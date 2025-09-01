Radiant Imaging Labs hat Version 2.1 von Radiant Photo veröffentlicht. Das Update steht allen Nutzern von Radiant Photo 2 kostenlos zur Verfügung und bringt neue Funktionen für kreatives Arbeiten sowie zahlreiche Verbesserungen in Bedienung und Performance.
Zu den wichtigsten Neuerungen zählen ein neues Schwarzweiß-Werkzeug mit zonenbasierter Steuerung, die Möglichkeit, eigene LUTs zu importieren, sowie verbesserte Regler für Develop und Color Grading. Auch die Rauschunterdrückung wurde überarbeitet und kann nun automatisch den passenden Modus vorschlagen.
Im Bereich Bedienung erleichtern ein EXIF-Viewer, überarbeitete Menüs, verbesserte Crop-Tools und erweiterte Tastatursteuerung den Workflow. Die Anbindung an Lightroom und Apple Photos wurde optimiert, zudem startet die Standalone-Version schneller. Insgesamt flossen über 80 Verbesserungen und Bugfixes in das Update ein.
Radiant Photo 2.1 ist ab sofort über den Radiant Manager verfügbar. Nutzer von Radiant Photo 2 können das Update direkt installieren, zusätzliche Informationen bietet die Supportseite von Radiant Imaging Labs.
Pressemitteilung Radiant Imaging Labs:
Radiant Photo 2.1 is Here — Download Your Free Update Now!
We’ve got exciting news: Radiant Photo 2.1 is available now—and it’s a free update for all users of Radiant Photo 2!
This isn’t just a bug fix—it’s a major update designed to make your editing faster, smarter, and even more intuitive.
What’s New in Radiant Photo 2.1:
Creative & Workflow Upgrades
-
New Black & White Conversion Tool with precise tonal control.
-
Improved Develop and Color Grading sliders for quicker edits.
-
Load your own LUTs (.cube, .dat, .3dl, .m3d).
-
Enhanced Noise controls for cleaner results with less effort.
Usability Enhancements
-
Metadata Viewer in the Edit panel
-
Updated Develop Collections menu
-
Refined toolbar and better user preset handling.
-
Smoother navigation: keyboard nudging, better crop tools.
Performance & Fixes
-
Faster standalone launch.
-
Improved compatibility with Lightroom and Apple Photos.
-
Fixes to Color Cast, long filenames, UI glitches, and more.
Want to dive deeper into all the improvements?
Check out the full breakdown in our community: See what’s new in Radiant Photo 2.1
How to Get the Update:
In most cases, simply open Radiant Photo 2—and Radiant Manager will launch and show you the available update. Just click the button and let it install! If you need to start Radiant Manager manually or want detailed instructions: Learn more here
Ready to make your edits even better—with less effort?
