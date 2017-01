TYPE

Type Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera

Recording media microSD Memory Card, microSDHC Memory Card, microSDXC Memory Card (Compa­tible with UHS-I standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards)

Image sensor size 17.3 x 13.0 mm (in 4:3 aspect ratio)

Lens mount Micro Four Thirds mount

IMAGE SENSOR

Type Live MOS Sensor

Total pixels 16.84 megapixels

Camera effective pixels 16.00 megapixels

Color filter Primary color filter

Dust reduction system Super­sonic wave filter

RECORDING SYSTEM

Recording file format

Still image JPEG (DCF, Exif 2.3), RAW, MPO (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)

Motion picture AVCHD (Audio format: Dolby Audio 2ch), MP4 (Audio format: AAC 2ch)

Aspect ratio 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1

Image quality RAW, RAW+Fine, RAW+Standard, Fine, Standard

MPO+Fine / MPO+Standard (with 3D lens in Micro Four Thirds system standard)

Color space sRGB, AdobeRGB

File size / Still image (Pixels)

4:3 4592x3448(L) / 3232x2424(M) / 2272x1704(S) / 1824x1368 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)

3:2 4592x3064(L) / 3232x2160(M) / 2272x1520(S) / 1824x1216 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)

16:9 4592x2584(L) / 3840x2160(M) / 1920x1080(S) / 1824x1024 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)

1:1 3424x3424(L) / 2416x2416(M) / 1712x1712(S) / 1712x1712 (When attaching 3D lens in Micro Four Third system standard)

Conti­nuous recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/50p]: Approx. 60 min with H-FS12032

MP4 [4K/30p, 4K/25p]: Approx. 40 min with H-FS12032



Actual recordable time (Motion picture) AVCHD [FHD/50p]: Approx. 30 min with H-FS12032

MP4 [4K/30p, 4K/25p]: Approx. 20 min with H-FS12032



Wi-Fi FUNCTION

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11b/g/n, 2412 MHz – 2462 MHz (1–11 ch), Wi-Fi / WPA / WPA2, Infra­structure mode

NFC No

QR code connection Yes

Password-less connection Yes (ON / OFF selec­table)

FOCUS

Type Contrast AF system

DFD technology Yes

Post Focus Yes

Focus Stacking Yes

Focus mode AFS (Single) / AFF (Flexible) / AFC (Conti­nuous) / MF

AF mode Face/Eye Detection / Tracking / 49-Area / Custom Multi / 1-Area / Pinpoint

(Full area touch is available)

AF detective range EV –4 – 18 (ISO100 equivalent)

Starlight AF Yes

AF assist lamp Yes

AF lock Set the Fn button in custom menu to AF lock

Others AF-ON (One Shot AF), Shutter AF, Half Press Release, Quick AF, Conti­nuous AF (during motion picture recording), AF+MF, MF Assist, Touch MF Assist, Focus Peaking, Touch AF/AE Function, Touch Shutter

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Light metering system 1728-zone multi-pattern sensing system

Light metering mode Multiple / Center Weighted / Spot

Metering range EV 0 – 18 (F2.0 lens, ISO100 equivalent)

Exposure mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual

ISO sensi­tivity (Standard output sensi­tivity) Auto / Intel­ligent ISO / 100 (Extended) / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600 / 3200 / 6400 / 12800 / 25600 (Changeable to 1/3 EV step)

(Up to ISO3200 in motion picture recording)

Exposure compen­sation 1/3 EV step ±5EV (±3EV for motion picture)

AE lock Set the Fn button in custom menu to AE lock

WHITE BALANCE

White balance Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Incan­de­scent / Flash / White Set 1, 2, 3, 4 / Color tempe­rature setting

White balance adjustment Blue/Amber bias, Magenta/Green bias

Color tempe­rature setting 2500 – 10000K in 100K

SHUTTER

Type Single curtain focal plane shutter / Electronic shutter

Shutter speed Still image: Time (Max. 60 second), 1/16,000 – 60 (Shutter type Auto)

Motion picture: 1/16,000 – 1/25

Self timer 10sec, 3 images / 2sec / 10sec

SCENE GUIDE

Still image Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Glistening Water / Clear Night­scape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Night­scape / Artistic Night­scape / Glittering Illumi­na­tions / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Soft Image of a Flower / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome

Motion picture Portrait (mode dial) / Child (mode dial) / Silky Skin / Backlit Softness / Relaxing Tone / Distinct Scenery / Bright Blue Sky / Romantic Sunset Glow / Vivid Sunset Glow / Clear Night­scape / Cool Night Sky / Warm Glowing Night­scape / Artistic Night­scape / Handheld Night Shot / Clear Night Portrait / Appetizing Food / Cute Dessert / Freeze Animal Motion / Clear Sports Shot / Monochrome

BRACKET

AE bracket 3, 5, 7 images in 1/3, 2/3 or 1 EV step, max. ±3 EV, single/burst

White balance bracket 3 exposures in blue/amber axis or in magenta/green axis

BURST SHOOTING

Burst speed [Mecha­nical shutter]

AFS: H: 5.8 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

AFC: H: 5 frames/sec (in 1-area-focusing AF mode), M: 5 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

[Electronic shutter]

AFS: H: 10 frames/sec, M: 4 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

AFC: H: 6 frames/sec, M: 6 frames/sec (with Live View), L: 2 frames/sec (with Live View)

Number of recordable images More than 15 images (when there are RAW files with the parti­cular speed)

More than 100 images (when there are no RAW files)

(Depending on memory card type, aspect, picture size and compression)

4K PHOTO

4K Photo mode*

Burst speed 4K Burst: 30 frames/sec

4K Burst (S/S): 30 frames/sec

4K Pre-Burst: 30 frames/sec, approx. 2 seconds

Exif infor­mation Yes

Marking function Yes (in 4K Burst (S/S) mode)

Loop Rec function Yes (in 6K/4K Burst (S/S) mode)

TIME LAPSE SHOT Yes

STOP MOTION ANIMATION Yes

FLASH

Flash type

Flash type TTL Built-in-Flash, GN5.6 equivalent (ISO200 ・m) / GN4.0 equivalent (ISO100 ・m), Built-in Pop-up (Reference)

Flash mode Auto*, Auto/Red-eye Reduction*, Forced On, Forced On/Red-eye Reduction, Slow Sync., Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off * For iA, iA+ only.

Synchro­nization speed Less than 1/50 second

Flash output adjustment 1/3EV step ±2EV

Flash synchro­nization 1st Curtain Sync., 2nd Curtain Sync.

SILENT MODE Yes

REAR MONITOR

Type TFT LCD monitor with static touch control, Tiltable monitor

Monitor size 7.5cm (3.0-inch) / 3:2 aspect / Wide viewing angle

Pixels Approx. 1,040k dots

Field of view Approx. 100%

Monitor adjustment Brightness, Contrast, Saturation, Red-Green, Blue-Yellow

LIVE VIEW

Digital zoom 2x, 4x

Extra Tele Conversion Still image: Max. 2x

Motion picture: 2.4x (FHD), 3.6x (HD)

Other functions Level Gauge, Real-time Histogram, Guide Lines (3 patterns), Center Marker, Highlight display (Still image / motion picture), Zebra Pattern (Still image / motion picture)

SELF SHOT

Self Shot Mode Yes (Single, Self timer: 1, 2, 3 or 4 images, 4K PHOTO, Panorama)

Shutter Shutter Button, Touch, Face Shutter, Buddy Shutter

Effect Soft Skin: 10 levels, Filter Select: Expressive / Retro / High Key / Monochrome / Toy Effect, Background Control: Defocus / Clear, Sliming Mode: 10 levels

FUNCTION BUTTON

Fn1, Fn2, Fn3, Fn4, Fn5, Fn6, Fn7, Fn8 4K Photo Mode / Post Focus / Wi-Fi / Q.MENU / AF/AE LOCK / AF-ON / Preview / One Push AE / Touch AE / Level Gauge / Zoom Control / Cursor Button Lock / Photo Style / Filter Select / Aspect Ratio / Picture Size / Quality / Sensi­tivity / Metering Mode / Bracket / Focus Mode / i. Dynamic / i. Resolution / HDR / Shutter Type / Flash Mode / Flash Adjust. / Ex. Tele Conv. / Digital Zoom / Stabi­lizer / Snap Movie / Motion Pic. Set / Picture Mode / Silent Mode / Peaking / Histogram / Guide Line / Zebra Pattern / Monochrome Live View / Rec Area / Step Zoom / Zoom Speed / Touch Screen / Restore to Default

PHOTO STYLE Standard / Vivid / Natural / Monochrome / L. Monochrome / Scenery / Portrait / Custom

CREATIVE CONTROL

Still image Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Rough Monochrome / Silky Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Soft Focus / Fantasy / Star Filter / One Point Color / Sunshine

Motion picture Expressive / Retro / Old Days / High Key / Low Key / Sepia / Monochrome / Dynamic Monochrome / Impressive Art / High Dynamic / Cross Process / Toy Effect / Toy Pop / Bleach Bypass / Miniature Effect / Fantasy / One Point Color

MOTION PICTURE FUNCTION

Flicker reduction [1/50] / [1/60] / [1/100] / [1/120] / OFF

PLAYBACK

Playback mode 30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, Calendar display, Zoomed playback (Max. 16x), Slideshow (All / Picture Only / Video Only, duration & effect is selec­table), Playback Mode (Normal / Picture Only / Video Only), Location Logging, RAW Processing, 4K PHOTO Bulk Saving, Light Compo­sition, Clear Retouch, Title Edit, Text Stamp, Video Divide, Time Lapse Video, Stop Motion Video, Resize, Cropping, Rotate, Rotation Display, Favorite, DPOF Print Set, Protect, Face Recognition Edit, Picture Sort, Creating Still Pictures from a Motion Picture

IMAGE PROTECTION / ERASE

Protection Single / Multi or Cancel

Erase Single / Multi / All / Except Favorite

PRINT

Direct print PictBridge compa­tible

INTERFACE

USB USB 2.0 Micro-B

HDMI** microHDMI TypeD / VIERA Link

Video: Auto / 4K / 1080p / 1080i / 720p / 576p

Audio: Stereo

Audio video output No

Micro­phone Stereo, Wind Noise Canceller: OFF / Standard / High

Speaker Monaural

POWER

Battery Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 1860mAh, 14Wh) (included)

Battery life (CIPA standard) Li-ion Battery Pack (7.2V, 680mAh, 4.9Wh) (included)

USB power charging

Battery grip Approx. 210 images with H-FS12032

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Dimen­sions (W x H x D) 106.5 x 64.6 x 33.3 mm / 4.2 x 2.55 x 1.32 inch (excluding protru­sions)

Weight Approx. 269g / 0.60 lb (microSD card, Battery, Body)

Approx. 239g / 0.53 lb (Body only)

Approx. 336g / 0.75 lb (microSD card, Battery, H-FS12032 lens included)

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Operating tempe­rature 0oC to 40oC (32oF to 104oF)

Operating humidity 10%RH to 80%RH

STANDARD ACCESSORIES

Software ・ The software to edit and playback images on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, PHOTO­fun­STUDIO is available for download at Panasonic website using computer connected to the Internet.

http://panasonic.jp/support/global/cs/soft/download/d_pfs99pe.html (For Windows)



・ The software to process RAW file on computer is not bundled with this camera. To do this, SILKYPIX Developer Studio is available for download at Ichikawa Soft Laboratory’s website using computer connected to the Internet.

http://www.isl.co.jp/SILKYPIX/english/p/ (For Windows / Mac)

Standard access­ories DC-GX800K Kit

Battery Pack, AC Adaptor, AC Cable, USB Connection Cable, Shoulder Strap, Lens Cap



・ The DC-GX800 Operating Instruc­tions for advanced features is available for downloaded at Panasonic LUMIX Customer Support Site using PC, smart­phone or tablet connected to the Internet.