Canon baut die EOS-M-Serie aus, jüngste Spiegellose im Portfolio ist die diese Woche vorge­stellte EOS M6. Sie ist weitgehend baugleich mit der EOS M5, verzichtet aber auf einen elektro­ni­schen Sucher. Den gibt es in Form des Aufsteck­su­chers EVF-DC2 als optio­nales Zubehör. Erhältlich sein soll die EOS M6 ab April 2017 für knapp 800 Euro in den Design­va­ri­anten Schwarz und Silber-Schwarz. Der Sucher EVF-DC2 steht mit ca. 270 Euro in der Preis­liste von Canon. Damit ist Kombi­nation aus EOS M6 und EVF-DC2 rund 60 Euro günstiger als die EOS M5.

Presse­mit­teilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:

Die neue spiegellose Canon System­kamera für außer­ge­wöhn­liche Aufnahmen – die EOS M6

Krefeld, 15. Februar 2017. Canon stellt heute das neue Modell der EOS M Familie vor: Die EOS M6 ist eine neue spiegellose System­kamera, die aktuellste Canon Techno­logie im kompakten Gehäuse vereint. Sie bietet einen 24,2-Megapixel-Sensor im APS-C-Format, Dual Pixel CMOS AF und einen DIGIC 7 Prozessor. Sie überzeugt mit einer Geschwin­digkeit und Bildqua­lität, die man von einer DSLR gewohnt ist – im äußerst kompakten Gehäuse. Die EOS M6 wurde speziell dafür entwi­ckelt, kreativ zu arbeiten: Das klappbare Touch­screen-LCD ermög­licht völlig neue Blick­winkel und ist direkt nach dem Einschalten der Kamera einsatz­bereit. Die EOS M6 wird voraus­sichtlich ab Anfang April zum Preis von 799* Euro verfügbar sein.

Leistung und Stil

Ob helle Sommertage oder dunkle Winter­abende – der Canon DIGIC 7 Prozessor ermög­licht dank seiner nochmals optimierten Leistung bei nahezu jeder Licht­be­dingung satte Farben und hohes Detail­reichtum. Die Kombi­nation aus 24,2-Megapixel CMOS-Sensor und Dual Pixel CMOS AF sorgt jederzeit für Bildqua­lität und Geschwin­digkeit einer DSLR. Speziell für unvor­her­sehbare, spontane Momente, wie bei der Street-Fotografie oder bei schneller Action, bietet die EOS M6 Reihen­auf­nahmen mit bis zu sieben Bildern pro Sekunde bezie­hungs­weise bis zu neun Bildern pro Sekunde bei gespei­chertem AF-Messwert – so wird kein Augen­blick verpasst. Die kamerain­terne 5-achsige Bildsta­bi­li­sierung sorgt für ruhige Full-HD-Videos mit 60 Bildern pro Sekunde – selbst wenn der Filmer in Bewegung ist. Speziell dann, wenn das Objektiv über einen optischen Bildsta­bi­li­sator mit Dynamic IS verfügt – wie das EF-M 15-45mm 1:3,5–6,3 IS STM – lässt sich die Stabi­li­sierung noch weiter steigern.

EOS M6 in Schwarz

Design und Steuerung – typisch EOS

Die EOS M6 zeigt sich mit ihren kompakten Abmes­sungen im typischen EOS Design. Damit ist sie ideal, um immer und überall dabei zu sein und jeden kreativen Moment festzu­halten. Der intuitiv bedienbare, große Touch­screen-LCD ist klappbar und bietet zusammen mit dem rücksei­tigen Daumenrad die perfekte Kontrolle in jeder Aufnah­me­si­tuation.

Verbinden und teilen

Über das integrierte WLAN mit NFC lassen sich die Aufnahmen der EOS M6 schnell und einfach mit der ganzen Welt teilen. Für eine konstante Kopplung zwischen EOS M6 und einem Mobil­gerät verfügt die Kamera über Bluetooth® . Dies ermög­licht die Fernaus­lösung der Kamera und kann über ein kompa­tibles Mobil­gerät per App geschehen. Die Bluetooth®-Verbindung ist ideal zur Aufnahme von Gruppen­fotos und Selfies, oder auch wild lebenden Tieren aus sicherer Entfernung, ohne dass diese dabei aufge­schreckt werden.

Vollkommen neu entwi­ckelter elektro­ni­scher Sucher

EOS-M6 mit EVF-DC2

Ebenfalls neu vorge­stellt wird heute der aufsteckbare, elektro­nische Sucher EVF-DC2. Der sehr kompakte und leichte elektro­nische Sucher ist optional für kompa­tible EOS M Kameras – darunter die EOS M6 – und einige Modelle der PowerShot Serie erhältlich. Der 0,39-Zoll-Typ Sucher mit 2.360.000 Bildpunkten gibt selbst feinste Details wieder. Dank seiner Bildfeld­ab­de­ckung von 100% wird während der Aufnahme das komplette Motiv im Bild gezeigt. Der elektro­nische Sucher EVF-DC2 bildet Bewegungen mit einer Bildwie­der­ho­lungs­fre­quenz von 120 Bildern pro Sekunde praktisch in Echtzeit ab.

Zudem ermög­licht er problemlos den Wechsel zwischen der Betrachtung per Sucher und per LC-Display: Wird die Kamera zum Auge geführt, schaltet er sich automa­tisch an – das ist echte Flexi­bi­lität gepaart mit Komfort. Mit einem Gewicht von nur ca. 29 Gramm ist der kompakte Sucher eine sinnvolle Ergänzung für die Kamera­t­asche des EOS M6 Fotografen.

EOS M6 – Haupt­leis­tungs­merkmale

  • Exzel­lente Bildqua­lität – in kompakter Form
  • Glänzende Leistung selbst in anspruchs­vollen Situa­tionen
  • Kreative Videos auf höchstem Niveau
  • Die Fusion von Kompakt­kamera und DSLR – voll integriert in das EOS System
  • Teilen Sie Ihre Aufnahmen mit der Welt – ganz ohne Kabel

EOS M6 Designvarianten

Elektro­ni­scher Sucher EVF-DC2 – Haupt­leis­tungs­merkmale

  • Zuver­lässige Bildkom­po­sition
  • Alter­native Arbeits­weise
  • Handliche Bauform, die überall mitge­nommen werden kann

EOS M6: 799* Euro. Verfügbar im Handel ab April 2017
EVF-DC2: 269* Euro. Verfügbar im Handel ab April 2017

* Unver­bind­liche Preis­emp­fehlung inkl. MwSt. Irrtümer und Änderungen vorbe­halten.

Technische Daten: Canon EOS 6M

IMAGE SENSOR
Type22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS
Effective PixelsApprox. 24.2 megapixels
Total PixelsApprox. 25.8 megapixels
Aspect Ratio3:2
Low-Pass FilterBuilt-in/Fixed
Sensor CleaningEOS integrated cleaning system
Colour Filter TypePrimary Colour
IMAGE PROCESSOR
TypeDIGIC 7
LENS
Lens MountEF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compa­tible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)
Focal LengthEquivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens
Image Stabi­li­sationOptical Image Stabi­lizer on compa­tible lens
Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. Further stabi­li­sation enhan­ce­ments from lenses compa­tible with Dynamic IS
FOCUSING
TypeDual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]
AF System/ PointsMaximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15
]Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid) via manual selection [20]
AF working rangeEV –1 – 18 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, with EF-M 22mm f/2 STM)
AF ModesOne-Shot AF and Servo AF
AF Point SelectionFace + Tracking: Face and subject tracking via automatic recognition/ manual selection via touch­screen. Automatic selection over 49 AF points when no face recognised within frame.
Smooth Zone AF: Manual zone selection, plus automatic selection over 9 AF points within selected zone
zone1-point AF: Manual selection via touchscreen/ buttons
Selected AF point displayIndicated on LCD monitor/ EVF
AF LockLocked when shutter button is pressed half way or custo­misable AE Lock Button
AF Assist Beamvia LED assist beam
Manual FocusWith EF & EF-S lenses – Select via AF/MF switch on lens
With EF-M lenses – Select via dedicated MF Button/ other custo­misable buttons (toggle AF/MF).
MF Peaking available
AF+MF available (Manual focus adjustment after One-Shot AF)
Magnify image available during MF (5x or 10x)
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modesReal-time metering from the image sensor
(1) Evaluative metering (384 zones)
(2) Partial metering at center (approx. 10% of Live View Screen)
(3) Center weighted average metering
(4) Spot metering (approx. 2% of Live View Screen)
Metering RangeStill image: EV 1 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)
Movie: EV 2 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)
AE LockAuto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE lock Button in creative zone modes.
Exposure Compen­sation+/-3 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments
AEB3 shots, +/- 2 EV, 1/3-stop incre­ments (can be used together with Exposure Compen­sation)
ISO Sensi­tivityISO AUTO (100 – 25600), 100 – 25600 in 1/3 stop incre­ments [8]
Movie: ISO AUTO (100 – 6400), 100 – 12800 in 1/3-stop incre­ments
SHUTTER
TypeElectro­ni­cally controlled focal-place shutter
Speed30 – 1/4000 sec (1/3 stop incre­ments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
TypeAuto white balance with the imaging sensor
SettingsAWB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluore­scent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Tempe­rature (100 Kelvin incre­ments)
White balance compen­sation:
1. Blue/Amber +/-9 levels
2. Magenta/ Green +/-9 levels
Custom White BalanceYes, 1 setting can be regis­tered
VIEWFINDER
TypeOptional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1, EVF-DC2
Viewfinder Infor­mationWith EVF-DC2:
Custo­misable and toggle via INFO. Button
(1) Liveview image with exposure info
(2) Liveview image with basic info
(3) Liveview image with full info
Custo­misable settings:
Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio
Depth of field previewYes, via custo­misable buttons
LCD MONITOR
Type7.5 cm (3.0”) ClearView II Touch­screen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electro­static capacitive type. Tiltable 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down.
CoverageApprox. 100%
Brightness AdjustmentAdjus­table to one of five levels
Display OptionsCusto­misable and toggle via INFO. Button
(1) Liveview image with basic info
(2) Liveview image with full info
(3) Liveview image with no infor­mation
(4) Quick Control Screen
Custo­misable settings:
Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio
FLASH
Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters)5
Built-in Flash CoverageMaximum coverage at approx. 15mm (35mm equivalent: approx. 24mm)
Built-in Flash recycle timeApprox. 3 seconds [27]
ModesAuto (E-TTL II), Manual Flash On/Off (3 flash power output settings)
Red-Eye ReductionYes – with red eye reduction lamp
X-sync1/200 sec
Flash Exposure Compen­sation+/- 2 EV in 1/3 incre­ments
Flash Exposure BracketingYes, with compa­tible external flash
Flash Exposure LockYes, via AEL Button
Second Curtain Synchro­ni­sationYes
HotShoe/ PC terminalYes/ No
External Flash Compa­ti­bilityE-TTL II with EX series Speed­lites, wireless multi-flash support
External Flash ControlVia camera setting/ flash setting menu
SHOOTING
ModesScene Intel­ligent Auto, Hybrid Auto, Creative Assist, SCN(Self-Portrait, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Food, Panning, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative Filters (Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect (Stills and Movie), High Dynamic Range), Program AE , Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure, Custom (x2), Movie (Movie auto exposure, Movie manual exposure, Time-lapse movie)
Picture StylesAuto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
Colour SpacesRGB
Image ProcessingHighlight Tone Priority
Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)
Long exposure noise reduction
High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot NR)
Lens peripheral illumi­nation correction
Chromatic aberration correction
Diffraction correction
Creative Assist:
Background Blur (5 settings)
Brightness (19 levels)
Contrast (9 levels)
Saturation (9 levels)
Color Tone (19 levels)
Monochrome (Sharpness Strength / Sharpness Fineness / Sharpness Threshold / Contrast (9 levels) / Filter effect (Ye – Yellow / Or – Orange / R – Red / G (Green) / Toning effect (S – Sepia / B – Blue / P – Purple / G – Green))
Drive modesSingle, High-Speed Conti­nuous, Low-Speed Conti­nuous, Self timer (2s, 10s, Custom, Remote)
Conti­nuous ShootingFixed AF: Approx. 9 shots/s for up to 26 frames in JPEG and 17 frames in RAW [21]
With AF: Approx. 7 shots/s [22]
Inter­va­lo­meterTime-Lapse Movie Mode
LIVE VIEW MODE
CoverageApprox. 100% (horizon­tally and verti­cally)
FILE TYPE
Still Image TypeJPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)
RAW: RAW (14-bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),
Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
RAW+JPEG simul­ta­neous recordingYes, RAW + various JPEG compression possible
Image SizeRAW: (3:2) 6000 x 4000, (4:3) 5328 x 4000, (16:9) 6000 x 3368, (1:1) 4000 x 4000
JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 2400 x 1600
JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328 x 4000, (M) 3552 x 2664, (S1) 2656 x 1992, (S2) 2112 x 1600
JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000 x 3368, (M) 3984 x 2240, (S1) 2976 x 1680 (S2) 2400 x 1344
JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000 x 4000, (M) 2656 x 2656, (S1) 1984 x 1984, (S2) 1600 x 1600
In-camera RAW processing & Image Resize available in playback
Movie TypeMP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]
Movie SizeFull HD – 1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps)
HD – 1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps)
VGA – 640 x 480 (29.97, 25 fps)
Movie LengthMax duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB
FoldersNew folders can be automa­ti­cally created monthly or daily
File Numbering(1) Conse­cutive numbering
(2) Auto reset
OTHER FEATURES
Custom Functions13 custo­misable buttons/ dials
Metadata TagUser copyright infor­mation (Author’s Name, Copyright Details)
Image rating (0–5 stars)
Intel­ligent Orien­tation SensorYes, with Image Rotate
Playback zoom2x – 10x enabled in 10 steps
Display Formats(1) Single image with infor­mation (toggle up to 8 options)
(2) Single image
(3) Index display (6/12/42/110 images)
(4) Jump Display (1/10/100 image, by shot date, by rating)
Slide ShowPlayback time: 3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/15/30 seconds
Repeat: On/Off
Transition Effects: Off, Fade
HistogramBrightness/ RGB
Highlight AlertYes
Image Erase/ProtectionErase: Single image, Selected images, Selected range, All images
Protection: Selected images, Selected range, All images. Unprotect all images
Menu Categories(1) Shooting menu (x8)
(2) Playback menu (x5)
(3) Setup menu (x4)
(4) Custom Functions menu
(5) My Menu
Menu Languages25 Languages
English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portu­guese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Tradi­tional Chinese, Korean and Japanese
Firmware UpdateFirmware update possible by the user.
INTERFACE
ComputerHi-Speed USB (Micro USB connector)
OtherWireless LAN (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only, 1–11 ch), with Dynamic NFC support [17]
Bluetooth® (Speci­fi­cation version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [23] [25]
HDMI (Micro – Type-D connector)
External micro­phone (3.5mm stereo jack)
DIRECT PRINT
Canon PrintersCanon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
PictBridgeYes (via USB or Wireless LAN)
STORAGE
TypeSD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compa­tible)
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & MacintoshWindows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [24]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Image ProcessingDigital Photo Profes­sional
OtherPicture Style Editor, EOS Utility, Image Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices [25]
POWER SOURCE
Batteries1 x Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery LP-E17E
Battery lifeWith LCD monitor: Approx. 295 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
With optional EVF-DC2 : Approx. 290 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
ECO Mode: Approx. 425 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
Battery Indicator4 levels
Power savingDisplay off (15, 30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10, 30 mins)
Auto Power Down (30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10 mins, Disable)
ECO mode
Power Supply & Battery ChargersBattery charger LC-E17E
Compact Power Adapter CA-PS700
DC Coupler DR-E17
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Body MaterialsPolycar­bonate
Operating Environment0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity
Dimen­sions (WxHxD)112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5 mm
Weight (body only)Approx. 390 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
ACCESSORIES
ViewfinderOptional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1
(0.48 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 43 g
Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC2
(0.39 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 29 g
Case / StrapsBody Jacket EH30-CJ
Neck Strap EM-300DB
Neck Strap EM-E2
LensesEF-M lenses
All EF and EF-S lenses compa­tible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M
FlashCanon Speed­lites (including 90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 380EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, 600EX II-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite, MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Trans­mitter ST-E2, Speedlite Trans­mitter ST-E3-RT)
Off-Camera Shoe Cord OC-E3, Speedlite Bracket SB-E2
Remote Controller/ SwitchRemote Switch RS-60E3
Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3 [26]
Remote Controller RC-6
OtherInterface cable IFC-600PCU
All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
8 Recom­mended Exposure Index
15 Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio
17 Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.
20 Dual Pixel CMOS AF – AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame
21 Conti­nuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Total number of frames captured and conti­nuous shooting speed may vary depending on camera exposure settings, type of lens used, battery level, light level and memory card used
22 Conti­nuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Under Servo AF, maximum conti­nuous shooting speed and total number of frames captured depends on subject condition, camera settings and lens used
23 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are regis­tered trade­marks owned by the BluetoothSIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trade­marksand trade names are those of their respective owners
24 Software appli­ca­tions compa­tible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
25 Bluetooth functio­nality with Camera Connect app requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later)
26 Require Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3
27 When battery is fully charged

Technische Daten: Canon EVF-DC2

Effective dotsApprox. 2,360,000 dots
Display size0.39 type
Aspect Ratio4:3
CoverageApprox. 100%
Brightness AdjustmentYes, available with compa­tible cameras
EyepointApprox. 22mm
Dioptric adjustment rangeApprox. –3 ~ +1 m-1 (dpt)
ConnectionAttach to compa­tible cameras via camera hot shoe (electrical signal & power trans­mitted via dedicated terminal)
Display SwitchingAuto: via eye proximity sensor­Manual: via button on EVF/ custo­misable buttons on compa­tible cameras
Dimen­sions (WxHxD)31.4 x 36.2 x 45.7 mm
Weight (body only)Approx. 29 g