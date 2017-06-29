Canon stellt heute die Vollformat-DSLR EOS 6D Mark II vor. Ihr Herzstück ist ein 26,2-Megapixel-Sensor, den Canon von Grund auf neu entwickelt hat. Ebenfalls neu ist bei der Nachfolgern der EOS 6D das dreh- und klappbares Touch-Display. Im Live-View-Modus und bei Videoaufnahmen unterstützt ein »Dual Pixel CMOS AF« die kontrastbasierte Entfernungsmessung. Die EOS 6D Mark II kommt im Laufe des Juli in den Handel und wird einzeln rund 2100 Euro kosten.

Fast fünf Jahre Zeit hat sich Canon gelassen, um mit der DSLR EOS 6D Mark II die Nachfolgerin der EOS 6D herauszubringen. Das sind die wichtigsten Eckdaten der heute präsentierten Kleinbild-DSLR:

  • Kleinbild-Sensor mit 26,2 Megapixel Auflösung, ISO 100 – 40.000
  • Optischer Sucher (Pentaprisma) mit 98 % Abdeckung und 0,71x Vergrößerung
  • 45 AF-Sensoren (alle Kreuzsensoren), Dual Pixel CMOS AF im Live-View
  • Dreh- und klappbares Touchdisplay mit 3 Zoll Diagonale und 1040 dots Auflösung
  • Serienbildrate: bis zu 6,5 Bilder pro Sekunde
  • Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth und GPS implementiert
  • Video max. FullHD mit 60p, kein 4K
  • Gehäuse resistent gegen Dunst und Spritzwasser

Pressemitteilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:

Das Warten hat sich gelohnt: Canon präsentiert die EOS 6D Mark II

Krefeld, 29. Juni 2017. Canon präsentiert heute die mit Spannung erwartete EOS 6D Mark II. Mit dem neu entwickelten 26,2-Megapixel-Vollformat-Sensor, dem bewährten DIGIC 7-Prozessor, 45-Punkt-AF und Dual Pixel CMOS AF vermittelt die EOS 6D Mark II neue, kreative Impulse. Die EOS 6D Mark II wird voraussichtlich ab Juli zum Preis von 2.099* Euro verfügbar sein.

Die EOS 6D Mark II ist eine leistungsstarke und vielseitige Vollformatkamera und eignet sich für vielfältige Einsatzgebiete – von der HDR-Landschaftsaufnahme bis hin zum Fine-Art-Porträt.

Der neu entwickelte 26,2-Megapixel-Vollformat-Sensor der EOS 6D Mark II setzt hinsichtlich Bildqualität und Leistung neue Maßstäbe und ist besonders für Anwender interessant, die von einer Kamera mit kleinerem Sensor aufsteigen möchten. Sein hoher Dynamikumfang ermöglicht einen großzügigen Belichtungsspielraum – was bei kontrastreichen Aufnahmesituationen vorteilhaft ist. Dank moderater Pixelzahl und verbessertem Bildprozessor erstreckt sich die ISO-Empfindlichkeit nun bis ISO 40000 und ist zudem noch bis auf ISO 102400 erweiterbar. Im Zusammenspiel mit dem DIGIC 7-Prozessor sorgen die Technologien der EOS 6D Mark II dafür, dass die Daten direkt aus der Kamera mit außergewöhnlicher Qualität überzeugen.

Der 45-Punkt-AF der EOS 6D Mark II bietet bei kreativen Aufgabenstellungen professionelle Autofokus-Funktionalität und lässt sich individuell für eine präzise Schärfenachführung auch bei bewegten Motiven anpassen. Mit dem Aufstieg zur EOS 6D Mark II lassen sich selbst die schwierigsten Aufnahmesituationen spontan, schnell und unkompliziert meistern.

Die Möglichkeiten des DIGIC 7-Prozessors sind vielfältig und überzeugen vor allem durch Geschwindigkeit und Leistung. Bei der EOS 6D Mark II sorgt der DIGIC 7-Prozessor unter anderem dafür, dass die Schärfe auf sich bewegende Objekte vorausschauend eingestellt wird. Des Weiteren bieten die Reihenaufnahmen mit bis zu 6,5 Bildern pro Sekunde den Anwendern neue Aufnahmemöglichkeiten.

Der leistungsstarke Dual Pixel CMOS AF sorgt für eine außergewöhnlich schnelle und präzise Fokussierung im Live View-Modus und für eine gleichmäßige Schärfesteuerung bei Videoaufnahmen. Zudem verfügt die EOS 6D Mark II über einen kamerainternen 5-achsigen Movie-Bildstabilisator und sorgt damit auch aus der freien Hand für ruhige Aufnahmen.

Die EOS 6D Mark II ist die erste Canon-Vollformat-DSLR mit dreh- und schwenkbarem Touchscreen-LCD. Sie bietet damit noch mehr kreativen Freiraum für Aufnahmen aus ungewöhnlichen Perspektiven und ermöglicht zudem die Verlagerung der Schärfe per Fingertipp.

Ebenfalls ein Novum: Die EOS 6D Mark II ist die erste EOS, bei der sich der 4K-Zeitraffer-Videomodus mit einem integrierten Timer kombinieren lässt. Dies eröffnet interessante Möglichkeiten bei der Erstellung von Zeitrafferaufnahmen.

Für optimale Konnektivität verfügt die EOS 6D Mark II über WLAN mit NFC und Bluetooth1. Bluetooth sorgt dabei für eine konstante Kopplung zwischen Mobilgerät und Kamera. Das bietet mehr Flexibilität bei der Übertragung und beim spontanen Teilen der Bilder und Filme. Über das Mobilgerät lassen sich per WLAN die Funktionen der Kamera fernsteuern. Darüber hinaus dient das integrierte GPS der Aufzeichnung der gewählten Aufnahmestandorte und damit der nahtlosen Dokumentation interessanter Geschichten.

Die EOS 6D Mark II bietet die Sicherheit, auch bei ungünstigen Lichtverhältnissen optimale Ergebnisse zu erzielen und kreative Ideen in Bildern umzusetzen. Die EOS 6D Mark II ist eine ausgesprochen kompakte und leichte Vollformat-DSLR. Sie ist unempfindlich gegen Staub und Spritzwasser. Mit dem optionalen Batteriegriff BG-E21 lässt sich die Anzahl der möglichen Aufnahmen verdoppeln. Der BG-E21 fasst sowohl zwei Akkus vom Typ LP-E6N als auch vom Typ LP-EG. Neben der signifikant verlängerten Aufnahmebereitschaft balanciert der Batteriegriff als Gegengewicht schwere Objektive aus und verbessert somit das Handling. Außerdem bietet er die aus der normalen horizontalen Anwendung bekannten Bedienelemente auch im Hochformat, so dass der Fotograf wie gewohnt schnell und präzise seine Aufnahmeparameter einstellen kann.

Zur Entwicklung der EOS 6D Mark II hat auch das Feedback aus der Canon Community entscheidend beigetragen. Mit der EOS 6D Mark II verfügen die Anwender über ein kreatives Werkzeug mit den typischen Eigenschaften einer professionellen EOS – hochwertig, schnell und zuverlässig.

EOS 6D Mark II
 2.099* Euro
im Kit mit dem EF 24-105 1:3,5-5,6 IS STM
 2.499* Euro
Batterie-Griff BG-E21
 199* Euro
Verfügbar im Handel ab
 Ende Juli 2017 

 

* Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung inkl. MwSt. Irrtümer und Änderungen vorbehalten.
Stand: Juni 2017

1Die konstante Kopplung zwischen Mobilgerät und Kamera per Bluetooth® erfordert eine Einrichtung über die Canon Camera Connect App. Die Stabilität der Bluetooth®-Verbindung ist abhängig vom Mobilgerätemodell und Umgebungsfaktoren. Die Bluetooth®-Wortmarke und -Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen im Besitz der Bluetooth® SIG, Inc. Jedwede Verwendung solcher Marken durch Canon erfolgt im Rahmen einer Lizenzvereinbarung. Sonstige Warenzeichen und Wortmarken sind Eigentum der jeweiligen Träger. Bluetooth® Version 4 oder höher sowie iOS 8.4, bzw. Android 5.0 oder höher erforderlich.

Technische Daten: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

IMAGE SENSOR
TypeApprox. 35.9 x 24.0 mm CMOS
Effective PixelsApprox. 26.2 megapixels
Total PixelsApprox. 27.1 megapixels
Aspect Ratio3:2
Low-Pass FilterBuilt in/Fixed
Sensor CleaningEOS integrated cleaning system
Colour Filter Type Primary Colour
IMAGE PROCESSOR
TypeDIGIC 7
LENS
Lens MountEF (excludes EF-S, EF-M lenses)
Focal LengthEquivalent to 1.0x the focal length of the lens
Image StabilisationOptical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens
Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. [29]
FOCUSING
TypeVia optical viewfinder:
TTL secondary image-forming phase detection system with AF dedicated sensor

Via liveview on LCD screen:
Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]
AF System/ PointsVia optical viewfinder:
45 cross-type AF points
(45 f/5.6 cross-type AF points, 27 f/8 points (9 cross-type), centre point is f/2.8 and f/5.6 dual cross-type)

Via liveview on LCD screen:
Maximum 63 AF points (Fixed location on 9x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15]
AF working rangeVia optical viewfinder:
EV -3 - 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with centre AF point & f/2.8 or brighter lenses

Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV -2.5- 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with One-Shot AF
AF ModesVia optical viewfinder:
One Shot AF
Predictive AI Servo AF (AI Servo II algorithm)
AI Focus AF

Via liveview on LCD screen:
One-Shot AF
Servo AF
AF Point SelectionVia optical viewfinder:
Automatic selection: 45 point AF
Manual selection: Single point/ Spot AF
Manual selection: Zone AF
Manual selection: Large Zone AF

AF points can be selected separately for vertical and horizontal shooting

Via LCD screen:
Automatic selection: Face AIAF + Tracking, up to 63 AF points when no subject/ face detected
Manual selection via touch screen or freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid). [20]
Selected AF point displaySuperimposed in viewfinder and indicated on top LCD panel and Quick Control screen
Predictive AF (7)Yes
AF Lock Locked when shutter button is pressed half way in One Shot AF mode or AF-ON Button is pressed.
AF Assist BeamEmitted by an optional dedicated Speedlite or optional Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2
Manual FocusSelected on lens
AF MicroadjustmentC.Fn II-16
+/- 20 steps (wide and tele setting for Zooms)
Adjust all lenses by same amount
Adjust up to 40 lenses individually
Adjustments remembered for lens by serial number
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modesVia optical viewfinder:
7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
Metering with the area divided into 63 segments (9 × 7)
(1) Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.5 % of viewfinder)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 3.2 % of viewfinder)
(4) Center-weighted average metering

Via liveview on LCD screen:
(1) Evaluative metering (315 zones)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.3 % of LCD screen)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 2.7 % of LCD screen)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
Metering RangeVia optical viewfinder:
EV 1-20 (at 23 °C , ISO 100)

Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV 0-20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, evaluative metering)
AE LockAuto: In 1-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE lock button in creative zone modes.
Exposure Compensation+/-5 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (can be combined with AEB).
AEB2, 3, 5 or 7 Shots +/-3 EV 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments
ISO SensitivityStills: Auto (100 - 40000), 100 - 40000 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), Manual ISO can be expanded to L: 50, H1: 51200, H2: 102400 [8]

Movie: Auto (100 - 25600), 100 - 25600 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), Auto ISO/ Manual ISO settings can be expanded to H1: 51200. H2: 102400 [8]
SHUTTER
TypeElectronically-controlled focal-plane shutter
Speed30-1/4000 sec (1/2 or 1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
WHITE BALANCE
TypeAuto white balance with the imaging sensor
SettingsAWB (Ambeince priority/White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting (Approx. 2500 K - 10000 K)

White balance compensation:
1. Blue/Amber +/-9
2. Magenta/ Green +/-9.
Custom White BalanceYes, 1 setting can be registered
WB Bracketing+/-3 levels in single level increments
2, 3, 5 or 7
Selectable Blue/Amber bias or Magenta/ Green bias.
VIEWFINDER
TypePentaprism
Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal)Approx. 98%
MagnificationApprox. 0.71x [4]
EyepointApprox. 21mm (from eyepiece lens centre)
Dioptre Correction-3 to +1 m-1 (dioptre)
Focusing ScreenFixed (Transmissive LCD screen)
MirrorQuick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 40:60, no mirror cut-off with EF600mm f/4 or shorter)
Viewfinder InformationAF information: AF points, focus confirmation, AF area selection mode, AF mode

Exposure information: Exposure mode, Shutter speed, aperture value, ISO speed, AE lock, exposure level/compensation, Metering mode, spot metering circle, exposure warning, AEB.

Flash information: Flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure compensation, red-eye reduction light.
Image information: Card information, maximum burst (2 digit display), Highlight tone priority (D+).

Composition information: Grid, Electronic level, Aspect Ratio

Other information: Drive mode, Battery level, Alert symbol, Flicker Detection, Image Quality (RAW/ JPEG)
Depth of field previewYes, with Depth of Field preview button.
Eyepiece shutterOn strap
LCD MONITOR
TypeTouch screen Vari angle 7.7cm (3.0") 3:2 Clear View II TFT, approx. 1040K dots
CoverageApprox. 100%
Viewing Angle (horizontally/vertically)Approx 170°
CoatingAnti smudge
Brightness AdjustmentAdjustable to one of seven levels
Display Options(1) Quick Control Screen
(2) Camera settings
(3) Electronic Level
FLASH
ModesE-TTL II Auto Flash, Metered Manual
X-sync1/180sec
Flash Exposure Compensation+/- 3EV in 1/2 or 1/3 increments
Flash Exposure BracketingYes, with compatible External Flash
Flash Exposure LockYes
Second Curtain SynchronisationYes
HotShoe/ PC terminalYes/ No
External Flash CompatibilityE-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless multi-flash support (with optional accessory)
External Flash Controlvia camera menu screen
SHOOTING
ModesScene Intelligent Auto, Creative Auto, Special Scene (Portrait, Group Photo, Landscape, Sports, Kids, Panning [31], Close-up, Food, Candlelight, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Program AE, Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Manual exposure, Bulb exposure, Custom (C1/C2)
Picture StylesAuto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
Colour SpacesRGB and Adobe RGB
Image ProcessingHighlight Tone Priority
Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)
Long exposure noise reduction
High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot Noise Reduction)
Auto Correction of Lens Peripheral illumination, Distortion correction, Chromatic aberration correction and Diffraction correction
Multi-exposure
HDR Mode

RAW image processing - during image Playback only
Resize to M or S1, S2
Drive modesSingle, Continuous L, Continuous H, Self timer (2s + Remote, 10s + Remote, Continuous), Silent single shooting, Silent continous shooting
Continuous ShootingMax. Approx. 6.5 fps. (speed maintained for up to 150 images in JPEG, 21 images in RAW) [2] [10]
IntervalometerBuilt-in, number of shots selectable from 1-99 or unlimited. Bulb timer available

Timelapse Movie mode available [29]
LIVE VIEW MODE
TypeElectronic viewfinder with image sensor
CoverageApprox. 100% (horizontally and vertically)
Frame Rate29.97 fps
FocusingManual Focus (Magnify the image 5x or 10x at any point on screen)

Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF [20], Tracking sensitivity (-3 to +3) and Movie Servo AF Speed (-7 to +2)
MeteringReal-time evaluative metering with image sensor
Active metering time can be changed
Display OptionsGrid overlay (x3), Histogram, Aspect ratios, Electronic Level
FILE TYPE
Still Image TypeJPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0),

RAW: RAW, M-RAW, S-RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),
Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
RAW+JPEG simultaneous recordingYes, any combination of RAW + JPEG, M-RAW + JPEG, S-RAW + JPEG possible.
Image SizeJPEG 3:2: (L) 6240 x 4160, (M) 4160 x 2768, (S1) 3120 x 2080 (S2) 2400 x 1600
JPEG 4:3: (L) 5536 x 4160, (M) 3680 x 2768, (S1) 2768 x 2080, (S2) 2112 x 1600
JPEG 16:9: (L) 6240 x 3504, (M) 4160 x 2336, (S1) 3120 x 1752, (S2) 2400 x 1344
JPEG 1:1: (L) 4160 x 4160, (M) 2768 x 2768, (S1) 2080 x 2080, (S2) 1600 x 1600

RAW: (RAW) 6240 x 4160, (M-RAW) 4680 x 3120, (S-RAW) 3120 x 2080
Movie TypeMP4:
Movie: MPEG4 AVC / H.264 (Video: H.264 inter frame, Sound: Linear PCM / AAC, recording level can be manually adjusted by user)

MOV:
Motion JPEG (4K 29.97/25.00, time-lapse movies only)
ALL-I (FHD 29.97/25.00, time-lapse movies only)
Movie Size1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps) IPB Standard or Light
1280 x 720 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25 fps) IPB Standard or Light

HDR movie [30]:
1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps) IPB (Standard, Light)

Time-lapse movie:
3840 x 2160 ( 29.97, 25 fps) Motion JPEG
1920 x 1080 ( 29.97, 25 fps) ALL-I
Movie LengthMax duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB (If file size exceeds 4GB a new file will be created automatically except in Timelapse Movie mode)
FoldersNew folders can be manually created and selected
File Numbering(1) Consecutive numbering
(2) Auto reset
(3) Manual reset
OTHER FEATURES
Custom Functions28 Custom Functions
Metadata TagUser copyright information (can be set in camera)
Image rating (0-5 stars)

GPS coordinates: Latitude, Longitude, Elevation, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), Satellite signal acquisition status
LCD Panel / IlluminationYes / Yes
Water/ Dust resistanceYes
Sound MemoNo
Intelligent Orientation SensorYes
Playback zoom1.5x - 10x
Display Formats(1) Single image with information (2 levels)
(2) Single image
(3) 4 image index
(4) 9 image index
(5) 36 image index
(6) 100 image index
(7) Jump Display
(8) Movie/edit
Slide ShowPlayback time: 1/2/3/5/10/20 seconds
Repeat: On/Off
Background music: On/Off
Transition effect: Off, Slide in 1, Slide in 2, Fade 1, Fade 2, Fade 3
HistogramBrightness: Yes
RGB: Yes
Highlight AlertYes
Image Erase/ProtectionErase: Single image, All images in folder, Checkmarked images, unprotected images
Protection: Erase protection of one image at a time
Menu Categories(1) Shooting menu (x5)
(2) Playback menu (x3)
(3) Setup menu (x5)
(4) Custom Functions menu
(5) My Menu
Menu Languages25 Languages
English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese
GPSCompatible satellites: GPS satellites (USA), GLONASS satellites (Russia), Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) MICHIBIKI (Japan) [32]

Position update interval: 1 sec., 5 sec., 10 sec., 15 sec., 30 sec., 1 min., 2 min., 5 min.

Time setting: GPS time data set to camera

Log data: One file per day, NMEA format
Firmware UpdateUpdate possible by the user.
INTERFACE
ComputerHi-Speed USB (USB 2.0)
Wi-FiWi-Fi (2.4GHz) Channels: IEEE802.11b, IEEE802.11g, IEEE802.11n [17]
Wi-Fi SecurityCamera Access Point: WPA2-PSK with AES encryption or open
Infrastructure: Shared key, with WEP encryption, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK with TKIP/AES encryption or open
BluetoothBluetooth Specification Version 4.1 compliant (Bluetooth low energy technology) [25]
NFCNFC Forum Type 3/4 Tag compliant (dynamic)
OtherHDMI output (Type-C), External microphone (3.5 mm Stereo mini jack)
DIRECT PRINT
Canon Printers Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
PictBridgeYes (PictBridge via WLAN compatible)
STORAGE
TypeSD, SDHC or SDXC (UHS-I) card
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & MacintoshWindows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 (With Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 is installed) [24]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Browsing & Printing
Image ProcessingDigital Photo Professional 4
OtherEOS Utility
EOS Lens Registration Tool
EOS Web Service Registration Tool
EOS Sample Music
Picture Style Editor
Map Utility
POWER SOURCE
BatteriesRechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E6N (supplied)
Battery life Approx. 1200 shots (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%) [5]
Approx. 1100 shots (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
Battery Indicator 6 levels + percentage
Power savingPower turns off after 1, 2, 4, 8 or 15 mins.
Power Supply & Battery ChargersAC Adapter AC-E6(N), DC coupler: DR-E6, Battery charger LC-E6E, Car Battery charger CBC-E6
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Body MaterialsChassis: Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fiber

Body: Polycarbonate resin with special conductive fiber & Polycarbonate resin with glass fiber on some parts
Operating Environment0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity
Dimensions (WxHxD)144.0 x 110.5 x 74.8 mm
Weight (body only)Approx. 765 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
ACCESSORIES
ViewfinderEyecup Eb, E-series Dioptric Adjustment Lens, Eyepiece Extender EP-EX15II, Angle Finder C
CaseProtecting Cloth PC-E1
Wireless File TransmitterBuilt in Wi-Fi transmission
LensesAll EF lenses (excludes EF-S lenses & EF-M lenses)
FlashCanon Speedlites (90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT)
Battery GripBattery Grip BG-E21
Remote Controller/ SwitchRemote Switch RS-80N3
Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3
Remote Controller RC-6
Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 (via Bluetooth)
OtherHand Strap E2
Interface Cable IFC-400PCU
Directional Stereo Microphone DM-E1
All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
2 Based on Canon's testing conditions, JPEG, ISO 100, Standard Picture Style.
Varies depending on the subject, memory card brand and capacity, image recording quality, ISO speed, drive mode, Picture Style, Custom functions etc.
4 with 50mm lens at infinity, -1m-1 dpt
5 Based on the CIPA Standard and using the batteries and memory card format supplied with the camera, except where indicated
8 Recommended Exposure Index
10 Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon's testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card
15 Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio
16 Sustained continuous shooting function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on camera settings, type of lens used, battery charge and light level. Shooting stops automatically with the 1000th frame
17 Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.
20 Dual Pixel CMOS AF - AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame
23 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth
SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks
and trade names are those of their respective owners.
24 Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
25 Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed
29 Following lenses are not compatible with in-camera digital stabilisation: EF 50mm f/1.2L USM, EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM, EF 200mm f/2L IS USM, EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 500mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM and EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM
30 HDR Movie available in some SCN Modes only
31 Available when using Liveview via LCD. Maximum effect in Panning Mode available when using following lenses: EF 24-105mm f/4L II IS USM
32 GPS use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Use of GPS should comply with the laws and regulations of the country and area in which it is being operated including any restriction on the use of electronics.