Canon baut die EOS-M-Serie aus, jüngste Spiegellose im Portfolio ist die diese Woche vorgestellte EOS M6. Sie ist weitgehend baugleich mit der EOS M5, verzichtet aber auf einen elektronischen Sucher. Den gibt es in Form des Aufstecksuchers EVF-DC2 als optionales Zubehör. Erhältlich sein soll die EOS M6 ab April 2017 für knapp 800 Euro in den Designvarianten Schwarz und Silber-Schwarz. Der Sucher EVF-DC2 steht mit ca. 270 Euro in der Preisliste von Canon. Damit ist Kombination aus EOS M6 und EVF-DC2 rund 60 Euro günstiger als die EOS M5.
Pressemitteilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:
Die neue spiegellose Canon Systemkamera für außergewöhnliche Aufnahmen – die EOS M6
Krefeld, 15. Februar 2017. Canon stellt heute das neue Modell der EOS M Familie vor: Die EOS M6 ist eine neue spiegellose Systemkamera, die aktuellste Canon Technologie im kompakten Gehäuse vereint. Sie bietet einen 24,2-Megapixel-Sensor im APS-C-Format, Dual Pixel CMOS AF und einen DIGIC 7 Prozessor. Sie überzeugt mit einer Geschwindigkeit und Bildqualität, die man von einer DSLR gewohnt ist – im äußerst kompakten Gehäuse. Die EOS M6 wurde speziell dafür entwickelt, kreativ zu arbeiten: Das klappbare Touchscreen-LCD ermöglicht völlig neue Blickwinkel und ist direkt nach dem Einschalten der Kamera einsatzbereit. Die EOS M6 wird voraussichtlich ab Anfang April zum Preis von 799* Euro verfügbar sein.
Leistung und Stil
Ob helle Sommertage oder dunkle Winterabende – der Canon DIGIC 7 Prozessor ermöglicht dank seiner nochmals optimierten Leistung bei nahezu jeder Lichtbedingung satte Farben und hohes Detailreichtum. Die Kombination aus 24,2-Megapixel CMOS-Sensor und Dual Pixel CMOS AF sorgt jederzeit für Bildqualität und Geschwindigkeit einer DSLR. Speziell für unvorhersehbare, spontane Momente, wie bei der Street-Fotografie oder bei schneller Action, bietet die EOS M6 Reihenaufnahmen mit bis zu sieben Bildern pro Sekunde beziehungsweise bis zu neun Bildern pro Sekunde bei gespeichertem AF-Messwert – so wird kein Augenblick verpasst. Die kamerainterne 5-achsige Bildstabilisierung sorgt für ruhige Full-HD-Videos mit 60 Bildern pro Sekunde – selbst wenn der Filmer in Bewegung ist. Speziell dann, wenn das Objektiv über einen optischen Bildstabilisator mit Dynamic IS verfügt – wie das EF-M 15-45mm 1:3,5–6,3 IS STM – lässt sich die Stabilisierung noch weiter steigern.
Design und Steuerung – typisch EOS
Die EOS M6 zeigt sich mit ihren kompakten Abmessungen im typischen EOS Design. Damit ist sie ideal, um immer und überall dabei zu sein und jeden kreativen Moment festzuhalten. Der intuitiv bedienbare, große Touchscreen-LCD ist klappbar und bietet zusammen mit dem rückseitigen Daumenrad die perfekte Kontrolle in jeder Aufnahmesituation.
Verbinden und teilen
Über das integrierte WLAN mit NFC lassen sich die Aufnahmen der EOS M6 schnell und einfach mit der ganzen Welt teilen. Für eine konstante Kopplung zwischen EOS M6 und einem Mobilgerät verfügt die Kamera über Bluetooth® . Dies ermöglicht die Fernauslösung der Kamera und kann über ein kompatibles Mobilgerät per App geschehen. Die Bluetooth®-Verbindung ist ideal zur Aufnahme von Gruppenfotos und Selfies, oder auch wild lebenden Tieren aus sicherer Entfernung, ohne dass diese dabei aufgeschreckt werden.
Vollkommen neu entwickelter elektronischer Sucher
Ebenfalls neu vorgestellt wird heute der aufsteckbare, elektronische Sucher EVF-DC2. Der sehr kompakte und leichte elektronische Sucher ist optional für kompatible EOS M Kameras – darunter die EOS M6 – und einige Modelle der PowerShot Serie erhältlich. Der 0,39-Zoll-Typ Sucher mit 2.360.000 Bildpunkten gibt selbst feinste Details wieder. Dank seiner Bildfeldabdeckung von 100% wird während der Aufnahme das komplette Motiv im Bild gezeigt. Der elektronische Sucher EVF-DC2 bildet Bewegungen mit einer Bildwiederholungsfrequenz von 120 Bildern pro Sekunde praktisch in Echtzeit ab.
Zudem ermöglicht er problemlos den Wechsel zwischen der Betrachtung per Sucher und per LC-Display: Wird die Kamera zum Auge geführt, schaltet er sich automatisch an – das ist echte Flexibilität gepaart mit Komfort. Mit einem Gewicht von nur ca. 29 Gramm ist der kompakte Sucher eine sinnvolle Ergänzung für die Kameratasche des EOS M6 Fotografen.
EOS M6 – Hauptleistungsmerkmale
- Exzellente Bildqualität – in kompakter Form
- Glänzende Leistung selbst in anspruchsvollen Situationen
- Kreative Videos auf höchstem Niveau
- Die Fusion von Kompaktkamera und DSLR – voll integriert in das EOS System
- Teilen Sie Ihre Aufnahmen mit der Welt – ganz ohne Kabel
Elektronischer Sucher EVF-DC2 – Hauptleistungsmerkmale
- Zuverlässige Bildkomposition
- Alternative Arbeitsweise
- Handliche Bauform, die überall mitgenommen werden kann
EOS M6: 799* Euro. Verfügbar im Handel ab April 2017
EVF-DC2: 269* Euro. Verfügbar im Handel ab April 2017
* Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung inkl. MwSt. Irrtümer und Änderungen vorbehalten.
Technische Daten: Canon EOS 6M
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 24.2 megapixels
|Total Pixels
|Approx. 25.8 megapixels
|Aspect Ratio
|3:2
|Low-Pass Filter
|Built-in/Fixed
|Sensor Cleaning
|EOS integrated cleaning system
|Colour Filter Type
|Primary Colour
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 7
|LENS
|Lens Mount
|EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)
|Focal Length
|Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens
|Image Stabilisation
|Optical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens
Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. Further stabilisation enhancements from lenses compatible with Dynamic IS
|FOCUSING
|Type
|Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]
|AF System/ Points
|Maximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15
]Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid) via manual selection [20]
|AF working range
|EV –1 – 18 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, with EF-M 22mm f/2 STM)
|AF Modes
|One-Shot AF and Servo AF
|AF Point Selection
|Face + Tracking: Face and subject tracking via automatic recognition/ manual selection via touchscreen. Automatic selection over 49 AF points when no face recognised within frame.
Smooth Zone AF: Manual zone selection, plus automatic selection over 9 AF points within selected zone
zone1-point AF: Manual selection via touchscreen/ buttons
|Selected AF point display
|Indicated on LCD monitor/ EVF
|AF Lock
|Locked when shutter button is pressed half way or customisable AE Lock Button
|AF Assist Beam
|via LED assist beam
|Manual Focus
|With EF & EF-S lenses – Select via AF/MF switch on lens
With EF-M lenses – Select via dedicated MF Button/ other customisable buttons (toggle AF/MF).
MF Peaking available
AF+MF available (Manual focus adjustment after One-Shot AF)
Magnify image available during MF (5x or 10x)
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Real-time metering from the image sensor
(1) Evaluative metering (384 zones)
(2) Partial metering at center (approx. 10% of Live View Screen)
(3) Center weighted average metering
(4) Spot metering (approx. 2% of Live View Screen)
|Metering Range
|Still image: EV 1 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)
Movie: EV 2 – 20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100)
|AE Lock
|Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE lock Button in creative zone modes.
|Exposure Compensation
|+/-3 EV in 1/3 stop increments
|AEB
|3 shots, +/- 2 EV, 1/3-stop increments (can be used together with Exposure Compensation)
|ISO Sensitivity
|ISO AUTO (100 – 25600), 100 – 25600 in 1/3 stop increments [8]
Movie: ISO AUTO (100 – 6400), 100 – 12800 in 1/3-stop increments
|SHUTTER
|Type
|Electronically controlled focal-place shutter
|Speed
|30 – 1/4000 sec (1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|Auto white balance with the imaging sensor
|Settings
|AWB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature (100 Kelvin increments)
White balance compensation:
1. Blue/Amber +/-9 levels
2. Magenta/ Green +/-9 levels
|Custom White Balance
|Yes, 1 setting can be registered
|VIEWFINDER
|Type
|Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1, EVF-DC2
|Viewfinder Information
|With EVF-DC2:
Customisable and toggle via INFO. Button
(1) Liveview image with exposure info
(2) Liveview image with basic info
(3) Liveview image with full info
Customisable settings:
Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio
|Depth of field preview
|Yes, via customisable buttons
|LCD MONITOR
|Type
|7.5 cm (3.0”) ClearView II Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitive type. Tiltable 180 degrees up and 45 degrees down.
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness Adjustment
|Adjustable to one of five levels
|Display Options
|Customisable and toggle via INFO. Button
(1) Liveview image with basic info
(2) Liveview image with full info
(3) Liveview image with no information
(4) Quick Control Screen
Customisable settings:
Shooting Info, Grid overlay (x3 formats), Histogram (Brightness/ RGB), Electronic Level, Aspect Ratio
|FLASH
|Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters)
|5
|Built-in Flash Coverage
|Maximum coverage at approx. 15mm (35mm equivalent: approx. 24mm)
|Built-in Flash recycle time
|Approx. 3 seconds [27]
|Modes
|Auto (E-TTL II), Manual Flash On/Off (3 flash power output settings)
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes – with red eye reduction lamp
|X-sync
|1/200 sec
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|+/- 2 EV in 1/3 increments
|Flash Exposure Bracketing
|Yes, with compatible external flash
|Flash Exposure Lock
|Yes, via AEL Button
|Second Curtain Synchronisation
|Yes
|HotShoe/ PC terminal
|Yes/ No
|External Flash Compatibility
|E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless multi-flash support
|External Flash Control
|Via camera setting/ flash setting menu
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Scene Intelligent Auto, Hybrid Auto, Creative Assist, SCN(Self-Portrait, Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Food, Panning, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative Filters (Grainy B/W, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect (Stills and Movie), High Dynamic Range), Program AE , Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure, Custom (x2), Movie (Movie auto exposure, Movie manual exposure, Time-lapse movie)
|Picture Styles
|Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
|Colour Space
|sRGB
|Image Processing
|Highlight Tone Priority
Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)
Long exposure noise reduction
High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot NR)
Lens peripheral illumination correction
Chromatic aberration correction
Diffraction correction
Creative Assist:
Background Blur (5 settings)
Brightness (19 levels)
Contrast (9 levels)
Saturation (9 levels)
Color Tone (19 levels)
Monochrome (Sharpness Strength / Sharpness Fineness / Sharpness Threshold / Contrast (9 levels) / Filter effect (Ye – Yellow / Or – Orange / R – Red / G (Green) / Toning effect (S – Sepia / B – Blue / P – Purple / G – Green))
|Drive modes
|Single, High-Speed Continuous, Low-Speed Continuous, Self timer (2s, 10s, Custom, Remote)
|Continuous Shooting
|Fixed AF: Approx. 9 shots/s for up to 26 frames in JPEG and 17 frames in RAW [21]
With AF: Approx. 7 shots/s [22]
|Intervalometer
|Time-Lapse Movie Mode
|LIVE VIEW MODE
|Coverage
|Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)
|FILE TYPE
|Still Image Type
|JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)
RAW: RAW (14-bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),
Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
|RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording
|Yes, RAW + various JPEG compression possible
|Image Size
|RAW: (3:2) 6000 x 4000, (4:3) 5328 x 4000, (16:9) 6000 x 3368, (1:1) 4000 x 4000
JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 2400 x 1600
JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328 x 4000, (M) 3552 x 2664, (S1) 2656 x 1992, (S2) 2112 x 1600
JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000 x 3368, (M) 3984 x 2240, (S1) 2976 x 1680 (S2) 2400 x 1344
JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000 x 4000, (M) 2656 x 2656, (S1) 1984 x 1984, (S2) 1600 x 1600
In-camera RAW processing & Image Resize available in playback
|Movie Type
|MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]
|Movie Size
|Full HD – 1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps)
HD – 1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps)
VGA – 640 x 480 (29.97, 25 fps)
|Movie Length
|Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB
|Folders
|New folders can be automatically created monthly or daily
|File Numbering
|(1) Consecutive numbering
(2) Auto reset
|OTHER FEATURES
|Custom Functions
|13 customisable buttons/ dials
|Metadata Tag
|User copyright information (Author’s Name, Copyright Details)
Image rating (0–5 stars)
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes, with Image Rotate
|Playback zoom
|2x – 10x enabled in 10 steps
|Display Formats
|(1) Single image with information (toggle up to 8 options)
(2) Single image
(3) Index display (6/12/42/110 images)
(4) Jump Display (1/10/100 image, by shot date, by rating)
|Slide Show
|Playback time: 3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10/15/30 seconds
Repeat: On/Off
Transition Effects: Off, Fade
|Histogram
|Brightness/ RGB
|Highlight Alert
|Yes
|Image Erase/Protection
|Erase: Single image, Selected images, Selected range, All images
Protection: Selected images, Selected range, All images. Unprotect all images
|Menu Categories
|(1) Shooting menu (x8)
(2) Playback menu (x5)
(3) Setup menu (x4)
(4) Custom Functions menu
(5) My Menu
|Menu Languages
|25 Languages
English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese
|Firmware Update
|Firmware update possible by the user.
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB (Micro USB connector)
|Other
|Wireless LAN (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only, 1–11 ch), with Dynamic NFC support [17]
Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [23] [25]
HDMI (Micro – Type-D connector)
External microphone (3.5mm stereo jack)
|DIRECT PRINT
|Canon Printers
|Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
|PictBridge
|Yes (via USB or Wireless LAN)
|STORAGE
|Type
|SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS-I compatible)
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
|Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [24]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Image Processing
|Digital Photo Professional
|Other
|Picture Style Editor, EOS Utility, Image Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices [25]
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|1 x Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E17E
|Battery life
|With LCD monitor: Approx. 295 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
With optional EVF-DC2 : Approx. 290 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
ECO Mode: Approx. 425 shots (at 23 °C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
|Battery Indicator
|4 levels
|Power saving
|Display off (15, 30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10, 30 mins)
Auto Power Down (30 sec or 1, 3, 5, 10 mins, Disable)
ECO mode
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
|Battery charger LC-E17E
Compact Power Adapter CA-PS700
DC Coupler DR-E17
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Body Materials
|Polycarbonate
|Operating Environment
|0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|112.0 x 68.0 x 44.5 mm
|Weight (body only)
|Approx. 390 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
|ACCESSORIES
|Viewfinder
|Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC1
(0.48 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 43 g
Optional Electronic Viewfinder EVF-DC2
(0.39 type), 4:3 aspect ratio, Approx. 2,360,000 dots, 100% coverage. Approx. 29 g
|Case / Straps
|Body Jacket EH30-CJ
Neck Strap EM-300DB
Neck Strap EM-E2
|Lenses
|EF-M lenses
All EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M
|Flash
|Canon Speedlites (including 90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 380EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, 600EX II-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite, MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT)
Off-Camera Shoe Cord OC-E3, Speedlite Bracket SB-E2
|Remote Controller/ Switch
|Remote Switch RS-60E3
Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3 [26]
Remote Controller RC-6
|Other
|Interface cable IFC-600PCU
|All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
8 Recommended Exposure Index
15 Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio
17 Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.
20 Dual Pixel CMOS AF – AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame
21 Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Total number of frames captured and continuous shooting speed may vary depending on camera exposure settings, type of lens used, battery level, light level and memory card used
22 Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5–6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Under Servo AF, maximum continuous shooting speed and total number of frames captured depends on subject condition, camera settings and lens used
23 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the BluetoothSIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarksand trade names are those of their respective owners
24 Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
25 Bluetooth functionality with Camera Connect app requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later)
26 Require Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3
27 When battery is fully charged
Technische Daten: Canon EVF-DC2
|Effective dots
|Approx. 2,360,000 dots
|Display size
|0.39 type
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness Adjustment
|Yes, available with compatible cameras
|Eyepoint
|Approx. 22mm
|Dioptric adjustment range
|Approx. –3 ~ +1 m-1 (dpt)
|Connection
|Attach to compatible cameras via camera hot shoe (electrical signal & power transmitted via dedicated terminal)
|Display Switching
|Auto: via eye proximity sensorManual: via button on EVF/ customisable buttons on compatible cameras
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|31.4 x 36.2 x 45.7 mm
|Weight (body only)
|Approx. 29 g