IMAGE SENSOR

Type 1.0 type back-illumi­nated CMOS

Effective Pixels Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2) [14]

Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.9M

IMAGE PROCESSOR

Type DIGIC 7

LENS

Focal Length 10.2 – 30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)

Zoom Optical 3x

ZoomPlus 6x

Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1])

Combined approx. 12x

Maximum f/number f/2.0 – f/4.9

Construction 8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided asphe­rical UA lens, 1 single sided asphe­rical lens)

Image Stabi­li­sation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13].

Intel­ligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level

FOCUSING

Type TTL

AF System/ Points AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre)

AF Modes Single, Conti­nuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF

AF Point Selection Size (Normal, Small)

AF Lock Yes, via custo­misable Movie Record Button

AF Assist Beam Yes

Manual Focus Yes, plus MF Peaking

Focus Bracketing Yes

Closest Focusing Distance 5 cm (Wide) from front of lens

35 cm (Tele) from front of lens

EXPOSURE CONTROL

Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot

AE Lock Yes, AEL function available as touch button on-screen. Also available via custo­misable Movie Record Button

Exposure Compen­sation +/- 3 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments

Auto Lighting Optimizer

ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off [16]

AEB +/ – 2 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments

ISO sensi­tivity 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 [15]

AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change)

SHUTTER

Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)

1/8 – 1/2000 s (Movie Mode)

BULB, 30 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode) [19]

WHITE BALANCE

Type TTL

Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluore­scent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin)

White Balance Compen­sation

Colour adjustment in Star mode

LCD MONITOR

Monitor 7.5 cm (3.0”) Touch­screen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electro­static capaci­tance type. Reinforced glass cover panel.

Coverage Approx. 100%

Brightness Adjus­table to one of five levels.

Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button

Night Display Mode available

FLASH

Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro

Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s

Red-Eye Reduction Yes

Flash Exposure Compen­sation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE

Flash Exposure Lock Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen. Also available via Movie Record Button when custo­mised to AEL function

Manual Power Adjustment 3 levels with internal flash

Second Curtain Synchro­ni­sation Yes

Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 6.0 m (W) / 50 cm – 2.4 m (T)

External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

SHOOTING

Modes Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Night­scape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie)

Modes in Movie

Photo Effects Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning))

Drive modes Single, Auto Drive, Conti­nuous, Conti­nuous with AF, Self-Timer

Conti­nuous Shooting Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in RAW

8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in JPEG

With AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in JPEG

Low-speed Conti­nuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in JPEG and for up to 27 frames in RAW[3] [20]

RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION

Image Size 3:2 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 1600

4:3 – (RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 1600

16:9 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 1344

1:1 – (RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600

In-camera RAW processing & Resize available

Compression RAW, Fine, Normal

Movies (Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps

(HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps

(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps

Movie Length (Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]

(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]

FILE TYPES

Still Image Type JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system and DPOF ver. 1.1 compliant), RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition), RAW+JPEG

Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]

iFrame

OTHER FEATURES

GPS GPS via Mobile (linked to a compa­tible smart­phone)

Red-Eye Correction Yes, during shooting and playback

My Camera / My Menu My Menu custo­mi­sation available

Intel­ligent Orien­tation Sensor Yes

Histogram Yes, live histogram

Playback zoom Yes

Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom

Menu Languages English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portu­guese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (tradi­tional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic,Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew

INTERFACE

Computer Hi-Speed USB dedicated connector (Micro-B compa­tible)

Other HDMI Micro (Type-D) Connector

Computer/Other Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]

Bluetooth® (Speci­fi­cation version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [21] [22]

MEMORY CARD

Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compa­tible)

SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM

PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10

For Image Transfer Utility:

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1

Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12

SOFTWARE

Other Camera­Window DC

Map Utili­ty­Image Transfer Utility

Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices

Drivers

Image Manipu­lation Digital Photo Profes­sional for RAW development

POWER SOURCE

Batteries Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery NB-13L (battery and charger supplied)

Battery life Approx. 235 shots

Eco mode approx. 355 shots

Approx. 300 min playback

A/C Power Supply Charging via USB available with Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E [17] or other typical USB charging methods

ACCESSORIES

Cases / Straps Soft Case DCC-1890

PowerShot Accessory Organizer

Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2

Power Supply & Battery Chargers Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E­Battery Charger CB-2LHE

Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery NB-13L

Other Interface cable IFC-600PCU

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity

Dimen­sions (WxHxD) 98.0 x 57.9 x 31.3 mm

Weight Approx. 206 g (including battery and memory card)