The next evolution in photo editing: Radiant Photo 2 is on its way!

INDIALANTIC, FL – November 25, 2024 — Radiant Imaging Labs is pleased to announce the release of Radiant Photo 2, the latest evolution in photo editing software. Packed with smart features, advanced tools and powerful workflows, Radiant Photo 2 takes creativity and efficiency to the next level, making professional-quality results accessible to everyone.

“Photographers deserve tools that don’t just meet standards—they raise them,” said Elia Locardi, CEO of Radiant Imaging Labs and professional photographer. “Radiant Photo 2 is designed to do exactly that. By intuitively understanding each photo—its lighting, subject, and background—it delivers results that are both precise and effortless. It’s more than editing software; it’s a tool built to empower photographers and creators to achieve their best work without compromise.”

AI with a purpose

Radiant Photo 2 uses Artificial Intelligence, but unlike other software, we do not use Generative AI. Our goal is simple: to make your existing pixels the best they can be while keeping you in complete control of your image. We ensure no personal data is transferred from the application to our company or the cloud. Every edit is processed locally on users’ devices, ensuring the fastest speed as well as privacy and security. We are committed to respecting intellectual property and artists and empowering our users with Assistive AI that enhances photographers’ creativity instead of replacing it.

Key Highlights of Radiant Photo 2

Intelligent scene detection for faster editing

The software automatically detects the type of scene—landscape, portrait or otherwise—and adjusts the image accordingly, directly after loading the image in Radiant Photo. For each scene it recognises, Radiant Photo 2 offers a unique selection of Develop Settings for different editing styles. Users can then delve deeper into this first editing step, using the professional editing tools and creative color grading tools to achieve the perfect image look.

Unique workflows

Radiant Photo 2 differentiates itself with optional workflows tailored to specific photography genres. The first four new workflows, portraiture, landscapes, pets, and birds, will be published with the release of Radiant Photo 2.

Portraiture Workflow: Includes 10-point skin tone detection, intelligent color-cast correction, and dedicated scenes for studio, environmental, group and outdoor portraits.

Includes 10-point skin tone detection, intelligent color-cast correction, and dedicated scenes for studio, environmental, group and outdoor portraits. Landscape Workflow: Optimized tools for all landscape and cityscape scenes including waterfalls, mountains or golden- and blue-hour lighting conditions.

Optimized tools for all landscape and cityscape scenes including waterfalls, mountains or golden- and blue-hour lighting conditions. Bird Workflow: The world’s first intelligent editing workflow dedicated to bird photography, with 94 intelligent scenes, recognizing different types of birds from hummingbirds to birds of prey, and perfectly adjusting each image.

The world’s first intelligent editing workflow dedicated to bird photography, with 94 intelligent scenes, recognizing different types of birds from hummingbirds to birds of prey, and perfectly adjusting each image. Pet Workflow: Designed for photography of all types of pets, making it fast and easy to perfect photos of dogs, cats, horses, and more.

Each specialized workflow is extensively trained to recognize a variety of scenes, enabling more precise photo development based on the subject in the image. Workflows include specific color correction and film emulation looks. Radiant Photo 2 combines speed with quality, using intelligent scene recognition to deliver precise edits quickly and effortlessly.

New portrait tools

Radiant Photo 2 introduces innovative portrait tools, including Face Light, a feature designed to naturally lighten faces. It mimics the effect of a professional softbox on set, enhancing portraits with soft, even lighting while maintaining a natural look and depth. Whether you’re shooting professional headshots or casual portraits, Face Light ensures your subjects always look their best.

Live Effects

Many editing tools today sacrifice image quality as they add more features. Radiant Photo 2, however, takes a different approach, preserving a truly non-destructive workflow while delivering superior results. Its advanced 16-bit live effects system ensures all tools work seamlessly together, providing consistent previews of adjustments and making it easy to revisit settings at any time. Unlike other software that often rasterizes images after masking, flattens them following major edits, or complicates reverting to basics like exposure after a black-and-white conversion, Radiant Photo keeps every adjustment fully editable. With Radiant Photo, you’re free to refine your edits whenever you need—no compromises.

Advanced scene and color tools

Radiant Photo 2 opens up endless creative possibilities with enhanced color correction options such as selective color adjustments, split color warmth, and new film emulations.

Customizable workspaces for a personalized experience

Radiant Photo 2 doesn’t overwhelm users with too many options. With its task-based workspaces, users only see the develop tools relevant for their image, while also allowing users to create custom layouts tailored to specific workflows.

Key features include:

Solo Tool Mode: Automatically collapses unused tool groups to reduce clutter.

Automatically collapses unused tool groups to reduce clutter. Filter Views: Displays only the active tools for the selected workspace.

Displays only the active tools for the selected workspace. Responsive interface: Dynamically adapts to user preferences for a streamlined editing experience.

A completely non-destructive workflow for seamless editing

Radiant Photo now includes sidecar file functionality, ensuring users never lose their creative adjustments. The software automatically saves all editing settings in a lightweight, XML-based sidecar file alongside the image. This allows users to reopen their photos in Radiant Photo at any time and continue editing exactly where they left off. Whether fine-tuning a previous project or exploring new creative directions, this feature enhances flexibility and streamlines the editing process for photographers and creators. In fact, you can even start editing right off a memory card and continue later where you left off.

Smart Batch

Export The standalone application features a Smart Batch Export function, enabling users to process multiple images simultaneously while maintaining consistent quality—perfect for professional workflows. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly as a plug-in for Lightroom Classic, allowing batch processing directly from Lightroom catalogs for enhanced efficiency.

Who is Radiant Photo 2 for?

Radiant Photo 2 is designed for anyone who values exceptional photo editing—whether you’re an amateur capturing everyday moments, a professional photographer working on high-profile projects, or a content creator looking to stand out.

Enthusiasts and beginners

Radiant Photo 2’s guided workflows and non-destructive editing provide an easy-to-use entry point for everyone. Experiment with confidence, knowing you can always return to your original image. While beginners will especially value how Radiant Photo enhances each image automatically, enthusiasts love the ability to adjust everything to their liking.

Professional Photographers

Precision and efficiency are at the heart of Radiant Photo 2. With tools like intelligent scene detection, customizable workflows, and the new Face Light feature, professionals can effortlessly polish their shots and save valuable editing time. Use it to get a head-start on your photos directly out of camera or as a finishing tool at the end of your edit. Radiant Photo’s ability to preserve the black and white points and its 16-bit workflow ensures that edits come out print-ready.

Content Creators

For influencers and marketers, Radiant Photo 2 provides an intuitive yet powerful solution for enhancing images for social media, websites and campaigns. Features such as Color Grading with retro filters and film emulations make it easier than ever to create eye-catching content. Options like the enhanced graduated filters and the new Face Light tool help to achieve a more professional look.

Availability, compatibility, languages and pricing

Radiant Photo 2 will first become available to current customers by the end of November. This will be followed by a public beta in December.

It runs as standalone software on Windows and macOS. It can also be used as a native plugin inside Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and Corel PaintShop Pro. Radiant Photo supports the following languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Dutch and Spanish.

The pricing is as follows:

New Customers

Radiant Photo 2 standalone application & plug-in: $159 / €169 / £159

Introductory price: $129 / €139 / £129 until early January 2025

Add-on Workflows: One workflow: $79 / €89 / £79 (Intro price: $69 / €79 / £69) All workflows: $349 / €369 / £349 (Intro price: $299 / €329 / £299)



Toolkit Members

Radiant Toolkit is an optional membership for $50 per year, which includes free updates, upgrades, and a $15 monthly voucher for the purchase of Workflows, Develop Styles and LOOKs. First-time subscribers receive the first year of Toolkit for free.

Radiant Photo 2 application & plug-in: FREE for active Toolkit members.

Add-on Workflows: One workflow: $79 / €89 / £79 (Intro price: $69 / €79 / £69) All workflows: $190 / €209 / £190 (Intro price: $170 / €189 / £170)



Existing Customers (no Toolkit)

Upgrade to Radiant Photo 2: $99 / €109 / £99 (Intro price: $89 / €99 / £89)

Upgrade with all workflows: $329 / €349 / £329 (Intro price: $259 / €279 / £259)

Free Trial and Buyer Protection

Radiant Photo 2 is available with a 30-day free trial, offering access to all features without limitations. Additionally, Radiant Photo provides six months of Buyer Protection, guaranteeing free updates for half a year after purchase. This means: Everyone who buys version 1 now before the release of version 2, will actually get the upgrade for free, once version 2 ships.

Customers can try Radiant Photo 2 risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Powered by a world leading imaging engine

Radiant Photo processes images with the Perfectly Clear Engine. This trusted technology is the world’s leading intelligent image correction with 140+ million images processed every day! Radiant Photo uses the same superior quality image processing core trusted by the majority of professional photo printing labs worldwide. Radiant Photo builds upon this solid foundation with unique LOOKs, Develop Collections, and new technology found nowhere else.

Your Photos. Simply Radiant.

