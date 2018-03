PHYSICAL

Dimensions - H x W x D 6.5 x 3.3 x 0.94 in. (165 x 84.5 x 24.05 mm).

Weight 15.3 oz. (435 g)

Chassis Die-cast aluminum alloy

Grip Rubberized non-slip grip with lanyard connection

Screen 5" FHD touchscreen

Tripod mount Standard 1/4"-20tpi

USB USB 3.0 SuperSpeed, Type-C connector

CAMERA

Lenses 16 individual modules: 5 x 28mm ƒ/2.0, 5 x 70mm ƒ/2.0, and 6 x 150mm ƒ/2.4 (Focal lengths at full frame equivalent)

Sensors 16 individual 13MP sensors

Zoom 5 x Optical zoom

ISO sensitivity 100 - 3200

Focus Minimum 10 cm at 28 mm, 40 cm at 70 mm, 1 m at 150 mm / Tap to focus / Half-shutter press to focus

Shutter speed 1/8000 to 15 sec

Metering method Center-weighted / Touch-weighted

Exposure modes Auto / Manual

Shutter release modes Single-frame / Self-timer / 3 and 6 shot burst

Flash Dual-tone LED (no sync port/shoe)

Image formats captured LRI, JPEG

Effective pixels (megapixels) Up to 52 million+ (52+ MP)

VIDEO (coming soon)

4K Video 28, 70 or 150mm focal lengths at full frame equivalent

SOFTWARE, HARDWARE, NETWORKING

Operating system Android

Connectivity GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Security Full disk encryption

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 + Light ASIC

Battery 4120 mAh Lithium-ion polymer (up to 8 hours of life)

STORAGE

Capacity 256 GB

IMAGE PROCESSING

L16 (on device) Up to 13MP optimized for social sharing

Sharing Wi-Fi (on-camera browser) / Bluetooth to Android or Windows / iOS (coming soon) / Direct social integration (coming soon)

Lumen (desktop application) Process photos / Adjust depth of field / Edit depth / Adjust focal plane

OUTPUT

File types JPEG, DNG

System requirements 8 GB or more of RAM (16 GB recommended) / 200MB of available hard-disk space (1GB recommended) / 64-bit processor

Mac 2012 or newer / OS X version 10.10.5 (Yosemite) or higher

PC 2012 or newer / Windows 7 (with Service Pack 1), Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

Intel chipset requirements Nehalem, Westmere, Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, Haswell, Broadwell, Skylake

AMD chipset requirements Jaguar, Puma, Bulldozer, Piledriver, Steamroller, Excavator, Zen

ENVIRONMENT

Operating temperatures 32 to 104°F (0 to 40°C)