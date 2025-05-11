HARMAN technology announces a brand-new, ISO 200, Black and White film in the Kentmere range

HARMAN technology Ltd, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of analogue photographic films, darkroom papers, and photo chemicals, has today announced the launch Kentmere PAN 200 a brand new, high contrast, black & white film.

Kentmere PAN 200 is an ISO 200 black & white film, with enhanced contrast, pleasing, well controlled grain and good sharpness making it suitable for most shooting applications and conditions. It will be available in 35mm 24 and 36 exposure DX coded cassettes alongside 35mm bulk length rolls and 120 roll film.

This versatile film was specially formulated for those that prefer a more contrasty look. The film has a clear, ‘low-density base’, with a lower dmin which enables the higher contrast, whilst retaining shadow detail and ensuring well controlled grain in the darker areas.

Kentmere is owned and manufactured in the UK by Harman Technology and follows the same rigorous processes that are used to make all their ILFORD films and papers.

The expanding Kentmere range of high quality yet affordable products now includes some of the best value black & white films, variable contrast papers and filters available making them ideal for students or those getting started in analogue photography.

All Kentmere films are panchromatically sensitised, well suited to darkroom printing, and can be processed in a wide range of different black & white film developers. They are available in 135 (24 exp, 36 exp, bulk length) and 120 formats.

KENTMERE PAN 200 is available from today (May 8th). For a list of retailers and more information about the product, visit ilfordphoto.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Bluesky @ilfordphoto.