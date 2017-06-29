Footnotes

[1]Large/Fine(Quality 8) resolution

[2]Based on Canon's testing conditions, JPEG, ISO 100, Standard Picture Style.

Varies depending on the subject, memory card brand and capacity, image recording quality, ISO speed, drive mode, Picture Style, Custom functions etc.

[3]Compatible with large memory card capacities, including cards of 2GB and more (camera may require firmware update).

[4]with 50 mm lens at infinity, -1m-1dpt

[5]Based on the CIPA Standard and using the batteries and memory card format supplied with the camera, except where indicated

[6]Memory card and battery door only

[7]with EF300 mm f/2.8L IS USM at 50kph

[8]Recommended Exposure Index

[9]Environmental protection

[10]Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon's testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card

[11]Peripheral Cross type AF points will not function as a cross type AF points with the following lenses: EF 35-80 mm f4-5.6 (II/III/USM), EF35-105 mm f4.5-5.6 (USM). EF 80-200 mm f4.5-5.6 (II)

[12]With Battery strength 75% or higher

[13]Viewfinder Information

[14]Hybrid CMOS AF III covers an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 70% Horizontal of the frame

[15]Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio

[16]Sustained continuous shooting function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on camera settings, type of lens used, battery charge and light level. Shooting stops automatically with the 1000th frame

[17]Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.

[18]Hybrid CMOS AF II covers an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 70% Horizontal of the frame

[19]Maximum burst during continuous shooting are measured based on Canon's testing standards (3:2 aspect ratio, ISO 200 and Standard Picture Style)

[20]Dual Pixel CMOS AF -AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame

[21]Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Total number of frames captured and continuous shooting speed may vary depending on camera exposure settings, type of lens used, battery level, light level and memory card used.

[22]Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Under Servo AF, maximum continuous shooting speed depends on subject condition and lens used

[23]Equipped with Bluetooth®low energy technology. The Bluetooth®word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

[24]Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only

[25]Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed

[26]Require Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3

[27]When battery is fully charged

[28]Maximum continuous shooting speed with 1/500 sec. or faster shutter speed,

[29]Following lenses are not compatible with in-camera digital stabilisation: EF 50 mm f/1.2L USM, EF 85 mm f/1.2L II USM, EF 200 mm f/2L IS USM, EF 300 mm f/2.8L II IS USM, EF 400 mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 500 mm f/4L II IS USM, EF 600 mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 800 mm f/5.6L II IS USM and EF 200-400 mm f/4L IS USM

[30]With One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO 100, Based on Canon's testing standards and environment)

All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated

Subject to change without notice.