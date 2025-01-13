VALOI Holder Plate v2

We’re thrilled to announce a major upgrade to our Holder Plate. Users of the LightAdapter for CS-LITE will know that the Holder Plate is essential for mounting VALOI 360 film holders, including the Slide Holder. This upgrade incorporates the best features from our Advancer v2 into the Holder Plate, making your scanning workflow smoother and more efficient.

Starting today, every Holder Plate—whether purchased individually or as part of a kit—will include these upgraded features. You can order yours now on Kamerastore.com to experience enhanced scanning performance.

What’s New

Our updated Holder Plate includes key improvements to enhance your scanning experience:

Enhanced Mounting System: Film holders now secure firmly with two M4 thumb screws, using threaded holes on each side for stable, reliable connection.

Improved Aperture Design: The holder aperture for film holders and Film Masks now features six tabs instead of four, providing better stability and alignment during scanning.

Building on the success of the Advancer v2, these improvements create an even more precise and reliable scanning solution. For Enthusiast Scanning Kit users, this upgrade streamlines the scanning process, making it more efficient than ever.

Modularity is a big part of what makes our 360 system tick. It allows users the flexibility to gradually upgrade their system as their needs change. Buy Holder Plate v2.