Panasonic löst mit der Superzoom-Kamera Lumix FZ82 das Vorgängermodell FZ72 ab. Gehäuse und das 60fach-Zoom bleiben unverändert, unter der Haube gibt es viel Neues: Die Sensorauflösung wächst auf 18 Megapixel, Videos filmt die FZ82 in 4K, den elektronischen Sucher sowie den Autofokus hat Panasonic deutlich verbessert. Trotz aller Neuerungen ist die FZ82 günstiger als ihre Vorgängerin, ab Februar soll sie für rund 350 Euro in den Läden stehen.
Herausragendes Merkmal der FZ82 ist ihr Superzoom-Objektiv, das wie schon bei der Vorgängerin FZ72 einen Brennweitenbereich von 20 – 1200 mm (bezogen auf Kleinbild) abdeckt. Leistung und Funktionsumfang hat Panasonic bei der diese Woche vorstellten FZ82 indes deutlich erweitert. Das sind die wichtigsten Neuerungen:
- Die Auflösung des 1/2,3-Zoll-Sensors wächst auf 18,1 Megapixel
- Der neue elektronische Verschluss erlaubt eine minimale Belichtungszeit von 1/16.000 s. Er ergänzt den weiterhin verfügbaren mechanischen Verschluss mit minimal 1/2000s.
- Der elektronische Sucher löst nun mit 1,17 Millionen Subpixel standesgemäß hoch auf.
- Für den Autofokus lassen sich nun 49 Messfelder direkt anwählen. Außerdem arbeitet der AF neu mit der DFD-Technologie und ermöglicht so laut Panasonic einen schnellen Hybrid Kontrast AF.
- Die maximale Videoauflösung wächst auf 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel (4K). Damit bekommt die FZ82 auch die Panasonic-eigenen 4K-Foto-Funkionen inklusive Post Focus und Focus Stacking.
- WiFi hat die FZ82 ebenfalls an Bord und kann so schnell Aufnahmen drahtlos an ein Smartgerät übertragen.
Pressemitteilung von Panasonic Deutschland:
LUMIX FZ82: Vielseitige Bridge-Kamera mit 60x-Superzoom sowie 4K Foto und –Video
Höchste Flexibilität dank großer Brennweite von 20-1200mm und neuen, innovativen 4K Funktionen
Hamburg, Januar 2017 – Panasonic stellt die neue LUMIX FZ82 aus der beliebten FZ-Serie vor. Sie bietet ein leistungsstarkes optisches 60x-Zoom und komfortable, praxisgerechte Bedienung sowie zahlreiche manuelle Optionen für Foto und Video. Sie ist ausgestattet mit dem außergewöhnlich vielseitigen LUMIX DC Vario 60x-Zoom 2,8–5,9/3,8-215mm entsprechend 20mm Super-Weitwinkel bis 1200mm Super-Tele (bei KB) und ermöglicht so gleichermaßen dynamische Landschaftsaufnahmen wie formatfüllende Abbildungen wilder Tiere oder Vögel aus weiter Ferne.
Der neue 18-Megapixel-MOS-Sensor und der aktualisierte Venus Engine-Bildprozessor sorgen für kurze Reaktionszeiten und hochwertige Bilder selbst bei höheren ISO-Werten. Dazu trägt auch der hochpräzise Autofokus mit DFD-Technologie (Depth From Defocus) bei. So erlaubt die FZ82 schnelle Serienaufnahmen mit 10 B/s (AFS) bzw. 6 B/s (AFC) mit sicherer Fokussierung auch bei schnell bewegten Motiven. Dank des Touch-Control-Systems können Anwender schnell und zielgenau auf das Hauptmotiv fokussieren und das Foto per Touch-Auslösebetrieb direkt aufnehmen, um so selbst flüchtige Motive im Bild festzuhalten.
Die LUMIX FZ82 zeichnet hochauflösende 4K Videos mit flüssiger Bewegungsdarstellung in 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel Auflösung bei 25p/30p*1 auf. Das raumgreifende 60x-Zoom unterdrückt dank O.I.S. (Optischer Bildstabilisator) mit Active-Modus Verwacklungen auch bei der Videoaufnahme. Dank der neuen 4K Technologie von Panasonic können Benutzer mit der Kamera auch 4K Fotos aufnehmen und kommen damit in den Genuss von Funktionen wie Fokus Stacking oder Post Focus.
Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit einem fest eingebauten Touch-Control-LCD-Monitor mit 1,04 Mio. Bildpunkten und einem elektronischen 0,2“-Sucher mit 1,17 Mio. Bildpunkten Auflösung ausgestattet. So haben Nutzer ihr Bild immer sicher unter Kontrolle. Die WiFi® Konnektivität der FZ82 ermöglicht zudem mehr Flexibilität bei der Aufnahme und erlaubt auf einfache Weise das sofortige Teilen von Bildern in sozialen Netzwerken. Mittenkontakt-Systemblitzschuh und optionales Zubehör erweitern die Einsatzmöglichkeiten der LUMIX FZ82 bei der Aufnahme qualitativ hochwertiger Fotos und außergewöhnlicher 4K Videos zusätzlich.
1. 20mm Super-Weitwinkel mit 60x-Zoomfaktor und Power-O.I.S.-Bildstabilisierung
Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit dem raumgreifenden optischen 60x-Weitwinkel-Zoom LUMIX DC Vario 2,8–5,9/20-1200mm ausgestattet. Mit dem 20mm-Super-Weitwinkelobjektiv werden etwa 140 Prozent des Bildfeldes eines 24mm-Weitwinkels erfasst. 14 Linsenelemente in zwölf Gruppen, darunter drei ED-Linsen sowie sechs asphärische Linsen mit neun asphärischen Oberflächen erlauben eine kompakte Konstruktion ohne Qualitätseinbußen. Besonderen Wert wurde dabei auf eine geringe Verzeichnung im Weitwinkel-Bereich und die Unterdrückung störender Farbsäume im Tele-Bereich gelegt. Der optische Bildstabilisator O.I.S. sorgt bei Fotos und Videos auch bei längeren Brennweiten für verwacklungsfreie, ruhige Bilder.
Dank intelligenter Auflösungstechnologie kann mit der Intelligent Zoom-Funktion der FZ82 der Zoomfaktor bis zu 120x erweitert werden, während eine hohe Bildqualität erhalten bleibt. Zusätzlich kann der Zoomfaktor in Kombination mit dem optionalen Tele-Konverter DMW-LT55 so deutlich erweitert werden, dass die Krateroberfläche des Mondes klar zu erfassen ist.
2. Reaktionsschnell mit 4K Foto- und Videofunktion
Der 18-Megapixel-Highspeed-MOS-Sensor ist neu in der LUMIX FZ82. Zusammen mit dem Hochleistungs-Bildprozessor Venus Engine LSI erreichen Reaktionszeiten, Empfindlichkeit und Bildqualität ein noch höheres Niveau. Dank der Highspeed-Signalverarbeitung der FZ82 sind Fotoserien mit 10 B/s (AFS) / 6 (AFC) B/s bei voller Auflösung mit mechanischem Verschluss möglich.
Die 4K Foto-Technologie erlaubt es Fotografen, schnell bewegte oder unvorhersehbare Szenen einfach mit einer 4K Serie bei 30 B/s aufzunehmen, um daraus später das optimale Standbild herauszusuchen.
Die Post Focus-Funktion ermöglicht es sogar, den Fokusbereich nach der Aufnahme auszuwählen, was speziell bei Makro-Aufnahmen oder Portraits hilfreich sein kann. Darüber hinaus ermöglicht die Focus Stacking-Funktion, nach der Aufnahme mehrere Post Focus-Bilder zu einem Foto mit durchgehender Schärfe von vorn bis hinten oder in einem definierten Bereich zusammenzufassen.
3. Variabel dank Foto-/Video-Hybrid–Funktion in hochauflösenden 4K Bildern
Die LUMIX FZ82 zeichnet hochwertige 4K Videos in 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel-Auflösung bei 25p/30p oder Full HD Videos mit 1.920 x 1.080 bei 50p/60p im AVCHD Progressive oder MP4 (MPEG-4/H.264)-Format auf. Dabei arbeitet sie mit kontinuierlichem AF.
Die LUMIX FZ82 ermöglicht zudem 4K Live Cropping bei der Videoaufzeichnung, um ein stabiles Bild beim Schwenken oder Zoomen zu erreichen. Dank seiner digitalen Steuerung sind ruckelfreie Schwenk- und Zoom-Bilder möglich, da sich das Zoomobjektiv nicht physikalisch bewegt. 4K Videos können durch nachträgliche Bearbeitung des Originalmaterials als effektvolle Full HD Videos gespeichert werden.
Zu den weiteren verfügbaren Video-Aufnahmeoptionen gehören High-Speed-Video (100 B/s), Zeitraffer und Stop-Motion-Animation.
4. Intuitive Bedienung durch praxisgerechtes Design
Der fest eingebaute 7,5cm-Touch-Control-LCD-Monitor der FZ82 mit 1,04 Mio. Bildpunkten zeigt etwa 100 Prozent des Bildfelds. Das Touch-Control-System erlaubt es, durch einfaches Antippen auf dem Monitor gezielt auf ein Detail zu fokussieren und auch direkt auszulösen. Der Touch-Pad-AF ermöglicht es darüber hinaus, den Fokuspunkt zu ändern, auch während das Auge das Motiv im Sucher kontrolliert.
Der elektronische 0,2“-Sucher im 4:3-Format kommt mit 1,17 Mio. Bildpunkten Auflösung und einer Suchervergrößerung ca. 0,46x (35mm KB). Die hohe Bildwiederholrate von 60 B/s sorgt für minimale Bildverzögerung, so dass auch schnell bewegte Motive mit flüssiger Bewegung dargestellt werden.
Manuelle Einstellmöglichkeiten geben dem LUMIX FZ82-Fotografen noch mehr kreative Freiheiten. Im P/A/S/M-Modus können Nutzer sowohl bei Foto- als auch Videoaufnahmen individuell gestaltend eingreifen. Das neue ergonomische Design des Griffs sorgt selbst bei längerer Aufnahmedauer für eine komfortable Kamerahaltung.
5. Mehr Möglichkeiten zur kreativen Bildgestaltung
Die LUMIX FZ82 bietet eine Vielzahl gestalterischer Digital-Funktionen für noch mehr Spaß an den eigenen Bildern. Die Creative-Control-Funktion stellt insgesamt 22 Filteroptionen zur Wahl. Diese können auch im P/A/S/M-Modus angewendet werden. Benutzer können ihre Lieblingseinstellungen und –filter kombinieren, um noch speziellere Effekte zu erzeugen.
Mit der Creative Panorama-Funktion ist es möglich, horizontale oder vertikale Panoramabilder durch automatische Kombination mehrerer Aufnahmen zu erzeugen, die mit 18 Filtereffekten noch weiter gestaltet werden können.
Dank des optischen und digitalen Knowhows von Panasonic sind mit der FZ82 und dem Zoom in Weitwinkel-Stellung auch beeindruckende Makroaufnahmen mit differenzierten Details ab einem Mindestarbeitsabstand von einem Zentimeter möglich.
6. Sonstige Ausstattungsmerkmale
Optionales Zubehör
Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit einem Mittenkontakt-Systemblitzschuh ausgestattet und kompatibel mit diversem optionalen Zubehör:
- Telekonverter: DMW-LT55
- Nahlinse: DMW-LC55
- Konverter-Adapter: DMW-LA8
- Systemblitz-Geräte: DMW-FL200L (LZ20) / DMW-FL360L (LZ36) / DMW-FL580L (LZ58)
- Akku-Pack: DMW-BMB9
- Kameratasche: DMW-PZH76
Komfortables WiFi® für Bildübertragung und Fernbedienung per Smartphone
Die LUMIX FZ82 bietet komfortable WiFi®-Konnektivität (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n) und damit mehr Flexibilität bei der Aufnahme und sofortiger Bildweitergabe. Nach der Installation der Panasonic Image App für iOS oder Android auf Smartphone oder Tablet können damit die Kamera fernbedient sowie die Bilder betrachtet und unmittelbar in den sozialen Netzwerken geteilt werden.
Netz-/USB-Ladefunktion
Der Akku in der Kamera kann nach Bedarf per Netzgerät oder USB aufgeladen werden.
Verfügbarkeit und Preise
Die LUMIX FZ82 kommt ab Februar 2017 in Schwarz in den Handel. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung beträgt 349 Euro.
*1 Aufnahme stoppt, wenn die kontinuierliche Aufzeichnungszeit 15 Minuten mit [MP4] in [4K] überschreitet
Technische Daten: Panasonic Lumix FZ82
|SENSOR
|Camera Effective Pixels
|18.1 Megapixels
|Sensor Size / Total Pixels / Filter
|1/2.3-type High Sensitivity MOS Sensor / 18.9 Total Megapixels / Primary Color Filter
|Aperture
|F2.8 – 5.9 / Multistage Iris Diaphragm (F2.8 – 8.0 (W), F5.9 – 8.0 (T))
|Optical Zoom
|60x
|Focal Length
|f = 3.58 – 215mm
(20 – 1200mm in 35mm equiv. in 4:3)
(21 – 1260mm in 35mm equiv. in 3:2)
(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in 16:9)
(23 – 1380mm in 35mm equiv. in 1:1)
(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K PHOTO recording)
(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K video recording)
(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in FHD / HD video recording)
|Extra Optical Zoom (EZ)
|84x (4:3 / 9M (M)), 122x (4:3 / 4.5M (S))
|Intelligent Zoom
|120x
|Lens
|LUMIX DC VARIO
14 elements in 12 groups
(6 aspherical lenses / 9 aspherical surfaces / 3 ED lenses)
|Optical Image Stabilizer
|POWER O.I.S. (On with Active Mode (only for motion picture) / Off)
|Digital Zoom
|Max. 4x (When Digital Zoom is used simultaneously with Intelligent Zoom, you can only increase the zoom ratio up to 2x.)
|Conversion Lens Compatibility
|Yes
|FOCUS
|Focusing Area
|Normal: Wide 30 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity
AF Macro / MF / Intelligent Auto / Motion Picture: Wide 1 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity
|AF Assist Lamp
|Yes (On / Off)
|Focus
|AF / AF Macro / Macro Zoom * Each available with AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Continuous)
Quick AF, Continuous AF (during motion picture recording), Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Pad AF, Touch Shutter, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, AF+MF, Focus Peaking, One Shot AF (Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF-ON), Low Light AF
|Post Focus
|Yes
|Focus Stacking
|Yes
|AF Metering
|Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-area / Custom Multi / 1-area / Pinpoint
(Full area touch is available)
|SHUTTER
|Shutter Speed
|Still Image:
Approx. 4 – 1/2,000 sec (Mechanical Shutter)
Approx. 1 – 1/16,000 sec (Electronic Shutter)
Artistic Nightscape (Approx. 60 sec)
Motion Picture:
Approx. 1/25 – 1/16,000 sec
Approx. 1/2 – 1/16,000 sec (Creative Video M Mode / MF Mode)
|FINDER
|Viewfinder
|0.20″ LVF (Live View Finder) (1,166k dots equiv.), Field of View: Approx. 100%, Lens 19.6x
Magnification: Approx. 2.59x / 0.46x (35 mm camera equivalent)
|RECORDING
|File Format
|Still Image: JPEG (DCF/Exif2.3) / RAW, DPOF
Motion Picture: AVCHD Progressive, AVCHD, MP4
|Mode Dial
|Intelligent Auto, P, A, S, M, Creative Video, C (Custom), Panorama Shot, Scene Guide, Creative Control
|Creative Control Mode
|Expressive, Retro, Old Days, High Key, Low Key, Sepia, Monochrome, Dynamic Monochrome, Rough Monochrome, Silky Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process, Toy Effect, Toy Pop, Bleach Bypass, Miniature Effect, Soft Focus, Fantasy, Star Filter, One Point Color, Sunshine (22 filters)
|Still Image Scene Guide
|Clear Portrait, Silky Skin, Backlit Softness, Clear in Backlight, Relaxing Tone, Sweet Child’s Face, Distinct Scenery, Bright Blue Sky, Romantic Sunset Glow, Vivid Sunset Glow, Glistening Water, Clear Nightscape, Cool Night Sky, Warm Glowing Nightscape, Artistic Nightscape, Glittering Illuminations, Handheld Night Shot, Clear Night Portrait, Soft Image of a Flower, Appetizing Food, Cute Dessert, Freeze Animal Motion, Clear Sports Shot, Monochrome
|Continuous Shooting Mode (Approx.)
|[AFS] H: 10 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
[AFC] H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
|4K Photo Mode (*2)
|4K Burst: 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min
4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min
4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 sec
(Depending on memory card size and battery power)
Exif Information: Yes
Marking Function: Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)
|Motion Picture Recording (*2)
|4K Video
|3840 x 2160 pixels, 30p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
3840 x 2160 pixels, 25p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
|HD Video
|1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 24Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (Dolby)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 17Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)
|1920 x 1080 pixels, 60p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 60fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 30p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 25p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
1280 x 720 pixels, 30p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
|High Speed Video
|1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: MP4) (Sensor Output is 100fps)
640 x 480 pixels, 25p (VGA: MP4) (Sensor Output is 200fps)
|Continuous Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)
|AVCHD
|FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min
FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 100 min
|MP4
|4K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 80 min
FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min
|Actual Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)
|AVCHD
|FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min
FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 50 min
|MP4
|4K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 40 min
FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min
|EXPOSURE PARAMETERS
|Exposure
|Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
|Exposure Compensation
|1/3 EV step, +/-5 EV (+/-3 EV for motion picture)
|Light Metering
|Intelligent Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot
|ISO Sensitivity
|Still Image: Auto / i.ISO / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 (Extended ISO)
Motion Picture: Auto / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200
(Changeable to 1/3 EV step)
|PICTURE QUALITY
|Still Picture Recording
|4896x3672 (18M) (L) / 3456x2592 (9M) (M) / 2400x1800 (4.5M) (S)
4896x3264 (16M) (L) / 3456x2304 (8M) (M) / 2400x1600 (4M) (S)
4896x2752 (13.5M) (L) / 3840x2160 (8M) (M) / 1920x1080 (2M) (S)
3664x3664 (13.5M) (L) / 2592x2592 (7M) (M) / 1824x1824 (3.5M) (S)
|Image Quality
|RAW / RAW+Fine / RAW+Standard / Fine / Standard
|White Balance
|Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incandescent / Flash / White Set1 / White Set2 / White Set3 / White Set4 / Color Temperature
(2-axis adjustable)
|Photo Style
|Standard, Vivid, Natural, Monochrome, Scenery, Portrait, Custom
|Picture Adjustment
|Contrast, Sharpness, Noise Reduction, Saturation*, Color Tone**, Filter Effect**
* Except for Monochrome mode. ** For Monochrome mode only.
|BRACKET
|AE Bracket
|3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, Max. +/-3 EV
|White Balance Bracket
|3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis
|Digital Red Eye Correction (Red-Eye Removal)
|Yes (On / Off)
|OTHER
|Digital Red Eye Correction (Red-Eye Removal)
|Yes (On / Off)
|GPS
|-
|Wi-Fi
|IEEE 802.11b/g/n
2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1–11 ch)
WPA / WPA2
Infrastructure Mode / WPS
|NFC
|-
|Zoom in Motion Picture
|Yes
|Self Timer
|2 sec / 10 sec / 10 sec (3 images)
|PLAYBACK
|Playback Mode
|All, Slideshow, Filtering Play (Picture Only, Video Only, 4K PHOTO, Post Focus, Category Selection, Favorite), Calendar
|Thumbnails / Zoomed Playback
|12,30-thumbnails / Yes
|Set Favorites / Rotate Image
|Yes / Yes
|Show Histogram / Show Highlights
|Yes / Yes
|DPOF Print Setting / Set Protection
|Yes / Yes
|Retouch
|Clear Retouch
|RAW Processing
|Yes
|Resize / Cropping
|Yes / Yes
|Title Edit / Text Stamp
|Yes / Yes
|Video Divide
|Yes
|PictBridge Support
|Single / Multi / All / DPOF / Favorites
|OTHERS
|OSD Language
|Please refer to “OSD” Sheet
|LCD Monitor
|7.5cm (3.0″) TFT Screen LCD Display (1040k dots)
Static Touch Control
Field of View: Approx. 100%, Wide Viewing-angle, AF Coating
|Built- in- Flash
|Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ mode only.
1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.
0.3 – 14.1m (Wide / ISO Auto), 1.5 – 6.1m (Tele / ISO Auto)
|Recording Media
|SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card
(Compatible with UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)
|Built- in- Memory
|-
|Microphone / Speaker
|Stereo / Mono
|Interface
|microHDMI typeD (*3), USB2.0 Micro-B
|Power
|Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 895mAh, 6.5 Wh) (Included)
USB Power Charging
|Battery Life (Approx.)
|Approx. 330 images (rear monitor), 240 images (LVF) (*1)
|Included Software
|・ The software to process RAW file on PC is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using PC connected to the Internet.
・ The Operating Instructions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smartphone or tablet connected to the Internet.
・ The software for PC is not bundled with this camera. Please use the software pre-installed to the PC or other general image viewing software to browse pictures.
|Standard Accessories
|Battery Pack, AC Adaptor, USB Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap, Lens Cap String
|NOTE
|*1
Recording conditions by CIPA standard
– Temperature: 23 oC (73.4 oF) / Humidity: 50%RH when monitor is on.
– Using a Panasonic SDHC Memory Card
– Using the supplied battery.
– Starting recording 30 seconds after the camera is turned on. (When the optical image stabilizer function is set to [ON].)
– Recording once every 30 seconds with full flash every second recording.
– Rotating the zoom lever from Tele to Wide or vice versa in every recording.
– The number of recordable pictures varies depending on the recording interval time.
– If the recording interval time becomes longer, the number of recordable pictures decreases.
– CIPA is an abbreviation of [Camera & Imaging Products Association].
|*2
– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “Class 4” or higher when recording motion pictures.
– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3)” when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].
(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding continuous writing.)
– Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [AVCHD].
– Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 15 minutes with [MP4] in [4K].
– When using an SDHC memory card: You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,
but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.
– When using an SDXC memory card: You can record a motion picture in a single file.
– Recording stops when the continuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [MP4] in [FHD] [HD]
and High Speed motion pictures.
You can continue recording without interruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,
but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.
– These are standard times taken at a temperature of 23 oC (73.4 oF) and a humidity of 50%RH.
– The time available for recording varies depending on the environment, the interval between recordings, and the manner of use.
– Actual recordable time is the time available for recording when repeating actions such as switching the power supply [ON] / [OFF], starting/stopping recording, zoom operation etc.
|*3
For [4K] video output, use an HDMI cable that has the HDMI logo on it, and that is described as“4K compatible”.