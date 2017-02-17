IMAGE SENSOR

Type 22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 24.2 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 25.8 megapixels

Aspect Ratio 3:2

Low-Pass Filter Built-in/Fixed

Sensor Cleaning EOS integrated cleaning system

Colour Filter Type Primary Colour

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 7

LENS

Lens Mount EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compa­tible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)

Focal Length Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens

Image Stabi­li­sation Optical Image Stabi­lizer on compa­tible lens

Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. Further stabi­li­sation enhan­ce­ments from lenses compa­tible with Dynamic IS

FOCUSING

Type Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]

AF System/ Points Maximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15

]Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid) via manual selection [20]

AF working range EV –1 – 18 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, with EF-M 22mm f/2 STM)

AF Modes One-Shot AF and Servo AF

AF Point Selection Face + Tracking: Face and subject tracking via automatic recognition/ manual selection via touch­screen. Automatic selection over 49 AF points when no face recognised within frame.

Smooth Zone AF: Manual zone selection, plus automatic selection over 9 AF points within selected zone

zone1-point AF: Manual selection via touchscreen/ buttons

Selected AF point display Indicated on LCD monitor/ EVF

AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way or custo­misable AE Lock Button

AF Assist Beam via LED assist beam

Manual Focus With EF & EF-S lenses – Select via AF/MF switch on lens

With EF-M lenses – Select via dedicated MF Button/ other custo­misable buttons (toggle AF/MF).

MF Peaking available

AF+MF available (Manual focus adjustment after One-Shot AF)

Magnify image available during MF (5x or 10x)

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes Real-time metering from the image sensor

(1) Evaluative metering (384 zones)

(2) Partial metering at center (approx. 10% of Live View Screen)

(3) Center weighted average metering

(4) Spot metering (approx. 2% of Live View Screen)

Metering Range Still image: EV 1 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)

Movie: EV 2 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)

AE Lock Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.

Manual: By AE lock Button in creative zone modes.

Exposure Compen­sation +/-3 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments

AEB 3 shots, +/- 2 EV, 1/3-stop incre­ments (can be used together with Exposure Compen­sation)

ISO Sensi­tivity ISO AUTO (100 – 25600), 100 – 25600 in 1/3 stop incre­ments [8]

Movie: ISO AUTO (100 – 6400), 100 – 12800 in 1/3-stop incre­ments

SHUTTER

Type Electro­ni­cally controlled focal-place shutter

Speed 30 – 1/4000 sec (1/3 stop incre­ments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Type Auto white balance with the imaging sensor

Settings AWB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluore­scent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Tempe­rature (100 Kelvin incre­ments)

White balance compen­sation:

1. Blue/Amber +/-9 levels

2. Magenta/ Green +/-9 levels

Custom White Balance Yes, 1 setting can be regis­tered

VIEWFINDER

Type Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1, EVF-DC2

Viewfinder Infor­mation With EVF-DC2:

Custo­misable and toggle via INFO. Button

(1) Liveview image with exposure info

(2) Liveview image with basic info

(3) Liveview image with full info

Custo­misable settings:

Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio

Depth of field preview Yes, via custo­misable buttons

LCD MONITOR

Type 7.5 cm (3.0”) ClearView II Touch­screen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electro­static capacitive type. Tiltable 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down.

Coverage Approx. 100%

Brightness Adjustment Adjus­table to one of five levels

Display Options Custo­misable and toggle via INFO. Button

(1) Liveview image with basic info

(2) Liveview image with full info

(3) Liveview image with no infor­mation

(4) Quick Control Screen

Custo­misable settings:

Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio

FLASH

Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters) 5

Built-in Flash Coverage Maximum coverage at approx. 15mm (35mm equivalent: approx. 24mm)

Built-in Flash recycle time Approx. 3 seconds [27]

Modes Auto (E-TTL II), Manual Flash On/Off (3 flash power output settings)

Red-Eye Reduction Yes – with red eye reduction lamp

X-sync 1/200 sec

Flash Exposure Compen­sation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 incre­ments

Flash Exposure Bracketing Yes, with compa­tible external flash

Flash Exposure Lock Yes, via AEL Button

Second Curtain Synchro­ni­sation Yes

HotShoe/ PC terminal Yes/ No

External Flash Compa­ti­bility E-TTL II with EX series Speed­lites, wireless multi-flash support

External Flash Control Via camera setting/ flash setting menu

SHOOTING

Modes Scene Intel­ligent Auto, Hybrid Auto, Creative Assist, SCN(Self-Portrait, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Food, Panning, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative Filters (Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect (Stills and Movie), High Dynamic Range), Program AE , Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure, Custom (x2), Movie (Movie auto exposure, Movie manual exposure, Time-lapse movie)

Picture Styles Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)

Colour Space sRGB

Image Processing Highlight Tone Priority

Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)

Long exposure noise reduction

High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot NR)

Lens peripheral illumi­nation correction

Chromatic aberration correction

Diffraction correction

Creative Assist:

Background Blur (5 settings)

Brightness (19 levels)

Contrast (9 levels)

Saturation (9 levels)

Color Tone (19 levels)

Monochrome (Sharpness Strength / Sharpness Fineness / Sharpness Threshold / Contrast (9 levels) / Filter effect (Ye – Yellow / Or – Orange / R – Red / G (Green) / Toning effect (S – Sepia / B – Blue / P – Purple / G – Green))

Drive modes Single, High-Speed Conti­nuous, Low-Speed Conti­nuous, Self timer (2s, 10s, Custom, Remote)

Conti­nuous Shooting Fixed AF: Approx. 9 shots/s for up to 26 frames in JPEG and 17 frames in RAW [21]

With AF: Approx. 7 shots/s [22]

Inter­va­lo­meter Time-Lapse Movie Mode

LIVE VIEW MODE

Coverage Approx. 100% (horizon­tally and verti­cally)

FILE TYPE

Still Image Type JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)

RAW: RAW (14-bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),

Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant

RAW+JPEG simul­ta­neous recording Yes, RAW + various JPEG compression possible

Image Size RAW: (3:2) 6000 x 4000, (4:3) 5328 x 4000, (16:9) 6000 x 3368, (1:1) 4000 x 4000

JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 2400 x 1600

JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328 x 4000, (M) 3552 x 2664, (S1) 2656 x 1992, (S2) 2112 x 1600

JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000 x 3368, (M) 3984 x 2240, (S1) 2976 x 1680 (S2) 2400 x 1344

JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000 x 4000, (M) 2656 x 2656, (S1) 1984 x 1984, (S2) 1600 x 1600

In-camera RAW processing & Image Resize available in playback

Movie Type MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]

Movie Size Full HD – 1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps)

HD – 1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps)

VGA – 640 x 480 (29.97, 25 fps)

Movie Length Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB

Folders New folders can be automa­ti­cally created monthly or daily

File Numbering (1) Conse­cutive numbering

(2) Auto reset

OTHER FEATURES

Custom Functions 13 custo­misable buttons/ dials

Metadata Tag User copyright infor­mation (Author’s Name, Copyright Details)

Image rating (0–5 stars)

Intel­ligent Orien­tation Sensor Yes, with Image Rotate

Playback zoom 2x – 10x enabled in 10 steps

Display Formats (1) Single image with infor­mation (toggle up to 8 options)

(2) Single image

(3) Index display (6/12/42/110 images)

(4) Jump Display (1/10/100 image, by shot date, by rating)

Slide Show Playback time: 3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/15/30 seconds

Repeat: On/Off

Transition Effects: Off, Fade

Histogram Brightness/ RGB

Highlight Alert Yes

Image Erase/Protection Erase: Single image, Selected images, Selected range, All images

Protection: Selected images, Selected range, All images. Unprotect all images

Menu Categories (1) Shooting menu (x8)

(2) Playback menu (x5)

(3) Setup menu (x4)

(4) Custom Functions menu

(5) My Menu

Menu Languages 25 Languages

English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portu­guese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Tradi­tional Chinese, Korean and Japanese

Firmware Update Firmware update possible by the user.

INTERFACE

Computer Hi-Speed USB (Micro USB connector)

Other Wireless LAN (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only, 1–11 ch), with Dynamic NFC support [17]

Bluetooth® (Speci­fi­cation version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [23] [25]

HDMI (Micro – Type-D connector)

External micro­phone (3.5mm stereo jack)

DIRECT PRINT

Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge

PictBridge Yes (via USB or Wireless LAN)

STORAGE

Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compa­tible)

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM

PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [24]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10

For Image Transfer Utility:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

SOFTWARE

Image Processing Digital Photo Profes­sional

Other Picture Style Editor, EOS Utility, Image Transfer Utility

Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices [25]

POWER SOURCE

Batteries 1 x Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery LP-E17E

Battery life With LCD monitor: Approx. 295 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)

With optional EVF-DC2 : Approx. 290 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)

ECO Mode: Approx. 425 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)

Battery Indicator 4 levels

Power saving Display off (15, 30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10, 30 mins)

Auto Power Down (30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10 mins, Disable)

ECO mode

Power Supply & Battery Chargers Battery charger LC-E17E

Compact Power Adapter CA-PS700

DC Coupler DR-E17

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body Materials Polycar­bonate

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity

Dimen­sions (WxHxD) 112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5 mm

Weight (body only) Approx. 390 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)

ACCESSORIES

Viewfinder Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1

(0.48 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 43 g

Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC2

(0.39 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 29 g

Case / Straps Body Jacket EH30-CJ

Neck Strap EM-300DB

Neck Strap EM-E2

Lenses EF-M lenses

All EF and EF-S lenses compa­tible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M

Flash Canon Speed­lites (including 90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 380EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, 600EX II-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite, MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Trans­mitter ST-E2, Speedlite Trans­mitter ST-E3-RT)

Off-Camera Shoe Cord OC-E3, Speedlite Bracket SB-E2

Remote Controller/ Switch Remote Switch RS-60E3

Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3 [26]

Remote Controller RC-6

Other Interface cable IFC-600PCU