Zeitgleich zur neuen RICOH GR IV Kompaktkamera hat der Hersteller auch den RICOH GF-2 vorgestellt: Ein externer Kompaktblitz exklusiv für die GR IV mit 19 Gramm Gewicht, USB-C-Ladefunktion und bis zu 270 Auslösungen pro Ladung. Der Blitz arbeitet automatisch mit der GR IV und kostet rund 100 Euro.
Mit dem GF-2 hat RICOH einen externen Blitz speziell für die Kompaktkamera GR IV vorgestellt. Das Modell wiegt 19 Gramm, misst 51 × 17 × 31 Millimeter und erreicht eine Leitzahl von 3 bei ISO 100 beziehungsweise 6 bei ISO 400. Der Blitz wird über einen integrierten Lithium-Ionen-Akku betrieben, der sich per USB-C laden lässt. Eine vollständige Ladung soll rund zwei Stunden dauern und bis zu 270 Auslösungen ermöglichen.
Der GF-2 ist für die automatische Zusammenarbeit mit der GR IV konzipiert. Im Modus „ISO Auto Flash“ passt die Kamera sowohl die Blitzleistung als auch den ISO-Wert automatisch an das Motiv an. Auf älteren Modellen der GR-Serie funktioniert der Blitz nur im manuellen Vollauslösemodus. Eine Firmware zur erweiterten Kompatibilität mit der GR III ist für Oktober 2025 angekündigt.
Die Abstrahlcharakteristik ist für eine Brennweite von 18 mm optimiert. Bei Nutzung des optionalen Weitwinkel-Konverters GW-4 kann es laut Hersteller zu Vignettierung kommen.
Der RICOH GF-2 ist ab sofort erhältlich. Der Preis liegt bei rund 100 Euro.
External Flash RICOH GF-2: Super-compact flash, exclusively designed for use with the RICOH GR IV
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the release of the External Flash RICOH GF-2. With a maximum guide number of 3 (at ISO 100/m), this super-compact, ultra-lightweight accessory flash unit provides an auto flash function when mounted on the RICOH GR IV compact digital camera body.
Main features
1. Super-compact design
Exclusively designed for use with the RICOH GR IV high-end digital compact camera, the GF-2 features a super-compact body for outstanding portability, making it perfect for carrying in a pocket without the need to remove it from the camera body.
2. Simple, effortless operations
When mounted on the RICOH GR IV and the camera set to the ISO Auto Flash mode, the GF-2 allows the camera to automatically adjust its guide-number and ISO sensitivity settings according to the subject’s distance. This flash mode enhances the GR IV’s snapshot operations in casual flash photography.*
* When mounted on a RICOH GR-series model other than the GR IV, the GF-2 only operates in the full-discharge mode, because the alignment of flash contacts (except for the X-sync contact) differs from that of the GR IV. The firmware designed to allow a GR-III-series camera to automatically adjust the discharge level according to its focusing status is currently under development. This firmware is scheduled to be released in October 2025.
3. Built-in lithium-ion battery
The GF-2 incorporates a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can be charged via an USB Type-C terminal. Even when the camera’s battery runs low, this builtin battery stabilizes the flash discharge level.
Specifications
|
Type
|
Clip-on type external flash
|
Guide number
|
3 (ISO 100), 6 (ISO 400)
|
Flash mode*1
|
Guide number control by interlocking with camera rangefinder, manual flash (1/1, 1/4)
|
Flash angle
|
18mm focal length (wide conversion lens is not supported*2) Up and down angle: 47° Left and right angle: 66
|
Flash interval
|
Approx. 2 seconds
|
Number of flashes
|
Approx. 270 times (when fully charged)
|
Power supply
|
Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (not replaceable)
|
Charging method
|
USB Type-C (5 V, 0.1 A or more) Charging time: Approx. 2 hours
|
Operating temperature
|
0 to 40°C (32 to 104°F)
|
Operating humidity
|
85% or less (no condensation)
|
Storage temperature
|
-20 to 45°C (-4 to 113°F) (for 3 months)
|
Dimensions and weight
|
Approx. 51 (W) ×17 (H) × 31 (D) mm (Approx. 2.0 (W) × 0.7 (H) × 1.2 (D) in.) Approx. 19 g (Approx. 0.7 oz)
*1 When installed on GR IV
*2 Vignetting occurs due to the lens frame of GW-4
