Canon hat heute die Einsteiger-DSLR EOS 200D präsentiert. Sie löst die EOS 100D ab und bringt gegenüber ihr einige wesentliche Neuerungen wie 24-Megapixel-Sensor (APS-C), dreh- und klappbares 3-Zoll-Display, Dual Pixel AF im Live-View-Modus. Laut Canon ist die EOS 200D die kleinste und leichteste DSLR ihrer Klasse. Sie soll voraussichtlich noch im Juli auf den Markt kommen und ca. 600 Euro kosten.
Pressemitteilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:
Canon EOS 200D: Einstieg in die kreative Welt der DSLR-Fotografie
Krefeld, 29. Juni 2017. Canon präsentiert heute die EOS 200D. Mit der neuen DSLR ist es jetzt noch einfacher, Geschichten aus dem täglichen Leben in beeindruckenden Bildern festzuhalten. Klare Schwerpunkte werden auf die Kombination aus Funktionalität und Qualität gelegt. Die EOS 200D präsentiert sich als Lösung für Foto-Enthusiasten, denen die Leistung ihres Smartphones nicht mehr ausreicht. Die EOS 200D wird voraussichtlich ab Juli zum Preis von 599* Euro verfügbar sein.
Die Canon EOS 200D ist leicht, kompakt und individuell erweiterbar. Sie überzeugt gleichsam bei der Aufnahme von Bildern und Videos und trägt durch ihr einfaches Bedienkonzept dazu bei, dem Alltag die schönsten Bilder abzugewinnen.
Beste und aktuelle Technologie
Canon hat mit der EOS 200D die aktuell weltweit leichteste DSLR mit dreh- und schwenkbarem Display im Portfolio1. Die kompakte Spiegelreflexkamera verfügt über die fortschrittliche Technologie der Top-DSLRs aus dem Produktportfolio des Jahres 2017 und liefert erstklassige Ergebnisse.
Die EOS 200D hat mit dem Dual Pixel CMOS AF den weltweit schnellsten2 Autofokus im Live View-Modus und fokussiert damit ausgesprochen präzise. Der neueste APS-C-Sensor mit 24,2 Megapixeln Auflösung überzeugt auch bei wenig Licht und spielt seine Stärke dann aus, wenn die Sonne bereits untergegangen ist.
Darüber hinaus verfügt diese DSLR auch über den aktuellsten Bildprozessor – den Canon DIGIC 7. Er steuert die Kamera und optimiert auf Wunsch die Einstellungen in jeder Situation automatisch. Es ist deshalb besonders einfach, außergewöhnliche Bilder mit höchster Qualität aufzunehmen, die sich zudem durch das nur minimale Bildrauschen auszeichnen.
Ganz einfach zu exzellenten Bildern
Die EOS 200D hat zusätzlich zum herkömmlichen Sucher ein dreh- und schwenkbares Touchscreen-Display. Für die meisten Fotomotive eignet sich der optische Sucher, der das Motiv hell und detailreich wiedergibt. Für besonders eindrucksvolle Bilder aus ungewöhnlicher Perspektive empfiehlt sich hingegen das dreh- und schwenkbare Touchscreen-Display. Ein schneller Wechsel zwischen Display und Sucher ermöglicht perfekte Aufnahmen in jeder Aufnahmesituation. Die intuitive Touchscreen-Bedienung bietet zudem sämtliche vom Handy bekannten Vorteile.
Während der Aufnahmen erhält der Anwender über eine intuitive Benutzerführung praktische Hinweise für optimale Ergebnisse. Diese Tipps geben Informationen über die einzelnen Funktionen und die kreativen Grundlagen der Fotografie und lassen sich bei Bedarf zu- oder abschalten.
Attraktives Design und kompatibel mit Mobilgeräten3
Die EOS 200D ist die erste Canon DSLR mit Selfie-Modus. Sie verfügt dabei über eine Funktion zur Optimierung von Hautpartien und für eine attraktive Hintergrundunschärfe. Und auch wer mit der Mode gehen will, macht mit der EOS 200D alles richtig. Sie ist in drei attraktiven Farben erhältlich: Neben dem klassischen Schwarz sind auch die Modelle in Weiß und Silber ein Hingucker.
Dank ihrer Kompatibilität zu Mobilgeräten4 aufgrund der integrierten WLAN- und Bluetooth®5-Funktionalität ist die Canon EOS 200D der perfekte Partner für unterwegs. Über die kompatible Canon Camera Connect App ist das Teilen der Bilder nur einen Knopfdruck weit entfernt.
Die EOS 200D ist eine besonders attraktive, leichte und unkompliziert bedienbare DSLR mit den aktuellsten Canon-Technologien. Und die Kompatibilität zum umfangreichen Canon EOS-Systemzubehör wie beispielsweise Objektive und Blitzgeräte erweitern die fotografischen Möglichkeiten.
|EOS 200D
|599* Euro
|im Kit mit dem EF-S 18-55 IS STM
|699* Euro
|Verfügbar im Handel ab
|Ende Juli 2017
* Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung inkl. MwSt. Irrtümer und Änderungen vorbehalten.
Stand: Juni 2017
1 Die leichteste DSLR der Welt – Unter DSLR-Kameras mit APS-C-Sensor und dreh- und schwenkbarem Display. Die Aussagen beziehen sich auf das schwarze Modell: Ca. 453 g, gemessen nach CIPA-Testrichtlinien. Stand 28. Juni 2017, basierend auf Untersuchungen von Canon, Inc.
2 Der weltweit schnellste Autofokus – Unter Digitalkameras für Wechselobjektive mit APS-C-Sensor mit Phasenerkennung-AF auf dem Bildsensor. Stand 14. Februar 2017, basierend auf Canon Untersuchungen.
Gemessen nach CIPA-konformen Richtlinien und internen Messverfahren mit einem EF-S 18-55mm 1:4-5,6 IS STM Objektiv bei 55mm Brennweite mit Einzelfeld-AF auf dem zentralen AF-Feld, mit One-Shot AF im Live View Modus, bei Auslösung über den Auslöseknopf. Manueller Modus, LW 12 (ISO 100 bei Raumtemperatur).
3 Mit iOS 8.4 oder Android 5.0 Betriebssystem oder höher. Die Canon Camera Connect App ist im Apple App Store oder bei Google Play verfügbar.
4 Mit iOS 8.4 oder Android 5.0 Betriebssystem oder höher. Die Canon Camera Connect App ist im Apple App Store oder bei Google Play verfügbar.
5 Die konstante Kopplung zwischen Mobilgerät und Kamera per Bluetooth® erfordert eine Einrichtung über die Canon Camera Connect App. Die Stabilität der Bluetooth®-Verbindung ist abhängig vom Mobilgerätemodell und Umgebungsfaktoren. Die Bluetooth®-Wortmarke und -Logos sind eingetragene Warenzeichen im Besitz der Bluetooth® SIG, Inc. Jedwede Verwendung solcher Marken durch Canon erfolgt im Rahmen einer Lizenzvereinbarung. Sonstige Warenzeichen und Wortmarken sind Eigentum der jeweiligen Träger. Bluetooth® Version 4 oder höher sowie iOS 8.4, bzw. Android 5.0 oder höher erforderlich.
Bilder: Canon EOS 200D
Technische Daten: Canon EOS 200D
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|22.3 mm x 14.9 mm CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 24.20 megapixels
|Total Pixels
|Approx. 25.80 megapixels
|Aspect Ratio
|3:2
|Low-Pass Filter
|Built-in/Fixed
|Sensor Cleaning
|EOS integrated cleaning system
|Colour Filter Type
|Primary Colour
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 7
|LENS
|Lens Mount
|EF/EF-S
|Focal Length
|Equivalent to 1.6x the focal length of the lens
|Image Stabilisation
|Optical Image Stabilizer on compatible lens
|FOCUSING
|Type
|Via optical viewfinder: TTL secondary image-forming phase-difference detection system withAF-dedicated sensor
Via Live View on LCD screen: Dual Pixel CMOS AF System. Phase detection pixels built onto imaging sensor [20]
|AF System/ Points
|Via optical viewfinder: 9 pointsCenter AF point is AF cross-type supporting f/5.6.Center AF point is vertical line-sensitive supporting f/2.8. Other AF points is vertical line-sensitive or horizontal line-sensitive AFsupporting f/5.6. [11]
Via Live View on LCD screen: Maximum 49 AF points (Fixed location on 7x7 grid) via camera automatic selection [15] Freely position 1 AF point/ 1 AF Zone (9 points, 3x3 grid) via manual selection [20]
|AF working range
|Via optical viewfinder:EV -0.5 -18 (center AF point) [30]EV 0.5 -18 (other AF points) [30]Via Live View on LCD screen:EV -2 -18 (at 23 °C & ISO 100) with One-Shot AF
|AF Modes
|AI FocusOne ShotAI Servo (AI Servo II algorithm)
|AF Point Selection
|Via optical viewfinder: Automatic selection: 9 point AF
Manual selection: Single point AF
|Selected AF point display
|Indicated by a transmissive LCD in viewfinder and Quick Control screen
|Predictive AF (7)
|Yes
|AF Lock
|Locked when shutter button is pressed half way in One Shot AF mode or AF-ON Button is pressed.
|AF Assist Beam
|Intermittent firing of built-in flash (effective range up to 4.0 m) or emitted by optional dedicated Speedlite
|Manual Focus
|Selected on lens
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Via optical viewfinder: 63 zone dual-layer metering sensor with Evaluative, partial, spot (centre only) and centre-weighted average available
Via Live View on LCD screen:
(1) Evaluative metering (315 zones)
(2) Partial metering (approx. 6.0 % of LCD screen)
(3) Spot metering (approx. 2.6 % of LCD screen)
(4) Center-weighted average metering
|Metering Range
|Via optical viewfinder: EV 1-20 (at 23 °C with 50 mm f/1.4 lens ISO 100)
Via Live View on LCD screen: EV 1-20 (at 23 °C, ISO 100, evaluative metering)
|AE Lock
|Auto: In One-shot AF mode with evaluative metering exposure is locked when focus is achieved.
Manual: By AE Lock Button in creative zone modes.
|Exposure Compensation
|+/-5 EV in 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments (can be combined with AEB).
|AEB
|3 shots +/-2 EV 1/3 or 1/2 stop increments
|ISO Sensitivity (8)
|Auto (100-25600), 100-25600 (in whole stop increments) ISO can be expanded to H: 51200
During Movie shooting: Auto (100-12800), 100-12800 (in 1/3-stop or whole stop increments) ISO can be expanded to H: 25600
|SHUTTER
|Type
|Electronically-controlled focal-plane shutter
|Speed
|30-1/4000 sec (1/2 or 1/3 stop increments), Bulb (Total shutter speed range. Available range varies by shooting mode)
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|Automatic white balance with the imaging sensor
|Settings
|AWB (Ambience priority, White priority), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, WhiteFluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Colour Temperature Setting.
White balance compensation: 1. Blue/Amber bias +/-9 levels2. Magenta/ Green bias +/-9 levels
|Custom White Balance
|Yes, 1 setting can be registered
|WB Bracketing
|+/-3 levels in single level increments3 bracketed images per shutter release.Selectable Blue/Amber bias or Magenta/ Green bias.
|VIEWFINDER
|Type
|Pentamirror
|Coverage (Vertical/Horizontal)
|Approx. 95 %
|Magnification
|Approx. 0.87x [4]
|Eyepoint
|Approx. 19 mm (from eyepiece lens centre)
|Dioptre Correction
|-3 to +1 m-1 (dioptre)
|Focusing Screen
|Fixed (Translucent LCD screen for information overlay)
|Mirror
|Quick-return half mirror (Transmission: reflection ratio of 40:60, no mirror cut-off with EF 600 mm f/4 IS USM or shorter)
|Viewfinder Information
|AF information: AF points, focus confirmation, AF area selection mode
Exposure information: Shutter speed, aperture value, ISO speed (always displayed), AE lock, exposure level/compensation, spot metering circle, exposure warning, AEB.
Flash information: Flash ready, high-speed sync, FE lock, flash exposure compensation, red-eye reduction light.
Image information: Card information, maximum burst (1 digit display), Highlight tone priority (D+).
Composition information: Grid, Aspect RatioOther information: Warning icon, Flicker Detection
|Depth of field preview
|Yes, with Depth of Field preview button.
|Eyepiece shutter
|On strap
|LCD MONITOR
|Type
|Vari angle touchscreen 7.7 cm (3.0") 3:2 Clear View II TFT, approx. 1040 K sRGB dots
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Viewing Angle (horizontally/vertically)
|Approx. 170°
|Brightness Adjustment
|Adjustable to one of seven levels
|Display Options
|(1) Quick Control Screen(2) Camera settings
|FLASH
|Built-in Flash GN (ISO 100, meters)
|9.8
|Built-in Flash Coverage
|up to 18 mm focal length (35 mm equivalent: approx. 29 mm)
|Built-in Flash recycle time
|Approx. 3 seconds
|Modes
|Auto, Manual flash, Integrated Speedlite Transmitter
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes -with red-eye reduction lamp
|X-sync
|1/200 sec
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|+/-2 EV in 1/2 or 1/3 increments
|Flash Exposure Bracketing
|Yes, with compatible External Flash
|Flash Exposure Lock
|Yes
|Second Curtain Synchronisation
|Yes
|HotShoe/ PC terminal
|Yes/ No
|External Flash Compatibility
|E-TTL II with EX series Speedlites, wireless optical multi-flash support
|External Flash Control
|via camera menu screen
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Scene Intelligent Auto (Stills and Movie), No Flash, Creative Auto, SCN (Portrait, Landscape, Close-up, Sports, Group Photo, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control, Food, Kids, Candlelight), Creative filters, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual (Stills and Movie), Self Portrait
|Picture Styles
|Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined (x3)
|Colour Space
|sRGB and Adobe RGB
|Image Processing
|Highlight Tone Priority, Auto Lighting Optimizer (4 settings), Long exposure noise reduction, High ISO speed noise reduction (4 settings), Multi Shot Noise Reduction, Auto Correction of Lens Peripheral illumination, Chromatic aberration correction, Distortion correction, Diffraction correction, Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR art standard, HDR art vivid, HDR art bold, HDR art embossed),Multi-exposureResize, Crop (JPEG only)
|Drive modes
|Single, Continuous L, Continuous H, Self timer (2s+remote, 10s +remote)
|Continuous Shooting
|Max. Approx. 5fps.
|Live View MODE
|Coverage
|Approx. 100% (horizontally and vertically)
|Frame Rate
|29.97 fps
|Focusing
|Manual Focus (Magnify the image 5x or 10x at any point on screen)
Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF (Face detection and Tracking AF, FlexiZone-Multi, FlexiZone-Single) One-shot AF and Servo AF selectable for Stills and Movie
|Metering
|Real-time evaluative metering with image sensor.Evaluative metering, partial metering, spot metering, center-weighted average metering.
|Display Options
|Grid overlay (x3), Histogram
|FILE TYPE
|Still Image Type
|JPEG: Fine, Normal (Exif 2.30 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system (2.0)
RAW: 14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition Digital Print Order Format [DPOF] Version 1.1 compliant
|RAW+JPEG simultaneous recording
|RAW, RAW + L possible.
|Image Size
|JPEG 3:2: (L) 6000 x 4000, (M) 3984 x 2656, (S1) 2976 x 1984, (S2) 2400x1600, JPEG 4:3: (L) 5328x4000, (M) 3552x2664, (S1) 2656x1992, (S2) 2112x1600, JPEG 16:9: (L) 6000x3368, (M) 3984x2240, (S1) 2976x1680, (S2) 2400x1344, JPEG 1:1: (L) 4000x4000, (M) 2656x2656, (S1) 1984x1984, (S2) 1600x1600, RAW: (RAW) 6000x4000
|Movie Type
|MP4 (Video: H.264 inter frame, Sound: Linear PCM / AAC, recording level can be manually adjusted by user)
MOV (Video: H.264 All-I Full HD, no sound) –time-lapse movie only
|Movie Size
|1920 x 1080 (59.94, 50 fps) inter-frame
1920 x 1080 (29.97, 25, 23.98 fps) inter-frame
1920 x 1080 (29.97, 25) lite inter-frame
1280 x 720 (59.94, 50 fps) inter-frame
1280 x 720 (29.97, 25) lite inter-frame
640 x 480 (29.97, 25) inter-frame
640 x 480 (29.97, 25) lite inter-frame
|Movie Length
|Max duration 29min 59sec
|Folders
|New folders can be manually created and selected
|File Numbering
|(1) Consecutive numbering(2) Auto reset(3) Manual reset
|OTHER FEATURES
|Custom Functions
|11 Custom Functions
|Metadata Tag
|User copyright information (can be set in camera), Image rating (0-5 stars)
|LCD Panel / Illumination
|Yes / Yes
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes
|Playback zoom
|1.5x -10x
|Display Formats
|(1) Single image with information (2 levels) (2) Single image (3) 4 image index(4) 9 image index(5) 36 image index(6) 100 image index(7) Jump Display
|Slide Show
|Choose images with Image Search
Playback time: 1/2/3/5/10/20 secondsRepeat: On/Off
Background music: On/Off
Transition effect: Off, Slide in 1, Slide in 2, Fade 1, Fade 2, Fade 3
|Histogram
|Brightness: Yes, RGB: Yes
|Highlight Alert
|Yes
|Image Erase/Protection
|Erase: Select image, select range, all images in folder, all images on a card, all found images (during image search)
Protection: Single image, select range, all images in folder, all images on a card, all found images (during image search)
|Menu Categories
|Menu interface adjustable by the user between standard and guided(1) Shooting menu(2) Playback menu (3) Setup menu (4) Display Options menu(5) My Menu
|Menu Languages
|25 Languages: English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Finnish, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish, Spanish, Greek, Russian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Romanian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Arabic, Thai, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese
|Firmware Update
|Update possible by the user.
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) Channels: IEEE802.11b, IEEE802.11g, IEEE802.11n
|Wi-Fi Security
|Camera Access Point: WPA2-PSK with AES encryption or open
Infrastructure: Shared key, with WEP encryption, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK with TKIP/AES encryption or open
|Bluetooth
|BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy Technology)
|NFC
|Included
|Other
|Video output (PAL/ NTSC) (integrated with USB terminal), HDMI mini output (HDMI-CEC compatible), External microphone (3.5 mm Stereo mini jack)
|DIRECT PRINT
|Canon Printers
|Canon Compact Photo Printers and PIXMA Printers supporting PictBridge
|PictBridge
|Yes
|STORAGE
|Type
|SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compatible)
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
|Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 (With Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 is installed) [24] Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Image Processing
|Digital Photo Professional 4 (RAW Image Processing)
|Other
|EOS UtilityEOS Lens Registration Tool
EOS Web Service Registration Tool
EOS Sample MusicPicture Style Editor
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|1 x Rechargeable Li-ion Battery LP-E17
|Battery life
|Viewfinder: Approx. 650 (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%) (5)Viewfinder: Approx. 620 (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
Live View: Approx. 260 (at 23°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)Live View: Approx. 240 (at 0°C, AE 50%, FE 50%)
|Battery Indicator
|4 levels
|Power saving
|Power turns off after 10/30 (10 sec viewfinder/30 sec Live View, functions, image playback etc.) sec, 30 sec, 1, 2, 4, 8, or 15 mins.
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
|AC Adapter AC-E6(N), DC coupler: DR-E18, Battery charger LC-E17
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Body Materials
|Chassis: Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate resin with glass fiber
Exterior: Polycarbonate resin with glass fiber and special conductive fiber
|Operating Environment
|0 –40 °C, 85% or less humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|122.4 x 92.6 x 69.8 mm
|Weight (body only)
|Black: Approx. 453g Silver: Approx. 454g White: Approx. 456g (CIPA testing standard, including battery and memory card)
|ACCESSORIES
|Viewfinder
|Eyecup EfRubber Frame EfE-series Dioptric Adjustment Lenses
Eyepiece Extender EP-EX15IIMagnifier MG-EfAngle Finder C
|Wireless File Transmitter
|Built in Wi-Fi transmission with Bluetooth and NFCConnectivity to Smart devices is possible with Android version 4.0-4.4/5.0-5.1 or iOS 7.1/8-8.3. NFC connectivity is possible only with compatible Android devices
|Lenses
|All EF and EF-S lenses
|Flash
|Canon Speedlites (90EX, 220EX, 270EX, 270EX II, 320EX, 420EX, 430EX, 430EX II, 430EX III-RT, 550EX, 580EX, 580EX II, 600EX, 600EX-RT, Macro-Ring-Lite, MR-14EX, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E2, Speedlite Transmitter ST-E3-RT)
|Remote Controller/ Switch
|Remote Switch RS-60E3, Remote Controller BR-E1, Timer Remote Controller TC-80N3 via Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3
|Other
|Hand Strap E2, GP-E2, Directional Stereo Microphone DM-E1, Protecting Cloth PC-E1, PC-E2, HDMI Cable HTC-100, Interface Cable IFC400PCU, IFC-200U/500U
|Footnotes
[1]Large/Fine(Quality 8) resolution
[2]Based on Canon's testing conditions, JPEG, ISO 100, Standard Picture Style.
Varies depending on the subject, memory card brand and capacity, image recording quality, ISO speed, drive mode, Picture Style, Custom functions etc.
[3]Compatible with large memory card capacities, including cards of 2GB and more (camera may require firmware update).
[4]with 50 mm lens at infinity, -1m-1dpt
[5]Based on the CIPA Standard and using the batteries and memory card format supplied with the camera, except where indicated
[6]Memory card and battery door only
[7]with EF300 mm f/2.8L IS USM at 50kph
[8]Recommended Exposure Index
[9]Environmental protection
[10]Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon's testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card
[11]Peripheral Cross type AF points will not function as a cross type AF points with the following lenses: EF 35-80 mm f4-5.6 (II/III/USM), EF35-105 mm f4.5-5.6 (USM). EF 80-200 mm f4.5-5.6 (II)
[12]With Battery strength 75% or higher
[13]Viewfinder Information
[14]Hybrid CMOS AF III covers an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 70% Horizontal of the frame
[15]Maximum number of AF frame is dependent on selected image aspect ratio
[16]Sustained continuous shooting function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on camera settings, type of lens used, battery charge and light level. Shooting stops automatically with the 1000th frame
[17]Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.
[18]Hybrid CMOS AF II covers an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 70% Horizontal of the frame
[19]Maximum burst during continuous shooting are measured based on Canon's testing standards (3:2 aspect ratio, ISO 200 and Standard Picture Style)
[20]Dual Pixel CMOS AF -AF is possible over an area of approx. 80% Vertical x 80% Horizontal of the frame
[21]Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Total number of frames captured and continuous shooting speed may vary depending on camera exposure settings, type of lens used, battery level, light level and memory card used.
[22]Continuous shooting speed is measured with EF-M 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and requires SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card. Under Servo AF, maximum continuous shooting speed depends on subject condition and lens used
[23]Equipped with Bluetooth®low energy technology. The Bluetooth®word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.
[24]Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
[25]Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed
[26]Require Remote Controller Adapter RA-E3
[27]When battery is fully charged
[28]Maximum continuous shooting speed with 1/500 sec. or faster shutter speed,
[29]Following lenses are not compatible with in-camera digital stabilisation: EF 50 mm f/1.2L USM, EF 85 mm f/1.2L II USM, EF 200 mm f/2L IS USM, EF 300 mm f/2.8L II IS USM, EF 400 mm f/2.8L IS II USM, EF 500 mm f/4L II IS USM, EF 600 mm f/4L IS II USM, EF 800 mm f/5.6L II IS USM and EF 200-400 mm f/4L IS USM
[30]With One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO 100, Based on Canon's testing standards and environment)
All data is based on Canon standard testing methods except where indicated
Subject to change without notice.