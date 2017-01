Technische Daten: FUJIFILM GFX 50S

Model name FUJIFILM GFX 50S Number of effective pixels 51.4 million pixels Image Sensor 43.8mm x 32.9mm Bayer array with primary color filter Sensor Cleaning System Ultra Sonic Vibration Storage media SD Card (-2G) / SDHC Card (-32G) / SDXC Card (-256G) UHS-I / UHS-II*1 Lens Mount FUJIFILM G mount Sensitivity Standard Output Sensitivity AUTO1/AUTO2/AUTO3 (up to ISO12800)

ISO100 - 12800 (1/3 step) Extended output Sensitivity ISO50/25600/51200/102400 Viewfinder 0.5 inch Approx. 3.69 millions dots OLED Color Viewfinder Coverage of Viewing Area vs. Capturing Area : Approx. 100%

Eyepoint : Approx. 23mm (from the Rear End of the Camera's Eyepiece) , Diopter Adjustment: -4 - +2m-1

Magnification : 0.85x with 50mm Lens (35mm Equivalent) at infinity and Diopter set to -1.0m-1

Diagonal Angle of View: Approx. 40° (Horizontal Angle of View: Approx. 33° ) Built-In Eye Sensor LCD Monitor 3.2 inch, Aspect Ratio 4:3, Approx. 2,360K-dot Tilt-Type,

Touch Screen Color LCD Monitor (Approx. 100% Coverage) Movie Recording [Full HD (1920x1080)] 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 36Mbps up to Approx. 30 min.

[HD (1280x720)] 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 18Mbps up to Approx. 30min.

For recording movies, use a card with UHS Speed Class 1 or higher. Power Supply Rechargeable battery NP-T125 (Lithium ion type) (included) Battery life for still images Approx. 400frames When GF63mmF2.8 R WR is set. (Auto power save ON) Continuance battery life of movie capture Full HD : approx. 145 min. *Face detection is set to OFF Actual battery life of movie capture Full HD : approx. 70 min. *Face detection is set to OFF Dimension / Weight 147.5mm (W) x 94.2mm (H) x 91.4mm (D) (Minimum Depth : 41.6mm)

Approx. 825g (including battery and memory card), Approx 920g (including EVF)

Approx. 740g (excluding accessories, battery and memory card) Accessories included Li-ion battery NP-T125

Battery charger BC-T125

Plug adapter

Body cap

Shoulder strap

Metal strap clip

Metal strap clip lock

Cable protector

Interchangeable electronic view finder EVF-GFX1

Hot shoe cover(Body/EVF)

Connector cover(EVF)

Vertical Battery Grip connector cover

Sync terminal cover

Owner's manual