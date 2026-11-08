René Groebli 1927–2026

An Artist in Motion

Opening: Thursday, 19 November 2026, 17–21 h

Festive gallery night during Amsterdam Art Week

Bildhalle Amsterdam

19 November 2026 – 13 February 2027

Bildhalle honours René Groebli, one of the most influential Swiss photographers of the 20th century. Bringing together works from different periods of his remarkable career, the exhibition highlights the extraordinary diversity of his artistic vision.

Born in Zurich in 1927, Groebli developed an early fascination with photography and film. The relationship between photography, movement and time became central to his experimental approach. His photographic essay Rail Magic (1949) uses smoke, grain and motion blur to convey the speed and atmosphere of a train journey from Paris to Basel. Groebli’s cinematic, subjective approach was ahead of its time; largely overlooked upon publication, Rail Magic is now regarded as a landmark in the history of the photobook.

One of Groebli’s most celebrated works, The Eye of Love (1954), grew out of photographs he took of his wife Rita in the intimacy of their hotel room during a belated honeymoon in Paris. Tender and atmospheric, the series unfolds as a photographic love poem to Rita.

At a time when colour photography had yet to gain acceptance as an artistic medium, Groebli embraced it in both his commercial and artistic work. His experiments produced pioneering images in which he moved beyond realistic representation, using colour to evoke movement, energy and atmosphere. His oeuvre encompasses reportage, industrial and advertising photography, experimental imagery and deeply personal projects, with ideas passing freely between them.

Driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore the possibilities of the photographic medium, René Groebli created a body of work in which emotion, technical innovation and visual poetry are inseparable. His photographs continue to inspire new generations and hold an important place in the history of photography.

Bildhalle Amsterdam

Singel 272 H, 1016 AC Amsterdam