibo. Their schedules include playing sports along with receiving classes, motivational and disciplinary workshops and arts and crafts. The purpose of these centers is to reform women and avoid relapse. They get redemptions if they behave properly to get their sentence reduced

Dias Eternos in Salvador IZALCO, EL SALVADOR. – March 11, 2021. A woman bathes her daughter in the maternal sector of the ”Granja penitenciaria de Izalco”, the only maternal sector for the entire prison population of El Salvador. According to her ”being in prison with children is hell because there are things that children want that they cannot have”. Her son was born in the prison and does not know freedom. Although some of them can take their children out with a family member, hers are imprisoned for gang-related crimes. However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of them have been able to take their children out or receive visits even from their lawyers.