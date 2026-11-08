Die Galerie Bildhalle in Amsterdam widmet dem Schweizer Fotografen René Groebli (1927–2026) die Ausstellung „An Artist in Motion“. Sie läuft vom 19. November 2026 bis zum 13. Februar 2027. Eröffnet wird sie am Donnerstag, 19. November, von 17 bis 21 Uhr während der Amsterdam Art Week.
Die Schau zeigt Arbeiten aus allen Phasen von Groeblis Karriere. Dazu gehört der Fotoessay „Rail Magic“ (1949), in dem Rauch, Korn und Bewegungsunschärfe eine Zugfahrt von Paris nach Basel zeigen. Das Buch blieb bei seinem Erscheinen weitgehend unbeachtet und gilt heute als Meilenstein der Fotobuchgeschichte. Ebenfalls zu sehen ist „The Eye of Love“ (1954), eine intime Serie über seine Frau Rita, entstanden während einer nachgeholten Hochzeitsreise nach Paris.
Groebli setzte früh auf Farbfotografie, sowohl in Auftragsarbeiten als auch künstlerisch, und nutzte Farbe, um Bewegung, Energie und Atmosphäre zu vermitteln. Sein Werk reicht von Reportage über Industrie- und Werbefotografie bis zu experimentellen und persönlichen Projekten.
Bild: René Groebli | Cornelia (D23), Studioaufnahme, Zürich, 1961
Pressemitteilung Bildhalle Amsterdam:
René Groebli 1927–2026
An Artist in Motion
Opening: Thursday, 19 November 2026, 17–21 h
Festive gallery night during Amsterdam Art Week
Bildhalle Amsterdam
19 November 2026 – 13 February 2027
Bildhalle honours René Groebli, one of the most influential Swiss photographers of the 20th century. Bringing together works from different periods of his remarkable career, the exhibition highlights the extraordinary diversity of his artistic vision.
Born in Zurich in 1927, Groebli developed an early fascination with photography and film. The relationship between photography, movement and time became central to his experimental approach. His photographic essay Rail Magic (1949) uses smoke, grain and motion blur to convey the speed and atmosphere of a train journey from Paris to Basel. Groebli’s cinematic, subjective approach was ahead of its time; largely overlooked upon publication, Rail Magic is now regarded as a landmark in the history of the photobook.
One of Groebli’s most celebrated works, The Eye of Love (1954), grew out of photographs he took of his wife Rita in the intimacy of their hotel room during a belated honeymoon in Paris. Tender and atmospheric, the series unfolds as a photographic love poem to Rita.
At a time when colour photography had yet to gain acceptance as an artistic medium, Groebli embraced it in both his commercial and artistic work. His experiments produced pioneering images in which he moved beyond realistic representation, using colour to evoke movement, energy and atmosphere. His oeuvre encompasses reportage, industrial and advertising photography, experimental imagery and deeply personal projects, with ideas passing freely between them.
Driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore the possibilities of the photographic medium, René Groebli created a body of work in which emotion, technical innovation and visual poetry are inseparable. His photographs continue to inspire new generations and hold an important place in the history of photography.
Bildhalle Amsterdam
Singel 272 H, 1016 AC Amsterdam
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