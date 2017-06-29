All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated.

Subject to change without notice.

2 Based on Canon's testing conditions, JPEG, ISO 100, Standard Picture Style.

Varies depending on the subject, memory card brand and capacity, image recording quality, ISO speed, drive mode, Picture Style, Custom functions etc.

4 with 50mm lens at infinity, -1m-1 dpt

5 Based on the CIPA Standard and using the batteries and memory card format supplied with the camera, except where indicated

8 Recommended Exposure Index

10 Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon's testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card

15 Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio

16 Sustained continuous shooting function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on camera settings, type of lens used, battery charge and light level. Shooting stops automatically with the 1000th frame

17 Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.

20 Dual Pixel CMOS AF - AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame

23 Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth

SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks

and trade names are those of their respective owners.

24 Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only

25 Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed

29 Following lenses are not compatible with in-camera digital stabilisation: EF 50mm f/1.2L USM, EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM, EF 200mm f/2L IS USM, EF 300mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 500mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM and EF 200-400mm f/4L IS USM

30 HDR Movie available in some SCN Modes only

31 Available when using Liveview via LCD. Maximum effect in Panning Mode available when using following lenses: EF 24-105mm f/4L II IS USM

32 GPS use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Use of GPS should comply with the laws and regulations of the country and area in which it is being operated including any restriction on the use of electronics.