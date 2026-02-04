Laowa Expands Ultra Macro Lineup: The Acclaimed 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO Now Available for Micro Four Thirds

Anhui, China – January 29, 2026 – Anhui ChangGeng Optical Technology Company Limited (Laowa) is pleased to announce that the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO is now available in Micro Four Thirds (MFT) mount.

Previously released for full-frame mirrorless systems, this specialized lens now brings its industry‑leading 2x magnification and Apochromatic (APO) performance to the MFT community, with the added benefit of an Auto Aperture mechanism. Thanks to the 2x crop factor of the MFT sensor, photographers can now enjoy an impressive 4x equivalent magnification without sacrificing resolution, making it a highly precise tool for exploring the microscopic world.

Unprecedented 2x Magnification and Reach

The Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO allows photographers to capture subjects at twice life-size. When paired with the 2x crop factor of the Micro Four Thirds sensor, this lens delivers an incredible 4x full-frame equivalent magnification. This enables the capture of microscopic details and textures that are often invisible to the naked eye, providing a powerful advantage for nature and scientific photographers.

Superior Sharpness and Rendering

Designed for the most demanding imaging tasks, the lens features a sophisticated optical formula of 13 elements in 10 groups. As a dedicated Apochromat (APO), it is engineered to suppress both longitudinal and lateral chromatic aberration to nearly zero. This ensures that high-contrast edges remain crisp and free of color fringing, even when shooting wide open at f/2.8.

Beyond its technical precision, the lens utilizes 9 aperture blades to produce a soft, creamy background fall-off, making it a versatile tool for compressed, cinematic portraits with a 180mm equivalent field of view.

Optimized for the MFT Workflow

This new MFT-specific version is built for modern digital integration, featuring electronic contacts that allow for seamless aperture control directly from the camera body. This integration ensures that all EXIF metadata is recorded and better supports image stabilisation. To further enhance usability in the field, the lens employs an internal focusing design. By maintaining a constant lens length, photographers can work confidently at the minimum working distance of 205mm without the risk of the lens barrel extending into skittish subjects or interfering with lighting setups.

Compact and Portable Design

Despite being originally designed for full-frame cameras, the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 remains remarkably compact on Micro Four Thirds. Weighing approximately 540g and measuring 115mm in length, it is still significantly smaller and lighter than equivalent macro setups. This compact form factor, combined with its robust build quality, makes it an ideal companion for handheld field work and long days of exploration in the natural world.

Pricing & Availability:

The Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2X Ultra Macro APO MFT Mount will be available for purchase starting January 29, 2026, through the Venus Optics official website (https://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The U.S. retail price is USD 449.

Product Page: https://www.venuslens.net/product/laowa-90mm-f-2-8-2x-macro-apo/

Product Video: https://youtu.be/bkXe7mb1sOk