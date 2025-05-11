HARMAN Technology hat mit dem Kentmere PAN 200 einen neuen ISO-200-Schwarzweißfilm für die Kentmere-Produktlinie vorgestellt. Der Film bietet laut Hersteller hohen Kontrast, feines Korn und gute Schärfe – ideal für vielseitige Anwendungen in der analogen Fotografie.
Kentmere PAN 200 wird ab sofort in 35mm-Kleinbildformat (24 und 36 Aufnahmen, auch als Bulk-Rolle) sowie als 120er Rollfilm erhältlich sein. Der panchromatisch sensibilisierte Film basiert auf einem klaren Träger mit niedriger Basisdichte, um den Kontrast zu steigern und gleichzeitig Schattenzeichnung sowie Kornkontrolle zu erhalten.
Die Kentmere-Filme werden im britischen Werk von HARMAN Technology unter denselben Standards gefertigt wie die bekannten ILFORD-Produkte. Sie richten sich vor allem an Einsteiger und Studierende, die ein preiswertes, qualitativ gutes Schwarzweißmaterial suchen.
Weitere Informationen: www.ilfordphoto.com
Pressemitteilung HARMAN Technology:
HARMAN technology announces a brand-new, ISO 200, Black and White film in the Kentmere range
HARMAN technology Ltd, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of analogue photographic films, darkroom papers, and photo chemicals, has today announced the launch Kentmere PAN 200 a brand new, high contrast, black & white film.
Kentmere PAN 200 is an ISO 200 black & white film, with enhanced contrast, pleasing, well controlled grain and good sharpness making it suitable for most shooting applications and conditions. It will be available in 35mm 24 and 36 exposure DX coded cassettes alongside 35mm bulk length rolls and 120 roll film.
This versatile film was specially formulated for those that prefer a more contrasty look. The film has a clear, ‘low-density base’, with a lower dmin which enables the higher contrast, whilst retaining shadow detail and ensuring well controlled grain in the darker areas.
Kentmere is owned and manufactured in the UK by Harman Technology and follows the same rigorous processes that are used to make all their ILFORD films and papers.
The expanding Kentmere range of high quality yet affordable products now includes some of the best value black & white films, variable contrast papers and filters available making them ideal for students or those getting started in analogue photography.
All Kentmere films are panchromatically sensitised, well suited to darkroom printing, and can be processed in a wide range of different black & white film developers. They are available in 135 (24 exp, 36 exp, bulk length) and 120 formats.
KENTMERE PAN 200 is available from today (May 8th). For a list of retailers and more information about the product, visit ilfordphoto.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Bluesky @ilfordphoto.