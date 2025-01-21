Getty Images and Shutterstock to Merge, Creating a Premier Visual Content Company

NEW YORK, January 7, 2025 – Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) and Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) today announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in a merger of equals transaction, creating a premier visual content company. The combined company, which would have an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion[i], will be named Getty Images Holdings, Inc and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GETY”.

As a combined company, Getty Images and Shutterstock will offer a content library with greater depth and breadth for the benefit of customers, expanded opportunities for its contributor community and a reinforced commitment to the adoption of inclusive and representative content. Furthermore, the stronger financial profile of the combined company is expected to create increased capacity for product investment and innovation for customers in a fast‑evolving and highly competitive environment.

“Today’s announcement is exciting and transformational for our companies, unlocking multiple opportunities to strengthen our financial foundation and invest in the future—including enhancing our content offerings, expanding event coverage, and delivering new technologies to better serve our customers,” said Craig Peters, CEO, Getty Images. “With the rapid rise in demand for compelling visual content across industries, there has never been a better time for our two businesses to come together. By combining our complementary strengths, we can better address customer opportunities while delivering exceptional value to our partners, contributors, and stockholders.”

“We are excited by the opportunities we see to expand our creative content library and enhance our product offering to meet diverse customer needs,” said Paul Hennessy, CEO, Shutterstock. “We expect the merger to produce value for the customers and stockholders of both companies by capitalizing on attractive growth opportunities to drive combined revenues, accelerating product innovation, realizing significant cost synergies and improving cash flow. We look forward to working closely with the Getty Images management team to complete the transaction and drive the next chapter of growth.”

Strategic and Financial Benefits

Cutting‑edge innovation: Facilitates greater investment in innovative content creation, expanded event coverage, and customer‑facing technologies and capabilities such as search, 3D imagery and generative AI.

Complementary portfolios: Creates a broader set of visual content products across still imagery, video, music, 3D and other asset types.

Expanded opportunities for content creators: Provides contributors substantially greater opportunities to reach customers around the world.

Strengthened balance sheet and greater cash flow generation: By deleveraging the combined balance sheet through the transaction and driving more robust cash flow, the combined company will be well positioned to accelerate debt repayment, reduce borrowing costs, and capitalize on new opportunities to create value for customers and stockholders.

Significant synergies: Drives expected run rate synergies across SG&A and CAPEX between $150 million and $200 million achieved within the first three years post‑close, with approximately two‑thirds expected to be delivered within the first twelve to twenty‑four months.

Compelling Financial Profile:On a pro forma 2024 basis the combined company would have an attractive financial profile: Revenue of between $1,979 million and $1,993 million, including 46% of subscription revenue Pre‑synergy EBITDA of between $569 million and $574 million Pre‑synergy Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures of between $461 million and $466 million Pre‑synergy net leverage of 3.0x pro forma 2024 pre‑synergy EBITDA



Leadership and Governance

At close, Getty Images’s CEO, Craig Peters, will serve as CEO of the combined company. The combined company will have an eleven‑member Board of Directors, comprised of Getty Images CEO Craig Peters, six directors designated by Getty Images and four directors designated by Shutterstock, including Paul Hennessy, Shutterstock CEO. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the combined company will be Mark Getty, currently Chairman of Getty Images.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Shutterstock stockholders at close can elect to receive one of the following:

$28.84870 per share in cash for each share of Shutterstock common stock they own;

13.67237 shares of Getty Images common stock for each share of Shutterstock common stock they own; or

a mixed consideration of 9.17 shares of Getty Images common stock plus $9.50 in cash for each share of Shutterstock common stock they own.

Shutterstock shareholder elections at close are subject to proration to ensure that the aggregate consideration payable by Getty Images consist of $9.50 in cash per Shutterstock share as of immediately before close and 9.17 shares of Getty Images stock per Shutterstock share as immediately before close.

Based on the common shares outstanding as of the signing date, the aggregate consideration payable by Getty Images would consist of $331 million in cash and 319.4 million shares of Getty Images stock. These figures do not include the impact of unvested Shutterstock equityholders as of the signing date and do not assume any vesting of currently‑unvested Shutterstock equity holdings between signing and close.Shutterstock equityholders with unvested RSU and PSU grants at close will only be eligible to receive the mixed consideration noted above upon vesting with respect to such grants. Shutterstock option holders will have their options and strike prices adjusted by a ratio equal to the sum of (i) 9.17 and (ii) $9.50 divided by the 10‑day average closing stock price of Getty Images common stock for the period ending two (2) business days prior to the closing as quoted on NYSE. Equity treatment will take into account any employment contracts in place at the close of the transaction. Aggregate cash and share amounts are estimates and are subject to change between signing and close.At close, Getty Images stockholders will own approximately 54.7% and Shutterstock stockholders will own approximately 45.3% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. Shutterstock will, at the discretion of its Board of Directors, continue to declare and pay quarterly cash dividends, in accordance with its dividend policy, pending the close of the transaction.

Timing and Closing

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, the approval of Getty Images and Shutterstock stockholders and the extension or refinancing of Getty Images’ existing debt obligations.

Advisors

Berenson & Company, LLC is acting as lead financial advisor and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as a financial advisor to Getty Images and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor. Allen & Company LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Shutterstock and White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Conference Call

Getty Images and Shutterstock will hold a conference call to discuss the transaction today, January 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the each company’s website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/ and https://investor.shutterstock.com.

To access the call through a conference line, dial 1‑800‑445‑7795 (in the U.S.) or 1‑785‑424‑1699 (international callers). The conference ID for the call is GETTY. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for fourteen days following the call. To access the replay, dial 1‑844‑512‑2921 (in the U.S.) or 1‑412‑317‑6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 11156500.