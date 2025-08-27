RICOH GR IV: The latest model of the high-end GR compact camera series, designed to be the ultimate snapshot camera

RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. is pleased to announce the release of the RICOH GR IV, the latest model of the high-end GR-series of compact cameras. Within a compact, lightweight body, the camera harmonizes high-quality, high-resolution images with intuitive, responsive snapshot operations, making it an excellent choice in snapshot photography, even for professional photographers.

To further enhance the essential values of the GR-series — optimizing image quality, responsiveness and portability — this latest member of the series is equipped with a complete range of newly developed main components, including lens, image sensor and imaging engine. It features a newly developed APS-C-size image sensor and a newly designed lens to improve image quality while reducing overall body depth — a new GR-series concept implemented from its predecessor, the RICOH GR III. The newly installed battery also helps improve battery life.

For greater operability and usability, the connectivity of this latest, top-performing model has also been upgraded due to enhanced interface with communication devices and new applications.

Main features

1. Newly designed, super-slim, high-performance GR lens

The GR IV incorporates a newly designed GR LENS 18.3mm F2.8, which harmonizes exceptional imaging performance with a slim design, while retaining the 28mm angle of view (equivalent in the 35mm format) and the large F2.8 maximum aperture of its predecessor. Consisting of seven optical elements in five groups, the latest optics incorporate glass-molded aspherical lens elements — including a large-diameter element used as a final lens — and high-refraction, low-dispersion glass elements to deliver high-contrast, high-resolution images with edge-to-edge sharpness, while minimizing distortion and chromatic aberration.

2. High-quality, high-resolution images

To enhance image resolving power, reproduce rich gradation and upgrade sensitivity, the GR IV harmonizes a newly designed, back-illuminated APS-C-size CMOS image sensor for higher sensitivity and reduced noise with an upgraded GR ENGINE 7 imaging engine. Thanks to super-high-resolution images assured by approximately 25.74 effective megapixels and improved image processing performance, the GR IV has been designed to produce exceptionally high-quality images rich in resolution and gradation. The camera also features the RICOH-original accelerator unit, designed to optimize the high signal-to-noise ratio image data captured by the image sensor and deliver it to the imaging engine, making it possible to assure top sensitivity of ISO 204800 for super-high-sensitivity photography.

3. More advanced original SR mechanism

Thanks to the originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism built into the camera body, the GR IV effectively compensates for camera shake at the time of shutter release. Assisted by the much-improved compensation algorithm, this five-axis mechanism minimizes adverse effects caused by pitch, yaw and roll during normal shooting, as well as shift shake during macro photography, by as much as six shutter steps.* (* The compensation effect of pitch, yaw and roll: six shutter steps in the middle of a image, or four steps at edges, measured in conformity with 2024 CIPA standards.)

4. Advanced AF system with minimized start-up time and high-speed autofocus operation

The GR- IV’s newly designed lens barrel and optimized start-up sequence reduce the start-up time to approximately 0.6 seconds — the shortest in GR-series history. This combination also reduces the time required for switching to the Macro shooting mode and during lens storage action, greatly enhancing the camera’s quick-shooting capabilities. The camera’s high-speed lens driving mechanism and the image sensor’s high-speed data readout also assure high-speed focusing operation and improve autofocus precision. The autofocus speed in low-illumination ranges and the precision and coverage area of the image-plane phase-matching AF system have also been optimized to greatly improve the GR IV’s overall AF performance.

5. Compact, slim and functional body design

In order to improve the camera’s quick-shooting performance, the GR IV’s body has been thoroughly redesigned to be compact, slim and functional — the elements required in a snapshot camera. The body has been designed to be slimmer than that of conventional GR-series models to assure a firm hold of the camera, while the thumb grip on the camera’s back is contoured to 3 assure a tight but comfortable grip in the photographer’s hand. The layout of control buttons and dials have been redesigned, while the mode adjustment (ADJ) lever has been changed to a dial type for ease of operation, making the GR IV more functional and accessible than ever before. The camera’s body frame is made of a lightweight, high-rigidity magnesium alloy to enhance durability and reliability during shooting and carrying.

6. Quick setting of the desired exposure mode best suited for a given subject

When the camera’s exposure mode is set to Program AE, the GR IV features a new Program Auto Ex function, which allows the photographer to instantly shift the exposure mode, with a simple turn of the front e-dial to Aperture-Priority AE, or that of the rear e-dial to Shutter-Priority AE. A Snap Distance-Priority AE (Sn) mode has been also added to the range of selectable exposure modes. This new mode allows the photographer to capture images with an emphasized depth of field, based on the combination of the subject’s distance in snapshot shooting and a depth-of-field visual effect, to further expand the choice of exposure mode.

7. New Cinema mode added to the Image Control function to expand the range of visual expressions

In addition to the 12 conventional effect modes of the Image Control function, the GR IV now features a new Cinema mode (with a choice of yellow or green tone), allowing the photographer to recreate a rich, stately atmosphere with the visual effect of nostalgic film-format movies of yesteryear. In addition to basic parameters such as Saturation, Hue, Key, Contrast and Grain Effect,* this new mode also lets the user adjust two other parameters —strength and size — to the desired level, making it possible to create more diverse visual expressions and choose the desired finishing touch best suited to a captured image. User-selected settings can be added to the Image Control menu as a custom mode. * Selectable Image Control modes: Monotone, Soft Monotone, Hard Monotone, High-contrast B&W, Negative Film, Positive Film, Cinema (Yellow), Cinema (Green)

8. Bluetooth® and wireless LAN dual communication

The GR IV provides a dual-communication system combining Bluetooth® and wireless LAN for easy pairing with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Exclusively designed for the RICOH GR series, a new GR WORLD application simplifies a variety of communication operations, including image data transfer to a smartphone, remote shutter release from a smartphone, and transfer of the camera’s location data to a smart device.

9. High-definition LCD monitor with outstanding outdoor visibility

The GR IV features a 3.0-inch high-definition LCD monitor with approximately 1,037,000 dots. It incorporates an air gapless construction, in which special resin is placed between the monitor’s touch-screen panel and the protective cover made of reinforced glass, to effectively reduce the reflection and dispersion of light for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. The Outdoor Monitor Setting function assures outstanding visibility in both bright outdoor and dark indoor locations. This function also features the new Auto setting, which automatically adjusts the monitor’s brightness level based on the lighting condition of the given location.

10. Other features

An anti-stain, antistatic coating newly applied to the UV/IR-cut filter placed in front of the image sensor, in addition to the conventional ultrasonic vibration mechanism, to improve the dust removal performance of the DR II (Dust Removal II) mechanism

Full HD Movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frames per second) in the H.264 recording format

Customization of functions assignable to the front and rear e-dials and exposure compensation button in a selected exposure mode, in addition to the customization of those assignable to the ADJ dial and Fn button

In-camera RAW data development after RAW-format shooting, providing parameter adjustment of RAW-format images and output of JPEG-format image data

Built-in, large-capacity memory with approximately 53GB storage capacity

GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens (optional) to expand the angle of view to 21mm (equivalent in the 35mm format) ultra-wide angle

Compatibility with the newly developed RICOH GF-2 super-compact flash unit (an optional accessory scheduled to be released simultaneously with the RICOH GR IV)

Crop mode to capture an image at 35mm (15M) or 50mm (7M) angle of view equivalent in the 35mm format

Optional accessories

RICOH GA-3 Lens Adapter: Lens adapter to attach the currently available GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens to the GR IV camera body

RICOH GN-3 (DG) Ring Cap: Metallic-finished ring cap to replace the standard ring cap for enhanced camera appearance

RICOH GK-2 Metal Hotshoe Cover: Metallic, dark-gray hotshoe cover made of high-quality stainless-alloy

RICOH DB-120 Rechargeable Battery: High-capacity rechargeable lithium-ion battery for the RICOH GR IV

RICOH BJ-120 Battery Charger: Battery charger exclusively designed for the DB-120 for simultaneous recharge of up to two batteries

RICOH GS-4 Finger Strap: Genuine-leather finger strap that comfortably fits the user’s hand for improved camera hold during carrying

Lens Lens Construction 7 elements in 5 groups (3 aspherical lens elements) Focal Length, Aperture 18.3mm (Approx. 28mm in 35mm equivalent focal length), F2.8～F16 Image Capture Unit Image Sensor Type: Primary color filter CMOS. Size: 23.3mm x 15.5mm Effective Pixels Approx. 25.74 megapixels Sensitivity (Standard output) ISO100～204800: Auto (ISO Auto Lower/Upper Limit and Minimum Shutter Speed can be set), Manual: Image Stabilization Sensor-shift shake reduction “SR” (5-axis) AA Filter Simulator Moiré reduction using SR unit (Off, Low, High) Dust Removal Image sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations “DR II” File Formats Still Image File Format: RAW (DNG) 14bit, JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant Color Space: sRGB、AdobeRGB Recorded Pixels:【3:2】L(26M:6192×4128),M(16M:4944×3296),S(8.2M:3504×2336),XS(2.5M:1920×1280), 【4:3】L(23M:5504×4128),M(15M:4400×3296),S(7.3M:3120×2336),XS(2.8M:1920×1440), 【1:1】L(17M:4128×4128),M(11M:3296×3296),S(5.5M:2336×2336),XS(1.6M:1280×1280), 【16:9】L(22M:6192×3480),M(14M:4944×2784),S(6.9M:3504×1968),XS(2.1M:1920×1080) Movie File Format: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV) Recorded Pixels: Full HD (1920×1080, 60p/30p/24p), Sound: Built-in stereo microphone Recording Time: Up to 25 minutes or 4GB; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high. Storage Medium Internal Memory (Approx. 53GB), microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC Memory Card (Conforms to UHS-I standards) Focus Type Hybrid AF (Image plane phase-matching and Contrast detection) Focus Mode Auto-area AF, Zone AF, Select AF, Pinpoint AF, Tracking AF, Continuous AF, MF, Snap(0.3m,1m, 1.5m, 2m, 2.5m, 5m,∞), ∞ Focus Limiter Near Side, Far Side, OFF Full Press Snap Performs shooting by focusing at the Snap distance with a single press of the Shutter Release Button or a touch of the LCD Monitor Face/Eye Detection ON, Use only in Auto-area, OFF Focus Range (From lens face) Normal: Approx. 0.1m～∞, Macro Mode: Approx. 0.06m～0.15m Exposure Exposure Mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Snap Distance Priority AE, Manual Exposure Metering Mode Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot, Highlight-weighted Shutter Speed 1/4000 sec. – 30 sec. (Limit by aperture setting F2.8: 1/2500 sec, F5.6 or greater: 1/4000 sec.) Timed Exposure (10sec. – 20min.), Bulb, Time EV Compensation Still Image: ±5EV, 1/3EV steps, Movie: ±2EV, 1/3EV steps ND Filter (2EV) AUTO, ON, OFF White Balance Auto White Balance, Auto WB (Warmth Pri.), Auto WB (White Pri.), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fl. – Daylight Color, Fl. – Daylight White, Fl. – Cool White, Fl. – Warm White, Tungsten, CTE, Manual White Balance, Color Temperature Fine Adjustment Adjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis Drive Mode Drive Single Frame Shooting, Continuous Shooting, Bracketing, Multi-exposure, Interval Shooting, Interval Composite Self-timer 10 sec., 2 sec., OFF Shooting Functions Crop OFF,35mm,50mm Image Control Standard, Vivid, Monotone, Soft Monotone, Hard Monotone, Hi-Contrast B&W, Negative Film,Positive Film, Cinema (Yellow), Cinema (Green), Bleach Bypass, Retro, Cross Processing, HDR Tone, Custom1, Custom2, Custom3 Adjust parameters: Saturation, Hue, High/Low Key Adjustment, Contrast, Contrast (Highlight), Contrast (Shadow), Sharpness, Shading, Clarity, Toning, Filter Effect, Grain Effect, HDR Tone Level, Color Tone (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected image setting) Dynamic Range Correction Highlight Correction, Shadow Correction Noise Reduction Slow Shutter Speed Noise Reduction, High-ISO Noise Reduction Horizon Correction SR On: correction up to 1 degrees, SR Off: correction up to 1.5 degrees Display Display magnification (4x, 16x), Grid display (4×4 Grid, 3×3 Grid), Histogram, Bright area warning, Electronic Level Playback Functions Playback View Single frame, Multi-image (20, 48 frames), Display magnification (up to 16x, 100% view and Quick Zoom view available), Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Grid display (3×3 Grid, 4×4 Grid), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation, Folder display, Calendar Filmstrip Display Base Parameter Adjustment Normal editing, Monotone editing Parameter: Brightness, Saturation, Filter Effect, Hue, Toning, Contrast, Sharpness (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected editing setting) RAW Development RAW file select: Select Single Image, Select Multiple Images, Select a folder, Select a shooting date RAW Development Parameter: Aspect Ratio, JPEG Recorded Pixels, Color Space, White Balance, Image Control, Peripheral Illumination Correction, Sensitivity, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction Edit Delete, Protect, Image Rotation, Image Copy, File Transfer, Resize, Cropping (Aspect ratio and Slant adjustment available), Levels Adjustment, White Balance Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Cut), Movie Edit (Divide), Save Movie Frame as Image LCD Monitor Type 3.0 inch TFT color LCD (aspect ratio 3:2)、Approx. 1037K dots, Wide viewing angle, Air-gapless tempered glass Touch Screen Capacitive sensing method Adjustments Brightness, Saturation, Blue/Amber, Green/Magenta, Outdoor View Setting: Auto, Manual(±2 Steps) Wireless LAN Standards 2.4GHz : IEEE802.11 b/g/n/ax 5.2GHz : IEEE802.11 a/n/ac/ax (Not supported in some regions) 5.8GHz : IEEE802.11 a/n/ac/ax (Not supported in some regions) Operating frequency band range 2.4GHz : 2400MHz – 2483.5MHz 5.2GHz : 5150MHz – 5250MHz (Not supported in some regions) 5.8GHz : 5725MHz – 5850MHz (Not supported in some regions) Communication bandwidth 2.4GHz : 20MHz 5.2GHz : 20/40/80MHz 5.8GHz : 20/40/80MHz Security Authentication: WPA2™, WPA3™ / Encryption: AES Bluetooth® Standards Bluetooth® v5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy） Interfaces USB Type-C™ Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required), Data Transfer: MTP, Video output: DisplayPort over USB-C (DisplayPort Alternative Mode) Hotshoe Compatible with dedicated flash Flash Mode: Flash On, Flash On+Red-eye, Slow-speed Sync, Slow Sync+Red-eye Flash Output: AUTO, 1/1, 1/4 Lens adapter pin Available Power Supply Battery Type Rechargeable Battery DB-120 AC Adapter AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional) Battery Life Number of recordable images: Approx. 250 images, * With a fully-charged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery under the temperature at 23°C. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition. Playback time: Approx. 240 minutes * The playback time is a guide based on RICOH’s measurement method . The actual number differs according to usage conditions. Dimensions and Weight Dimensions Approx.. 109.4(W)×61.1(H)×32.7(D)mm (excluding protrusions) Lens part：31.3(D)mm Body part：24.5(D)mm Weight Approx. 262g (Included dedicated battery and SD memory card), Approx. 228g (Body only) Included Accessories Rechargeable Battery DB-120, USB Cable I-USB198, Handstrap O-ST198 Language English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italy, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkey, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese

