Epson announces Call for Entries for The 17th Epson International Pano Awards and launches inaugural Epson International Pano Awards Exhibition

SYDNEY, 5 May 2025 – Epson has announced the call for entries for the 17th edition of the landmark Epson International Pano Awards – the world’s largest competition devoted to the craft and art of panoramic photography. It has also detailed the launch of the inaugural Epson International Pano Awards Exhibition – an evening of breathtaking panoramic photography, featuring a curated collection of award-winning images from past Pano Awards.

The unique Epson International Pano Awards Exhibition 2026 runs from 4 -10 June 2026 and will be set within the iconic Garden Gallery at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. Attendees will see a striking showcase of award-winning panoramic images – all printed on an Epson SureColor P9560 Professional Photo and Fine Art Printer – and be able to take part in a silent auction.

The proceeds from the silent auction on selected pieces will be donated to Epson’s corporate partner Botanic Gardens of Sydney, to support the Australian Institute of Botanical Science and the Australian PlantBank’s Rainforest Seed Conservation Project. This important initiative helps preserve at-risk rainforest plants against threats like deforestation, climate change and disease. Winners of the silent auction will be notified and collect their pieces at the end of the exhibition.

Following a successful 2025 awards, Epson Australia and Epson Southeast Asia again join forces as the main sponsors of The Pano Awards 2026, which is now one of the most highly regarded and acclaimed photography awards in the world. Epson Australia corporate marketing manager ANZ Priscilla Dickason said, “Every year we feel it is a real privilege to sponsor of these amazing awards. They mean so much to the industry and occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of photographers from all around the world. Epson is 100% committed to helping and supporting creativity through photography and print and the Pano awards are the perfect way to help us to achieve that goal. We are also delighted that we get to celebrate these amazing photographers and their incredible creations in such a prestigious gallery this year and have a wonderful exhibition of previous winners to complement them too.”

In 2025, The Epson International Pano Awards saw many thousands of entries submitted from hundreds of photographers across the globe. This year’s competition looks likely to be even more successful.

The Epson International Pano Awards’ Curator David Evans said, “I’m always delighted when I can officially announce that professional and amateur photographers around the world are now invited to enter the next Epson International Pano Awards. I can also announce that there is a new Aerial category in the Open and Amateur competitions, if you enter five or more images at once during the early bird period you save 20% and you’ll also be in the running to win the $1000 curator’s award.”

Hattori Tai, Regional Director Commercial Products & Industrial Inkjet, Epson Southeast Asia, said, “Southeast Asia’s photography community is one of the most dynamic anywhere in the world. Panoramic work is a powerful way for our region’s visual storytellers to show how quickly their cities, coastlines and cultures are evolving. The Epson International Pano Awards gives these photographers a rare opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best on a truly global platform. By supporting the awards, Epson Southeast Asia is committed not only to providing the print technology behind the final exhibition, but also to helping more photographers from our region gain the recognition their work deserves.”

The judging panel for The 2026 Pano Awards includes some of the world’s top photographers and industry professionals, including Bill Bailey, Aaron Spence, Dan Zafra, Jacky Lee, Daniel Kordan, Abe Blair, Annette Mossbacher and Jennifer Renwick amongst others.

To hear from previous Pano Awards winners go to: https://youtu.be/vJ0AkDxLUuY and to hear from David Evans go to: https://youtu.be/EjL4DoQIHwY

Early-bird entries for the Epson International Pano Awards 2025 are now open until 22 June 2026 and final entries are due by 13 July 2026. Participants can submit their entries here: https://thepanoawards.com/enterawards/