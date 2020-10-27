Type TTL autofocus, auto-exposure SLR digital-still camera

Lens Mount PENTAX KAF2 bayonet mount (AF coupler, lens information contacts, K-mount with power contacts)

Compatible Lens KAF4, KAF3, KAF2 (power zoom compatible), KAF, KA mount lens

Image capture unit

Image Sensor Primary color filter, CMOS. Size: 23.3 x 15.5 (mm)

Effective Pixels Approx. 25.73 megapixels

Total Pixels Approx. 26.78 megapixels

Dust Removal Image sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations "DR II"

Sensitivity (Standard output) ISO AUTO/100 to 1600000 (EV steps can be set to 1EV, 1/2EV or 1/3EV)

Image Stabilizer Sensor-shift shake reduction "SR II"(5-axis) Auto/Panning/Off Compensation effect of 5.5 steps *Measured in conformity to CIPA standards, using smc PENTAX-DA 18-135mmF3.5-5.6ED AL[IF]DC WR lens at a focal length of 135mm.

AA Filter Simulator Moiré reduction using SR unit. OFF/Low/High/Bracketing (2 images)/Bracketing (3 images)

File formats

File format RAW (PEF/DNG), JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant

Recorded Pixels JPEG:L(26M:6192x4128)、M(15M:4752x3168)、S(9M:3648x2432)、XS(2M:1920x1280) RAW:(26M:6192x4128)

Quality Level RAW (14bit): PEF, DNG JPEG: ★★★ (Best), ★★ (Better), ★ (Good), RAW + JPEG simultaneous capturing available

Color Space sRGB, AdobeRGB

Storage Medium SD, SDHC and SDXC Memory Card (Conforms to USH-I, UHS-II standards)

Dual SD slot Sequential Use, Save to Both, Separate RAW/JPG, Image copy between slots possible

Storage Folder Folder Name: Date (100_1018,101_1019...) or User assigned folder name (Default "PENTX")

Recording File File Name: "IMGP****" or User assigned file name File name numbering: Sequential, Reset

VIEWFINDER

Type Pentaprism Finder

Coverage (FOV) Approx. 100%

Magnification Approx. 1.05x (FA 50mmF1.4 at infinity)

Eye-Relief Length Approx. 20.5mm (from the view window), Approx. 22.0mm (from the center of lens)

Diopter adjustment Approx. -4.0m to + 1.0m-1

Focusing Screen Natural-Bright-Matte III focusing screen

Viewfinder Overlay AF Points, Grid Display, Electronic Level, AF Frame, Spot Metering Frame, Crop, Smart Function, Operation Control Lock

LIVE VIEW

Type TTL method using image sensor

Focusing Mecha-nism Contrast detection (Auto Area, Zone Select, Tracking, Select(L/M/S), Spot)

Functions Focus Peaking, Face detection, Touch AF

Display Field of View approx. 100%, Magnified view (up to 16x), Grid Display (4x4 Grid, Golden Section, Scale, Square(L), Square(S), Grid Color: Black/Gray/White ), Histogram, Bright area warning, Composition Adjustment

LCD MONITOR

Type Wide viewing angle TFT color LCD, Air-gapless glass

Size 3.2 inch (aspect ratio 3:2)

Dots Approx. 1620K dots

Touch Screen Capacitive sensing method

Adjustment Brightness, Saturation and Colors adjustable

Outdoor View Set-ting Adjustable ±2 step

Night Vision LCD Display ON/OFF

WHITE BALANCE

Type Method using a combination of the image sensor and the RGBIr sensor

White Balance AUTO WB, Multi Auto WB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fluorescent Light (D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:Cool White, L:Warm White), Tungsten Light, CTE, Manual WB (up to 3 settings), Color Temperature Configuration (up to 3 settings), Copying the white balance setting of a captured image

Fine Adjustment Adjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis

AUTOFOCUS SYSTEM

Type TTL: Phase-matching autofocus

Focus Sensor SAFOX 13, 101 point (25 cross type focus points)

Brightness Range EV-4 to 18 (ISO 100 / at normal temperature) *EV-4 with luminance flux based on F2.8 levels

AF mode Single AF (AF.S), Continuous AF (AF.C)

AF Point Selection Auto Area, Zone Select, Select, Expanded Area(S, M, L), Select(S), Spot

AF Assist Light Dedicated LED AF assist light

METERING

Type TTL open aperture metering using 307K pixel RGBIr sensor, Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot and Highlight-weighted

Metering Range EV-3 to 20 (ISO100 at 50mm F1.4)

Exposure Mode Scene Analyze Auto, Program, Sensitivity Priority, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority, Shutter & Aperture Priority, Manual, Bulb, Flash X-sync Speed, USER1, USER2, USER3, USER4, USER5

EV Compensation ±5EV (1/2EV steps or 1/3EV steps can be selected)

AE Lock Button type (timer type: two times the meter operating time set in Custom Setting); Continuous as long as the shutter button is halfway pressed

SHUTTER

Type Electronically controlled vertical-run focal plane shutter * Electronic shutter when using Pixel Shift Resolution

Shutter Speed Auto:1/8000 to 30 sec., Manual:1/8000 to 30 sec. (1/3EV steps or 1/2EV steps), Bulb (Timed exposure setting possible from 1 sec. to 20min.)

LV Electronic Shut-ter ON/OFF

DRIVE MODES

Mode Selection Single Frame, Continuous (H, M, L), Bracketing (2, 3 or 5 frames), Depth of Field Bracketing, Motion Bracketing, Mirror-up, Multi-Exposure (Average/Additive/Bright), Interval Shooting, Interval Composite

Self-timer 12s, 2s

Remote Control 0s, 3s

Continuous Shoot-ing Max. approx. 12 fps, JPEG ( L: ★★★ at Continuous H): up to approx. 37 frames,

RAW: up to approx. 32 frames Max. approx. 7.0 fps, JPEG L: ★★★ at Continuous M): up to approx. 60 frames,

RAW: up to approx. 37 frames Max. approx. 2.5 fps, JPEG ( L: ★★★ at Continuous L): up to approx. 90 frames,

RAW: up to approx. 39 frames *Depending on shooting conditions *Continuous shooting speed slows down with High sensitivity

EXTERNAL FLASH

Flash Modes Auto Flash Discharge, Auto Flash + Red-eye Reduction, Flash On, Flash On + Red-eye Reduction, Slow-speed Sync, Slow-speed Sync + Red-eye, P-TTL, Contrast-control-sync, High-speed sync, Wireless sync * Contrast-control-sync and High-speed sync requires 2 or more dedicated external flash

Sync Speed 1/200sec.

Flash Exposure Compensation -2.0～+1.0EV

CAPTURE SETTINGS

Custom Image Auto Select, Bright, Natural, Portrait, Landscape, Vibrant, Radiant, Muted, Flat, Bleach Bypass, Reversal Film, Mono-chrome, Cross Processing

Cross Process Random, Preset 1-3, Favorite 1-3

Digital Filter Extract Color, Replace Color, Toy Camera, Retro, High Contrast, Shading, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Tone Expansion, Bold Monochrome, Grainy Monochrome

Clarity Adjustable ±4 step

Skin Tone Type1/Type2

HDR Auto, HDR1, HDR2, HDR3, Advanced HDR, Exposure bracket value adjustable, Automatic composition correction func-tion

Pixel Shift Resolu-tion Available, Motion Correction On/Off

Lens Correction Distortion Correction, Peripheral Illumin. Correction, Lateral Chromatic Aberration Correction, Diffraction Correction

D-Range Correction Highlight Correction, Shadow Correction

Noise Reduction Slow Shutter Speed NR, High-ISO Noise Reduction

Horizon Correction SR On: correction up to 1 degrees, SR Off: correction up to 2 degrees

Composition Ad-justment Adjustment range of ±1.5mm up, down, left or right (1mm when rotated); Rotating range of 1 degree

Electronic Level Displayed in viewfinder (Horizontal and vertical); Displayed on LCD monitor (Horizontal and vertical)

Program Line AUTO, Normal, Hi-speed Priority, DOF Priority (Deep), DOF Priority (Shallow), MTF Priority

MOVIE

File Format MPEG-4 AVC/H.264(MOV)

Recorded Pixels 4K(3840x2160, 30p/24p) Full HD(1920x1080, 60p/30p/24p)

Sound Built-in stereo microphone, external microphone (Stereo recording compatible) Recording Sound Level adjustable, Wind Noise Reduction

Recording Time Up to 25 minutes or 4GB ; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high.

White Balance AUTO WB, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fluorescent Light (D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:Cool White, L:Warm White), Tungsten Light, CTE, Manual WB (up to 3 settings), Color Temperature Configuration (up to 3 settings), Copying the white balance setting of a captured image

Custom Images Auto Select, Bright, Natural, Portrait, Landscape, Vibrant, Radiant, Muted, Flat, Bleach Bypass, Reversal Film, Mono-chrome, Cross Processing

Cross Processing Random, Preset 1-3, Favorite 1-3.

Digital Filter Extract Color, Replace Color, Retro, High Contrast, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Bold Monochrome

PLAYBACK

Playback View Single frame, Multi-image display (20, 48, 70 segmentation), Display magnification (up to 16, 100% display, quick zoom and Focus Magnification available), Grid display (4x4 Grid, Golden Section, Scale, Square(L), Square(S), Grid Color: Black/Gray/White), Rotating, Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation, De-tailed information, Copyright Information (Photographer, Copyright holder), GPS information (latitude, longitude, altitude, Coordinated Universal Time) , Orientation, Folder Display, Calendar Filmstrip Display

Delete Delete single image, Delete all, Select & delete, Folder delete, Calendar delete, Delete instant review image

Digital Filter Base Parameter Adj, Extract Color, Replace Color, Toy Camera, Retro, High Contrast, Shading, Invert Color, Unicolor Bold, Tone Expansion, Bold Monochrome, Grainy Monochrome, Miniature, Soft, Fish-eye, Slim, Monochrome, Frame Composite

RAW Development RAW file select: Select Single Image, Select Multiple Images, Select a folder, Select a shooting date RAW Development Parameter: White Balance, Custom Image, Sensitivity, Digital filter, Clarity, Skin Tone, HDR, Pixel Shift Resolution, Distortion Cor-rection, Peripheral Illumin. Corr., Lateral Chromatic Aberration Correction, Diffraction Correction, Color Fringe Correction, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction, File Format (JPEG/TIFF), JPEG Recorded Pixels, JPEG Quality, Aspect Ratio, Color Space

Edit Protect, Image Rotation, Image Copy, File Transfer, Save RAW Data in buffer memory, Resize, Cropping (Aspect ratio and Slant adjustment available), Levels Adjustment, WB Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Divide or delete selected frames), Capturing a JPEG still picture from a movie

CUSTOMIZATION

Settings USER Mode, Fx Button, AF/AE Lock Settings, Preview Dial, E-Dial Programming, Smart Function, Monitor Touch Op-peration, Eye Sensor, Viewfinder Display, LCD Panel, Monitor Display, Instant Review, Zoom Review, Warning Display, Control Panel, Memory, EV Steps, ISO Sensitivity Steps, Color Temperature Steps, Input MF Lens Focal Length, Save Rotation Information, Aperture Information Record, AF Fine Adjustment, Copyright Information

Language English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese

POWER SUPPLY

Battery Type Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery D-LI90

AC Adapter AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional)

Battery Life Number of recordable images: Approx.: 800 images Playback time: Approx. 250 minutes * With a fully-recharged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition.

INTERFACES

Connection Port USB Terminal(USB Type-C), External cable switch terminal(2.5mm diameter), X-sync socket, HDMI output terminal (Type D) , Stereo microphone input terminal, Headphone terminal

USB Connection USB 3.2 Gen1, Data Transfer: MTP/CD-ROM, Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required)

WIRELESS LAN

Standards IEEE 802.11b/g/n

Frequency (Center Frequency) 2412MHz～2462MHz (1ch～11ch)

Security Authentication: WPA2, Encryption: AES

BLUETOOTH

Standards Bluetooth® v4.2 (Bluetooth Low Energy）

Frequency (Center Frequency) 2402MHz～2480MHz (CH0～CH39)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Dimensions Approx. 134.5mm (W) x103.5mm (H) x 73.5mm (D) (excluding protrusions)