Canon frischt seine GX-Familie auf und stellt heute die PowerShot G9 X Mark II vor. Die Kompaktkamera basiert auf einem relativ großen 1-Zoll-Sensor mit rund 20 Megapixel Auflösung. Das Objektiv zoomt von 28 bis 84 Millimeter, bei einer Lichtstärke von F2.0 bis F4.9. Auf einen Sucher verzichten die PowerShot G9 X Mark II, dafür bietet sie einen Touchscreen, ein kleiner Blitz ist ebenfalls an Bord. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II soll noch im Februar erhältlich sein und rund 500 Euro kosten.
Pressemitteilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:
Schick, schlank und stilvoll – die Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Krefeld, 4. Januar 2017. Mit der PowerShot G9 X Mark II, dem superschlanken Kraftpaket im Taschenformat, frischt Canon heute die PowerShot G Serie auf. Dank Reihenaufnahmen mit bis zu 8,2 Bildern pro Sekunde, großem 1,0-Zoll-Typ Sensor mit 20,1-Megapixel und Canon DIGIC 7 Prozessor bietet die Kamera eine reaktionsschnelle Leistung und liefert bei jedem Auslösen erstklassige Ergebnisse. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II ist für jeden die richtige Wahl – egal ob als Ergänzung zur ambitionierten Ausrüstung oder als Upgrade zum Smartphone. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II ist voraussichtlich ab Februar zum Preis von 499* Euro verfügbar.
Enorme Leistung mit hoher Präzision
Mit dem DIGIC 7 Bildprozessor und dem CMOS-Sensor bietet die PowerShot G9 X Mark II eine deutlich verbesserte Leistung mit hochwertigen Ergebnissen. Mit der Dual Sensing IS Technologie, einer parallel durchgeführten dualen Bildstabilisierung, verfügt die PowerShot G9 X Mark II über einen Bildstabilisator, der eine bis zu 3,5 Blendenstufen längere Belichtungszeit ermöglicht. Das ist ideal beim Fotografieren aus der Bewegung heraus und ermöglicht ruhige Aufnahmen auch aus der Hand. Spontane Momente werden mit Reihenaufnahmen von bis zu 8,2 Bildern pro Sekunde und einer Reaktionsgeschwindigkeit des Autofokus von ca. 0,14 Sekunden sicher im Bild festgehalten. Um jedes gewünschte Motiv einzufangen, ist die PowerShot G9 X Mark II mit einem 3fach optischen Zoom sowie einem 28mm-Weitwinkel ausgestattet. Damit gelingen großartige Porträts wie auch wunderbare Landschaftsaufnahmen.
Besondere Momente werden unabhängig von den Lichtbedingungen klar und deutlich festgehalten. Der Sensor reduziert Bildrauschen und erhöht den Dynamikumfang für eine erstklassige Leistung bei Tag und bei Nacht. Das Objektiv mit einer Anfangslichtstärke von 1:2,0 nimmt mehr Licht auf und ermöglicht so niedrigere ISO-Einstellungen beziehungsweise geringere Belichtungszeiten. Zudem ermöglicht es Aufnahmen mit attraktiver Hintergrundunschärfe. Um die Dynamik von Motiven mit Bewegungsunschärfe zu verdeutlichen, reduziert der neue Auto ND Filter den Lichteinfall, wodurch man längere Belichtungszeiten wählen kann, ohne dass die Aufnahme überbelichtet wird.
Hochwertige Videos aufnehmen
Ambitionierte Videofilmer haben die Möglichkeit, Full-HD-Filme aufzunehmen. Die verbesserten Autofokus-Nachführeigenschaften des DIGIC 7 stellen dabei sicher, dass sowohl große plötzliche Bewegungen als auch kleine Veränderungen im Gesichtsausdruck gestochen scharf festgehalten werden.
Das Leben ist immer in Bewegung. Ob nun beim Besteigen eines Berges oder der Erkundung einer Stadt, es besteht kein Grund stillzustehen. Der Dynamic IS Bildstabilisator von Canon kompensiert unerwünschte Verwacklungen und ermöglicht selbst aus der Bewegung heraus ruhige Aufnahmen. Damit die Videoaufnahmen mit der PowerShot G9 X Mark II einen ganz eigenen Stil bekommen, bietet die Kamera Funktionen zur Aufnahme in Zeitraffer sowie zahlreiche Möglichkeiten zur manuellen Steuerung.
Das Kraftpaket im Taschenformat
Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II bietet beeindruckende Leistung in minimalistischem Design und Retro-Stil. Mit einem Gewicht von nur ca. 206 Gramm ist sie ideal für die Tasche und trägt kaum auf. Das minimalistische Design wird von einem intuitiv zu bedienenden LCD-Touchscreen geprägt, über den sich sämtliche Einstellungen steuern lassen, ohne dass dafür Tasten Platz beanspruchen müssen. Blende, Belichtungszeit und Zoom werden ganz intuitiv mit dem Objektiv-Steuerring eingestellt.
Immer verbunden und bereit zum Teilen
Mit der WLAN-Taste besteht der direkte Zugang zu den entsprechenden Funktionen der Kamera. Dank Dynamic NFC erfolgt die Verbindung zum kompatiblen Mobilgerät mit nur einer Berührung und schon können die Aufnahmen übertragen werden. So einfach ist auch die Datenübertragung auf die Canon Connect Station CS100, auf der Fotos und Videos sicher gespeichert werden. Die neue Bluetooth Kompatibilität ermöglicht das permanente Koppeln von Kamera und Mobilgerät. Über die Bluetooth-Funktion ist das Mobilgerät auch als kabellose Fernbedienung für die Kamera einsetzbar – eine großartige Lösung für Situationen, in denen der Fotograf selbst mit auf das Bild kommen möchte oder für einzigartige Selfies. Der Akku der Kamera lässt sich über USB aufladen, so dass praktisch überall eine Möglichkeit zum Nachladen besteht.
PowerShot G9 X Mark II: 499* Euro
Verfügbar im Handel ab Februar 2017
Technische Daten: PowerShot G9 X Mark II
|IMAGE SENSOR
|Type
|1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS
|Effective Pixels
|Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2) [14]
|Effective / Total Pixels
|Approx. 20.9M
|IMAGE PROCESSOR
|Type
|DIGIC 7
|LENS
|Focal Length
|10.2 – 30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)
|Zoom
| Optical 3x
ZoomPlus 6x
Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1])
Combined approx. 12x
|Maximum f/number
|f/2.0 – f/4.9
|Construction
|8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided aspherical UA lens, 1 single sided aspherical lens)
|Image Stabilisation
| Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13].
Intelligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level
|FOCUSING
|Type
|TTL
|AF System/ Points
|AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre)
|AF Modes
|Single, Continuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF
|AF Point Selection
|Size (Normal, Small)
|AF Lock
|Yes, via customisable Movie Record Button
|AF Assist Beam
|Yes
|Manual Focus
|Yes, plus MF Peaking
|Focus Bracketing
|Yes
|Closest Focusing Distance
| 5 cm (Wide) from front of lens
35 cm (Tele) from front of lens
|EXPOSURE CONTROL
|Metering modes
|Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot
|AE Lock
|Yes, AEL function available as touch button on-screen. Also available via customisable Movie Record Button
|Exposure Compensation
| +/- 3 EV in 1/3 stop increments
Auto Lighting Optimizer
ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off [16]
|AEB
|+/ – 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments
|ISO sensitivity
| 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 [15]
AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change)
|SHUTTER
|Speed
| 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)
1/8 – 1/2000 s (Movie Mode)
BULB, 30 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode) [19]
|WHITE BALANCE
|Type
|TTL
|Settings
| Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluorescent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin)
White Balance Compensation
Colour adjustment in Star mode
|LCD MONITOR
|Monitor
|7.5 cm (3.0”) Touchscreen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electrostatic capacitance type. Reinforced glass cover panel.
|Coverage
|Approx. 100%
|Brightness
| Adjustable to one of five levels.
Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
Night Display Mode available
|FLASH
|Modes
|Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
|Slow Sync Speed
|Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
|Red-Eye Reduction
|Yes
|Flash Exposure Compensation
|+/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop increments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE
|Flash Exposure Lock
|Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen. Also available via Movie Record Button when customised to AEL function
|Manual Power Adjustment
|3 levels with internal flash
|Second Curtain Synchronisation
|Yes
|Built-in Flash Range
|50 cm – 6.0 m (W) / 50 cm – 2.4 m (T)
|External Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|SHOOTING
|Modes
|Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Nightscape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie)
|Modes in Movie
|Photo Effects
|Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning))
|Drive modes
|Single, Auto Drive, Continuous, Continuous with AF, Self-Timer
|Continuous Shooting
| Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in RAW
8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in JPEG
With AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in JPEG
Low-speed Continuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in JPEG and for up to 27 frames in RAW[3] [20]
|RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
|Image Size
| 3:2 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 1600
4:3 – (RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 1600
16:9 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 1344
1:1 – (RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600
In-camera RAW processing & Resize available
|Compression
|RAW, Fine, Normal
|Movies
| (Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps
(HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps
(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps
|Movie Length
| (Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]
(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
|FILE TYPES
|Still Image Type
|JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system and DPOF ver. 1.1 compliant), RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition), RAW+JPEG
|Movies
| MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]
iFrame
|OTHER FEATURES
|GPS
|GPS via Mobile (linked to a compatible smartphone)
|Red-Eye Correction
|Yes, during shooting and playback
|My Camera / My Menu
|My Menu customisation available
|Intelligent Orientation Sensor
|Yes
|Histogram
|Yes, live histogram
|Playback zoom
|Yes
|Self Timer
|Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
|Menu Languages
|English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (traditional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic,Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew
|INTERFACE
|Computer
|Hi-Speed USB dedicated connector (Micro-B compatible)
|Other
|HDMI Micro (Type-D) Connector
|Computer/Other
| Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]
Bluetooth® (Specification version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [21] [22]
|MEMORY CARD
|Type
|SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compatible)
|SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
|PC & Macintosh
| Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
|SOFTWARE
|Other
| CameraWindow DC
Map UtilityImage Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
|Drivers
|Image Manipulation
|Digital Photo Professional for RAW development
|POWER SOURCE
|Batteries
|Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-13L (battery and charger supplied)
|Battery life
| Approx. 235 shots
Eco mode approx. 355 shots
Approx. 300 min playback
|A/C Power Supply
|Charging via USB available with Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E [17] or other typical USB charging methods
|ACCESSORIES
|Cases / Straps
| Soft Case DCC-1890
PowerShot Accessory Organizer
|Flash
|Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
|Power Supply & Battery Chargers
| Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30EBattery Charger CB-2LHE
Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-13L
|Other
|Interface cable IFC-600PCU
|PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Operating Environment
|0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|98.0 x 57.9 x 31.3 mm
|Weight
|Approx. 206 g (including battery and memory card)
|All data is based on Canon standard testing methods (according to CIPA Standards) except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
[1] Depending on the image size selected.
[3] Under conditions where the flash does not fire.
[4] Depending on memory card speed / capacity / compression setting.
[6] Some settings limit availability.
[7] The following Speed Class memory cards are required for maximum record time: (HD) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 4 or above. (Full HD) 1920 x 1080 Speed Class 6 or above. (iFrame) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 6 or above.
[11] Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Wi-Fi support varies by device and region. For more information visit www.canon-europe.com/wirelesscompacts
[13] Values at maximum optical focal length. Cameras whose focal length exceeds 350 mm (35 mm equivalent) are measured at 350 mm.
[14] Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels.
[15] ISO sensitivity denotes Recommended Exposure Index
[16] Auto ND Filter not available in Movie Mode.
[17] Charging via USB requires Interface Cable IFC-600PCU (Sold separately) or similar cable with USB Micro-B to USB type-A connectors. Charging time varies depending on the remaining battery power.
[18] Software applications compatible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
[19] Maximum shutter speed is limited at 256 s in BULB Mode
[20] Sustained continuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon’s testing standard. Function requires compatible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card
[21] Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth
[22] Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed