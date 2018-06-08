TYPE

Lens mount Micro Four Thirds

IMAGE SENSOR

Type 4/3‘‘ Live MOS sensor

Effective pixels 16.1 Megapixels

ENGINE

Type TruePic VIII

FILTER

Dust reduction filter Supersonic Wave Filter

LIVE VIEW

Displayed information Face detection preview (up to 8 faces)

Field of view Approx. 100 %

Magnification levels 3 / 5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x

IMAGE STABILISER

Type Sensor shift

Modes Three-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation, automatic

Live View stabilisation Yes

Effective Compensation Range Up to 3.5 EV steps CIPA

FOCUSING SYSTEM

Method Contrast Detection AF system

Focus areas 121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target (normal), Single target (small)

Modes Manual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF, AF Tracking

AF illuminator Yes

Manual focus Yes, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking

Face Detection AF Yes

Face Detection extension Eye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority

Predictive AF Yes

AF tracking Yes, Available in continuous AF mode

(C-AF and AF tracking only with Micro Four Thirds lenses!)

EXPOSURE SYSTEM

Modes Programme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority, Manual, Auto, Bulb, Time, Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie

Exposure compensation +/- 5 EV ( 1, 1/2, 1/3 steps )

Note: Movie shooting, monitor and EVF displays only up to ±3 EV .

AE lock Yes

ADCANCED PHOTO MODES

Modes Live Composite, Live Bulb, Panorama, Silent, Multiple Exposure, AE bracketing, HDR Backlight*, AE bracketing, Keystone Compensation

SCENE MODES

Number of scene modes 23

Modes Portrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene with portrait, Children, Hand-held Starlight, Night Scene, Fireworks, Light trails, Sports, Panning, Landscape, Sunset, Beach and Snow, Backlight HDR, Panorama, Candle, Silent mode, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus

LIGHT METERING

Method TTL open aperture light metering

Zones 324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System

Detection range -2 - 20 EV (17mm f2.8, ISO 100) 0 - 20 EV when the

Modes ESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted metering, Highlight, Shadow

ART FILTER

Modes Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone, Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia, Key Line, Water colour, Partial Colour*, Vintage, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film (* 18 colours selectable)

Variation / Effect Available

SENSITIVITY

Auto ISO LOW* - 6400 (customizable upper limit 200 - 25600) (*approx. 100)

Manual ISO LOW - 25600 in 1/3 or 1 EV ISO steps

SHUTTER

Shutter type Electronically controlled focal plane shutter

Self timer 2 s / 12 s / Custom

Custom (delay 1-30sec.,shooting interval 0.5/1/2/3sec.,number of shots 1-10)

Modes Bracketing, Self timer, Sequential shooting, Single frame

SHUTTER SPEEDS

Standard operation

Shutter speed range 1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps)

Bulb mode Up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu, default: 8 minutes)

Silent mode

Shutter type Electronic shutter

Shutter speed 1/16000 - 60 s

Available as „Silent“ in Scene mode and Advanced photo mode.

Anti shock mode

Shutter type Electronic first curtain shutter

Shutter speed 1/320* - 60 s

(* For speeds over 1/320 sec., mechanical shutter will automatically be selected.)

WHITE BALANCE

AUTO WB system Advanced detection system with Live MOS sensor

Manual White balance (One-Touch) Yes

Yes

Custom WB 1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K - 14000K)

Auto Flash adjustment Off / Auto WB / Flash

Keep warm colour On / Off

SEQUENCE SHOOTING

Speed (H) Approx. 8.6 fps

Speed (L) 4.8 fps

Max. number of frames 14 frames (RAW)

Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)

Conditions Memory card: TOSHIBA SDHC UHS-II R95 W90 EXCERIA™

Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.

Silent mode

Speed (H) Approx. 14.1 fps

Speed (L) Approx. 6.1 fps

INTERNAL FLASH

Flash compensation +/- 3 EV / 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps

Guide number 7.6 (ISO 200)

X-sync speed 1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)

WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL

Control method Triggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash system)

Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-600R, STF-8 (no control with internal flash)

Compatible external flash FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-900R

Number of channels 4 channels

Group setting 4 groups

Available when used together with cameras compatible with the Olympus wireless RC flash system.

MONITOR

Monitor type Tiltable LCD - Touch Panel

Tilt angle 80° (up) 180° (down)

Monitor size 7.6 cm / 3.0‘‘ (3:2)

Resolution 1,040 K dots

Brightness adjustment +/- 7 levels

Colour balance +/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural

Touch Control fucntions When in Selfie Mode:

Shutter release, e-Portrait, Self-timer, Movie, Exposure compensation

LEVEL GAUGE

Detection 2-axis

Display Rear LCD monitor

RECORDING FORMATS

RAW 12 bit

RAW & JPEG Yes, parallel recording

JPEG Yes

IMAGE SIZE

RAW 4608 x 3456

4608 x 3456 Fine (compression: 1/4)

Middle 3200 x 2400

Small 1280 x 960

STILL IMAGE RECORDING

EXIF 2.3

DCF Yes

MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM

Recording format MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264), AVI(Motion JPEG)

Image Stabilisation Mode Yes, Sensor shift (3-axis)

M-IS1* (Image sensor shift and electronic image stabilizer with multi motion IS)

M-IS2 (Image sensor shift with multi motion IS)

(* While using M-IS1, field of view may be affected.)

4K Movie quality 3840 x 2160 (4k) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102Mbps)

HD Movie quality Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (SF, F, N)

HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p

Maximum Recording Time 29 min

Max. file size 4 GB (AVCHD)

2 GB (Motion-JPEG)

MOVIE SPECIALTIES

Movie clips 1, 2, 4, 8 s

(Extension up to 16s by pressing record button before clip ends.)

High-Speed Recording 720P / 120fps

Movie effects Multi shot echo, One shot echo, Art fade, Old Film

HDMI Live View Yes (Camera display is turned off when HDMi connection is made. Video and info screen is displayed on external monitor)

Time lapse 4k, 1080p, 720p

SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM

Internal microphone Stereo

Recording format Stereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base

Image footage 30 s

Speaker Yes

VIEW IMAGES

Modes Single, Index, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie

Light box Yes

Histogram in playback mode Yes

Shooting information Off / On

Highlight/Shadow point warning Yes

Auto rotation Yes

ERASE / PROTECT / COPY FUNCTION

Erase modes Single, All, Selected

Image protect mode Single frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release protect (Single/All selected)

MENU

Menu languages in camera English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech, Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak, Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian

CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS

Dial customization Dial function is cutomizable for both dials

Programmable button Can select from 12 functions to assign to buttons

INTERFACE

USB microB

HDMI™ Yes, Micro connector (Type D) *

(* „HDMI“, the HDMI logo and „High-Definition Multimedia Interface“ are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.)

Hot shoe Yes

Media SD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I compatible) Class 10 is recommended for Movie shooting

Wireless connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth®, Eye-Fi Card compatible

WI-FI-FUNCTIONS

Easy Connection QR code setting

Wireless Shooting Live View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF & Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual, Shutter priority, Sequential shooting, Short movie

Image Share Automatic transfer is possible via Share Order

On Android devices, 4K videos will be resized and saved as Full HD videos.

On iPhone 5(iPhone 5C) or earlier iOS devices, 4K videos cannot be imported.

POWER SUPPLY

Battery BLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)

Live View shooting Approx. 350 images (100% with Live View)

Movie recording 80 min (standard JEITA conditions)

140 min (when zoom and other operational functions are not used)

Image shooting Approx. 350 shots

ENVIRONMENT

Temperature 0 - 40 °C Operating temperature / -20 - 60 °C storage humidity

Humidity 30 - 90 % operation humidity / 10 - 90 % storage humidity

DIMESIONS

Width 117.1 mm

Height 68 mm

Depth 39 mm