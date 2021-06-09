Olympus prÃ¤sentiert heute die PEN E-P7, die erste Kamera nach Ãœbernahme der Marke durch OM Digital Solutions. HerzstÃ¼ck ist ein Micro-Four-Thirds-Sensor mit 20 Megapixel. Von der inzwischen eingestellten PEN F Ã¼bernimmt die E-P7 viele Kreativoptionen, auf einen elektronischen Sucher verzichtet sie indes. Die E-P7 wird Ende Juni fÃ¼r 799 Euro bzw. 949 Schweizerfranken erhÃ¤ltlich sein.

Pressemitteilung von Olympus Deutschland:

Olympus PEN E-P7:Â UnzÃ¤hlige kreative MÃ¶glichkeiten und ein elegantes PEN Design

Hamburg, 9. Juni 2021 â€“ Die neue Micro Four Thirds Systemkamera Olympus PEN E-P7 lÃ¤sst die Herzen kreativer Designliebhaber hÃ¶her schlagen. Ihr einzigartiges Ã„uÃŸeres erinnert an die historische, von Maitani kreierte, Olympus PEN Serie. Die erste Kamera eroberte 1959 die Welt. Was sich seit damals nicht geÃ¤ndert hat: Die PEN ist klein, leicht und einfach zu bedienen. In der PEN von heute stecken innovative Imaging Technologien, wie die Profilkontrolle, mit der sich die unvergesslichen Momente ganz individuell festhalten lassen. Dabei sorgen der 20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor und der integrierte 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisator in Verbindung mit den leistungsstarken M.Zuiko Objektiven fÃ¼r eine Top-QualitÃ¤t. Die E-P7 wird Ende Juni zu einem UVP von 799 EUR bzw. 949 CHF (GehÃ¤use) erhÃ¤ltlich sein. Das Kit inklusive M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ gibt es fÃ¼r 899 EUR bzw. 1.049 CHF (UVP).

Elegantes Design mit viel Liebe fÃ¼r kleinste Details

Die neue E-P7 begeistert mit dem unverwechselbaren Design der Olympus PEN Serie. Details wie die gefrÃ¤sten AluminiumeinstellrÃ¤der auf der Vorder- und RÃ¼ckseite verleihen diesem Modell seinen exklusiven Look. Das KameragehÃ¤use wiegt gerade einmal 337 g*. Mit dem Standardzoomobjektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ sind es 430 g, die problemlos in jeder Tasche Platz finden, um die besonderen Momente immer und Ã¼berall festhalten zu kÃ¶nnen.

20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor und ein 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisation

Die Kombination aus 20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor, dem schnellen TruePic VIII Bildprozessor und den M.Zuiko Objektiven sorgt fÃ¼r eine professionelle BildqualitÃ¤t. Dazu kommt die integrierte 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisierung mit einer Kompensation von bis zu 4,5 EV-Schritten***. Der verbesserte kontinuierliche Autofokus sowie der Face Priority/Eye Priority AF-Algorithmus aus den professionellen OM-D Modellen sind ebenfalls an Bord. So werden Gesichter und Augen selbst dann erkannt und scharf gestellt, wenn sie teilweise verdeckt beziehungsweise im Profil zu sehen sind.

Profilsteuerung per Fingertipp

Die Kamera verfÃ¼gt Ã¼ber ein spezielles Profilsteuerungsrad an der Vorderseite des GehÃ¤uses, mit dem bei Bedarf sofort zwischen dem Standard-Fotomodus und der Farb- oder Monochrom-Profilsteuerung gewechselt werden kann. Ideal fÃ¼r die Erstellung kreativer Aufnahmen. Mit der Farb-Profilsteuerung lassen sich die FarbsÃ¤ttigung von 12 Farben jeweils in 10 Stufen sowie Highlight & Shadow anpassen. Mit der Monochrom-Profilsteuerung kÃ¶nnen beispielsweise der alte analoge Film-Look sowie Farbfilter- und KÃ¶rnungseffekte aus der Schwarz-WeiÃŸ-Fotografie simuliert werden. Auch die bekannten Olympus Art Filter stehen zur VerfÃ¼gung. Mit ihnen verwandeln sich die Aufnahmen ganz einfach in kleine Kunstwerke. Durch Bewegen des Schiebereglers auf dem Monitor nach oben und unten kann mit der Option Fine Tune** die StÃ¤rke der Filtereffekte angepasst werden.

Weitere Ausstattungsmerkmale

  • WiFi- und Bluetooth-KonnektivitÃ¤tÂ Einfach via WiFi & Bluetooth mit der OI.Share Smartphone-App verbinden und Fotos automatisch auf dem iOS- und Android-Smartphone oder -Tablet teilen. Die App verwandelt Smartphone oder Tablet wahlweise auch in eine Fernbedienung fÃ¼r die E-P7.
  • Neigbares LCDÂ Das neigbare LCD erlaubt verschiedene Aufnahmewinkel und ist besonders praktisch fÃ¼r Selfies.
  • Advanced Photo-ModusÂ Der bekannte Advanced Photo-Modus macht anspruchsvolle Aufnahmetechniken wie Mehrfachbelichtung und Live Composite quasi auf Knopfdruck mÃ¶glich.
  • 4K-VideoÂ HochauflÃ¶sende 4K-Videoaufnahmen aus der Hand sind dank der kamerainternen 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisierung so einfach wie nie zuvor.
  • Laden per USBÂ Die LademÃ¶glichkeit per USB bietet maximale FlexibilitÃ¤t.

Optional erhÃ¤ltliches ZubehÃ¶r

  • Perfekt gestylt mit dem optionalen Echtleder-Taschenbody CS-54BÂ Diese EchtlederhÃ¼lle in Schwarz oder WeiÃŸ passt perfekt zur Olympus PEN E-P7. Der hintere Monitor kann fÃ¼r Selfies geÃ¶ffnet werden, ohne, dass sie abgenommen werden muss. Sie lÃ¤sst sich mit der ebenfalls optional erhÃ¤ltlichen ObjektivhÃ¼lle und dem passenden Schultergurt kombinieren.
  • PEN Fashion AccessoriesÂ Wer seine PEN mit einem besonderen Trageriemen versehen will oder die perfekte Tasche sucht, der sollte einen Blick auf die stilvollen Mode-Accessoires werfen.

VerfÃ¼gbarkeit & Preis

Das neue PEN E-P7 (GehÃ¤use und Kit) wird Ende Juni zu einem UVP von 799 EUR bzw. 949 CHF (GehÃ¤use) oder 899 EUR bzw. 1.049 CHF (Kit inkl. M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ) in WeiÃŸ & Silber beziehungsweise in Schwarz & Silber verfÃ¼gbar sein.Bei erfolgreicher Registrierungder Kamera auf der Plattform MyOlympus unter my.olympus-consumer.com und Newsletteranmeldung erhalten Interessenten eine kostenlose sechsmonatige GewÃ¤hrleistungsverlÃ¤ngerung****.

* Basierend auf CIPA-Standards, inklusive Akku und einer Speicherkarte. GehÃ¤usegrÃ¶ÃŸe: 118,3 x 68,5 x 38,1 mm (BHT)
** Die Option “Fine Tune” ist verfÃ¼gbar fÃ¼r Pop Art, Soft Focus, Lochkamera, Cross Process und Instant Film
*** M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ bei einer Brennweite von f = 42mm (35-mm-Aquivalent: f = 84mm),Â entspricht den CIPA-Standards bei Korrektur auf zwei Achsen (Yaw und Pitch)
**** Sechs Monate zusÃ¤tzlich zur gesetzlichen GewÃ¤hrleistung im Erwerbsland

Technische Daten: Olympus PEN E-P7

TYPE
Lens mount Micro Four Thirds
IMAGE SENSOR
Type4/3'' Live MOS sensor
Effective pixels20.3 Megapixels
ENGINE
Type TruePic VIII
FILTER
Dust reduction filterSupersonic Wave Filter
LIVE VIEW
Displayed informationAperture, Shutter speed, Auto bracket, AE lock, Focus mode, Shooting mode, Battery check, IS activating mode, Face / Eye detection mode, Record mode, ISO, Sequential shooting mode , White Balance, Metering mode, Exposure compensation value, AF frame display, AF confirmation mark, Shooting information, Spot metering area, Super FP, Flash status, Touch Panel Condition, Focal length, Flash mode, Histogram, Level Gauge, Highlight & Shadow, Focus peaking, Number of storable pictures, Custom, Face detection, Flash intensity, Wi-Fi
Field of view Approx. 100%
Magnification levels 5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x
IMAGE STABILISER
TypeSensor shift
ModesFive-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation,
automatic
Effective Compensation
Range		Up to 4.5 EV steps* CIPA
Live View stabilisationAvailable
FOCUSING SYSTEM
Method Contrast Detection AF system
Focus areas 121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target
AF lock Available, Locked by first position of shutter release button in single AF mode, AE/AF lock button (customised)
ModesManual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF,
AF Tracking, Super Spot AF, Face Detection AF
AF illuminatorEquipped
Manual focusAvailable, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking
AF targeting padNo
Face Detection extensionEye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority
Predictive AFAvailable
AF trackingAvailable, Available in continuous AF mode
EXPOSURE SYSTEM
ModesProgramme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority,
Manual, Bulb, Time, i-Auto, Advanced Photo Modes,
Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie, Live Time, Live Composite
Exposure compensation!ERROR! illegal character 'Â'
AE lockAvailable
ADVANCE PHOTO MODES
ModesLive Composite, Live Bulb, Multiple Exposure, HDR
Backlight*, Silent, Panorama, Keystone Compensation, AE
bracketing, AF bracketing
SCENE MODES
Number of scene modes21
ModesPortrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene
with portrait, Children, Sports, Panning, Night Scene,
Hand-held Starlight, Fireworks, Light trails, Landscape,
Sunset, Beach and Snow, Candle, Silent mode, Backlight
HDR, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus
MULTI-EXPOSURE
Max. number of frames21
Frame assistance Live View
Auto gain controlAvailable
LIGHT METERING
MethodTTL open aperture light metering
Zones324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System
Detection range-2 - 20 EV (f2.8, ISO 100)
ModesESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted
metering, Highlight, Shadow
ART FILTER
ModesPop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone,
Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Gentle
Sepia, Dramatic Tone, Key Line, Water colour, Vintage,
Partial Colour*, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film
Variation/EffektAvailable
SENSITIVITY
AutoISO LOW - 6400
ManualISO LOW - 25600 (adjustable in 1/3 EV step)
SHUTTER
Shutter typeComputerised focal-plane shutter
Self timer2 s / 12 s / Custom
ModesSingle frame, Sequential shooting, Self timer
SHUTTER SPEEDS
Standard operation1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3 EV steps )Bulb mode up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu,
default: 8 minutes)
Silent modeElectronic shutter 1/16000 - 60 s
Anti-shock modeElectronic first curtain shutter 1/320 - 60 s
WHITE BALANCE
Manual White balance
(One-Touch)		Available
One-touche white balance4 custom settings can be registered
Custom WB1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K
- 14000K)
Preset valuesSunlight, Shade, Overcast, Tungsten, Flourescent 1, Flash
Auto Flash adjustmentOff / Auto WB / Flash
Keep warm colourOn / Off
SEQUENCE SHOOTING
Speed (H)Approx. 8.7 fps
Speed (L)5 fps (IS on)
Max. number of framesUp to card capacity (RAW)
Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)
ConditionsMemory card: KIOXIA SDXU-D032G
Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential
shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.
Speed (H)Approx. 15 fps
Speed (L)Approx. 6.3 fps
FramrateMax. number of frames: RAW 42 / JPG (LF): 49
Max. number of frames: RAW 945 / JPG (LF): Up to card
capacity
IMAGE PROCESSING
Art Filter bracketingAvailable
Picture modeColour Profile Control, Monochrome Profile Control, Art
Filter
FLASH
ModesAUTO, Manual, Manual (Full, 1/4, 1/16, 1/64), Red-eye
reduction, Slow synchronisation with red-eye reduction,
Slow synchronisation, Slow synchronisation 2nd curtain,
Fill-in, Off, TTL-Auto
TypeBuilt-in
Flash compensation+/- 3 EV / 1/3 EV steps
Guide number7.6 (ISO 200)
X-sync speed1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
EXTERNAL FLASH CONTROL
X-sync speed1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
TypeTTL AUTO, AUTO, MANUAL, FP TTL AUTO, FP MANUAL
ModesAuto, Red-eye reduction, Slow synchronisation, 2nd
curtain and slow synchronisation, Fill-in for exclusive
flash, Manual
Compatible external flashFL-14, FL-20, FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-
700WR, FL-900R, STF-8
WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL
Compatible external flashFL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-700WR, FL-900R
Control methodTriggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash
system)
Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-700WR, FL-600R, STF-8
(no control with internal flash)
Available when used together with flashes from the
Olympus wireless RC flash system.
RADIO CONTROL
Radio wireless controlAvailable when attaching optional flash commander
Compatible commanderFC-WR, FL-700WR
Compatible receiverFL-700WR, FR-WR + wireless RC system flash
ModesAuto, FP Manual, FP TTL, FP TTL Auto, Manual
MONITOR
Monitor typeTiltable LCD - Touch Panel
Monitor size7.6 cm / 3.0'' (3:2)
Resolution1,037 K dots
Brightness adjustment+/- 7 levels
Colour balance+/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural
Touch Control functionsShutter release, AF area enlargement, AF area selection,
Art Filter, Enlargement, Enlargement playback, Frame
forward/backward, Live Guide, Scene Modes, Shooting
mode, Super Control Panel, Wi-Fi connection
Tilt angle80Â° (up) 180Â° (down)
LEVEL GAUGE
Detection2-axis
DisplayRear display and viewfinder
RECORDING FORMATS
RAW12 bit
RAW & JPEGApplied parallel recording
JPEGApplied
Aspect ratio4:3 / 3:2 / 16:9 / 6:6 / 3:4
STILL IMAGE RECORDING
EXIF2.31
DCFApplied
MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM
Recording formatMOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264)
Image Stabilisation ModeApplied Hybrid sensor shift + digital (5-axis)
3840 x 2160 (4K) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102
Mbps)
HD Movie qualityFull HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV) 29min.
Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 60p, 50p / IPB (F,N) / (MOV)
(MOV)
HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV)
Maximum Recording Time29 min (MOV)
Exposure ModesArt Filter, Programme automatic
MOVIE SPECIALITIES
High-Speed Recording720P / 120fps
Time lapse4k, 1080p, 720p Available
Art FilterCross Process, Diorama, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia,
Grainy Film, Key Line, Light Tone, Pale & Light Colour, Pin
Hole, Soft Focus, Pop Art, Bleach Bypass
SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM
Internal microphoneStereo
Recording formatStereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base
Image footage30 s
SpeakerEquipped
Microphone functionsWind Noise Reduction, Recording Volume
VIEW IMAGES
ModesIndex, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie, Single
Light boxAvailable
Histogram in playback modeAvailable
Shooting informationOff / ON
Highlight/Shadow point warningAvailable
ERASE/PROTECT/COPY FUNCTION
Erase modesSingle, All, Selected
Image protect modeSingle frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release
protect (Single/All selected)
IMAGE EDITING
Editing functionsRAW data edit, Red-eye reduction, Sepia, Black & White,
Shadow Adjustment, Trimming, Aspect ratio
MENU
Menu languages in cameraEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech,
Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian,
Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak,
Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian
CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS
Fn ButtonEquipped
Programmable buttonEquipped
INTERFACE
Hot shoeEquipped
MediaSD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I, UHS-II compatible)
Class 10 or higher SD card is recommended for movie
shooting
UHS-I U3 card is recommended for 4K
HDMIâ„¢Applied Micro connector (Type D)
USB 2.0 High SpeedApplied
Wireless connectivityWi-Fi, BluetoothÂ®
Communication methodBluetoothÂ® Low Energy Ver.4.2
WI-FI FUNCTIONS
Easy ConnectionQR code setting
Wireless ShootingLive View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF
& Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Live
Composite, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual
Image ShareAutomatic transfer is possible via Share Order JPEG, MOV
GPS infoAvailable through Smartphone GPS data
OTHER FEATURES
Face Detection TechnologyApplied
Menu guideAvailable
POWER SUPPLY
BatteryBLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)
Sleep mode1, 3, 5min. and off selectable.
Live View shootingApprox. 360 images (50% with Live View) images (100%
with Live View) (using BLS-50 and KIOXIA SD with IS ON,
based on CIPA testing standards)
Movie recording80 min (standard JEITA conditions)
140 min (When repeatedly recording at the maximum
time of 29 minutes, using M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm
F3.5-5.6 EZ, 4K video shooting)
Internal ChargingAvailable (Camera must be switched off)
ENVIROMENT
Temperature0 - 40Â°C Operating temperature / -20 - 60Â°C storage
temperature
Humidity30 - 90% operation humidity / 10 - 90% storage humidity
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Width118.3 mm
Heigth68.5 mm
Length38.1 mm
Weight337 g (including battery and memory card) (without
tripod adapter)