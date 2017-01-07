Panasonic löst mit der Superzoom-Kamera Lumix FZ82 das Vorgän­ger­modell FZ72 ab. Gehäuse und das 60fach-Zoom bleiben unver­ändert, unter der Haube gibt es viel Neues: Die Sensor­auf­lösung wächst auf 18 Megapixel, Videos filmt die FZ82 in 4K, den elektro­ni­schen Sucher sowie den Autofokus hat Panasonic deutlich verbessert. Trotz aller Neuerungen ist die FZ82 günstiger als ihre Vorgän­gerin, ab Februar soll sie für rund 350 Euro in den Läden stehen.

Heraus­ra­gendes Merkmal der FZ82 ist ihr Superzoom-Objektiv, das wie schon bei der Vorgän­gerin FZ72 einen Brenn­wei­ten­be­reich von 20 – 1200 mm (bezogen auf Kleinbild) abdeckt. Leistung und Funkti­ons­umfang hat Panasonic bei der diese Woche vorstellten FZ82 indes deutlich erweitert. Das sind die wichtigsten Neuerungen:

  • Die Auflösung des 1/2,3-Zoll-Sensors wächst auf 18,1 Megapixel
  • Der neue elektro­nische Verschluss erlaubt eine minimale Belich­tungszeit von 1/16.000 s. Er ergänzt den weiterhin verfüg­baren mecha­ni­schen Verschluss mit minimal 1/2000s.
  • Der elektro­nische Sucher löst nun mit 1,17 Millionen Subpixel standes­gemäß hoch auf.
  • Für den Autofokus lassen sich nun 49 Messfelder direkt anwählen. Außerdem arbeitet der AF neu mit der DFD-Techno­logie und ermög­licht so laut Panasonic einen schnellen Hybrid Kontrast AF.
  • Die maximale Video­auf­lösung wächst auf 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel (4K). Damit bekommt die FZ82 auch die Panasonic-eigenen 4K-Foto-Funkionen inklusive Post Focus und Focus Stacking.
  • WiFi hat die FZ82 ebenfalls an Bord und kann so schnell Aufnahmen drahtlos an ein Smart­gerät übertragen.
Panasonic Lumix FZ82 Front
Panasonic Lumix FZ82 oben
Panasonic Lumix FZ82 hinten
Panasonic Lumix FZ82 Seite
Panasonic Lumix FZ82 PopUp-Blitz

Presse­mit­teilung von Panasonic Deutschland:

LUMIX FZ82: Vielseitige Bridge-Kamera mit 60x-Superzoom sowie 4K Foto und –Video

Höchste Flexi­bi­lität dank großer Brenn­weite von 20-1200mm und neuen, innova­tiven 4K Funktionen

Hamburg, Januar 2017 – Panasonic stellt die neue LUMIX FZ82 aus der beliebten FZ-Serie vor. Sie bietet ein leistungs­starkes optisches 60x-Zoom und komfor­table, praxis­ge­rechte Bedienung sowie zahlreiche manuelle Optionen für Foto und Video. Sie ist ausge­stattet mit dem außer­ge­wöhnlich vielsei­tigen LUMIX DC Vario 60x-Zoom 2,8–5,9/3,8-215mm entspre­chend 20mm Super-Weitwinkel bis 1200mm Super-Tele (bei KB) und ermög­licht so gleicher­maßen dynamische Landschafts­auf­nahmen wie format­fül­lende Abbil­dungen wilder Tiere oder Vögel aus weiter Ferne.

Der neue 18-Megapixel-MOS-Sensor und der aktua­li­sierte Venus Engine-Bildpro­zessor sorgen für kurze Reakti­ons­zeiten und hochwertige Bilder selbst bei höheren ISO-Werten. Dazu trägt auch der hochpräzise Autofokus mit DFD-Techno­logie (Depth From Defocus) bei. So erlaubt die FZ82 schnelle Serien­auf­nahmen mit 10 B/s (AFS) bzw. 6 B/s (AFC) mit sicherer Fokus­sierung auch bei schnell bewegten Motiven. Dank des Touch-Control-Systems können Anwender schnell und zielgenau auf das Haupt­motiv fokus­sieren und das Foto per Touch-Auslö­se­be­trieb direkt aufnehmen, um so selbst flüchtige Motive im Bild festzu­halten.

Die LUMIX FZ82 zeichnet hochauf­lö­sende 4K Videos mit flüssiger Bewegungs­dar­stellung in 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel Auflösung bei 25p/30p*1 auf. Das raumgrei­fende 60x-Zoom unter­drückt dank O.I.S. (Optischer Bildsta­bi­li­sator) mit Active-Modus Verwack­lungen auch bei der Video­auf­nahme. Dank der neuen 4K Techno­logie von Panasonic können Benutzer mit der Kamera auch 4K Fotos aufnehmen und kommen damit in den Genuss von Funktionen wie Fokus Stacking oder Post Focus.

Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit einem fest einge­bauten Touch-Control-LCD-Monitor mit 1,04 Mio. Bildpunkten und einem elektro­ni­schen 0,2“-Sucher mit 1,17 Mio. Bildpunkten Auflösung ausge­stattet. So haben Nutzer ihr Bild immer sicher unter Kontrolle. Die WiFi® Konnek­ti­vität der FZ82 ermög­licht zudem mehr Flexi­bi­lität bei der Aufnahme und erlaubt auf einfache Weise das sofortige Teilen von Bildern in sozialen Netzwerken. Mitten­kontakt-System­blitz­schuh und optio­nales Zubehör erweitern die Einsatz­mög­lich­keiten der LUMIX FZ82 bei der Aufnahme quali­tativ hochwer­tiger Fotos und außer­ge­wöhn­licher 4K Videos zusätzlich.

Panasonic Lumix FZ82 seitlich

1. 20mm Super-Weitwinkel mit 60x-Zoomfaktor und Power-O.I.S.-Bildstabilisierung

Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit dem raumgrei­fenden optischen 60x-Weitwinkel-Zoom LUMIX DC Vario 2,8–5,9/20-1200mm ausge­stattet. Mit dem 20mm-Super-Weitwin­kel­ob­jektiv werden etwa 140 Prozent des Bildfeldes eines 24mm-Weitwinkels erfasst. 14 Linsen­ele­mente in zwölf Gruppen, darunter drei ED-Linsen sowie sechs asphä­rische Linsen mit neun asphä­ri­schen Oberflächen erlauben eine kompakte Konstruktion ohne Quali­täts­ein­bußen. Beson­deren Wert wurde dabei auf eine geringe Verzeichnung im Weitwinkel-Bereich und die Unter­drü­ckung störender Farbsäume im Tele-Bereich gelegt. Der optische Bildsta­bi­li­sator O.I.S. sorgt bei Fotos und Videos auch bei längeren Brenn­weiten für verwack­lungs­freie, ruhige Bilder.

Dank intel­li­genter Auflö­sungs­tech­no­logie kann mit der Intel­ligent Zoom-Funktion der FZ82 der Zoomfaktor bis zu 120x erweitert werden, während eine hohe Bildqua­lität erhalten bleibt. Zusätzlich kann der Zoomfaktor in Kombi­nation mit dem optio­nalen Tele-Konverter DMW-LT55 so deutlich erweitert werden, dass die Krater­ober­fläche des Mondes klar zu erfassen ist.

2. Reakti­ons­schnell mit 4K Foto- und Video­funktion

Der 18-Megapixel-Highspeed-MOS-Sensor ist neu in der LUMIX FZ82. Zusammen mit dem Hochleis­tungs-Bildpro­zessor Venus Engine LSI erreichen Reakti­ons­zeiten, Empfind­lichkeit und Bildqua­lität ein noch höheres Niveau. Dank der Highspeed-Signal­ver­ar­beitung der FZ82 sind Fotoserien mit 10 B/s (AFS) / 6 (AFC) B/s bei voller Auflösung mit mecha­ni­schem Verschluss möglich.

Die 4K Foto-Techno­logie erlaubt es Fotografen, schnell bewegte oder unvor­her­sehbare Szenen einfach mit einer 4K Serie bei 30 B/s aufzu­nehmen, um daraus später das optimale Standbild heraus­zu­suchen.

Die Post Focus-Funktion ermög­licht es sogar, den Fokus­be­reich nach der Aufnahme auszu­wählen, was speziell bei Makro-Aufnahmen oder Portraits hilfreich sein kann. Darüber hinaus ermög­licht die Focus Stacking-Funktion, nach der Aufnahme mehrere Post Focus-Bilder zu einem Foto mit durch­ge­hender Schärfe von vorn bis hinten oder in einem definierten Bereich zusam­men­zu­fassen.

3. Variabel dank Foto-/Video-Hybrid–Funktion in hochauf­lö­senden 4K Bildern

Die LUMIX FZ82 zeichnet hochwertige 4K Videos in 3.840 x 2.160 Pixel-Auflösung bei 25p/30p oder Full HD Videos mit 1.920 x 1.080 bei 50p/60p im AVCHD Progressive oder MP4 (MPEG-4/H.264)-Format auf. Dabei arbeitet sie mit konti­nu­ier­lichem AF.

Die LUMIX FZ82 ermög­licht zudem 4K Live Cropping bei der Video­auf­zeichnung, um ein stabiles Bild beim Schwenken oder Zoomen zu erreichen. Dank seiner digitalen Steuerung sind ruckel­freie Schwenk- und Zoom-Bilder möglich, da sich das Zoomob­jektiv nicht physi­ka­lisch bewegt. 4K Videos können durch nachträg­liche Bearbeitung des Origi­nal­ma­te­rials als effekt­volle Full HD Videos gespei­chert werden.

Zu den weiteren verfüg­baren Video-Aufnah­me­optionen gehören High-Speed-Video (100 B/s), Zeitraffer und Stop-Motion-Animation.

4. Intuitive Bedienung durch praxis­ge­rechtes Design

Der fest einge­baute 7,5cm-Touch-Control-LCD-Monitor der FZ82 mit 1,04 Mio. Bildpunkten zeigt etwa 100 Prozent des Bildfelds. Das Touch-Control-System erlaubt es, durch einfaches Antippen auf dem Monitor gezielt auf ein Detail zu fokus­sieren und auch direkt auszu­lösen. Der Touch-Pad-AF ermög­licht es darüber hinaus, den Fokus­punkt zu ändern, auch während das Auge das Motiv im Sucher kontrol­liert.

Panasonic Lumix FZ82 Touchscreen

Der elektro­nische 0,2“-Sucher im 4:3-Format kommt mit 1,17 Mio. Bildpunkten Auflösung und einer Sucherver­grö­ßerung ca. 0,46x (35mm KB). Die hohe Bildwie­der­holrate von 60 B/s sorgt für minimale Bildver­zö­gerung, so dass auch schnell bewegte Motive mit flüssiger Bewegung darge­stellt werden.

Manuelle Einstell­mög­lich­keiten geben dem LUMIX FZ82-Fotografen noch mehr kreative Freiheiten. Im P/A/S/M-Modus können Nutzer sowohl bei Foto- als auch Video­auf­nahmen indivi­duell gestaltend eingreifen. Das neue ergono­mische Design des Griffs sorgt selbst bei längerer Aufnah­me­dauer für eine komfor­table Kamera­haltung.

5. Mehr Möglich­keiten zur kreativen Bildge­staltung

Die LUMIX FZ82 bietet eine Vielzahl gestal­te­ri­scher Digital-Funktionen für noch mehr Spaß an den eigenen Bildern. Die Creative-Control-Funktion stellt insgesamt 22 Filter­op­tionen zur Wahl. Diese können auch im P/A/S/M-Modus angewendet werden. Benutzer können ihre Lieblings­ein­stel­lungen und –filter kombi­nieren, um noch spezi­ellere Effekte zu erzeugen.

Mit der Creative Panorama-Funktion ist es möglich, horizontale oder vertikale Panora­ma­bilder durch automa­tische Kombi­nation mehrerer Aufnahmen zu erzeugen, die mit 18 Filter­ef­fekten noch weiter gestaltet werden können.

Dank des optischen und digitalen Knowhows von Panasonic sind mit der FZ82 und dem Zoom in Weitwinkel-Stellung auch beein­dru­ckende Makro­auf­nahmen mit diffe­ren­zierten Details ab einem Mindest­ar­beits­ab­stand von einem Zenti­meter möglich.

6. Sonstige Ausstat­tungs­merkmale

Optio­nales Zubehör

Die LUMIX FZ82 ist mit einem Mitten­kontakt-System­blitz­schuh ausge­stattet und kompa­tibel mit diversem optio­nalen Zubehör:

  • Telekon­verter: DMW-LT55
  • Nahlinse: DMW-LC55
  • Konverter-Adapter: DMW-LA8
  • System­blitz-Geräte: DMW-FL200L (LZ20) / DMW-FL360L (LZ36) / DMW-FL580L (LZ58)
  • Akku-Pack: DMW-BMB9
  • Kamera­t­asche: DMW-PZH76

Komfor­tables WiFi® für Bildüber­tragung und Fernbe­dienung per Smart­phone

Die LUMIX FZ82 bietet komfor­table WiFi®-Konnektivität (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n) und damit mehr Flexi­bi­lität bei der Aufnahme und sofor­tiger Bildwei­tergabe. Nach der Instal­lation der Panasonic Image App für iOS oder Android auf Smart­phone oder Tablet können damit die Kamera fernbe­dient sowie die Bilder betrachtet und unmit­telbar in den sozialen Netzwerken geteilt werden.

Netz-/USB-Ladefunktion

Der Akku in der Kamera kann nach Bedarf per Netzgerät oder USB aufge­laden werden.

Verfüg­barkeit und Preise

Die LUMIX FZ82 kommt ab Februar 2017 in Schwarz in den Handel. Die unver­bind­liche Preis­emp­fehlung beträgt 349 Euro.

*1 Aufnahme stoppt, wenn die konti­nu­ier­liche Aufzeich­nungszeit 15 Minuten mit [MP4] in [4K] überschreitet

Technische Daten: Panasonic Lumix FZ82

SENSOR
Camera Effective Pixels18.1 Megapixels
Sensor Size / Total Pixels / Filter1/2.3-type High Sensi­tivity MOS Sensor / 18.9 Total Megapixels / Primary Color Filter
ApertureF2.8 – 5.9 / Multistage Iris Diaphragm (F2.8 – 8.0 (W), F5.9 – 8.0 (T))
Optical Zoom60x
Focal Lengthf = 3.58 – 215mm
(20 – 1200mm in 35mm equiv. in 4:3)
(21 – 1260mm in 35mm equiv. in 3:2)
(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in 16:9)
(23 – 1380mm in 35mm equiv. in 1:1)
(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K PHOTO recording)
(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K video recording)
(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in FHD / HD video recording)
Extra Optical Zoom (EZ)84x (4:3 / 9M (M)), 122x (4:3 / 4.5M (S))
Intel­ligent Zoom120x
LensLUMIX DC VARIO
14 elements in 12 groups
(6 asphe­rical lenses / 9 asphe­rical surfaces / 3 ED lenses)
Optical Image Stabi­lizerPOWER O.I.S. (On with Active Mode (only for motion picture) / Off)
Digital ZoomMax. 4x (When Digital Zoom is used simul­ta­neously with Intel­ligent Zoom, you can only increase the zoom ratio up to 2x.)
Conversion Lens Compa­ti­bilityYes
FOCUS
Focusing AreaNormal: Wide 30 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity
AF Macro / MF / Intel­ligent Auto / Motion Picture: Wide 1 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity
AF Assist LampYes (On / Off)
Focus
AF / AF Macro / Macro Zoom * Each available with AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Conti­nuous)
Quick AF, Conti­nuous AF (during motion picture recording), Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Pad AF, Touch Shutter, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, AF+MF, Focus Peaking, One Shot AF (Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF-ON), Low Light AF
Post FocusYes
Focus StackingYes
AF MeteringFace/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-area / Custom Multi / 1-area / Pinpoint
(Full area touch is available)
SHUTTER
Shutter SpeedStill Image:
Approx. 4 – 1/2,000 sec (Mecha­nical Shutter)
Approx. 1 – 1/16,000 sec (Electronic Shutter)
Artistic Night­scape (Approx. 60 sec)

Motion Picture:
Approx. 1/25 – 1/16,000 sec
Approx. 1/2 – 1/16,000 sec (Creative Video M Mode / MF Mode)
FINDER
Viewfinder0.20″ LVF (Live View Finder) (1,166k dots equiv.), Field of View: Approx. 100%, Lens 19.6x
Magni­fi­cation: Approx. 2.59x / 0.46x (35 mm camera equivalent)
RECORDING
File FormatStill Image: JPEG (DCF/Exif2.3) / RAW, DPOF
Motion Picture: AVCHD Progressive, AVCHD, MP4
Mode DialIntel­ligent Auto, P, A, S, M, Creative Video, C (Custom), Panorama Shot, Scene Guide, Creative Control
Creative Control ModeExpressive, Retro, Old Days, High Key, Low Key, Sepia, Monochrome, Dynamic Monochrome, Rough Monochrome, Silky Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process, Toy Effect, Toy Pop, Bleach Bypass, Miniature Effect, Soft Focus, Fantasy, Star Filter, One Point Color, Sunshine (22 filters)
Still Image Scene GuideClear Portrait, Silky Skin, Backlit Softness, Clear in Backlight, Relaxing Tone, Sweet Child’s Face, Distinct Scenery, Bright Blue Sky, Romantic Sunset Glow, Vivid Sunset Glow, Glistening Water, Clear Night­scape, Cool Night Sky, Warm Glowing Night­scape, Artistic Night­scape, Glittering Illumi­na­tions, Handheld Night Shot, Clear Night Portrait, Soft Image of a Flower, Appetizing Food, Cute Dessert, Freeze Animal Motion, Clear Sports Shot, Monochrome
Conti­nuous Shooting Mode (Approx.)[AFS] H: 10 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
[AFC] H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)
4K Photo Mode (*2)4K Burst: 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min
4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min
4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 sec
(Depending on memory card size and battery power)

Exif Infor­mation: Yes
Marking Function: Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)
Motion Picture Recording (*2)
4K Video3840 x 2160 pixels, 30p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
3840 x 2160 pixels, 25p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
HD Video1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 24Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (Dolby)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 17Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 60p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 60fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 30p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
1920 x 1080 pixels, 25p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
1280 x 720 pixels, 30p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)
1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)
High Speed Video1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: MP4) (Sensor Output is 100fps)
640 x 480 pixels, 25p (VGA: MP4) (Sensor Output is 200fps)
Conti­nuous Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)
AVCHDFHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min
FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 100 min
MP44K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 80 min
FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min
Actual Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)
AVCHDFHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min
FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 50 min
MP44K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 40 min
FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min
EXPOSURE PARAMETERS
ExposureProgram AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
Exposure Compen­sation1/3 EV step, +/-5 EV (+/-3 EV for motion picture)
Light MeteringIntel­ligent Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot
ISO Sensi­tivityStill Image: Auto / i.ISO / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 (Extended ISO)
Motion Picture: Auto / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200
(Changeable to 1/3 EV step)
PICTURE QUALITY
Still Picture Recording4896x3672 (18M) (L) / 3456x2592 (9M) (M) / 2400x1800 (4.5M) (S)
4896x3264 (16M) (L) / 3456x2304 (8M) (M) / 2400x1600 (4M) (S)
4896x2752 (13.5M) (L) / 3840x2160 (8M) (M) / 1920x1080 (2M) (S)
3664x3664 (13.5M) (L) / 2592x2592 (7M) (M) / 1824x1824 (3.5M) (S)
Image Quality RAW / RAW+Fine / RAW+Standard / Fine / Standard
White BalanceAuto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incan­de­scent / Flash / White Set1 / White Set2 / White Set3 / White Set4 / Color Tempe­rature
(2-axis adjus­table)
Photo StyleStandard, Vivid, Natural, Monochrome, Scenery, Portrait, Custom
Picture AdjustmentContrast, Sharpness, Noise Reduction, Saturation*, Color Tone**, Filter Effect**
* Except for Monochrome mode. ** For Monochrome mode only.
BRACKET
AE Bracket3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, Max. +/-3 EV
White Balance Bracket3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis
Digital Red Eye Correction (Red-Eye Removal)Yes (On / Off)
OTHER
Digital Red Eye Correction (Red-Eye Removal)Yes (On / Off)
GPS-
Wi-FiIEEE 802.11b/g/n
2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1–11 ch)
WPA / WPA2
Infra­structure Mode / WPS
NFC-
Zoom in Motion PictureYes
Self Timer2 sec / 10 sec / 10 sec (3 images)
PLAYBACK
Playback Mode　All, Slideshow, Filtering Play (Picture Only, Video Only, 4K PHOTO, Post Focus, Category Selection, Favorite), Calendar
Thumb­nails / Zoomed Playback　12,30-thumbnails / Yes
Set Favorites / Rotate ImageYes / Yes
Show Histogram / Show HighlightsYes / Yes
DPOF Print Setting / Set ProtectionYes / Yes
RetouchClear Retouch
RAW ProcessingYes
Resize / CroppingYes / Yes
Title Edit / Text Stamp Yes / Yes
Video DivideYes
PictBridge SupportSingle / Multi / All / DPOF / Favorites
OTHERS
OSD LanguagePlease refer to “OSD” Sheet
LCD Monitor7.5cm (3.0″) TFT Screen LCD Display (1040k dots)
Static Touch Control
Field of View: Approx. 100%, Wide Viewing-angle, AF Coating
Built- in- Flash Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ mode only.
1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.
0.3 – 14.1m (Wide / ISO Auto), 1.5 – 6.1m (Tele / ISO Auto)
Recording MediaSD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card
(Compa­tible with UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)
Built- in- Memory-
Micro­phone / SpeakerStereo / Mono
InterfacemicroHDMI typeD (*3), USB2.0 Micro-B
PowerLi-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 895mAh, 6.5 Wh) (Included)
USB Power Charging
Battery Life (Approx.)Approx. 330 images (rear monitor), 240 images (LVF) (*1)
Included Software・ The software to process RAW file on PC is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using PC connected to the Internet.
・ The Operating Instruc­tions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smart­phone or tablet connected to the Internet.
・ The software for PC is not bundled with this camera. Please use the software pre-installed to the PC or other general image viewing software to browse pictures.
Standard Access­oriesBattery Pack, AC Adaptor, USB Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap, Lens Cap String
NOTE
*1
Recording condi­tions by CIPA standard
– Tempe­rature: 23 oC (73.4 oF) / Humidity: 50%RH when monitor is on.
– Using a Panasonic SDHC Memory Card
– Using the supplied battery.
– Starting recording 30 seconds after the camera is turned on. (When the optical image stabi­lizer function is set to [ON].)
– Recording once every 30 seconds with full flash every second recording.
– Rotating the zoom lever from Tele to Wide or vice versa in every recording.
– The number of recordable pictures varies depending on the recording interval time.
– If the recording interval time becomes longer, the number of recordable pictures decreases.
– CIPA is an abbre­viation of [Camera & Imaging Products Association].
*2
– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “Class 4” or higher when recording motion pictures.
– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3)” when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].
(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding conti­nuous writing.)
– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [AVCHD].
– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 15 minutes with [MP4] in [4K].
– When using an SDHC memory card: You can continue recording without inter­ruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,
but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.
– When using an SDXC memory card: You can record a motion picture in a single file.
– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [MP4] in [FHD] [HD]
and High Speed motion pictures.
You can continue recording without inter­ruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,
but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.
– These are standard times taken at a tempe­rature of 23 oC (73.4 oF) and a humidity of 50%RH.
– The time available for recording varies depending on the environment, the interval between recordings, and the manner of use.
– Actual recordable time is the time available for recording when repeating actions such as switching the power supply [ON] / [OFF], starting/stopping recording, zoom operation etc.
*3
For [4K] video output, use an HDMI cable that has the HDMI logo on it, and that is described as“4K compa­tible”.