CRISTINA MITTERMEIER. A GREATER WISDOM

Gallerie d’Italia – Vicenza, Intesa Sanpaolo museum

From 3 October 2025 to 15 February 2026

Curator: Lauren Johnston

In collaboration with National Geographic

Intesa Sanpaolo opens to the public, from 3 October 2025 to 15 February 2026 at its museum in the Gallerie d’Italia – Vicenza the exhibition “CRISTINA MITTERMEIER. A GREATER WISDOM” curated by Lauren Johnston in collaboration with National Geographic.

Following its initial presentation at the Gallerie d’Italia in Turin in 2024, and subsequently at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna in Palermo, the exhibition now arrives in Vicenza with around 80 photographs, including three previously unseen works. It offers an overview of the important research undertaken by Cristina Mittermeier. Over the years, the photographer, marine biologist and activist, has documented the beauty of our planet, from ever-changing landscapes and wildlife to the diverse cultures and traditions of the populations living in symbiosis with nature.

The exhibition is structured around three major themes – the underwater world, the terrestrial world, and tribal peoples – and conveys the artist’s concept of “enoughness” as a way of understanding our place within the global ecosystem. It invites visitors to reflect on what and how much is truly ‘enough’ for us, and to consider a more sustainable and mindful way of living.

Mittermeier works with communities all around the world to demonstrate the strong connection they still have with nature and their deep understanding of the delicate balance that sustains the ecosystem of the entire planet. Through her photographs, she bears witness to traditions, rituals and knowledge passed down from generation to generation and invites us to reflect on the ‘greater wisdom’ that underlies the world.

Michele Coppola, Executive Director for Art, Culture and Historical Heritage of Intesa Sanpaolo, states: “Through her photographs, Cristina Mittermeier offers us images of rare intensity, stirring emotions and prompting deep reflection on our relationship with the environment. Through the universal power of photography, the Gallerie d’Italia renew its social and cultural commitment, presenting themselves as open and inclusive museums, capable of engaging with ever broader audiences. This exhibition invites everyone to discover the beauty of nature and to understand how essential it is to preserve it for future generations.”

Cristina Mittermeier’s photographs remind us that human beings are not isolated creatures, but members of an interconnected society. Using our planet’s limited resources wisely is crucial for the future of humanity, and the health of the oceans in particular has a direct impact on our climate, the air we breathe and the food we eat. Every community on Earth is part of the global ecosystem and the choices made today can collectively shape the future of the planet. Looking to the future, humanity has much to learn from the ‘greater wisdom’ of the past.

Cristina Mittermeier is co-founder and president of the SeaLegacy association, founded in 2014 by internationally renowned photographers, filmmakers and writers who have been engaged for almost two decades in raising awareness for the defence of the oceans, on whose preservation life on Earth depends.

The exhibition will be accompanied by educational activities and workshops for schools, themed tours for visitors, family labs, and a series of free public events from the #INSIDE public programme. The programme will open with a special talk with Cristina Mittemeier on Thursday 2 October at 6.00 pm. The talk, in collaboration with National Geographic, will present the unique opportunity to listen to one of the most influential photographers and activists in the field of environmental conservation, and to explore her concept of ‘enoughness’ as a way of rethinking our place in the global ecosystem.

The catalogue of the exhibition is published by Edizioni Gallerie d’Italia | Skira.

The museum in Vicenza, together with those in Milan, Naples and Turin, is part of Intesa Sanpaolo’s Gallerie d’Italia museum project, led by Michele Coppola, the Bank’s Executive Director of Art, Culture and Historical Heritage and General Director of Gallerie d’Italia.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Opening hours: from Tuesday to Sunday: from 10 AM to 6 PM. Closed on Mondays.

Last entrance: half an hour before closing time.

Tickets: full 5€, reduced 3€, free entry for Gallerie d’Italia members, students, people under 18s, Intesa San Paolo customers and on the first Sunday of the month.

Information and bookings: www.gallerieditalia.com