Olympus präsentiert die PEN E-PL9 jetzt auch in Blau und will damit vor allem die junge Blogger-Szene ansprechen. Technisch ist die Ausführung identisch mit den übrigen drei Varianten vom Februar 2018. Auch der Preis bleibt unverändert bei rund 600 Euro bzw. 850 Schweizer Franken inklusive Kit-Objektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42 mm 1:3.5-5.6 EZ.

Pressemitteilung der Olympus Deutschland GmbH:

Denim love: Olympus PEN Sonderedition

Olympus PEN E-PL9 jetzt auch in Blau erhältlich

Wie schon die britische ELLE schrieb, „Denim ist ein Stoff, der zu jedem passt“*. Als Hommage an das beliebte Material gibt es die kürzlich vorgestellte PEN E-PL9 ab sofort als Sonderedition in Blau. Eine perfekte, stilvolle Ergänzung zu jedem Jeans-Outfit, die großartige Bilder und Videos garantiert. Und sie lässt sich so einfach wie ein Smartphone bedienen. Nicht nur für Schnappschüsse, auch Langzeit- oder Mehrfachbelichtungen können beispielsweise ganz einfach über den Touchscreen aktiviert werden. Die blaue PEN E-PL9 ist inklusive dem Objektiv M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42 mm 1:3.5-5.6 EZ für 699,00 € bzw. 849,00 CHF UVP** erhältlich.

Die Olympus PEN Serie ist der Blogger-Community längst ein Begriff. Sie vereint Leistungsstärke mit einer erstklassigen Verarbeitungsqualität und kompakten Maßen. Einfach perfekt für unterwegs und so schick, dass sie jedes Outfit als Fashionaccessoire komplettiert. Die neue Special Edition in Blau ergänzt die bereits im März vorgestellten Modelle in Weiß, Schwarz und Braun.

Wir schickten die Lifestyle-Bloggerin und Fotografin Debs Stubbington von @bangonstylegemeinsam mit Fashion-Fotograf Jay McLaughlin nach Miami, um das blaue Schmuckstück in Szene zu setzen:

„Miamis sonniger Himmel und das blaue Wasser waren die perfekte Kulisse für die blaue Olympus PEN E-PL9. Mit all den unglaublichen Funktionen, der tollen Bildqualität und der kräftigen Farbe ist das Modell schnell mein neuer Liebling geworden.“

PEN E-PL9 Blau

Nicht einfach nur schick

Ob AUTO-Modus oder kreative Programme – alles lässt sich direkt über den Touchscreen aktivieren. Selfie-Freunde werden das nach oben und unten neigbare Display und die e-Porträt-Funktion lieben. Und mit dem neuen Advanced Photo (AP) Modus sind sogar Funktionen wie Live Composite ohne Umwege erreichbar. Einfach das entsprechende Symbol im AP-Modus aktivieren, die E-PL9 auf einen festen Untergrund stellen und auslösen. Genauso simpel entstehen Mehrfachbelichtungen, HDR-, Sweep-, Panorama- und sogar Fokus-Bracketing-Aufnahmen.

Die E-PL9 kombiniert Bluetooth LE mit WLAN, um sicherzustellen, dass die Kamera immer mit dem Smartphone verbunden ist. Außerdem gehören ein Bildstabilisator, der schnelle TruePic VIII Bildprozessor – aus dem Olympus Kameraflaggschiff OM-D E-M1 Mark II – und eine 4K-Videofunktion zur Ausstattung.

Die Olympus PEN E-PL9 in Blau wird sofort in ausgewählten Geschäften oder über den Olympus Online-Shop erhältlich sein.

Gewährleistungsverlängerung und Fotografie-Tipps auf MyOlympus

Für die Olympus PEN E-PL9 gibt es eine kostenlose sechsmonatige Gewährleistungsverlängerung***, wenn sie auf My.OLYMPUS.eu registriert wird. Auf der Olympus Plattform gibt es außerdem zahlreiche Fototipps, Wettbewerbe und die Möglichkeit, Fotos zu teilen sowie mit anderen Fotofans und den Olympus Visionaries in Kontakt zu treten.

Verfügbares Zubehör (separat erhältlich)

Mehr über die Olympus PEN und die Fashion Accessoires: https://my.olympus-consumer.com/pen_generation oder bei Instagram @olympus_pengeneration.

Technische Daten: Olympus Pen E-PL9 Blau

TYPE
Lens mount Micro Four Thirds
IMAGE SENSOR
Type 4/3‘‘ Live MOS sensor
Effective pixels 16.1 Megapixels
ENGINE
Type TruePic VIII
FILTER
Dust reduction filterSupersonic Wave Filter
LIVE VIEW
Displayed information Face detection preview (up to 8 faces)
Field of view Approx. 100 %
Magnification levels 3 / 5 / 7 / 10 / 14 x
IMAGE STABILISER
TypeSensor shift
Modes Three-dimensional, vertical or horizontal activation, automatic
Live View stabilisation Yes
Effective Compensation RangeUp to 3.5 EV steps CIPA
FOCUSING SYSTEM
Method Contrast Detection AF system
Focus areas 121 points / All target, Group target (9-areas), Single target (normal), Single target (small)
Modes Manual focus, Single AF, Continuous AF, Single AF + MF, AF Tracking
AF illuminator Yes
Manual focus Yes, With enlarged focusing area or focus peaking
Face Detection AFYes
Face Detection extension Eye Detect AF: Off, Near side priority
Predictive AF Yes
AF tracking Yes, Available in continuous AF mode
(C-AF and AF tracking only with Micro Four Thirds lenses!)
EXPOSURE SYSTEM
Modes Programme automatic, Aperture priority, Shutter priority, Manual, Auto, Bulb, Time, Scene Modes, Art Filter, Movie
Exposure compensation +/- 5 EV ( 1, 1/2, 1/3 steps )
Note: Movie shooting, monitor and EVF displays only up to ±3 EV .
AE lockYes
ADCANCED PHOTO MODES
ModesLive Composite, Live Bulb, Panorama, Silent, Multiple Exposure, AE bracketing, HDR Backlight*, AE bracketing, Keystone Compensation
SCENE MODES
Number of scene modes 23
ModesPortrait, e-Portrait, Landscape with Portrait, Night Scene with portrait, Children, Hand-held Starlight, Night Scene, Fireworks, Light trails, Sports, Panning, Landscape, Sunset, Beach and Snow, Backlight HDR, Panorama, Candle, Silent mode, Macro, Nature Macro, Documents, Multi Focus
LIGHT METERING
Method TTL open aperture light metering
Zones 324 zones Multi-pattern Sensing System
Detection range -2 - 20 EV (17mm f2.8, ISO 100) 0 - 20 EV when the
Modes ESP light metering, Spot metering, Centre weighted metering, Highlight, Shadow
ART FILTER
Modes Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone, Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Dramatic Tone, Gentle Sepia, Key Line, Water colour, Partial Colour*, Vintage, Bleach Bypass, Instant Film (* 18 colours selectable)
Variation / Effect Available
SENSITIVITY
Auto ISO LOW* - 6400 (customizable upper limit 200 - 25600) (*approx. 100)
Manual ISO LOW - 25600 in 1/3 or 1 EV ISO steps
SHUTTER
Shutter type Electronically controlled focal plane shutter
Self timer 2 s / 12 s / Custom
Custom (delay 1-30sec.,shooting interval 0.5/1/2/3sec.,number of shots 1-10)
Modes Bracketing, Self timer, Sequential shooting, Single frame
SHUTTER SPEEDS
Standard operation
Shutter speed range 1/4000 - 60 s (in 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps)
Bulb mode Up to 30 minutes (selectable longest time in the menu, default: 8 minutes)
Silent mode
Shutter type Electronic shutter
Shutter speed 1/16000 - 60 s
Available as „Silent“ in Scene mode and Advanced photo mode.
Anti shock mode
Shutter type Electronic first curtain shutter
Shutter speed 1/320* - 60 s
(* For speeds over 1/320 sec., mechanical shutter will automatically be selected.)
WHITE BALANCE
AUTO WB system Advanced detection system with Live MOS sensor
Manual White balance (One-Touch)Yes
Yes
Custom WB 1 setting can be registered at Kelvin temperature (2000K - 14000K)
Auto Flash adjustment Off / Auto WB / Flash
Keep warm colour On / Off
SEQUENCE SHOOTING
Speed (H) Approx. 8.6 fps
Speed (L) 4.8 fps
Max. number of frames 14 frames (RAW)
Up to card capacity (JPG / Large Normal mode)
Conditions Memory card: TOSHIBA SDHC UHS-II R95 W90 EXCERIA™
Note: Depending on shooting conditions, the sequential shooting speed may reduce speed during shooting.
Silent mode
Speed (H) Approx. 14.1 fps
Speed (L) Approx. 6.1 fps
INTERNAL FLASH
Flash compensation +/- 3 EV / 1/3, 1/2, 1 EV steps
Guide number 7.6 (ISO 200)
X-sync speed 1/250 s / 1/4000 s (Super FP Mode)
WIRELESS FLASH CONTROL
Control method Triggered and controlled (Olympus Wireless RC Flash system)
Commander flash: FL-900R, FL-600R, STF-8 (no control with internal flash)
Compatible external flash FL-36R, FL-50R, FL-300R, FL-600R, FL-900R
Number of channels 4 channels
Group setting 4 groups
Available when used together with cameras compatible with the Olympus wireless RC flash system.
MONITOR
Monitor type Tiltable LCD - Touch Panel
Tilt angle 80° (up) 180° (down)
Monitor size 7.6 cm / 3.0‘‘ (3:2)
Resolution 1,040 K dots
Brightness adjustment +/- 7 levels
Colour balance +/- 7 levels Vivid (default) / Natural
Touch Control fucntions When in Selfie Mode:
Shutter release, e-Portrait, Self-timer, Movie, Exposure compensation
LEVEL GAUGE
Detection 2-axis
Display Rear LCD monitor
RECORDING FORMATS
RAW 12 bit
RAW & JPEG Yes, parallel recording
JPEG Yes
IMAGE SIZE
RAW 4608 x 3456
4608 x 3456 Fine (compression: 1/4)
Middle 3200 x 2400
Small 1280 x 960
STILL IMAGE RECORDING
EXIF 2.3
DCFYes
MOVIE RECORDING SYSTEM
Recording format MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264), AVI(Motion JPEG)
Image Stabilisation Mode Yes, Sensor shift (3-axis)
M-IS1* (Image sensor shift and electronic image stabilizer with multi motion IS)
M-IS2 (Image sensor shift with multi motion IS)
(* While using M-IS1, field of view may be affected.)
4K Movie quality 3840 x 2160 (4k) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (approx. 102Mbps)
HD Movie quality Full HD 1920 x 1080 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p / IPB (SF, F, N)
HD 1280 x 720 (16:9) / 30p, 25p, 24p
Maximum Recording Time 29 min
Max. file size 4 GB (AVCHD)
2 GB (Motion-JPEG)
MOVIE SPECIALTIES
Movie clips 1, 2, 4, 8 s
(Extension up to 16s by pressing record button before clip ends.)
High-Speed Recording 720P / 120fps
Movie effects Multi shot echo, One shot echo, Art fade, Old Film
HDMI Live View Yes (Camera display is turned off when HDMi connection is made. Video and info screen is displayed on external monitor)
Time lapse 4k, 1080p, 720p
SOUND RECORDING SYSTEM
Internal microphone Stereo
Recording format Stereo PCM/16bit, 48kHz, Wave Format Base
Image footage 30 s
Speaker Yes
VIEW IMAGES
Modes Single, Index, Calendar, Zoom, Slide show, Movie
Light box Yes
Histogram in playback modeYes
Shooting information Off / On
Highlight/Shadow point warningYes
Auto rotationYes
ERASE / PROTECT / COPY FUNCTION
Erase modes Single, All, Selected
Image protect mode Single frame, Selected frames, All Frames, Release protect (Single/All selected)
MENU
Menu languages in camera English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Czech, Dutch, Danish, Polish, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Croatian, Slovenian, Hungarian, Greek, Slovak, Turkish, Latvian, Estonian, Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Serbian
CUSTOMISATION OPTIONS
Dial customization Dial function is cutomizable for both dials
Programmable button Can select from 12 functions to assign to buttons
INTERFACE
USB microB
HDMI™ Yes, Micro connector (Type D) *
(* „HDMI“, the HDMI logo and „High-Definition Multimedia Interface“ are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.)
Hot shoeYes
Media SD Memory Card (SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I compatible) Class 10 is recommended for Movie shooting
Wireless connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth®, Eye-Fi Card compatible
WI-FI-FUNCTIONS
Easy Connection QR code setting
Wireless Shooting Live View, Power off, Rec View, Self timer, Touch AF & Shutter, P/A/S/M exposure modes, Bulb mode, Zoom, Aperture priority, Manual, Shutter priority, Sequential shooting, Short movie
Image Share Automatic transfer is possible via Share Order
On Android devices, 4K videos will be resized and saved as Full HD videos.
On iPhone 5(iPhone 5C) or earlier iOS devices, 4K videos cannot be imported.
POWER SUPPLY
Battery BLS-50 Lithium-Ion Battery (included)
Live View shooting Approx. 350 images (100% with Live View)
Movie recording 80 min (standard JEITA conditions)
140 min (when zoom and other operational functions are not used)
Image shooting Approx. 350 shots
ENVIRONMENT
Temperature 0 - 40 °C Operating temperature / -20 - 60 °C storage humidity
Humidity 30 - 90 % operation humidity / 10 - 90 % storage humidity
DIMESIONS
Width 117.1 mm
Height 68 mm
Depth39 mm
Weight 380 g (including battery and memory card)