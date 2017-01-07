SENSOR

Camera Effective Pixels 18.1 Megapixels

Sensor Size / Total Pixels / Filter 1/2.3-type High Sensi­tivity MOS Sensor / 18.9 Total Megapixels / Primary Color Filter

Aperture F2.8 – 5.9 / Multistage Iris Diaphragm (F2.8 – 8.0 (W), F5.9 – 8.0 (T))

Optical Zoom 60x

Focal Length f = 3.58 – 215mm

(20 – 1200mm in 35mm equiv. in 4:3)

(21 – 1260mm in 35mm equiv. in 3:2)

(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in 16:9)

(23 – 1380mm in 35mm equiv. in 1:1)

(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K PHOTO recording)

(28 – 1680mm in 35mm equiv. in 4K video recording)

(22 – 1320mm in 35mm equiv. in FHD / HD video recording)

Extra Optical Zoom (EZ) 84x (4:3 / 9M (M)), 122x (4:3 / 4.5M (S))

Intel­ligent Zoom 120x

Lens LUMIX DC VARIO

14 elements in 12 groups

(6 asphe­rical lenses / 9 asphe­rical surfaces / 3 ED lenses)

Optical Image Stabi­lizer POWER O.I.S. (On with Active Mode (only for motion picture) / Off)

Digital Zoom Max. 4x (When Digital Zoom is used simul­ta­neously with Intel­ligent Zoom, you can only increase the zoom ratio up to 2x.)

Conversion Lens Compa­ti­bility Yes

FOCUS

Focusing Area Normal: Wide 30 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity

AF Macro / MF / Intel­ligent Auto / Motion Picture: Wide 1 cm – infinity / Tele 150 cm – infinity

AF Assist Lamp Yes (On / Off)

Focus

AF / AF Macro / Macro Zoom * Each available with AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Conti­nuous)

Quick AF, Conti­nuous AF (during motion picture recording), Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Pad AF, Touch Shutter, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, AF+MF, Focus Peaking, One Shot AF (Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF-ON), Low Light AF

Post Focus Yes

Focus Stacking Yes

AF Metering Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-area / Custom Multi / 1-area / Pinpoint

(Full area touch is available)

SHUTTER

Shutter Speed Still Image:

Approx. 4 – 1/2,000 sec (Mecha­nical Shutter)

Approx. 1 – 1/16,000 sec (Electronic Shutter)

Artistic Night­scape (Approx. 60 sec)



Motion Picture:

Approx. 1/25 – 1/16,000 sec

Approx. 1/2 – 1/16,000 sec (Creative Video M Mode / MF Mode)

FINDER

Viewfinder 0.20″ LVF (Live View Finder) (1,166k dots equiv.), Field of View: Approx. 100%, Lens 19.6x

Magni­fi­cation: Approx. 2.59x / 0.46x (35 mm camera equivalent)

RECORDING

File Format Still Image: JPEG (DCF/Exif2.3) / RAW, DPOF

Motion Picture: AVCHD Progressive, AVCHD, MP4

Mode Dial Intel­ligent Auto, P, A, S, M, Creative Video, C (Custom), Panorama Shot, Scene Guide, Creative Control

Creative Control Mode Expressive, Retro, Old Days, High Key, Low Key, Sepia, Monochrome, Dynamic Monochrome, Rough Monochrome, Silky Monochrome, Impressive Art, High Dynamic, Cross Process, Toy Effect, Toy Pop, Bleach Bypass, Miniature Effect, Soft Focus, Fantasy, Star Filter, One Point Color, Sunshine (22 filters)

Still Image Scene Guide Clear Portrait, Silky Skin, Backlit Softness, Clear in Backlight, Relaxing Tone, Sweet Child’s Face, Distinct Scenery, Bright Blue Sky, Romantic Sunset Glow, Vivid Sunset Glow, Glistening Water, Clear Night­scape, Cool Night Sky, Warm Glowing Night­scape, Artistic Night­scape, Glittering Illumi­na­tions, Handheld Night Shot, Clear Night Portrait, Soft Image of a Flower, Appetizing Food, Cute Dessert, Freeze Animal Motion, Clear Sports Shot, Monochrome

Conti­nuous Shooting Mode (Approx.) [AFS] H: 10 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

[AFC] H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

4K Photo Mode (*2) 4K Burst: 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min

4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec, max. 15 min

4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 sec

(Depending on memory card size and battery power)



Exif Infor­mation: Yes

Marking Function: Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)

Motion Picture Recording (*2)

4K Video 3840 x 2160 pixels, 30p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)

3840 x 2160 pixels, 25p (4K: 100Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)

HD Video 1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 24Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (Dolby)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 50i (FHD: 17Mbps / AVCHD) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (Dolby)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 60p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 60fps) (AAC)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 50p (FHD: 28Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 50fps) (AAC)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 30p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)

1920 x 1080 pixels, 25p (FHD: 20Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)

1280 x 720 pixels, 30p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 30fps) (AAC)

1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: 10Mbps / MP4) (Sensor Output is 25fps) (AAC)

High Speed Video 1280 x 720 pixels, 25p (HD: MP4) (Sensor Output is 100fps)

640 x 480 pixels, 25p (VGA: MP4) (Sensor Output is 200fps)

Conti­nuous Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)

AVCHD FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min

FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 100 min

MP4 4K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 80 min

FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 100 min

Actual Recordable Time (Motion Picture) (*2)

AVCHD FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min

FHD/60i, FHD/50i: Approx. 50 min

MP4 4K/30p, 4K/25p: Approx. 40 min

FHD/60p, FHD/50p: Approx. 50 min

EXPOSURE PARAMETERS

Exposure Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual

Exposure Compen­sation 1/3 EV step, +/-5 EV (+/-3 EV for motion picture)

Light Metering Intel­ligent Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot

ISO Sensi­tivity Still Image: Auto / i.ISO / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 (Extended ISO)

Motion Picture: Auto / 80 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200

(Changeable to 1/3 EV step)

PICTURE QUALITY

Still Picture Recording 4896x3672 (18M) (L) / 3456x2592 (9M) (M) / 2400x1800 (4.5M) (S)

4896x3264 (16M) (L) / 3456x2304 (8M) (M) / 2400x1600 (4M) (S)

4896x2752 (13.5M) (L) / 3840x2160 (8M) (M) / 1920x1080 (2M) (S)

3664x3664 (13.5M) (L) / 2592x2592 (7M) (M) / 1824x1824 (3.5M) (S)

Image Quality RAW / RAW+Fine / RAW+Standard / Fine / Standard

White Balance Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incan­de­scent / Flash / White Set1 / White Set2 / White Set3 / White Set4 / Color Tempe­rature

(2-axis adjus­table)

Photo Style Standard, Vivid, Natural, Monochrome, Scenery, Portrait, Custom

Picture Adjustment Contrast, Sharpness, Noise Reduction, Saturation*, Color Tone**, Filter Effect**

* Except for Monochrome mode. ** For Monochrome mode only.

BRACKET

AE Bracket 3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, Max. +/-3 EV

White Balance Bracket 3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis

Digital Red Eye Correction (Red-Eye Removal) Yes (On / Off)

OTHER

GPS -

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n

2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1–11 ch)

WPA / WPA2

Infra­structure Mode / WPS

NFC -

Zoom in Motion Picture Yes

Self Timer 2 sec / 10 sec / 10 sec (3 images)

PLAYBACK

Playback Mode All, Slideshow, Filtering Play (Picture Only, Video Only, 4K PHOTO, Post Focus, Category Selection, Favorite), Calendar

Thumb­nails / Zoomed Playback 12,30-thumbnails / Yes

Set Favorites / Rotate Image Yes / Yes

Show Histogram / Show Highlights Yes / Yes

DPOF Print Setting / Set Protection Yes / Yes

Retouch Clear Retouch

RAW Processing Yes

Resize / Cropping Yes / Yes

Title Edit / Text Stamp Yes / Yes

Video Divide Yes

PictBridge Support Single / Multi / All / DPOF / Favorites

OTHERS

OSD Language Please refer to “OSD” Sheet

LCD Monitor 7.5cm (3.0″) TFT Screen LCD Display (1040k dots)

Static Touch Control

Field of View: Approx. 100%, Wide Viewing-angle, AF Coating

Built- in- Flash Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ mode only.

1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.

0.3 – 14.1m (Wide / ISO Auto), 1.5 – 6.1m (Tele / ISO Auto)

Recording Media SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card

(Compa­tible with UHS-I UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)

Built- in- Memory -

Micro­phone / Speaker Stereo / Mono

Interface microHDMI typeD (*3), USB2.0 Micro-B

Power Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 895mAh, 6.5 Wh) (Included)

USB Power Charging

Battery Life (Approx.) Approx. 330 images (rear monitor), 240 images (LVF) (*1)

Included Software ・ The software to process RAW file on PC is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using PC connected to the Internet.

・ The Operating Instruc­tions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smart­phone or tablet connected to the Internet.

・ The software for PC is not bundled with this camera. Please use the software pre-installed to the PC or other general image viewing software to browse pictures.

Standard Access­ories Battery Pack, AC Adaptor, USB Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap, Lens Cap String

NOTE

*1

Recording condi­tions by CIPA standard

– Tempe­rature: 23 oC (73.4 oF) / Humidity: 50%RH when monitor is on.

– Using a Panasonic SDHC Memory Card

– Using the supplied battery.

– Starting recording 30 seconds after the camera is turned on. (When the optical image stabi­lizer function is set to [ON].)

– Recording once every 30 seconds with full flash every second recording.

– Rotating the zoom lever from Tele to Wide or vice versa in every recording.

– The number of recordable pictures varies depending on the recording interval time.

– If the recording interval time becomes longer, the number of recordable pictures decreases.

– CIPA is an abbre­viation of [Camera & Imaging Products Association].

*2

– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “Class 4” or higher when recording motion pictures.

– Use a card with SD Speed Class with “UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3)” when recording motion pictures with [MP4] in [4K] or [4K PHOTO].

(SD speed class is the speed standard regarding conti­nuous writing.)

– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [AVCHD].

– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 15 minutes with [MP4] in [4K].

– When using an SDHC memory card: You can continue recording without inter­ruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,

but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

– When using an SDXC memory card: You can record a motion picture in a single file.

– Recording stops when the conti­nuous recording time exceeds 29 minutes and 59 seconds with [MP4] in [FHD] [HD]

and High Speed motion pictures.

You can continue recording without inter­ruption even if the file size exceeds 4 GB,

but the motion picture file will be divided and recorded/played back separately.

– These are standard times taken at a tempe­rature of 23 oC (73.4 oF) and a humidity of 50%RH.

– The time available for recording varies depending on the environment, the interval between recordings, and the manner of use.

– Actual recordable time is the time available for recording when repeating actions such as switching the power supply [ON] / [OFF], starting/stopping recording, zoom operation etc.