Die 18. Ausgabe des Umweltfotofestivals »horizonte zingst« lädt ein, die Bausteine unseres Alltags und die Komplexität hinter dem Begriff „Ressourcen“ vom 23. Mai bis 1. Juni 2025 neu zu entdecken. Wir geben eine kleine Vorschau.

Neben inspirierenden Ausstellungen, Fotografengesprächen und Vernissagen bietet Zingst auch in diesem Jahr zehn Tage pure Festival-Atmosphäre: Musik, Bilderflut, Cocktails und die Weite des Strandes schaffen Raum für Gemeinschaft, Austausch – und für Kreativität. Die beliebten Fotoworkshops und Seminare können seit dem 30. Januar 2025 gebucht werden und begleiten das Festival. Vom 29. bis 31. Mai 2025 findet der Fotomarkt als Herzstück des Branchentreffens statt. Das Thema Ressourcen wird in Panels, Vorträgen und Diskussionen vertieft – der Fotowettbewerb ,,Bild des Tages – powered by Epson“ bietet eine Bühne für die Perspektiven der Festivalbesucher.

Multivisionsshows bereits buchbar

Der Schwerpunkt im Vortragsprogramm liegt auf der Schönheit der Landschaft, die manchmal nur einen Katzensprung entfernt vor der eigenen Haustür zu finden ist: von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern geht es über Deutschlands Paradiese hinaus in die entlegensten Winkel der Erde – alle Vorträge eint die Suche nach Freiheit, Wildnis und Abenteuer.

Horizonte Zingst 2025 Vorschau:

24. Mai Sandra Bartocha: ,,Zwischen Wellen und Wäldern“

25. Mai Florian und Lisa Marie Smit: „Skandinavien – unberührte Wildnis“

26. Mai Prisma Seisenbacher: „Pamir – Afghanistan – China – Kirgistan – Pakistan – Tadschikistan“

27. Mai Simon Straetker, Joshi Nichell und Sarah Ziegler: ,,Wildes Europa“

28. Mai Sven Meurs: „Deutschlands Paradiese“

29. Mai Immanuel Schulz: „Kolumbien – Vielfalt erleben“

30. Mai Kilian Schönberger: „Lockruf der Einsamkeit“

31. Mai Timm Allrich: „Stay Home“

01. Juni Achill und Aaron Moser: „Safari zum Himmel – Abenteuer Afrika“

Alle Infos unter www.horizonte-zingst.de