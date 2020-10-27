Pentax lüftet heute den Schleier etwas weiter vom zukünftigen APS-C-Spitzenmodell. K-3 Mark III wird sie heißen, detaillierte technische Details gibt es ebenfalls. Auf den Markt kommen soll die K-3 Mark III Ende Februar 2021, einen Preis nennt Pentax noch nicht.

Eigentlich wollte Pentax sein zukünftigen APS-C-Spitzenmodell Ende dieses Jahres herausbringen. Daraus wird nun nichts, aber zur CP+ Ende Februar 2021 soll es nun soweit sein. Als weiteren Vorgeschmack gibt’s heute wenigstens den Modellnamen: K-3 Mark III.

Außerdem veröffentlicht Pentax heute detaillierte technische Informationen zur K-3 Mark III. Demnach wird die klassische DSLR ein neues AF-System mit 101 Sensoren bekommen, Serienaufnahmen mit bis zu 12 Bilder/Sekunde schaffen und mit zwei Kartenspeicherplätzen ausgestattet sein.

Technische Daten: Pentax K-3 Mark III

TypeTTL autofocus, auto-exposure SLR digital-still camera
Lens MountPENTAX KAF2 bayonet mount (AF coupler, lens information contacts, K-mount with power contacts)
Compatible LensKAF4, KAF3, KAF2 (power zoom compatible), KAF, KA mount lens
Image capture unit
Image SensorPrimary color filter, CMOS. Size: 23.3 x 15.5 (mm)
Effective PixelsApprox. 25.73 megapixels
Total PixelsApprox. 26.78 megapixels
Dust RemovalImage sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations "DR II"
Sensitivity (Standard output)ISO AUTO/100 to 1600000 (EV steps can be set to 1EV, 1/2EV or 1/3EV)
Image StabilizerSensor-shift shake reduction "SR II"(5-axis) Auto/Panning/Off Compensation effect of 5.5 steps *Measured in conformity to CIPA standards, using smc PENTAX-DA 18-135mmF3.5-5.6ED AL[IF]DC WR lens at a focal length of 135mm.
AA Filter SimulatorMoiré reduction using SR unit. OFF/Low/High/Bracketing (2 images)/Bracketing (3 images)
File formats
File formatRAW (PEF/DNG), JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant
Recorded PixelsJPEG:L(26M:6192x4128)、M(15M:4752x3168)、S(9M:3648x2432)、XS(2M:1920x1280) RAW:(26M:6192x4128)
Quality LevelRAW (14bit): PEF, DNG JPEG: ★★★ (Best), ★★ (Better), ★ (Good), RAW + JPEG simultaneous capturing available
Color SpacesRGB, AdobeRGB
Storage MediumSD, SDHC and SDXC Memory Card (Conforms to USH-I, UHS-II standards)
Dual SD slotSequential Use, Save to Both, Separate RAW/JPG, Image copy between slots possible
Storage FolderFolder Name: Date (100_1018,101_1019...) or User assigned folder name (Default "PENTX")
Recording FileFile Name: "IMGP****" or User assigned file name File name numbering: Sequential, Reset
VIEWFINDER
TypePentaprism Finder
Coverage (FOV)Approx. 100%
MagnificationApprox. 1.05x (FA 50mmF1.4 at infinity)
Eye-Relief LengthApprox. 20.5mm (from the view window), Approx. 22.0mm (from the center of lens)
Diopter adjustmentApprox. -4.0m to + 1.0m-1
Focusing ScreenNatural-Bright-Matte III focusing screen
Viewfinder OverlayAF Points, Grid Display, Electronic Level, AF Frame, Spot Metering Frame, Crop, Smart Function, Operation Control Lock
LIVE VIEW
TypeTTL method using image sensor
Focusing Mecha-nismContrast detection (Auto Area, Zone Select, Tracking, Select(L/M/S), Spot)
FunctionsFocus Peaking, Face detection, Touch AF
DisplayField of View approx. 100%, Magnified view (up to 16x), Grid Display (4x4 Grid, Golden Section, Scale, Square(L), Square(S), Grid Color: Black/Gray/White ), Histogram, Bright area warning, Composition Adjustment
LCD MONITOR
TypeWide viewing angle TFT color LCD, Air-gapless glass
Size3.2 inch (aspect ratio 3:2)
DotsApprox. 1620K dots
Touch ScreenCapacitive sensing method
AdjustmentBrightness, Saturation and Colors adjustable
Outdoor View Set-tingAdjustable ±2 step
Night Vision LCD DisplayON/OFF
WHITE BALANCE
TypeMethod using a combination of the image sensor and the RGBIr sensor
White BalanceAUTO WB, Multi Auto WB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fluorescent Light (D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:Cool White, L:Warm White), Tungsten Light, CTE, Manual WB (up to 3 settings), Color Temperature Configuration (up to 3 settings), Copying the white balance setting of a captured image
Fine AdjustmentAdjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis
AUTOFOCUS SYSTEM
TypeTTL: Phase-matching autofocus
Focus SensorSAFOX 13, 101 point (25 cross type focus points)
Brightness RangeEV-4 to 18 (ISO 100 / at normal temperature) *EV-4 with luminance flux based on F2.8 levels
AF modeSingle AF (AF.S), Continuous AF (AF.C)
AF Point SelectionAuto Area, Zone Select, Select, Expanded Area(S, M, L), Select(S), Spot
AF Assist LightDedicated LED AF assist light
METERING
TypeTTL open aperture metering using 307K pixel RGBIr sensor, Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot and Highlight-weighted
Metering RangeEV-3 to 20 (ISO100 at 50mm F1.4)
Exposure ModeScene Analyze Auto, Program, Sensitivity Priority, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority, Shutter & Aperture Priority, Manual, Bulb, Flash X-sync Speed, USER1, USER2, USER3, USER4, USER5
EV Compensation±5EV (1/2EV steps or 1/3EV steps can be selected)
AE LockButton type (timer type: two times the meter operating time set in Custom Setting); Continuous as long as the shutter button is halfway pressed
SHUTTER
TypeElectronically controlled vertical-run focal plane shutter * Electronic shutter when using Pixel Shift Resolution
Shutter SpeedAuto:1/8000 to 30 sec., Manual:1/8000 to 30 sec. (1/3EV steps or 1/2EV steps), Bulb (Timed exposure setting possible from 1 sec. to 20min.)
LV Electronic Shut-terON/OFF
DRIVE MODES
Mode SelectionSingle Frame, Continuous (H, M, L), Bracketing (2, 3 or 5 frames), Depth of Field Bracketing, Motion Bracketing, Mirror-up, Multi-Exposure (Average/Additive/Bright), Interval Shooting, Interval Composite
Self-timer12s, 2s
Remote Control0s, 3s
Continuous Shoot-ingMax. approx. 12 fps, JPEG ( L: ★★★ at Continuous H): up to approx. 37 frames,
RAW: up to approx. 32 frames Max. approx. 7.0 fps, JPEG L: ★★★ at Continuous M): up to approx. 60 frames,
RAW: up to approx. 37 frames Max. approx. 2.5 fps, JPEG ( L: ★★★ at Continuous L): up to approx. 90 frames,
RAW: up to approx. 39 frames *Depending on shooting conditions *Continuous shooting speed slows down with High sensitivity
EXTERNAL FLASH
Flash ModesAuto Flash Discharge, Auto Flash + Red-eye Reduction, Flash On, Flash On + Red-eye Reduction, Slow-speed Sync, Slow-speed Sync + Red-eye, P-TTL, Contrast-control-sync, High-speed sync, Wireless sync * Contrast-control-sync and High-speed sync requires 2 or more dedicated external flash
Sync Speed1/200sec.
Flash Exposure Compensation-2.0～+1.0EV
CAPTURE SETTINGS
Custom ImageAuto Select, Bright, Natural, Portrait, Landscape, Vibrant, Radiant, Muted, Flat, Bleach Bypass, Reversal Film, Mono-chrome, Cross Processing
Cross ProcessRandom, Preset 1-3, Favorite 1-3
Digital FilterExtract Color, Replace Color, Toy Camera, Retro, High Contrast, Shading, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Tone Expansion, Bold Monochrome, Grainy Monochrome
ClarityAdjustable ±4 step
Skin ToneType1/Type2
HDRAuto, HDR1, HDR2, HDR3, Advanced HDR, Exposure bracket value adjustable, Automatic composition correction func-tion
Pixel Shift Resolu-tionAvailable, Motion Correction On/Off
Lens CorrectionDistortion Correction, Peripheral Illumin. Correction, Lateral Chromatic Aberration Correction, Diffraction Correction
D-Range CorrectionHighlight Correction, Shadow Correction
Noise ReductionSlow Shutter Speed NR, High-ISO Noise Reduction
Horizon CorrectionSR On: correction up to 1 degrees, SR Off: correction up to 2 degrees
Composition Ad-justmentAdjustment range of ±1.5mm up, down, left or right (1mm when rotated); Rotating range of 1 degree
Electronic LevelDisplayed in viewfinder (Horizontal and vertical); Displayed on LCD monitor (Horizontal and vertical)
Program LineAUTO, Normal, Hi-speed Priority, DOF Priority (Deep), DOF Priority (Shallow), MTF Priority
MOVIE
File FormatMPEG-4 AVC/H.264(MOV)
Recorded Pixels4K(3840x2160, 30p/24p) Full HD(1920x1080, 60p/30p/24p)
SoundBuilt-in stereo microphone, external microphone (Stereo recording compatible) Recording Sound Level adjustable, Wind Noise Reduction
Recording TimeUp to 25 minutes or 4GB ; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high.
White BalanceAUTO WB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fluorescent Light (D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:Cool White, L:Warm White), Tungsten Light, CTE, Manual WB (up to 3 settings), Color Temperature Configuration (up to 3 settings), Copying the white balance setting of a captured image
Custom ImagesAuto Select, Bright, Natural, Portrait, Landscape, Vibrant, Radiant, Muted, Flat, Bleach Bypass, Reversal Film, Mono-chrome, Cross Processing
Cross ProcessingRandom, Preset 1-3, Favorite 1-3.
Digital FilterExtract Color, Replace Color, Retro, High Contrast, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Bold Monochrome
PLAYBACK
Playback ViewSingle frame, Multi-image display (20, 48, 70 segmentation), Display magnification (up to 16, 100% display, quick zoom and Focus Magnification available), Grid display (4x4 Grid, Golden Section, Scale, Square(L), Square(S), Grid Color: Black/Gray/White), Rotating, Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation, De-tailed information, Copyright Information (Photographer, Copyright holder), GPS information (latitude, longitude, altitude, Coordinated Universal Time) , Orientation, Folder Display, Calendar Filmstrip Display
DeleteDelete single image, Delete all, Select & delete, Folder delete, Calendar delete, Delete instant review image
Digital FilterBase Parameter Adj, Extract Color, Replace Color, Toy Camera, Retro, High Contrast, Shading, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Tone Expansion, Bold Monochrome, Grainy Monochrome, Miniature, Soft, Fish-eye, Slim, Monochrome, Frame Composite
RAW DevelopmentRAW file select: Select Single Image, Select Multiple Images, Select a folder, Select a shooting date RAW Development Parameter: White Balance, Custom Image, Sensitivity, Digital filter, Clarity, Skin Tone, HDR, Pixel Shift Resolution, Distortion Cor-rection, Peripheral Illumin. Corr., Lateral Chromatic Aberration Correction, Diffraction Correction, Color Fringe Correction, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction, File Format (JPEG/TIFF), JPEG Recorded Pixels, JPEG Quality, Aspect Ratio, Color Space
EditProtect, Image Rotation, Image Copy, File Transfer, Save RAW Data in buffer memory, Resize, Cropping (Aspect ratio and Slant adjustment available), Levels Adjustment, WB Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Divide or delete selected frames), Capturing a JPEG still picture from a movie
CUSTOMIZATION
SettingsUSER Mode, Fx Button, AF/AE Lock Settings, Preview Dial, E-Dial Programming, Smart Function, Monitor Touch Op-peration, Eye Sensor, Viewfinder Display, LCD Panel, Monitor Display, Instant Review, Zoom Review, Warning Display, Control Panel, Memory, EV Steps, ISO Sensitivity Steps, Color Temperature Steps, Input MF Lens Focal Length, Save Rotation Information, Aperture Information Record, AF Fine Adjustment, Copyright Information
LanguageEnglish, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese
POWER SUPPLY
Battery TypeRechargeable Lithium-ion Battery D-LI90
AC AdapterAC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional)
Battery LifeNumber of recordable images: Approx.: 800 images Playback time: Approx. 250 minutes * With a fully-recharged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition.
INTERFACES
Connection PortUSB Terminal(USB Type-C), External cable switch terminal(2.5mm diameter), X-sync socket, HDMI output terminal (Type D) , Stereo microphone input terminal, Headphone terminal
USB ConnectionUSB 3.2 Gen1, Data Transfer: MTP/CD-ROM, Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required)
WIRELESS LAN
StandardsIEEE 802.11b/g/n
Frequency (Center Frequency)2412MHz～2462MHz (1ch～11ch)
SecurityAuthentication: WPA2, Encryption: AES
BLUETOOTH
StandardsBluetooth® v4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy）
Frequency (Center Frequency)2402MHz～2480MHz (CH0～CH39)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
DimensionsApprox. 134.5mm (W) x103.5mm (H) x 73.5mm (D) (excluding protrusions)
WeightApprox. 820g (Including dedicated battery and SD Memory Card), Approx. 735g (body only)