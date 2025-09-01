Radiant Photo 2.1 is Here — Download Your Free Update Now!

We’ve got exciting news: Radiant Photo 2.1 is available now—and it’s a free update for all users of Radiant Photo 2!

This isn’t just a bug fix—it’s a major update designed to make your editing faster, smarter, and even more intuitive.

What’s New in Radiant Photo 2.1:

Creative & Workflow Upgrades

New Black & White Conversion Tool with precise tonal control.

Improved Develop and Color Grading sliders for quicker edits.

Load your own LUTs (.cube, .dat, .3dl, .m3d).

Enhanced Noise controls for cleaner results with less effort.

Usability Enhancements

Metadata Viewer in the Edit panel

Updated Develop Collections menu

Refined toolbar and better user preset handling.

Smoother navigation: keyboard nudging, better crop tools.

Performance & Fixes

Faster standalone launch.

Improved compatibility with Lightroom and Apple Photos.

Fixes to Color Cast, long filenames, UI glitches, and more.

Want to dive deeper into all the improvements?

Check out the full breakdown in our community: See what’s new in Radiant Photo 2.1

How to Get the Update:

In most cases, simply open Radiant Photo 2—and Radiant Manager will launch and show you the available update. Just click the button and let it install! If you need to start Radiant Manager manually or want detailed instructions: Learn more here

Ready to make your edits even better—with less effort?