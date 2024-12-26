Bettina Vass of Iceland wins the 8th International Wedding Photographer of the Year

We are thrilled to announce the winners 8th International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards

From an incredible collection of more than 2,000 entries submitted by 450 photographers from 63 countries across the globe, we are proud to announce the winners of the 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year.

Bettina’s incredible capture narrowly out-ranked the 10 other category winners to earn her the Grand Winner title.

From Bettina about this entry

“As a photographer, I have had the privilege of capturing some of the most unique and breathtaking moments in people’s lives. But when Mauli and Christian reached out to me with their idea of getting married on top of a glacier in Iceland, I knew this was going to be something truly special. The Katla Ice cave, nestled in the stunning surroundings of Vik on the south coast of Iceland, is a place like no other. Named after the volcano beneath the Kötlujökull glacier, this ice cave is a sight to behold. To reach it, you must embark on a hike and descent led by a trained glacier guide. After their photos in the ice cave, we hiked to the top of the glacier where Mauli and Christian exchanged their vows against the backdrop of the setting sun, it was a moment of pure joy and beauty” (read the full story and watch the elopement fi lm also captured by Bettina on the day here)

Receiving this incredible recognition from the industry and judges goes beyond words. My career from Kindergarten teacher to Wedding Photographer has been just 5 short years, but oh so magical and this Award is the absolute Iceland on the cake!”

Along with the prestigious title shared by just seven other photographers, Bettina will receive more than $6,500USD in cash and prizes, provided by our industry sponsors.

Luke Simon, International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards Curator says –

“The wedding photography industry is just brimming with excitingly talented photographers. The 8th International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards highlights to us just the tip of the iceberg. We’re grateful that this year is the largest to date and we had an 50% increase in the number of photographers submitting entries, and a 25% increase in the number of entries overall”

Luke continues..

“This year we are also excited to announce The Emerging Artist Award – Created to highlight the talent of wedding photographers with 5 or fewer years in the industry. Our aim is always to support the industry and operating a small business is tough at the best of times, but especially tough in those fi rst few years. So we expect this award recognition will help!

Awarded to the entrant with the highest scoring entry who meets this 5 year or less criteria, the Inaugural winner it’s no surprise is also Bettina Vass!

From Bettina: “It is especially tough in the first 4 or 5 years of business to generate enough reach and awareness of your brand with potential clients, and with the broader wedding and elopement industry. Many of us have had to juggle other vocations (myself as a kindergarten teacher) to subsidise our income while our business grows. The introduction of this new category is a superb way to help to highlight and promote these newcomers to the industry. I’m blown away to be amongst so many other incredibly talented Emerging Artists, all of whom I also congratulate on their own success as finalists.

Luke concludes;

“I’m sure I speak for the greater photography community when I express my gratitude to have the support of our sponsors Pic-Time, Narrative, Holdfast Gear, Koi Knives , Prograde Digital , Imagen-Ai, Studio Ninja, Wedding Workflows and Harlowe. With their generosity making these awards possible, we continue to provide a platform to celebrate diversity as well as allowing us to highlight and reward the incredible wedding photography being captured globally, in this ever-changing and often challenging wedding landscape.”

View all the Category Winners & Top 15 Finalists