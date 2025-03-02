Die 18. Ausgabe des Umweltfotofestivals »horizonte zingst« lädt ein, die Bausteine unseres Alltags und die Komplexität hinter dem Begriff „Ressourcen“ vom 23. Mai bis 1. Juni 2025 neu zu entdecken. Wir geben eine kleine Vorschau.
Neben inspirierenden Ausstellungen, Fotografengesprächen und Vernissagen bietet Zingst auch in diesem Jahr zehn Tage pure Festival-Atmosphäre: Musik, Bilderflut, Cocktails und die Weite des Strandes schaffen Raum für Gemeinschaft, Austausch – und für Kreativität. Die beliebten Fotoworkshops und Seminare können seit dem 30. Januar 2025 gebucht werden und begleiten das Festival. Vom 29. bis 31. Mai 2025 findet der Fotomarkt als Herzstück des Branchentreffens statt. Das Thema Ressourcen wird in Panels, Vorträgen und Diskussionen vertieft – der Fotowettbewerb ,,Bild des Tages – powered by Epson“ bietet eine Bühne für die Perspektiven der Festivalbesucher.
Die spektakuläre Bilderflut am Strand wird auch 2025 wieder ein Highlight des Festivals sein. Foto: David Garbe
Multivisionsshows bereits buchbar
Der Schwerpunkt im Vortragsprogramm liegt auf der Schönheit der Landschaft, die manchmal nur einen Katzensprung entfernt vor der eigenen Haustür zu finden ist: von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern geht es über Deutschlands Paradiese hinaus in die entlegensten Winkel der Erde – alle Vorträge eint die Suche nach Freiheit, Wildnis und Abenteuer.
Horizonte Zingst 2025 Vorschau:
24. Mai Sandra Bartocha: ,,Zwischen Wellen und Wäldern“
25. Mai Florian und Lisa Marie Smit: „Skandinavien – unberührte Wildnis“
26. Mai Prisma Seisenbacher: „Pamir – Afghanistan – China – Kirgistan – Pakistan – Tadschikistan“
27. Mai Simon Straetker, Joshi Nichell und Sarah Ziegler: ,,Wildes Europa“
28. Mai Sven Meurs: „Deutschlands Paradiese“
29. Mai Immanuel Schulz: „Kolumbien – Vielfalt erleben“
30. Mai Kilian Schönberger: „Lockruf der Einsamkeit“
31. Mai Timm Allrich: „Stay Home“
01. Juni Achill und Aaron Moser: „Safari zum Himmel – Abenteuer Afrika“
Alle Infos unter www.horizonte-zingst.de
Chile, April 2023. Albemarle Facility. Albemarle workers collecting samples from a lithium pond. Chilean Lithium is processed through a method that involves the use of big evaporation ponds where the extracted brine water, carried out and pumped from a series of underground wells, is collected and left to evaporate, while exposed to weather elements. The brine, a “complex soup” with a variety of salts, is in fact concentrated in large pools for 12 to 18 months, with an addition of lime and sodium. Since these salts have different solubilities, the final element remaining after more than a year is a 6% concentrated lithium, which is then sent to the chemical plant where lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide are produced. Albemarle is one of the two companies owning a lithium mine in the Salar de Atacama. Located in the southern part of the Salar, it is smaller than SQM’s mine, but still a leading industry in the field. ***GENERAL CAPTION***Chile has the largest lithium reserves in the world. The country is the second global producer of this metal, essential in the upcoming energy switch for its utilization in the production of electric batteries for vehicles, smart devices, renewable power plants, and other technologies helping the world transition away from fossil fuels. According to the Chilean government’s projections, global demand for lithium will quadruple by 2030, reaching 1.8 million tonnes. The Atacama region, which is also home to vast copper mines, supplies nearly one-quarter of the globe’s lithium. The private-owned mining companies SQM and Albemarle take the lead in the commercialization and development of the material, often at the expense of the environment and small communities. The metal is, in fact, extracted through the evaporation of brines found beneath salt flats on South America’s Atacama Plateau, a water-intensive method that drains already scarce water resources, damages wetlands, and harms communities. Miners pump salty. Foto: Davide Monteleone