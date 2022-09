Camera Type Mirrorless Medium Format Digital Camera with autofocus, auto-exposure, interchangeable lenses

Construction Machined aluminium. Tripod socket 1/4”

Sensor Type Back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS, 100 megapixels (11656 × 8742 pixels, pixel size 3.76μm)

Sensor Dimensions 43.8 × 32.9mm

Image Size Stills: 3FR RAW: capture 206MB on average

File Format Hasselblad 3FR RAW, full size JPEG

Drive Mode Single and Continuous Drive, Self Timer, Interval Timer, Exposure Bracketing

Colour Definition 16-bit; dynamic range up to 15 stops

Image Stabilization 5-axis 7-stop in-body image stabilization (IBIS)

ISO Speed Range ISO Auto, 64, 100, 200, 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 6400, 12800, 25600

Storage Options Built-in 1TB SSD. Extra CFexpress Type B card with a max storage capacity of 512GB supported.

Recommended Memory Cards Sony CEB-G series CFexpress Type B memory cards (128GB)

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B memory cards (128GB, 256GB, 512GB)

Colour Management Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS)

Capture Rate 3.3fps in a 14-bit colour depth

User Interface Touch interface including swipe, scroll and pinch/spread to zoom. Camera grip with buttons and scroll wheels.

Touch Display 3.6-inch TFT type, 24-bit full-colour, 2.36-million-dot. Touch functionality: full support. Tilting angle: 40°, 70°

Top Display 1.08-in TFT type, 18-bit full-colour, 158,400-dot

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) OLED, 5.76-million-dot. Viewing area: 100%. Magnification: approx. 1.00x with 65mm medium format lens at infinity, –1 m-1

Histogram Feedback Yes, in Browse mode on touch display and in EVF

IR Filter Mounted in front of sensor

Software Phocus is compatible with computers with 8GB of RAM or more running on macOS 10.15 or later, or Windows 7 64-bit or later.

Phocus Mobile 2 is compatible with iPad models with 3GB of RAM or more and with iPhone X or later models running iOS 15.0 or later.

iOS Device Support iPad models with 3GB of RAM or more and iPhone X or later models running iOS 15.0 or later

Platform Support macOS 10.15 or later, or Windows 7 64-bit or later

Host Connection Type USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C connector (transfer speed up to 10Gbit/s)

Operating Temperature -10° to 45° C (14° to 113° F)

Operating Humidity No more than 85% without condensation

Wi-Fi 802.11b/a/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO

Supported Lenses Hasselblad XCD lenses with built-in electronically controlled leaf shutter and aperture. Automatic or manual focusing with instant manual focus override. Lens shades can be mounted in reverse for transport.

Compatible with all H System Lenses and some H System accessories using the XH Lens Adapter. Also compatible with V System and XPan Lenses using the XV or XPan Lens Adapter.

Shutter Electronically controlled leaf shutter with speeds up to 1/4000s. Flash sync at all speeds. Optional electronic shutter

Shutter Speed 68 min to 1/4000s with XCD Lenses*. Up to 1/800s or 1/2000s with HC/HCD Lenses. Electronic shutter 68 min to 1/6000s.

Flash Sync Speed Flash can be used at all shutter speeds. Mechanical shutter only.

Flash Control TTL centre weighted system. Compatible with Nikon System flashes. ISO range 64 to 25600. Flash output can be adjusted (-3 to +3 EV) for fill-in purposes independent of ambient light. Sync at all shutter speeds. Mechanical shutter only.

Flash Compatibility In TTL-mode, the following Nikon Flash products can be used: SB-300, SB-500, SB-5000, SB-700, SB-900, SB-910. The following Profoto products can be used in TTL-mode: A1, B1 and B2 with Nikon interface.

Focusing Autofocus single (AF-S) and manual focus (MF). Instant manual focus override. Automatic focusing using phase and contrast detection. Focus indicator or 100% zoom available in MF. Up to 294 Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) zones.

Exposure Metering Spot, centre weighted, and centre spot

Power Supply Rechargeable Li-ion battery (7.27VDC/3400mAh). Can be charged in-camera via the USB-C port on the camera body. Charging time is approx. two hours using the included 30W USB-C charger.

Dimensions 148.5 × 106 × 74.5mm

Weight 895g (camera body with the battery); 790g (camera body only)