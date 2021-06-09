Olympus prÃ¤sentiert heute die PEN E-P7, die erste Kamera nach Ãœbernahme der Marke durch OM Digital Solutions. HerzstÃ¼ck ist ein Micro-Four-Thirds-Sensor mit 20 Megapixel. Von der inzwischen eingestellten PEN F Ã¼bernimmt die E-P7 viele Kreativoptionen, auf einen elektronischen Sucher verzichtet sie indes. Die E-P7 wird Ende Juni fÃ¼r 799 Euro bzw. 949 Schweizerfranken erhÃ¤ltlich sein.
Pressemitteilung von Olympus Deutschland:
Olympus PEN E-P7:Â UnzÃ¤hlige kreative MÃ¶glichkeiten und ein elegantes PEN Design
Hamburg, 9. Juni 2021 â€“ Die neue Micro Four Thirds Systemkamera Olympus PEN E-P7 lÃ¤sst die Herzen kreativer Designliebhaber hÃ¶her schlagen. Ihr einzigartiges Ã„uÃŸeres erinnert an die historische, von Maitani kreierte, Olympus PEN Serie. Die erste Kamera eroberte 1959 die Welt. Was sich seit damals nicht geÃ¤ndert hat: Die PEN ist klein, leicht und einfach zu bedienen. In der PEN von heute stecken innovative Imaging Technologien, wie die Profilkontrolle, mit der sich die unvergesslichen Momente ganz individuell festhalten lassen. Dabei sorgen der 20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor und der integrierte 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisator in Verbindung mit den leistungsstarken M.Zuiko Objektiven fÃ¼r eine Top-QualitÃ¤t. Die E-P7 wird Ende Juni zu einem UVP von 799 EUR bzw. 949 CHF (GehÃ¤use) erhÃ¤ltlich sein. Das Kit inklusive M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ gibt es fÃ¼r 899 EUR bzw. 1.049 CHF (UVP).
Elegantes Design mit viel Liebe fÃ¼r kleinste Details
Die neue E-P7 begeistert mit dem unverwechselbaren Design der Olympus PEN Serie. Details wie die gefrÃ¤sten AluminiumeinstellrÃ¤der auf der Vorder- und RÃ¼ckseite verleihen diesem Modell seinen exklusiven Look. Das KameragehÃ¤use wiegt gerade einmal 337 g*. Mit dem Standardzoomobjektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ sind es 430 g, die problemlos in jeder Tasche Platz finden, um die besonderen Momente immer und Ã¼berall festhalten zu kÃ¶nnen.
20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor und ein 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisation
Die Kombination aus 20-Megapixel-Live-MOS-Sensor, dem schnellen TruePic VIII Bildprozessor und den M.Zuiko Objektiven sorgt fÃ¼r eine professionelle BildqualitÃ¤t. Dazu kommt die integrierte 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisierung mit einer Kompensation von bis zu 4,5 EV-Schritten***. Der verbesserte kontinuierliche Autofokus sowie der Face Priority/Eye Priority AF-Algorithmus aus den professionellen OM-D Modellen sind ebenfalls an Bord. So werden Gesichter und Augen selbst dann erkannt und scharf gestellt, wenn sie teilweise verdeckt beziehungsweise im Profil zu sehen sind.
Profilsteuerung per Fingertipp
Die Kamera verfÃ¼gt Ã¼ber ein spezielles Profilsteuerungsrad an der Vorderseite des GehÃ¤uses, mit dem bei Bedarf sofort zwischen dem Standard-Fotomodus und der Farb- oder Monochrom-Profilsteuerung gewechselt werden kann. Ideal fÃ¼r die Erstellung kreativer Aufnahmen. Mit der Farb-Profilsteuerung lassen sich die FarbsÃ¤ttigung von 12 Farben jeweils in 10 Stufen sowie Highlight & Shadow anpassen. Mit der Monochrom-Profilsteuerung kÃ¶nnen beispielsweise der alte analoge Film-Look sowie Farbfilter- und KÃ¶rnungseffekte aus der Schwarz-WeiÃŸ-Fotografie simuliert werden. Auch die bekannten Olympus Art Filter stehen zur VerfÃ¼gung. Mit ihnen verwandeln sich die Aufnahmen ganz einfach in kleine Kunstwerke. Durch Bewegen des Schiebereglers auf dem Monitor nach oben und unten kann mit der Option Fine Tune** die StÃ¤rke der Filtereffekte angepasst werden.
Weitere Ausstattungsmerkmale
- WiFi- und Bluetooth-KonnektivitÃ¤tÂ Einfach via WiFi & Bluetooth mit der OI.Share Smartphone-App verbinden und Fotos automatisch auf dem iOS- und Android-Smartphone oder -Tablet teilen. Die App verwandelt Smartphone oder Tablet wahlweise auch in eine Fernbedienung fÃ¼r die E-P7.
- Neigbares LCDÂ Das neigbare LCD erlaubt verschiedene Aufnahmewinkel und ist besonders praktisch fÃ¼r Selfies.
- Advanced Photo-ModusÂ Der bekannte Advanced Photo-Modus macht anspruchsvolle Aufnahmetechniken wie Mehrfachbelichtung und Live Composite quasi auf Knopfdruck mÃ¶glich.
- 4K-VideoÂ HochauflÃ¶sende 4K-Videoaufnahmen aus der Hand sind dank der kamerainternen 5-Achsen-Bildstabilisierung so einfach wie nie zuvor.
- Laden per USBÂ Die LademÃ¶glichkeit per USB bietet maximale FlexibilitÃ¤t.
Optional erhÃ¤ltliches ZubehÃ¶r
- Perfekt gestylt mit dem optionalen Echtleder-Taschenbody CS-54BÂ Diese EchtlederhÃ¼lle in Schwarz oder WeiÃŸ passt perfekt zur Olympus PEN E-P7. Der hintere Monitor kann fÃ¼r Selfies geÃ¶ffnet werden, ohne, dass sie abgenommen werden muss. Sie lÃ¤sst sich mit der ebenfalls optional erhÃ¤ltlichen ObjektivhÃ¼lle und dem passenden Schultergurt kombinieren.
- PEN Fashion AccessoriesÂ Wer seine PEN mit einem besonderen Trageriemen versehen will oder die perfekte Tasche sucht, der sollte einen Blick auf die stilvollen Mode-Accessoires werfen.
VerfÃ¼gbarkeit & Preis
Das neue PEN E-P7 (GehÃ¤use und Kit) wird Ende Juni zu einem UVP von 799 EUR bzw. 949 CHF (GehÃ¤use) oder 899 EUR bzw. 1.049 CHF (Kit inkl. M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ) in WeiÃŸ & Silber beziehungsweise in Schwarz & Silber verfÃ¼gbar sein.Bei erfolgreicher Registrierungder Kamera auf der Plattform MyOlympus unter my.olympus-consumer.com und Newsletteranmeldung erhalten Interessenten eine kostenlose sechsmonatige GewÃ¤hrleistungsverlÃ¤ngerung****.
* Basierend auf CIPA-Standards, inklusive Akku und einer Speicherkarte. GehÃ¤usegrÃ¶ÃŸe: 118,3 x 68,5 x 38,1 mm (BHT)
** Die Option “Fine Tune” ist verfÃ¼gbar fÃ¼r Pop Art, Soft Focus, Lochkamera, Cross Process und Instant Film
*** M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ bei einer Brennweite von f = 42mm (35-mm-Aquivalent: f = 84mm),Â entspricht den CIPA-Standards bei Korrektur auf zwei Achsen (Yaw und Pitch)
**** Sechs Monate zusÃ¤tzlich zur gesetzlichen GewÃ¤hrleistung im Erwerbsland
Bildergalerie: Olympus PEN E-P7
Technische Daten: Olympus PEN E-P7
|TYPE
|Lens mount
|Micro Four Thirds
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|4/3'' Live MOS sensor
|Effective pixels
|20.3 Megapixels
|ENGINE
|Type
|TruePic VIII
|FILTER
|Dust reduction filter
|Supersonic Wave Filter
|LIVE VIEW
|Displayed information
|Aperture, Shutter speed, Auto bracket, AE lock, Focus mode, Shooting mode, Battery check, IS activating mode, Face / Eye detection mode, Record mode, ISO, Sequential shooting mode , White Balance, Metering mode, Exposure compensation value, AF frame display, AF confirmation mark, Shooting information, Spot metering area, Super FP, Flash status, Touch Panel Condition, Focal length, Flash mode, Histogram, Level Gauge, Highlight & Shadow, Focus peaking, Number of storable pictures, Custom, Face detection, Flash intensity, Wi-Fi
|Field of view
|Approx. 100%
|Magnification levels
|5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x
|IMAGE STABILISER
|Type
|Sensor shift
|Modes
|Five-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation,
automatic
|Effective Compensation
Range
|Up to 4.5 EV steps* CIPA
|Live View stabilisation
|Available
|FOCUSING SYSTEM
|Method
|Contrast Detection AF system
|Focus areas
|121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target
|AF lock
|Available, Locked by first position of shutter release button in single AF mode, AE/AF lock button (customised)
|Modes
|Manual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF,
AF Tracking, Super Spot AF, Face Detection AF
|AF illuminator
|Equipped
|Manual focus
|Available, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking
|AF targeting pad
|No
|Face Detection extension
|Eye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority
|Predictive AF
|Available
|AF tracking
|Available, Available in continuous AF mode
|EXPOSURE SYSTEM
|Modes
|Programme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority,
Manual, Bulb, Time, i-Auto, Advanced Photo Modes,
Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie, Live Time, Live Composite
|Exposure compensation
|AE lock
|Available
|ADVANCE PHOTO MODES
|Modes
|Live Composite, Live Bulb, Multiple Exposure, HDR
Backlight*, Silent, Panorama, Keystone Compensation, AE
bracketing, AF bracketing
|SCENE MODES
|Number of scene modes
|21
|Modes
|Portrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene
with portrait, Children, Sports, Panning, Night Scene,
Hand-held Starlight, Fireworks, Light trails, Landscape,
Sunset, Beach and Snow, Candle, Silent mode, Backlight
HDR, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus
|MULTI-EXPOSURE
|Max. number of frames
|21
|Frame assistance
|Live View
|Auto gain control
|Available
|LIGHT METERING
|Method
|TTL open aperture light metering
|Zones
|324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System
|Detection range
|-2 - 20 EV (f2.8, ISO 100)
|Modes
|ESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted
metering, Highlight, Shadow
|ART FILTER
|Modes
|Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone,
Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Gentle
Sepia, Dramatic Tone, Key Line, Water colour, Vintage,
Partial Colour*, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film
|Variation/Effekt
|Available
|SENSITIVITY
|Auto
|ISO LOW - 6400
|Manual
|ISO LOW - 25600 (adjustable in 1/3 EV step)
|SHUTTER
|Shutter type
|Computerised focal-plane shutter
|Self timer
|2 s / 12 s / Custom
|Modes
|Single frame, Sequential shooting, Self timer
|SHUTTER SPEEDS
|Standard operation
|1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3 EV steps )Bulb mode up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu,
default: 8 minutes)
|Silent mode
|Electronic shutter 1/16000 - 60 s
|Anti-shock mode
|Electronic first curtain shutter 1/320 - 60 s
|WHITE BALANCE
|Manual White balance
(One-Touch)
|Available
|One-touche white balance
|4 custom settings can be registered
|Custom WB
|1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K
- 14000K)
|Preset values
|Sunlight, Shade, Overcast, Tungsten, Flourescent 1, Flash
|Auto Flash adjustment
|Off / Auto WB / Flash
|Keep warm colour
|On / Off
|SEQUENCE SHOOTING
|Speed (H)
|Approx. 8.7 fps
|Speed (L)
|5 fps (IS on)
|Max. number of frames
|Up to card capacity (RAW)
Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)
|Conditions
|Memory card: KIOXIA SDXU-D032G
Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential
shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.
|Speed (H)
|Approx. 15 fps
|Speed (L)
|Approx. 6.3 fps
|Framrate
|Max. number of frames: RAW 42 / JPG (LF): 49
Max. number of frames: RAW 945 / JPG (LF): Up to card
capacity
|IMAGE PROCESSING
|Art Filter bracketing
|Available
|Picture mode
|Colour Profile Control, Monochrome Profile Control, Art
Filter
|FLASH
|Modes
|AUTO, Manual, Manual (Full, 1/4, 1/16, 1/64), Red-eye
reduction, Slow synchronisation with red-eye reduction,
Slow synchronisation, Slow synchronisation 2nd curtain,
Fill-in, Off, TTL-Auto
|Type
|Built-in
|Flash compensation
|+/- 3 EV / 1/3 EV steps
|Guide number
|7.6 (ISO 200)
|X-sync speed
|1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
|EXTERNAL FLASH CONTROL
|X-sync speed
|1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
|Type
|TTL AUTO, AUTO, MANUAL, FP TTL AUTO, FP MANUAL
|Modes
|Auto, Red-eye reduction, Slow synchronisation, 2nd
curtain and slow synchronisation, Fill-in for exclusive
flash, Manual
|Compatible external flash
|FL-14, FL-20, FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-
700WR, FL-900R, STF-8
|WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL
|Compatible external flash
|FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-700WR, FL-900R
|Control method
|Triggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash
system)
Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-700WR, FL-600R, STF-8
(no control with internal flash)
Available when used together with flashes from the
Olympus wireless RC flash system.
|RADIO CONTROL
|Radio wireless control
|Available when attaching optional flash commander
|Compatible commander
|FC-WR, FL-700WR
|Compatible receiver
|FL-700WR, FR-WR + wireless RC system flash
|Modes
|Auto, FP Manual, FP TTL, FP TTL Auto, Manual
|MONITOR
|Monitor type
|Tiltable LCD - Touch Panel
|Monitor size
|7.6 cm / 3.0'' (3:2)
|Resolution
|1,037 K dots
|Brightness adjustment
|+/- 7 levels
|Colour balance
|+/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural
|Touch Control functions
|Shutter release, AF area enlargement, AF area selection,
Art Filter, Enlargement, Enlargement playback, Frame
forward/backward, Live Guide, Scene Modes, Shooting
mode, Super Control Panel, Wi-Fi connection
|Tilt angle
|80Â° (up) 180Â° (down)
|LEVEL GAUGE
|Detection
|2-axis
|Display
|Rear display and viewfinder
|RECORDING FORMATS
|RAW
|12 bit
|RAW & JPEG
|Applied parallel recording
|JPEG
|Applied
|Aspect ratio
|4:3 / 3:2 / 16:9 / 6:6 / 3:4
|STILL IMAGE RECORDING
|EXIF
|2.31
|DCF
|Applied
|MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM
|Recording format
|MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264)
|Image Stabilisation Mode
|Applied Hybrid sensor shift + digital (5-axis)
3840 x 2160 (4K) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102
Mbps)
|HD Movie quality
|Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV) 29min.
Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 60p, 50p / IPB (F,N) / (MOV)
(MOV)
HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p (MOV)
|Maximum Recording Time
|29 min (MOV)
|Exposure Modes
|Art Filter, Programme automatic
|MOVIE SPECIALITIES
|High-Speed Recording
|720P / 120fps
|Time lapse
|4k, 1080p, 720p Available
|Art Filter
|Cross Process, Diorama, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia,
Grainy Film, Key Line, Light Tone, Pale & Light Colour, Pin
Hole, Soft Focus, Pop Art, Bleach Bypass
|SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM
|Internal microphone
|Stereo
|Recording format
|Stereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base
|Image footage
|30 s
|Speaker
|Equipped
|Microphone functions
|Wind Noise Reduction, Recording Volume
|VIEW IMAGES
|Modes
|Index, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie, Single
|Light box
|Available
|Histogram in playback mode
|Available
|Shooting information
|Off / ON
|Highlight/Shadow point warning
|Available
|ERASE/PROTECT/COPY FUNCTION
|Erase modes
|Single, All, Selected
|Image protect mode
|Single frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release
protect (Single/All selected)
|IMAGE EDITING
|Editing functions
|RAW data edit, Red-eye reduction, Sepia, Black & White,
Shadow Adjustment, Trimming, Aspect ratio
|MENU
|Menu languages in camera
|English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech,
Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian,
Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak,
Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian
|CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS
|Fn Button
|Equipped
|Programmable button
|Equipped
|INTERFACE
|Hot shoe
|Equipped
|Media
|SD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I, UHS-II compatible)
Class 10 or higher SD card is recommended for movie
shooting
UHS-I U3 card is recommended for 4K
|HDMIâ„¢
|Applied Micro connector (Type D)
|USB 2.0 High Speed
|Applied
|Wireless connectivity
|Wi-Fi, BluetoothÂ®
|Communication method
|BluetoothÂ® Low Energy Ver.4.2
|WI-FI FUNCTIONS
|Easy Connection
|QR code setting
|Wireless Shooting
|Live View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF
& Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Live
Composite, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual
|Image Share
|Automatic transfer is possible via Share Order JPEG, MOV
|GPS info
|Available through Smartphone GPS data
|OTHER FEATURES
|Face Detection Technology
|Applied
|Menu guide
|Available
|POWER SUPPLY
|Battery
|BLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)
|Sleep mode
|1, 3, 5min. and off selectable.
|Live View shooting
|Approx. 360 images (50% with Live View) images (100%
with Live View) (using BLS-50 and KIOXIA SD with IS ON,
based on CIPA testing standards)
|Movie recording
|80 min (standard JEITA conditions)
140 min (When repeatedly recording at the maximum
time of 29 minutes, using M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm
F3.5-5.6 EZ, 4K video shooting)
|Internal Charging
|Available (Camera must be switched off)
|ENVIROMENT
|Temperature
|0 - 40Â°C Operating temperature / -20 - 60Â°C storage
temperature
|Humidity
|30 - 90% operation humidity / 10 - 90% storage humidity
|DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
|Width
|118.3 mm
|Heigth
|68.5 mm
|Length
|38.1 mm
|Weight
|337 g (including battery and memory card) (without
tripod adapter)
Zweifellos ist das eine schÃ¶ne Kamera. Ã„hnlich der E-P5 und der PEN F wird es inspirierend und angenehm sein, mit ihr zu fotografieren,
Nur wird die Zahl der KÃ¤ufer fÃ¼r eine Kamera ohne eingebauten Sucher oder wenigstens Anschluss fÃ¼r einen Aufstecksucher zu diesem Preis begrenzt sein.
OM Digital Solutions hat es offenbar genausowenig verstanden wie vorher Olympus, dass den KÃ¤ufern handfeste Alleinstellungsmerkmale geboten werden mÃ¼ssen. Dazu kÃ¶nnte zum Beispiel ein hÃ¶her auflÃ¶sender Sensor, der AnschluÃŸ an das ZubehÃ¶r der E-P5 (nicht nur die Sucher) und die Funktionen der OM Ds gehÃ¶ren.
Diese Kamera wird sicher ihre Fanboys, zu denen ich auch gehÃ¶re, finden. Zum Erhalt von Marke und Firma mit immerhin weltweit etwa 2000 BeschÃ¤ftigten wird dies aber nicht reichen.
Aus meiner Sicht ist es eine weitere vertane Chance.