Olympus präsentiert die PEN E-PL9 jetzt auch in Blau und will damit vor allem die junge Blogger-Szene ansprechen. Technisch ist die Ausführung identisch mit den übrigen drei Varianten vom Februar 2018. Auch der Preis bleibt unverändert bei rund 600 Euro bzw. 850 Schweizer Franken inklusive Kit-Objektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42 mm 1:3.5-5.6 EZ.
Denim love: Olympus PEN Sonderedition
Olympus PEN E-PL9 jetzt auch in Blau erhältlich
Wie schon die britische ELLE schrieb, „Denim ist ein Stoff, der zu jedem passt“*. Als Hommage an das beliebte Material gibt es die kürzlich vorgestellte PEN E-PL9 ab sofort als Sonderedition in Blau. Eine perfekte, stilvolle Ergänzung zu jedem Jeans-Outfit, die großartige Bilder und Videos garantiert. Und sie lässt sich so einfach wie ein Smartphone bedienen. Nicht nur für Schnappschüsse, auch Langzeit- oder Mehrfachbelichtungen können beispielsweise ganz einfach über den Touchscreen aktiviert werden. Die blaue PEN E-PL9 ist inklusive dem Objektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42 mm 1:3.5-5.6 EZ für 699,00 € bzw. 849,00 CHF UVP** erhältlich.
Die Olympus PEN Serie ist der Blogger-Community längst ein Begriff. Sie vereint Leistungsstärke mit einer erstklassigen Verarbeitungsqualität und kompakten Maßen. Einfach perfekt für unterwegs und so schick, dass sie jedes Outfit als Fashionaccessoire komplettiert. Die neue Special Edition in Blau ergänzt die bereits im März vorgestellten Modelle in Weiß, Schwarz und Braun.
Wir schickten die Lifestyle-Bloggerin und Fotografin Debs Stubbington von @bangonstylegemeinsam mit Fashion-Fotograf Jay McLaughlin nach Miami, um das blaue Schmuckstück in Szene zu setzen:
„Miamis sonniger Himmel und das blaue Wasser waren die perfekte Kulisse für die blaue Olympus PEN E-PL9. Mit all den unglaublichen Funktionen, der tollen Bildqualität und der kräftigen Farbe ist das Modell schnell mein neuer Liebling geworden.“
Nicht einfach nur schick
Ob AUTO-Modus oder kreative Programme – alles lässt sich direkt über den Touchscreen aktivieren. Selfie-Freunde werden das nach oben und unten neigbare Display und die e-Porträt-Funktion lieben. Und mit dem neuen Advanced Photo (AP) Modus sind sogar Funktionen wie Live Composite ohne Umwege erreichbar. Einfach das entsprechende Symbol im AP-Modus aktivieren, die E-PL9 auf einen festen Untergrund stellen und auslösen. Genauso simpel entstehen Mehrfachbelichtungen, HDR-, Sweep-, Panorama- und sogar Fokus-Bracketing-Aufnahmen.
Die E-PL9 kombiniert Bluetooth LE mit WLAN, um sicherzustellen, dass die Kamera immer mit dem Smartphone verbunden ist. Außerdem gehören ein Bildstabilisator, der schnelle TruePic VIII Bildprozessor – aus dem Olympus Kameraflaggschiff OM-D E-M1 Mark II – und eine 4K-Videofunktion zur Ausstattung.
Die Olympus PEN E-PL9 in Blau wird sofort in ausgewählten Geschäften oder über den Olympus Online-Shop erhältlich sein.
Gewährleistungsverlängerung und Fotografie-Tipps auf MyOlympus
Für die Olympus PEN E-PL9 gibt es eine kostenlose sechsmonatige Gewährleistungsverlängerung***, wenn sie auf My.OLYMPUS.eu registriert wird. Auf der Olympus Plattform gibt es außerdem zahlreiche Fototipps, Wettbewerbe und die Möglichkeit, Fotos zu teilen sowie mit anderen Fotofans und den Olympus Visionaries in Kontakt zu treten.
Verfügbares Zubehör (separat erhältlich)
- Derzeit gibt es für nahezu alle kreativen Anforderungen mehr als 20 Olympus M.Zuiko Objektive – vom Superweitwinkel bis zum Supertele. Mehr unter www.olympus.de/lenses
- Trageriemen, Leder- oder schicke Objektivtasche – für die PEN steht eine große Auswahl an modischen Accessoires bereit: Details unter https://www.olympus.de/site/de/c/cameras_accessories/pen_om_d_cameras_accessories/fashio
Mehr über die Olympus PEN und die Fashion Accessoires: https://my.olympus-consumer.com/pen_generation oder bei Instagram @olympus_pengeneration.
Technische Daten: Olympus Pen E-PL9 Blau
|TYPE
|Lens mount
|Micro Four Thirds
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|4/3‘‘ Live MOS sensor
|Effective pixels
|16.1 Megapixels
|ENGINE
|Type
|TruePic VIII
|FILTER
|Dust reduction filter
|Supersonic Wave Filter
|LIVE VIEW
|Displayed information
|Face detection preview (up to 8 faces)
|Field of view
|Approx. 100 %
|Magnification levels
|3 / 5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x
|IMAGE STABILISER
|Type
|Sensor shift
|Modes
|Three-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation, automatic
|Live View stabilisation
|Yes
|Effective Compensation Range
|Up to 3.5 EV steps CIPA
|FOCUSING SYSTEM
|Method
|Contrast Detection AF system
|Focus areas
|121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target (normal), Single target (small)
|Modes
|Manual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF, AF Tracking
|AF illuminator
|Yes
|Manual focus
|Yes, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking
|Face Detection AF
|Yes
|Face Detection extension
|Eye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority
|Predictive AF
|Yes
|AF tracking
|Yes, Available in continuous AF mode
(C-AF and AF tracking only with Micro Four Thirds lenses!)
|EXPOSURE SYSTEM
|Modes
|Programme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority, Manual, Auto, Bulb, Time, Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie
|Exposure compensation
| +/- 5 EV ( 1, 1/2, 1/3 steps )
Note: Movie shooting, monitor and EVF displays only up to ±3 EV .
|AE lock
|Yes
|ADCANCED PHOTO MODES
|Modes
|Live Composite, Live Bulb, Panorama, Silent, Multiple Exposure, AE bracketing, HDR Backlight*, AE bracketing, Keystone Compensation
|SCENE MODES
|Number of scene modes
|23
|Modes
|Portrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene with portrait, Children, Hand-held Starlight, Night Scene, Fireworks, Light trails, Sports, Panning, Landscape, Sunset, Beach and Snow, Backlight HDR, Panorama, Candle, Silent mode, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus
|LIGHT METERING
|Method
|TTL open aperture light metering
|Zones
|324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System
|Detection range
|-2 - 20 EV (17mm f2.8, ISO 100) 0 - 20 EV when the
|Modes
|ESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted metering, Highlight, Shadow
|ART FILTER
|Modes
|Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone, Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia, Key Line, Water colour, Partial Colour*, Vintage, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film (* 18 colours selectable)
|Variation / Effect
|Available
|SENSITIVITY
|Auto
|ISO LOW* - 6400 (customizable upper limit 200 - 25600) (*approx. 100)
|Manual
|ISO LOW - 25600 in 1/3 or 1 EV ISO steps
|SHUTTER
|Shutter type
|Electronically controlled focal plane shutter
|Self timer
|2 s / 12 s / Custom
Custom (delay 1-30sec.,shooting interval 0.5/1/2/3sec.,number of shots 1-10)
|Modes
|Bracketing, Self timer, Sequential shooting, Single frame
|SHUTTER SPEEDS
|Standard operation
|Shutter speed range
|1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps)
|Bulb mode
|Up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu, default: 8 minutes)
|Silent mode
|Shutter type
|Electronic shutter
|Shutter speed
|1/16000 - 60 s
Available as „Silent“ in Scene mode and Advanced photo mode.
|Anti shock mode
|Shutter type
|Electronic first curtain shutter
|Shutter speed
|1/320* - 60 s
(* For speeds over 1/320 sec., mechanical shutter will automatically be selected.)
|WHITE BALANCE
|AUTO WB system
|Advanced detection system with Live MOS sensor
|Manual White balance (One-Touch)
|Yes
|Yes
|Custom WB
|1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K - 14000K)
|Auto Flash adjustment
|Off / Auto WB / Flash
|Keep warm colour
|On / Off
|SEQUENCE SHOOTING
|Speed (H)
|Approx. 8.6 fps
|Speed (L)
|4.8 fps
|Max. number of frames
|14 frames (RAW)
Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)
|Conditions
|Memory card: TOSHIBA SDHC UHS-II R95 W90 EXCERIA™
Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.
|Silent mode
|Speed (H)
|Approx. 14.1 fps
|Speed (L)
|Approx. 6.1 fps
|INTERNAL FLASH
|Flash compensation
|+/- 3 EV / 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps
|Guide number
|7.6 (ISO 200)
|X-sync speed
|1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
|WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL
|Control method
|Triggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash system)
Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-600R, STF-8 (no control with internal flash)
|Compatible external flash
|FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-900R
|Number of channels
|4 channels
|Group setting
|4 groups
Available when used together with cameras compatible with the Olympus wireless RC flash system.
|MONITOR
|Monitor type
|Tiltable LCD - Touch Panel
|Tilt angle
|80° (up) 180° (down)
|Monitor size
|7.6 cm / 3.0‘‘ (3:2)
|Resolution
|1,040 K dots
|Brightness adjustment
|+/- 7 levels
|Colour balance
|+/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural
|Touch Control fucntions
|When in Selfie Mode:
Shutter release, e-Portrait, Self-timer, Movie, Exposure compensation
|LEVEL GAUGE
|Detection
|2-axis
|Display
|Rear LCD monitor
|RECORDING FORMATS
|RAW
|12 bit
|RAW & JPEG
|Yes, parallel recording
|JPEG
|Yes
|IMAGE SIZE
|RAW
|4608 x 3456
4608 x 3456 Fine (compression: 1/4)
|Middle
|3200 x 2400
|Small
|1280 x 960
|STILL IMAGE RECORDING
|EXIF
|2.3
|DCF
|Yes
|MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM
|Recording format
|MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264), AVI(Motion JPEG)
|Image Stabilisation Mode
|Yes, Sensor shift (3-axis)
M-IS1* (Image sensor shift and electronic image stabilizer with multi motion IS)
M-IS2 (Image sensor shift with multi motion IS)
(* While using M-IS1, field of view may be affected.)
|4K Movie quality
|3840 x 2160 (4k) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102Mbps)
|HD Movie quality
|Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (SF, F, N)
HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p
|Maximum Recording Time
|29 min
|Max. file size
|4 GB (AVCHD)
2 GB (Motion-JPEG)
|MOVIE SPECIALTIES
|Movie clips
|1, 2, 4, 8 s
(Extension up to 16s by pressing record button before clip ends.)
|High-Speed Recording
|720P / 120fps
|Movie effects
|Multi shot echo, One shot echo, Art fade, Old Film
|HDMI Live View
|Yes (Camera display is turned off when HDMi connection is made. Video and info screen is displayed on external monitor)
|Time lapse
|4k, 1080p, 720p
|SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM
|Internal microphone
|Stereo
|Recording format
|Stereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base
|Image footage
|30 s
|Speaker
|Yes
|VIEW IMAGES
|Modes
|Single, Index, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie
|Light box
|Yes
|Histogram in playback mode
|Yes
|Shooting information
|Off / On
|Highlight/Shadow point warning
|Yes
|Auto rotation
|Yes
|ERASE / PROTECT / COPY FUNCTION
|Erase modes
|Single, All, Selected
|Image protect mode
|Single frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release protect (Single/All selected)
|MENU
|Menu languages in camera
|English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech, Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak, Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian
|CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS
|Dial customization
|Dial function is cutomizable for both dials
|Programmable button
|Can select from 12 functions to assign to buttons
|INTERFACE
|USB
|microB
|HDMI™
|Yes, Micro connector (Type D) *
(* „HDMI“, the HDMI logo and „High-Definition Multimedia Interface“ are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.)
|Hot shoe
|Yes
|Media
|SD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I compatible) Class 10 is recommended for Movie shooting
|Wireless connectivity
|WiFi, Bluetooth®, Eye-Fi Card compatible
|WI-FI-FUNCTIONS
|Easy Connection
|QR code setting
|Wireless Shooting
|Live View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF & Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual, Shutter priority, Sequential shooting, Short movie
|Image Share
|Automatic transfer is possible via Share Order
On Android devices, 4K videos will be resized and saved as Full HD videos.
On iPhone 5(iPhone 5C) or earlier iOS devices, 4K videos cannot be imported.
|POWER SUPPLY
|Battery
|BLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)
|Live View shooting
|Approx. 350 images (100% with Live View)
|Movie recording
|80 min (standard JEITA conditions)
140 min (when zoom and other operational functions are not used)
|Image shooting
|Approx. 350 shots
|ENVIRONMENT
|Temperature
|0 - 40 °C Operating temperature / -20 - 60 °C storage humidity
|Humidity
|30 - 90 % operation humidity / 10 - 90 % storage humidity
|DIMESIONS
|Width
|117.1 mm
|Height
|68 mm
|Depth
|39 mm
|Weight
|380 g (including battery and memory card)