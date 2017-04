Camera

Image sensor 1/4-in., CMOS with primary color filter

Effective pixels 1920 x 1920

Storage media Built-in memory, microSD/microSDHC memory card

Recording capacity Built-in memory: Approx. 50 files

microSD/microSDHC memory card: Approx. 1000 files per 1 gigabyte

File system Compliant with Design Rule for Camera File System (DCF), Exif Ver.2.3, Compliant with JPEG and PIM

Focal length Fixed as 28.5 mm (35-mm format equivalent)

Aperture F2.4

Auto focus system Single AF (Contrast-detect TTL, equipped with AF illumi­nator)

Focus range 10cm to ∞

Shutter speed 1/29500 sec. to 1/2 sec. (Auto), maximum 10 sec. in Bulb mode

Sensi­tivity ISO 100 to 1600 (Auto)

Exposure control Programmed AE

Metering 256-segment through the lens (TTL) metering, Multi metering

White balance Auto

Flash Auto/Compulsory flash/Suppressed flash/Slow synchro/Red-eye removal Effective range: Approx. 50 cm to 8 m

Shooting mode Standard, Double exposure, Bulb mode

Self-timer Approx. 10 sec./Approx. 2 sec.

Image effect 10 Filters, Brightness adjustment, Vignette

Playback function Trimming, Multi image playback

Printer

Film FUJIFILM Instant Film “instax SQUARE” (Purchased separately)

Photo capacity 10 prints/pack

Film size 86 mm x 72 mm

Image size 62 mm x 62 mm

Supported image size 800 x 800 dots

Printing solution 12.5 dots/mm (318 dpi, 80 μm dot pitch)

Printing levels 256 levels per color (RGB)

Supported image format JPEG (Some images saved with a photo editing/processing software may not be displayed or printed.)

Printing time Approx. 12 seconds

Print timing Printing shortly after shooting/Printing after selecting image

Printing function Images on built-in memory/micro SD card

Reprint Printable up to the past 50 prints

(Up to 50 images stored in print history)

Digital zoom Up to 2.4 X in printing (Output pixels: 800 x 800)

Film detection Yes (Automatic ejection when inserted)

Others

LCD monitor 3.0-in. (7.6 cm) TFT color LCD monitor

Pixels: Approx. 460k-dots

Input/Output terminals Micro USB (For charging only)

Battery NP-50

Charging function Built-in

Printing capacity Approx. 160 prints (From when the battery is charged fully) * Varies depending on the condi­tions of use.

Charging time Approx. 3 to 4 hours (Using 0.5 A USB port) * Varies depending on air tempe­rature.

Dimension 119 mm x 47 mm x 127 mm (W x D x H)