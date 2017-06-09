Im deutschsprachigen Raum ist PhotoKlassik – Das Magazin für aktuelle analoge Fotografie – längst etabliert. Jetzt plant Herausgeber Wolfgang Heinen einen internationalen, sprich: englischsprachigen Ableger. Zu dessen Anschubfinanzierung ist diese Woche eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne auf Kickstarter gestartet. Unterstützer erhalten das erste Jahres-Abo zum Vorzugspreis.
PhotoKlassik, the only magazine in print that focuses exclusively on film photography, has been successful on the German-speaking market for 5 years.
As a result of this success in its home market and the worldwide resurgence of film photography, the German publisher Infomax21 has decided to launch PhotoKlassik International in English, via the crowd funding platform Kickstarter.
Infomax21’s core business is the development and publication of photographic magazines, including “PhotoPresse,” the German publication with a very long tradition, in print since 1945. In addition, Infomax21 publishes “PhotoKina Daily,” the official newspaper about the world’s largest trade fair for the photographic and imaging industries.
The new Magazine won’t be a translation of the German issue, but instead an independent and truly global publication with contributors from all around the world!
Written by photographers for photographers, there wiIl be easy-to-use tips for beginners, and also in-depth insights for professionals looking to get back to film. Focusing on artistry, there will also be sections on photographic and processing techniques, and of course gear, from the best vintage buys to the newest releases.
The initial offer through Kickstarter will start on June 7, 2017. Backers will get the chance to pre-order a yearly subscription of quarterly issues for 49$. That’s a real savings over both the news-stand price and the price that will be offered later on the PhotoKlassik website. And it will be delivered to their home address, anywhere in the world.