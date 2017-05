Image Sensor

Effective pixels 12 Megapixels

Type 1/2.33‘‘ CMOS

Lens

Optical zoom 4x (WIDE)

Focal length 4.5 - 18.0 mm

Focal length (equiv. 35mm) 25 - 100 mm

Structure 9 lenses / 7 groups

Aspherical glass elements 4

Maximum aperture 2.0 - 4.9

Filter diamater 40.5 mm

Digital Zoom

Enlargement factor 4x / 16x combined with optical zoom

Super Resolution Zoom 2 x / 8 x combined with optical zoom

Monitor

Monitor type LCD

Monitor size 7.6 cm / 3‘‘ (3:2)

Resolution 460,000 dots

Brightness adjustment +/- 2 levels

Frame assistance Yes

Protection panel Yes

Focusing System

Method TTL iESP auto focus with contrast detection

Modes iESP, Face Detection AF, Spot, AREA, AF Tracking

Selective Target Yes

Standard mode 0.1 m - ∞ (wide) 0.1 m - ∞ (tele)

Super Macro Mode Closest focusing distance: 1 cm

Microscope Mode Zoom capability while being in Super Macro Mode

AF lock Yes

AF illuminator Yes

Light Metering

Histogram in shooting mode Yes

Modes ESP light metering, Spot metering

Exposure System

Shutter speed 1/2 - 1/2000 s / < 4 s (Night scene)

Exposure compensation +/- 2 EV / 1/3 steps

Enhancement function Mechanical Image Stabiliser (Sensor shift)

Advanced Face Detection Technology

Shadow Adjustment Technology

Modes i-Auto, Programme shooting, Underwater, Microscope, Scene Modes, Art automatic, Aperture priority, Custom Filter, Movie

Scene Modes

Number of scene modes 16

Modes Portrait, e-Portrait, Landscape, Landscape with Portrait,

Hand-held Starlight, Night Scene, Night Scene with

portrait, Children, Sports, Candle, Sunset, Fireworks,

Beach and Snow, Panorama, Live Composite, Backlight

HDR

Art Filter

Modes Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone,

Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Gentle

Sepia, Dramatic Tone, Key Line, Water colour, Vintage,

Partial Colour*

Sensitivity

Auto AUTO / High AUTO

Manual ISO 100 - 12800

White Balance

AUTO WB system Yes

Preset values Overcast, Sunlight, Tungsten, Underwater, Flourescent 1

One-touch white balance 1 custom settings can be registered

Internal Flash

Working range (wide) 0.2 - 7.9 m (ISO 1600)

Working range (tele) 0.2 - 3.1 m (ISO 1600)

Flash compensation Yes

External Flash Control

Wireless flash control

Sequence Shooting

Reduced resolution 60 fps / 100 frames (in 3MP mode)

15 fps / 100 frames (in 3MP mode)

Full resolution 5 fps / 100 frames (Full Image Size)

Interval shooting Yes

Image Processing

Pixel mapping Yes

Noise reduction Yes

Engine TruePic VIII

Distortion compensation Yes

Shading compensation Yes

View Images

Modes Single, Index, Zoom, Slide show, Event

Index 5 x 4 frames

Zoom Yes, 1.1 - 10x

Auto rotation Yes

View Images

Image protect mode Yes

Histogram in playback mode Yes

View Movie

Modes Frame by frame, Fast forward, Reverse playback

Still Image Recording

DCF Yes

EXIF 42796

PIM III

DPS PictBridge

DPOF Yes

Movie Recording System

Recording format MOV(MPEG-4AVC/H.264)

Image Stabilisation Mode Digital Image Stabilisation

4K Movie quality 3840 x 2160 (4k) / 30p, 25p (approx. 102Mbps)

HD Movie quality 1080P Recording time: 29min. 720P Recording time: 29min. Speed Class 10 SD card is recommended for shooting movies. UHS-I Speed Class 3 SD card must be used for 4K video and high speed x movie.

Movie Specialties

High-Speed Recording 640 x 360 (SD) / 480fps / 720P / 240fps / 1080P / 120fps

Time lapse 720p (AVI Motion JPEG®)

Art Filter Pop Art, Soft Focus, Pale & Light Colour, Light Tone, / Grainy Film, Pin Hole, Diorama, Cross Process, Gentle / Sepia, Dramatic Tone, Key Line, Water colour, Vintage, / Partial Colour*

Sound Recording System

Voice Playback Yes

Sound recording Yes, format: PCM

Internal microphone Stereo

Image footage 4 s

Speaker Yes

Memory

Removable Media SD / SDHC / SDXC (UHS-I class supported)

Internal memory 55 MB

Eye-Fi Card compatible Yes

Image Size

RAW Yes

16M 4608 x 3456

8M 3264 x 2448

3M 2048 x 1536

Image Size

VGA 640 x 480

Aspect ratio 4:3 / 3:2 / 16:9 / 1:1

Menu

Menu languages in camera 39

Tough Features

Shock resistant Shockproof from heights of up to 2.1m *

Waterproof Waterproof up to a water pressure equivalent to 15m depth **

Anti-fog Dual pane glass

Freezeproof Freezeproof down to -10°C ***

Crushproof Crushproof up to 100kg ****

Dustproof Yes

* Equivalent to MIL Standard (Olympus test conditions)

** According to IEC standard publication 529 IPX8

*** According to Olympus test conditions

**** According to IEC standard publication 529 IPX6

Other Features

GPS Yes

Electronic compass Yes

Manometer Yes

Thermometer Yes

Level Gauge Yes

SNS upload Yes

Perfect Shot Preview Yes

Panorama function In-Camera Panorama

Self timer Delay: 2 / 12 s / Custom

Menu guide Yes

Date imprint Yes

LED Illuminator Yes

Customisation Options

My Mode 2 settings storable

Power Supply

Battery LI-92B Lithium-Ion Battery

Internal Charging Yes

Interface

HDMI™ Yes, Micro connector (Type D) *

Wireless connectivity WiFi, Eye-Fi Card compatible, FlashAir

DC input Yes

Combined A/V & USB

output Yes

USB 2.0 High Speed Yes

* „HDMI“, the HDMI logo and „High-Definition Multimedia Interface“ are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing LLC.

Size

Weight 250 g (including battery and memory card)

Dimensions

Width 113 mm

Height 66 mm