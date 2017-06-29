Canon stellt heute die Vollformat-DSLR EOS 6D Mark II vor. Ihr Herzstück ist ein 26,2-Megapixel-Sensor, den Canon von Grund auf neu entwickelt hat. Ebenfalls neu ist bei der Nachfolgern der EOS 6D das dreh- und klappbares Touch-Display. Im Live-View-Modus und bei Videoaufnahmen unterstützt ein »Dual Pixel CMOS AF« die kontrastbasierte Entfernungsmessung. Die EOS 6D Mark II kommt im Laufe des Juli in den Handel und wird einzeln rund 2100 Euro kosten.
Fast fünf Jahre Zeit hat sich Canon gelassen, um mit der DSLR EOS 6D Mark II die Nachfolgerin der EOS 6D herauszubringen. Das sind die wichtigsten Eckdaten der heute präsentierten Kleinbild-DSLR:
- Kleinbild-Sensor mit 26,2 Megapixel Auflösung, ISO 100 – 40.000
- Optischer Sucher (Pentaprisma) mit 98 % Abdeckung und 0,71x Vergrößerung
- 45 AF-Sensoren (alle Kreuzsensoren), Dual Pixel CMOS AF im Live-View
- Dreh- und klappbares Touchdisplay mit 3 Zoll Diagonale und 1040 dots Auflösung
- Serienbildrate: bis zu 6,5 Bilder pro Sekunde
- Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth und GPS implementiert
- Video max. FullHD mit 60p, kein 4K
- Gehäuse resistent gegen Dunst und Spritzwasser
Pressemitteilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:
Das Warten hat sich gelohnt: Canon präsentiert die EOS 6D Mark II
Krefeld, 29. Juni 2017. Canon präsentiert heute die mit Spannung erwartete EOS 6D Mark II. Mit dem neu entwickelten 26,2-Megapixel-Vollformat-Sensor, dem bewährten DIGIC 7-Prozessor, 45-Punkt-AF und Dual Pixel CMOS AF vermittelt die EOS 6D Mark II neue, kreative Impulse. Die EOS 6D Mark II wird voraussichtlich ab Juli zum Preis von 2.099* Euro verfügbar sein.
Die EOS 6D Mark II ist eine leistungsstarke und vielseitige Vollformatkamera und eignet sich für vielfältige Einsatzgebiete – von der HDR-Landschaftsaufnahme bis hin zum Fine-Art-Porträt.
Der neu entwickelte 26,2-Megapixel-Vollformat-Sensor der EOS 6D Mark II setzt hinsichtlich Bildqualität und Leistung neue Maßstäbe und ist besonders für Anwender interessant, die von einer Kamera mit kleinerem Sensor aufsteigen möchten. Sein hoher Dynamikumfang ermöglicht einen großzügigen Belichtungsspielraum – was bei kontrastreichen Aufnahmesituationen vorteilhaft ist. Dank moderater Pixelzahl und verbessertem Bildprozessor erstreckt sich die ISO-Empfindlichkeit nun bis ISO 40000 und ist zudem noch bis auf ISO 102400 erweiterbar. Im Zusammenspiel mit dem DIGIC 7-Prozessor sorgen die Technologien der EOS 6D Mark II dafür, dass die Daten direkt aus der Kamera mit außergewöhnlicher Qualität überzeugen.
Der 45-Punkt-AF der EOS 6D Mark II bietet bei kreativen Aufgabenstellungen professionelle Autofokus-Funktionalität und lässt sich individuell für eine präzise Schärfenachführung auch bei bewegten Motiven anpassen. Mit dem Aufstieg zur EOS 6D Mark II lassen sich selbst die schwierigsten Aufnahmesituationen spontan, schnell und unkompliziert meistern.
Die Möglichkeiten des DIGIC 7-Prozessors sind vielfältig und überzeugen vor allem durch Geschwindigkeit und Leistung. Bei der EOS 6D Mark II sorgt der DIGIC 7-Prozessor unter anderem dafür, dass die Schärfe auf sich bewegende Objekte vorausschauend eingestellt wird. Des Weiteren bieten die Reihenaufnahmen mit bis zu 6,5 Bildern pro Sekunde den Anwendern neue Aufnahmemöglichkeiten.
Der leistungsstarke Dual Pixel CMOS AF sorgt für eine außergewöhnlich schnelle und präzise Fokussierung im Live View-Modus und für eine gleichmäßige Schärfesteuerung bei Videoaufnahmen. Zudem verfügt die EOS 6D Mark II über einen kamerainternen 5-achsigen Movie-Bildstabilisator und sorgt damit auch aus der freien Hand für ruhige Aufnahmen.
Die EOS 6D Mark II ist die erste Canon-Vollformat-DSLR mit dreh- und schwenkbarem Touchscreen-LCD. Sie bietet damit noch mehr kreativen Freiraum für Aufnahmen aus ungewöhnlichen Perspektiven und ermöglicht zudem die Verlagerung der Schärfe per Fingertipp.
Ebenfalls ein Novum: Die EOS 6D Mark II ist die erste EOS, bei der sich der 4K-Zeitraffer-Videomodus mit einem integrierten Timer kombinieren lässt. Dies eröffnet interessante Möglichkeiten bei der Erstellung von Zeitrafferaufnahmen.
Für optimale Konnektivität verfügt die EOS 6D Mark II über WLAN mit NFC und Bluetooth1. Bluetooth sorgt dabei für eine konstante Kopplung zwischen Mobilgerät und Kamera. Das bietet mehr Flexibilität bei der Übertragung und beim spontanen Teilen der Bilder und Filme. Über das Mobilgerät lassen sich per WLAN die Funktionen der Kamera fernsteuern. Darüber hinaus dient das integrierte GPS der Aufzeichnung der gewählten Aufnahmestandorte und damit der nahtlosen Dokumentation interessanter Geschichten.
Die EOS 6D Mark II bietet die Sicherheit, auch bei ungünstigen Lichtverhältnissen optimale Ergebnisse zu erzielen und kreative Ideen in Bildern umzusetzen. Die EOS 6D Mark II ist eine ausgesprochen kompakte und leichte Vollformat-DSLR. Sie ist unempfindlich gegen Staub und Spritzwasser. Mit dem optionalen Batteriegriff BG-E21 lässt sich die Anzahl der möglichen Aufnahmen verdoppeln. Der BG-E21 fasst sowohl zwei Akkus vom Typ LP-E6N als auch vom Typ LP-EG. Neben der signifikant verlängerten Aufnahmebereitschaft balanciert der Batteriegriff als Gegengewicht schwere Objektive aus und verbessert somit das Handling. Außerdem bietet er die aus der normalen horizontalen Anwendung bekannten Bedienelemente auch im Hochformat, so dass der Fotograf wie gewohnt schnell und präzise seine Aufnahmeparameter einstellen kann.
Zur Entwicklung der EOS 6D Mark II hat auch das Feedback aus der Canon Community entscheidend beigetragen. Mit der EOS 6D Mark II verfügen die Anwender über ein kreatives Werkzeug mit den typischen Eigenschaften einer professionellen EOS – hochwertig, schnell und zuverlässig.
|EOS 6D Mark II
|2.099* Euro
|im Kit mit dem EF 24-105 1:3,5-5,6 IS STM
|2.499* Euro
|Batterie-Griff BG-E21
|199* Euro
|Verfügbar im Handel ab
|Ende Juli 2017
* Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung inkl. MwSt. Irrtümer und Änderungen vorbehalten.
Stand: Juni 2017
1Die konstante Kopplung zwischen Mobilgerät und Kamera per Bluetooth® erfordert eine Einrichtung über die Canon Camera Connect App. Die Stabilität der Bluetooth®-Verbindung ist abhängig vom Mobilgerätemodell und Umgebungsfaktoren. Die Bluetooth®-Wortmarke und -Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen im Besitz der Bluetooth® SIG, Inc. Jedwede Verwendung solcher Marken durch Canon erfolgt im Rahmen einer Lizenzvereinbarung. Sonstige Warenzeichen und Wortmarken sind Eigentum der jeweiligen Träger. Bluetooth® Version 4 oder höher sowie iOS 8.4, bzw. Android 5.0 oder höher erforderlich.
Bilder: Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Technische Daten: Canon EOS 6D Mark II
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|Approx. 35.9 x 24.0 mm CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 26.2 megapixels
|Total Pixels
|Approx. 27.1 megapixels
|Aspect Ratio
|3:2
|Low-Pass Filter
|Built in/Fixed
|Sensor Cleaning
|EOS integrated cleaning system
|Colour Filter Type
|Primary Colour
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 7
|LENS
|Lens Mount
|EF (excludes EF-S, EF-M lenses)
|Focal Length
|Equivalent to 1.0x the focal length of the lens
|Image Stabilisation
|Optical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens
Movie: In-camera 5-axis Digital IS available. [29]
|FOCUSING
|Type
|Via optical viewfinder:
TTL secondary image-forming phase detection system with AF dedicated sensor
Via liveview on LCD screen:
Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]
|AF System/ Points
|Via optical viewfinder:
45 cross-type AF points
(45 f/5.6 cross-type AF points, 27 f/8 points (9 cross-type), centre point is f/2.8 and f/5.6 dual cross-type)
Via liveview on LCD screen:
Maximum 63 AF points (Fixed location on 9x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15]
|AF working range
|Via optical viewfinder:
EV -3 - 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with centre AF point & f/2.8 or brighter lenses
Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV -2.5- 18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with One-Shot AF
|AF Modes
|Via optical viewfinder:
One Shot AF
Predictive AI Servo AF (AI Servo II algorithm)
AI Focus AF
Via liveview on LCD screen:
One-Shot AF
Servo AF
|AF Point Selection
|Via optical viewfinder:
Automatic selection: 45 point AF
Manual selection: Single point/ Spot AF
Manual selection: Zone AF
Manual selection: Large Zone AF
AF points can be selected separately for vertical and horizontal shooting
Via LCD screen:
Automatic selection: Face AIAF + Tracking, up to 63 AF points when no subject/ face detected
Manual selection via touch screen or freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid). [20]
|Selected AF point display
|Superimposed in viewfinder and indicated on top LCD panel and Quick Control screen
|Predictive AF (7)
|Yes
|AF Lock
|Locked when shutter button is pressed half way in One Shot AF mode or AF-ON Button is pressed.
|AF Assist Beam
|Emitted by an optional dedicated Speedlite or optional Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2
|Manual Focus
|Selected on lens
|AF Microadjustment
|C.Fn II-16
+/- 20 steps (wide and tele setting for Zooms)
Adjust all lenses by same amount
Adjust up to 40 lenses individually
Adjustments remembered for lens by serial number
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Via optical viewfinder:
7560-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor
Metering with the area divided into 63 segments (9 × 7)
(1) Evaluative metering (linked to all AF points)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.5 % of viewfinder)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 3.2 % of viewfinder)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
Via liveview on LCD screen:
(1) Evaluative metering (315 zones)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.3 % of LCD screen)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 2.7 % of LCD screen)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
|Metering Range
|Via optical viewfinder:
EV 1-20 (at 23 °C , ISO 100)
Via liveview on LCD screen:
EV 0-20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, evaluative metering)
|AE Lock
|Auto: In 1-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE lock button in creative zone modes.
|Exposure Compensation
|+/-5 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (can be combined with AEB).
|AEB
|2, 3, 5 or 7 Shots +/-3 EV 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments
|ISO Sensitivity
|Stills: Auto (100 - 40000), 100 - 40000 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), Manual ISO can be expanded to L: 50, H1: 51200, H2: 102400 [8]
Movie: Auto (100 - 25600), 100 - 25600 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments), Auto ISO/ Manual ISO settings can be expanded to H1: 51200. H2: 102400 [8]
|SHUTTER
|Type
|Electronically-controlled focal-plane shutter
|Speed
|30-1/4000 sec (1/2 or 1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|Auto white balance with the imaging sensor
|Settings
|AWB (Ambeince priority/White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, White Fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting (Approx. 2500 K - 10000 K)
White balance compensation:
1. Blue/Amber +/-9
2. Magenta/ Green +/-9.
|Custom White Balance
|Yes, 1 setting can be registered
|WB Bracketing
|+/-3 levels in single level increments
2, 3, 5 or 7
Selectable Blue/Amber bias or Magenta/ Green bias.
|VIEWFINDER
|Type
|Pentaprism
|Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal)
|Approx. 98%
|Magnification
|Approx. 0.71x [4]
|Eyepoint
|Approx. 21mm (from eyepiece lens centre)
|Dioptre Correction
|-3 to +1 m-1 (dioptre)
|Focusing Screen
|Fixed (Transmissive LCD screen)
|Mirror
|Quick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 40:60, no mirror cut-off with EF600mm f/4 or shorter)
|Viewfinder Information
|AF information: AF points, focus confirmation, AF area selection mode, AF mode
Exposure information: Exposure mode, Shutter speed, aperture value, ISO speed, AE lock, exposure level/compensation, Metering mode, spot metering circle, exposure warning, AEB.
Flash information: Flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure compensation, red-eye reduction light.
Image information: Card information, maximum burst (2 digit display), Highlight tone priority (D+).
Composition information: Grid, Electronic level, Aspect Ratio
Other information: Drive mode, Battery level, Alert symbol, Flicker Detection, Image Quality (RAW/ JPEG)
|Depth of field preview
|Yes, with Depth of Field preview button.
|Eyepiece shutter
|On strap
|LCD MONITOR
|Type
|Touch screen Vari angle 7.7cm (3.0") 3:2 Clear View II TFT, approx. 1040K dots
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Viewing Angle (horizontally/vertically)
|Approx 170°
|Coating
|Anti smudge
|Brightness Adjustment
|Adjustable to one of seven levels
|Display Options
|(1) Quick Control Screen
(2) Camera settings
(3) Electronic Level
|FLASH
|Modes
|E-TTL II Auto Flash, Metered Manual
|X-sync
|1/180sec
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|+/- 3EV in 1/2 or 1/3 increments
|Flash Exposure Bracketing
|Yes, with compatible External Flash
|Flash Exposure Lock
|Yes
|Second Curtain Synchronisation
|Yes
|HotShoe/ PC terminal
|Yes/ No
|External Flash Compatibility
|E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless multi-flash support (with optional accessory)
|External Flash Control
|via camera menu screen
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Scene Intelligent Auto, Creative Auto, Special Scene (Portrait, Group Photo, Landscape, Sports, Kids, Panning [31], Close-up, Food, Candlelight, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Program AE, Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Manual exposure, Bulb exposure, Custom (C1/C2)
|Picture Styles
|Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
|Colour Space
|sRGB and Adobe RGB
|Image Processing
|Highlight Tone Priority
Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings)
Long exposure noise reduction
High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings + Multi Shot Noise Reduction)
Auto Correction of Lens Peripheral illumination, Distortion correction, Chromatic aberration correction and Diffraction correction
Multi-exposure
HDR Mode
RAW image processing - during image Playback only
Resize to M or S1, S2
|Drive modes
|Single, Continuous L, Continuous H, Self timer (2s + Remote, 10s + Remote, Continuous), Silent single shooting, Silent continous shooting
|Continuous Shooting
|Max. Approx. 6.5 fps. (speed maintained for up to 150 images in JPEG, 21 images in RAW) [2] [10]
|Intervalometer
|Built-in, number of shots selectable from 1-99 or unlimited. Bulb timer available
Timelapse Movie mode available [29]
|LIVE VIEW MODE
|Type
|Electronic viewfinder with image sensor
|Coverage
|Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)
|Frame Rate
|29.97 fps
|Focusing
|Manual Focus (Magnify the image 5x or 10x at any point on screen)
Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF [20], Tracking sensitivity (-3 to +3) and Movie Servo AF Speed (-7 to +2)
|Metering
|Real-time evaluative metering with image sensor
Active metering time can be changed
|Display Options
|Grid overlay (x3), Histogram, Aspect ratios, Electronic Level
|FILE TYPE
|Still Image Type
|JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0),
RAW: RAW, M-RAW, S-RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition),
Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
|RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording
|Yes, any combination of RAW + JPEG, M-RAW + JPEG, S-RAW + JPEG possible.
|Image Size
|JPEG 3:2: (L) 6240 x 4160, (M) 4160 x 2768, (S1) 3120 x 2080 (S2) 2400 x 1600
JPEG 4:3: (L) 5536 x 4160, (M) 3680 x 2768, (S1) 2768 x 2080, (S2) 2112 x 1600
JPEG 16:9: (L) 6240 x 3504, (M) 4160 x 2336, (S1) 3120 x 1752, (S2) 2400 x 1344
JPEG 1:1: (L) 4160 x 4160, (M) 2768 x 2768, (S1) 2080 x 2080, (S2) 1600 x 1600
RAW: (RAW) 6240 x 4160, (M-RAW) 4680 x 3120, (S-RAW) 3120 x 2080
|Movie Type
|MP4:
Movie: MPEG4 AVC / H.264 (Video: H.264 inter frame, Sound: Linear PCM / AAC, recording level can be manually adjusted by user)
MOV:
Motion JPEG (4K 29.97/25.00, time-lapse movies only)
ALL-I (FHD 29.97/25.00, time-lapse movies only)
|Movie Size
|1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps) IPB Standard or Light
1280 x 720 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25 fps) IPB Standard or Light
HDR movie [30]:
1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50, 29.97, 25, 23.976 fps) IPB (Standard, Light)
Time-lapse movie:
3840 x 2160 ( 29.97, 25 fps) Motion JPEG
1920 x 1080 ( 29.97, 25 fps) ALL-I
|Movie Length
|Max duration 29min 59sec, Max file size 4GB (If file size exceeds 4GB a new file will be created automatically except in Timelapse Movie mode)
|Folders
|New folders can be manually created and selected
|File Numbering
|(1) Consecutive numbering
(2) Auto reset
(3) Manual reset
|OTHER FEATURES
|Custom Functions
|28 Custom Functions
|Metadata Tag
|User copyright information (can be set in camera)
Image rating (0-5 stars)
GPS coordinates: Latitude, Longitude, Elevation, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), Satellite signal acquisition status
|LCD Panel / Illumination
|Yes / Yes
|Water/ Dust resistance
|Yes
|Sound Memo
|No
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes
|Playback zoom
|1.5x - 10x
|Display Formats
|(1) Single image with information (2 levels)
(2) Single image
(3) 4 image index
(4) 9 image index
(5) 36 image index
(6) 100 image index
(7) Jump Display
(8) Movie/edit
|Slide Show
|Playback time: 1/2/3/5/10/20 seconds
Repeat: On/Off
Background music: On/Off
Transition effect: Off, Slide in 1, Slide in 2, Fade 1, Fade 2, Fade 3
|Histogram
|Brightness: Yes
RGB: Yes
|Highlight Alert
|Yes
|Image Erase/Protection
|Erase: Single image, All images in folder, Checkmarked images, unprotected images
Protection: Erase protection of one image at a time
|Menu Categories
|(1) Shooting menu (x5)
(2) Playback menu (x3)
(3) Setup menu (x5)
(4) Custom Functions menu
(5) My Menu
|Menu Languages
|25 Languages
English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese
|GPS
|Compatible satellites: GPS satellites (USA), GLONASS satellites (Russia), Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) MICHIBIKI (Japan) [32]
Position update interval: 1 sec., 5 sec., 10 sec., 15 sec., 30 sec., 1 min., 2 min., 5 min.
Time setting: GPS time data set to camera
Log data: One file per day, NMEA format
|Firmware Update
|Update possible by the user.
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB (USB 2.0)
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Channels: IEEE802.11b, IEEE802.11g, IEEE802.11n [17]
|Wi-Fi Security
|Camera Access Point: WPA2-PSK with AES encryption or open
Infrastructure: Shared key, with WEP encryption, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK with TKIP/AES encryption or open
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth Specification Version 4.1 compliant (Bluetooth low energy technology) [25]
|NFC
|NFC Forum Type 3/4 Tag compliant (dynamic)
|Other
|HDMI output (Type-C), External microphone (3.5 mm Stereo mini jack)
|DIRECT PRINT
|Canon Printers
|Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
|PictBridge
|Yes (PictBridge via WLAN compatible)
|STORAGE
|Type
|SD, SDHC or SDXC (UHS-I) card
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
|Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 (With Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 is installed) [24]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Browsing & Printing
|Image Processing
|Digital Photo Professional 4
|Other
|EOS Utility
EOS Lens Registration Tool
EOS Web Service Registration Tool
EOS Sample Music
Picture Style Editor
Map Utility
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E6N (supplied)
|Battery life
|Approx. 1200 shots (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%) [5]
Approx. 1100 shots (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
|Battery Indicator
|6 levels + percentage
|Power saving
|Power turns off after 1, 2, 4, 8 or 15 mins.
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
|AC Adapter AC-E6(N), DC coupler: DR-E6, Battery charger LC-E6E, Car Battery charger CBC-E6
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Body Materials
|Chassis: Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fiber
Body: Polycarbonate resin with special conductive fiber & Polycarbonate resin with glass fiber on some parts
|Operating Environment
|0 – 40 °C, 85% or less humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|144.0 x 110.5 x 74.8 mm
|Weight (body only)
|Approx. 765 g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
|ACCESSORIES
|Viewfinder
|Eyecup Eb, E-series Dioptric Adjustment Lens, Eyepiece Extender EP-EX15II, Angle Finder C
|Case
|Protecting Cloth PC-E1
|Wireless File Transmitter
|Built in Wi-Fi transmission
|Lenses
|All EF lenses (excludes EF-S lenses & EF-M lenses)
|Flash
|Canon Speedlites (90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite MR-14EX II, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT)
|Battery Grip
|Battery Grip BG-E21
|Remote Controller/ Switch
|Remote Switch RS-80N3
Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3
Remote Controller RC-6
Wireless Remote Control BR-E1 (via Bluetooth)
|Other
|Hand Strap E2
Interface Cable IFC-400PCU
Directional Stereo Microphone DM-E1
|All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
2 Based on Canon's testing conditions, JPEG, ISO 100, Standard Picture Style.
Varies depending on the subject, memory card brand and capacity, image recording quality, ISO speed, drive mode, Picture Style, Custom functions etc.
4 with 50mm lens at infinity, -1m-1 dpt
5 Based on the CIPA Standard and using the batteries and memory card format supplied with the camera, except where indicated
8 Recommended Exposure Index
10 Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon's testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card
15 Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio
16 Sustained continuous shooting function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on camera settings, type of lens used, battery charge and light level. Shooting stops automatically with the 1000th frame
17 Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.
20 Dual Pixel CMOS AF - AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame
23 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth
SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks
and trade names are those of their respective owners.
24 Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
25 Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed
29 Following lenses are not compatible with in-camera digital stabilisation: EF 50mm f/1.2L USM, EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM, EF 200mm f/2L IS USM, EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 500mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM and EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM
30 HDR Movie available in some SCN Modes only
31 Available when using Liveview via LCD. Maximum effect in Panning Mode available when using following lenses: EF 24-105mm f/4L II IS USM
32 GPS use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Use of GPS should comply with the laws and regulations of the country and area in which it is being operated including any restriction on the use of electronics.