Winners of British Wildlife Photography Awards Announced

The winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2026 have been unveiled. A striking image of a toad swimming across a woodland reflection has taken the top prize in this prestigious award.

More than 12,000 images were submitted into this year’s competition, with amateur and professional photographers competing for the £3,500 grand prize.

Paul Hobson Paul Hobson was chosen as this year’s grand prize winner for his image taken from a pond-floor perspective in Sheffield, England.

“I am lucky to have a pond close to my house that has relatively clear water,” says Hobson. “Toads use this pond to breed in, and I decided I wanted to try to capture an image looking up from the bottom of the pond.”

To accomplish this, he housed the camera inside a home-built glass box complete with old tripod legs and ballast to prevent sinking, and triggered the camera using an adapted long cable release.

“I had to wait quite a long time until a toad swam across the surface – most of them would usually swim below it and rest on the glass,” added Hobson. But he was eventually successful, and the outcome provides a rare view of a toad in its woodland home.

The Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 was awarded to Ben Lucas for his charming image of a mute swan cygnet taking a nap on its sibling’s back. “Nature can often be so cruel, but tender moments like this warm my heart!” said Lucas.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards (BWPA) is a revered showcase of nature photography in Britain and a crucial reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands and other ecosystems still hold.

“This year’s winners celebrate the wonder, diversity and character of British wildlife in truly exceptional ways,” says Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA. “From familiar species to rarely seen moments, the portfolio showcases the skill and passion of the photographers behind the lens. Together, they offer a joyful celebration of Britain’s natural world, while also reminding us why these places and species are so deserving of our care and protection.”

Photographers competed in 11 different categories in the adult competition: Animal Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Botanical Britain, Black & White, Coast & Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Urban Wildlife, Wild Woods, with British Seasons and Documentary Series making up the special awards. There was also a Wildlife in HD Video award and 3 age groups in the youth competition: 11 and Under, 12-14 years, and 15-17 years.

All awarded images are published by Graffeg Books in a hardback coffee-table book, which is now available online at bwpawards.org, with a foreword by Actor, Writer and Director, Mackenzie Crook.

The 2027 competition is now open for entries at bwpawards.org, and invites photographers of all experience levels to submit their photos of Britain’s nature at its best.