Im deutsch­spra­chigen Raum ist Photo­Klassik – Das Magazin für aktuelle analoge Fotografie – längst etabliert. Jetzt plant Heraus­geber Wolfgang Heinen einen inter­na­tio­nalen, sprich: englisch­spra­chigen Ableger. Zu dessen Anschub­fi­nan­zierung ist diese Woche eine Crowd­funding-Kampagne auf Kickstarter gestartet. Unter­stützer erhalten das erste Jahres-Abo zum Vorzugs­preis.

Seit fast fünf Jahren erscheint Photo­Klassik mit jährlich vier Ausgaben in Deutschland, Öster­reich und in der Schweiz. Die stets edel produ­zierte Zeitschrift beschäftigt sich ausschließlich mit allen Facetten der filmba­sierten Fotografie und ist damit nicht nur auf dem deutschen Markt sondern auch inter­na­tional einzig­artig.

PhotoKlassik International Cover

Das gepaart mit dem großen Erfolg der deutschen Ausgabe hat nun den Heraus­geber bewogen, es mit Photo­Klassik – The inter­na­tional magazine for today’s analog photo­graphy auch auf dem inter­na­tio­nalen Parkett zu versuchen. Die inter­na­tionale Photo­Klassik ist eigen­ständig, bietet also nicht einfach nur die Artikel der deutschen Ausgabe auf Englisch. So sollen vor allem auch Analog-Photo­graphen angesprochen werden, die nicht im deutsch­spra­chigen Raum behei­matet sind.

Zur Anschub­fi­nan­zierung der Photo­Klassik Inter­na­tional ist nun eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne auf Kickstarter gestartet. Unter­stützer erhalten das Jahresabo (vier Ausgaben) zum Vorzugs­preis von 49 US-Dollar statt regulär 60 Dollar.

Da sich Photo­Klassik Inter­na­tional an ein englisch­spra­chiges Publikum wendet, veröf­fent­licht photoscala hier die entspre­chende Presse­mit­teilung auf Englisch.

Press Release Infomax21:

Photo­Klassik, the only magazine in print that focuses exclu­sively on film photo­graphy, has been successful on the German-speaking market for 5 years.

As a result of this success in its home market and the worldwide resur­gence of film photo­graphy, the German publisher Infomax21 has decided to launch Photo­Klassik Inter­na­tional in English, via the crowd funding platform Kickstarter.

Infomax21’s core business is the development and publi­cation of photo­graphic magazines, including “Photo­Presse,” the German publi­cation with a very long tradition, in print since 1945. In addition, Infomax21 publishes “PhotoKina Daily,” the official newspaper about the world’s largest trade fair for the photo­graphic and imaging indus­tries.

The new Magazine won’t be a trans­lation of the German issue, but instead an independent and truly global publi­cation with contri­butors from all around the world!
Written by photo­graphers for photo­graphers, there wiIl be easy-to-use tips for beginners, and also in-depth insights for profes­sionals looking to get back to film. Focusing on artistry, there will also be sections on photo­graphic and processing techniques, and of course gear, from the best vintage buys to the newest releases.

The initial offer through Kickstarter will start on June 7, 2017.  Backers will get the chance to pre-order a yearly subscription of quarterly issues for 49$. That’s a real savings over both the news-stand price and the price that will be offered later on the Photo­Klassik website. And it will be delivered to their home address, anywhere in the world.