TYPE

Lens mount Micro Four Thirds

IMAGE SENSOR

Type 4/3'' Live MOS sensor

Effective pixels 20.3 Megapixels

ENGINE

Type TruePic VIII

FILTER

Dust reduction filter Supersonic Wave Filter

LIVE VIEW

Displayed information Aperture, Shutter speed, Auto bracket, AE lock, Focus mode, Shooting mode, Battery check, IS activating mode, Face / Eye detection mode, Record mode, ISO, Sequential shooting mode , White Balance, Metering mode, Exposure compensation value, AF frame display, AF confirmation mark, Shooting information, Spot metering area, Super FP, Flash status, Touch Panel Condition, Focal length, Flash mode, Histogram, Level Gauge, Highlight & Shadow, Focus peaking, Number of storable pictures, Custom, Face detection, Flash intensity, Wi-Fi

Field of view Approx. 100%

Magnification levels 5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x

IMAGE STABILISER

Type Sensor shift

Modes Five-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation,

automatic

Effective Compensation

Range Up to 4.5 EV steps* CIPA

Live View stabilisation Available

FOCUSING SYSTEM

Method Contrast Detection AF system

Focus areas 121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target

AF lock Available, Locked by first position of shutter release button in single AF mode, AE/AF lock button (customised)

Modes Manual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF,

AF Tracking, Super Spot AF, Face Detection AF

AF illuminator Equipped

Manual focus Available, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking

AF targeting pad No

Face Detection extension Eye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority

Predictive AF Available

AF tracking Available, Available in continuous AF mode

EXPOSURE SYSTEM

Modes Programme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority,

Manual, Bulb, Time, i-Auto, Advanced Photo Modes,

Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie, Live Time, Live Composite

Exposure compensation !ERROR! illegal character 'Â'

AE lock Available

ADVANCE PHOTO MODES

Modes Live Composite, Live Bulb, Multiple Exposure, HDR

Backlight*, Silent, Panorama, Keystone Compensation, AE

bracketing, AF bracketing

SCENE MODES

Number of scene modes 21

Modes Portrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene

with portrait, Children, Sports, Panning, Night Scene,

Hand-held Starlight, Fireworks, Light trails, Landscape,

Sunset, Beach and Snow, Candle, Silent mode, Backlight

HDR, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus

MULTI-EXPOSURE

Max. number of frames 21

Frame assistance Live View

Auto gain control Available

LIGHT METERING

Method TTL open aperture light metering

Zones 324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System

Detection range -2 - 20 EV (f2.8, ISO 100)

Modes ESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted

metering, Highlight, Shadow

ART FILTER

Modes Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone,

Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Gentle

Sepia, Dramatic Tone, Key Line, Water colour, Vintage,

Partial Colour*, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film

Variation/Effekt Available

SENSITIVITY

Auto ISO LOW - 6400

Manual ISO LOW - 25600 (adjustable in 1/3 EV step)

SHUTTER

Shutter type Computerised focal-plane shutter

Self timer 2 s / 12 s / Custom

Modes Single frame, Sequential shooting, Self timer

SHUTTER SPEEDS

Standard operation 1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3 EV steps )Bulb mode up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu,

default: 8 minutes)

Silent mode Electronic shutter 1/16000 - 60 s

Anti-shock mode Electronic first curtain shutter 1/320 - 60 s

WHITE BALANCE

Manual White balance

(One-Touch) Available

One-touche white balance 4 custom settings can be registered

Custom WB 1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K

- 14000K)

Preset values Sunlight, Shade, Overcast, Tungsten, Flourescent 1, Flash

Auto Flash adjustment Off / Auto WB / Flash

Keep warm colour On / Off

SEQUENCE SHOOTING

Speed (H) Approx. 8.7 fps

Speed (L) 5 fps (IS on)

Max. number of frames Up to card capacity (RAW)

Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)

Conditions Memory card: KIOXIA SDXU-D032G

Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential

shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.

Speed (H) Approx. 15 fps

Speed (L) Approx. 6.3 fps

Framrate Max. number of frames: RAW 42 / JPG (LF): 49

Max. number of frames: RAW 945 / JPG (LF): Up to card

capacity

IMAGE PROCESSING

Art Filter bracketing Available

Picture mode Colour Profile Control, Monochrome Profile Control, Art

Filter

FLASH

Modes AUTO, Manual, Manual (Full, 1/4, 1/16, 1/64), Red-eye

reduction, Slow synchronisation with red-eye reduction,

Slow synchronisation, Slow synchronisation 2nd curtain,

Fill-in, Off, TTL-Auto

Type Built-in

Flash compensation +/- 3 EV / 1/3 EV steps

Guide number 7.6 (ISO 200)

X-sync speed 1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)

EXTERNAL FLASH CONTROL

X-sync speed 1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)

Type TTL AUTO, AUTO, MANUAL, FP TTL AUTO, FP MANUAL

Modes Auto, Red-eye reduction, Slow synchronisation, 2nd

curtain and slow synchronisation, Fill-in for exclusive

flash, Manual

Compatible external flash FL-14, FL-20, FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-

700WR, FL-900R, STF-8

WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL

Compatible external flash FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-700WR, FL-900R

Control method Triggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash

system)

Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-700WR, FL-600R, STF-8

(no control with internal flash)

Available when used together with flashes from the

Olympus wireless RC flash system.

RADIO CONTROL

Radio wireless control Available when attaching optional flash commander

Compatible commander FC-WR, FL-700WR

Compatible receiver FL-700WR, FR-WR + wireless RC system flash

Modes Auto, FP Manual, FP TTL, FP TTL Auto, Manual

MONITOR

Monitor type Tiltable LCD - Touch Panel

Monitor size 7.6 cm / 3.0'' (3:2)

Resolution 1,037 K dots

Brightness adjustment +/- 7 levels

Colour balance +/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural

Touch Control functions Shutter release, AF area enlargement, AF area selection,

Art Filter, Enlargement, Enlargement playback, Frame

forward/backward, Live Guide, Scene Modes, Shooting

mode, Super Control Panel, Wi-Fi connection

Tilt angle 80Â° (up) 180Â° (down)

LEVEL GAUGE

Detection 2-axis

Display Rear display and viewfinder

RECORDING FORMATS

RAW 12 bit

RAW & JPEG Applied parallel recording

JPEG Applied

Aspect ratio 4:3 / 3:2 / 16:9 / 6:6 / 3:4

STILL IMAGE RECORDING

EXIF 2.31

DCF Applied

MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM

Recording format MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264)

Image Stabilisation Mode Applied Hybrid sensor shift + digital (5-axis)

3840 x 2160 (4K) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102

Mbps)

HD Movie quality Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV) 29min.

Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 60p, 50p / IPB (F,N) / (MOV)

(MOV)

HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV)

Maximum Recording Time 29 min (MOV)

Exposure Modes Art Filter, Programme automatic

MOVIE SPECIALITIES

High-Speed Recording 720P / 120fps

Time lapse 4k, 1080p, 720p Available

Art Filter Cross Process, Diorama, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia,

Grainy Film, Key Line, Light Tone, Pale & Light Colour, Pin

Hole, Soft Focus, Pop Art, Bleach Bypass

SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM

Internal microphone Stereo

Recording format Stereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base

Image footage 30 s

Speaker Equipped

Microphone functions Wind Noise Reduction, Recording Volume

VIEW IMAGES

Modes Index, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie, Single

Light box Available

Histogram in playback mode Available

Shooting information Off / ON

Highlight/Shadow point warning Available

ERASE/PROTECT/COPY FUNCTION

Erase modes Single, All, Selected

Image protect mode Single frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release

protect (Single/All selected)

IMAGE EDITING

Editing functions RAW data edit, Red-eye reduction, Sepia, Black & White,

Shadow Adjustment, Trimming, Aspect ratio

MENU

Menu languages in camera English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech,

Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian,

Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak,

Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian

CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS

Fn Button Equipped

Programmable button Equipped

INTERFACE

Hot shoe Equipped

Media SD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I, UHS-II compatible)

Class 10 or higher SD card is recommended for movie

shooting

UHS-I U3 card is recommended for 4K

HDMIâ„¢ Applied Micro connector (Type D)

USB 2.0 High Speed Applied

Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi, BluetoothÂ®

Communication method BluetoothÂ® Low Energy Ver.4.2

WI-FI FUNCTIONS

Easy Connection QR code setting

Wireless Shooting Live View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF

& Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Live

Composite, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual

Image Share Automatic transfer is possible via Share Order JPEG, MOV

GPS info Available through Smartphone GPS data

OTHER FEATURES

Face Detection Technology Applied

Menu guide Available

POWER SUPPLY

Battery BLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)

Sleep mode 1, 3, 5min. and off selectable.

Live View shooting Approx. 360 images (50% with Live View) images (100%

with Live View) (using BLS-50 and KIOXIA SD with IS ON,

based on CIPA testing standards)

Movie recording 80 min (standard JEITA conditions)

140 min (When repeatedly recording at the maximum

time of 29 minutes, using M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm

F3.5-5.6 EZ, 4K video shooting)

Internal Charging Available (Camera must be switched off)

ENVIROMENT

Temperature 0 - 40Â°C Operating temperature / -20 - 60Â°C storage

temperature

Humidity 30 - 90% operation humidity / 10 - 90% storage humidity

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Width 118.3 mm

Heigth 68.5 mm

Length 38.1 mm