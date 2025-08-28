External Flash RICOH GF-2: Super-compact flash, exclusively designed for use with the RICOH GR IV

RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the release of the External Flash RICOH GF-2. With a maximum guide number of 3 (at ISO 100/m), this super-compact, ultra-lightweight accessory flash unit provides an auto flash function when mounted on the RICOH GR IV compact digital camera body.

Main features

1. Super-compact design

Exclusively designed for use with the RICOH GR IV high-end digital compact camera, the GF-2 features a super-compact body for outstanding portability, making it perfect for carrying in a pocket without the need to remove it from the camera body.

2. Simple, effortless operations

When mounted on the RICOH GR IV and the camera set to the ISO Auto Flash mode, the GF-2 allows the camera to automatically adjust its guide-number and ISO sensitivity settings according to the subject’s distance. This flash mode enhances the GR IV’s snapshot operations in casual flash photography.*

* When mounted on a RICOH GR-series model other than the GR IV, the GF-2 only operates in the full-discharge mode, because the alignment of flash contacts (except for the X-sync contact) differs from that of the GR IV. The firmware designed to allow a GR-III-series camera to automatically adjust the discharge level according to its focusing status is currently under development. This firmware is scheduled to be released in October 2025.

3. Built-in lithium-ion battery

The GF-2 incorporates a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can be charged via an USB Type-C terminal. Even when the camera’s battery runs low, this builtin battery stabilizes the flash discharge level.

Specifications

Type Clip-on type external flash Guide number 3 (ISO 100), 6 (ISO 400) Flash mode*1 Guide number control by interlocking with camera rangefinder, manual flash (1/1, 1/4) Flash angle 18mm focal length (wide conversion lens is not supported*2) Up and down angle: 47° Left and right angle: 66 Flash interval Approx. 2 seconds Number of flashes Approx. 270 times (when fully charged) Power supply Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (not replaceable) Charging method USB Type-C (5 V, 0.1 A or more) Charging time: Approx. 2 hours Operating temperature 0 to 40°C (32 to 104°F) Operating humidity 85% or less (no condensation) Storage temperature -20 to 45°C (-4 to 113°F) (for 3 months) Dimensions and weight Approx. 51 (W) ×17 (H) × 31 (D) mm (Approx. 2.0 (W) × 0.7 (H) × 1.2 (D) in.) Approx. 19 g (Approx. 0.7 oz)

*1 When installed on GR IV

*2 Vignetting occurs due to the lens frame of GW-4

