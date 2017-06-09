Photo­Klassik, the only magazine in print that focuses exclu­sively on film photo­graphy, has been successful on the German-speaking market for 5 years.

As a result of this success in its home market and the worldwide resur­gence of film photo­graphy, the German publisher Infomax21 has decided to launch Photo­Klassik Inter­na­tional in English, via the crowd funding platform Kickstarter.

Infomax21’s core business is the development and publi­cation of photo­graphic magazines, including “Photo­Presse,” the German publi­cation with a very long tradition, in print since 1945. In addition, Infomax21 publishes “PhotoKina Daily,” the official newspaper about the world’s largest trade fair for the photo­graphic and imaging indus­tries.

The new Magazine won’t be a trans­lation of the German issue, but instead an independent and truly global publi­cation with contri­butors from all around the world!

Written by photo­graphers for photo­graphers, there wiIl be easy-to-use tips for beginners, and also in-depth insights for profes­sionals looking to get back to film. Focusing on artistry, there will also be sections on photo­graphic and processing techniques, and of course gear, from the best vintage buys to the newest releases.

The initial offer through Kickstarter will start on June 7, 2017. Backers will get the chance to pre-order a yearly subscription of quarterly issues for 49$. That’s a real savings over both the news-stand price and the price that will be offered later on the Photo­Klassik website. And it will be delivered to their home address, anywhere in the world.