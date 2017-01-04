Canon frischt seine GX-Familie auf und stellt heute die PowerShot G9 X Mark II vor. Die Kompakt­kamera basiert auf einem relativ großen 1-Zoll-Sensor mit rund 20 Megapixel Auflösung. Das Objektiv zoomt von 28 bis 84 Milli­meter, bei einer Licht­stärke von F2.0 bis F4.9. Auf einen Sucher verzichten die PowerShot G9 X Mark II, dafür bietet sie einen Touch­screen, ein kleiner Blitz ist ebenfalls an Bord. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II soll noch im Februar erhältlich sein und rund 500 Euro kosten.

Presse­mit­teilung der Canon Deutschland GmbH:

Schick, schlank und stilvoll – die Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Krefeld, 4. Januar 2017. Mit der PowerShot G9 X Mark II, dem super­schlanken Kraft­paket im Taschen­format, frischt Canon heute die PowerShot G Serie auf. Dank Reihen­auf­nahmen mit bis zu 8,2 Bildern pro Sekunde, großem 1,0-Zoll-Typ Sensor mit 20,1-Megapixel und Canon DIGIC 7 Prozessor bietet die Kamera eine reakti­ons­schnelle Leistung und liefert bei jedem Auslösen erstklassige Ergeb­nisse. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II ist für jeden die richtige Wahl – egal ob als Ergänzung zur ambitio­nierten Ausrüstung oder als Upgrade zum Smart­phone. Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II ist voraus­sichtlich ab Februar zum Preis von 499* Euro verfügbar.

Enorme Leistung mit hoher Präzision

Mit dem DIGIC 7 Bildpro­zessor und dem CMOS-Sensor bietet die PowerShot G9 X Mark II eine deutlich verbes­serte Leistung mit hochwer­tigen Ergeb­nissen. Mit der Dual Sensing IS Techno­logie, einer parallel durch­ge­führten dualen Bildsta­bi­li­sierung, verfügt die PowerShot G9 X Mark II über einen Bildsta­bi­li­sator, der eine bis zu 3,5 Blenden­stufen längere Belich­tungszeit ermög­licht. Das ist ideal beim Fotogra­fieren aus der Bewegung heraus und ermög­licht ruhige Aufnahmen auch aus der Hand. Spontane Momente werden mit Reihen­auf­nahmen von bis zu 8,2 Bildern pro Sekunde und einer Reakti­ons­ge­schwin­digkeit des Autofokus von ca. 0,14 Sekunden sicher im Bild festge­halten. Um jedes gewünschte Motiv einzu­fangen, ist die PowerShot G9 X Mark II mit einem 3fach optischen Zoom sowie einem 28mm-Weitwinkel ausge­stattet. Damit gelingen großartige Porträts wie auch wunderbare Landschafts­auf­nahmen.

PowerShot G9 X Mark II Top Besondere Momente werden unabhängig von den Licht­be­din­gungen klar und deutlich festge­halten. Der Sensor reduziert Bildrau­schen und erhöht den Dynamik­umfang für eine erstklassige Leistung bei Tag und bei Nacht. Das Objektiv mit einer Anfangs­licht­stärke von 1:2,0 nimmt mehr Licht auf und ermög­licht so niedrigere ISO-Einstel­lungen bezie­hungs­weise geringere Belich­tungs­zeiten. Zudem ermög­licht es Aufnahmen mit attrak­tiver Hinter­grundunschärfe. Um die Dynamik von Motiven mit Bewegungs­un­schärfe zu verdeut­lichen, reduziert der neue Auto ND Filter den Licht­einfall, wodurch man längere Belich­tungs­zeiten wählen kann, ohne dass die Aufnahme überbe­lichtet wird.

Hochwertige Videos aufnehmen

Ambitio­nierte Video­filmer haben die Möglichkeit, Full-HD-Filme aufzu­nehmen. Die verbes­serten Autofokus-Nachführei­gen­schaften des DIGIC 7 stellen dabei sicher, dass sowohl große plötz­liche Bewegungen als auch kleine Verän­de­rungen im Gesichts­aus­druck gestochen scharf festge­halten werden.

Das Leben ist immer in Bewegung. Ob nun beim Besteigen eines Berges oder der Erkundung einer Stadt, es besteht kein Grund still­zu­stehen. Der Dynamic IS Bildsta­bi­li­sator von Canon kompen­siert unerwünschte Verwack­lungen und ermög­licht selbst aus der Bewegung heraus ruhige Aufnahmen. Damit die Video­auf­nahmen mit der PowerShot G9 X Mark II einen ganz eigenen Stil bekommen, bietet die Kamera Funktionen zur Aufnahme in Zeitraffer sowie zahlreiche Möglich­keiten zur manuellen Steuerung.

Das Kraft­paket im Taschen­format

Die PowerShot G9 X Mark II bietet beein­dru­ckende Leistung in minima­lis­ti­schem Design und Retro-Stil. Mit einem Gewicht von nur ca. 206 Gramm ist sie ideal für die Tasche und trägt kaum auf. Das minima­lis­tische Design wird von einem intuitiv zu bedie­nenden LCD-Touch­screen geprägt, über den sich sämtliche Einstel­lungen steuern lassen, ohne dass dafür Tasten Platz beanspruchen müssen. Blende, Belich­tungszeit und Zoom werden ganz intuitiv mit dem Objektiv-Steuerring einge­stellt.

PowerShot G9 X Mark II Silber

Immer verbunden und bereit zum Teilen

Mit der WLAN-Taste besteht der direkte Zugang zu den entspre­chenden Funktionen der Kamera. Dank Dynamic NFC erfolgt die Verbindung zum kompa­tiblen Mobil­gerät mit nur einer Berührung und schon können die Aufnahmen übertragen werden. So einfach ist auch die Daten­über­tragung auf die Canon Connect Station CS100, auf der Fotos und Videos sicher gespei­chert werden. Die neue Bluetooth Kompa­ti­bi­lität ermög­licht das perma­nente Koppeln von Kamera und Mobil­gerät. Über die Bluetooth-Funktion ist das Mobil­gerät auch als kabellose Fernbe­dienung für die Kamera einsetzbar – eine großartige Lösung für Situa­tionen, in denen der Fotograf selbst mit auf das Bild kommen möchte oder für einzig­artige Selfies. Der Akku der Kamera lässt sich über USB aufladen, so dass praktisch überall eine Möglichkeit zum Nachladen besteht.

PowerShot G9 X Mark II: 499* Euro
Verfügbar im Handel ab Februar 2017

Technische Daten: PowerShot G9 X Mark II

IMAGE SENSOR
Type 1.0 type back-illumi­nated CMOS
Effective Pixels Approx. 20.1M (Aspect ratio 3:2) [14]
Effective / Total Pixels Approx. 20.9M
IMAGE PROCESSOR
Type DIGIC 7
LENS
Focal Length 10.2 – 30.6 mm (35 mm equivalent: 28 – 84 mm)
Zoom Optical 3x
ZoomPlus 6x
Digital Approx. 4x (with Digital Tele-Converter approx. 1.6x or 2.0x [1])
Combined approx. 12x
Maximum f/number f/2.0 – f/4.9
Construction 8 elements in 6 groups (2 double sided asphe­rical UA lens, 1 single sided asphe­rical lens)
Image Stabi­li­sation Yes (lens shift-type), approx. 3.5-stop [13].
Intel­ligent IS with 5-axis Advanced Dynamic IS & Auto Level
FOCUSING
Type TTL
AF System/ Points AiAF (31-point, Face Detection or Touch AF with Object and Face Select and Track), 1-point AF (any position is available within approx. 90% of the frame or fixed centre)
AF Modes Single, Conti­nuous, Servo AF/AE [6], Touch AF
AF Point Selection Size (Normal, Small)
AF Lock Yes, via custo­misable Movie Record Button
AF Assist Beam Yes
Manual Focus Yes, plus MF Peaking
Focus Bracketing Yes
Closest Focusing Distance 5 cm (Wide) from front of lens
35 cm (Tele) from front of lens
EXPOSURE CONTROL
Metering modes Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame), Centre-weighted average, Spot
AE Lock Yes, AEL function available as touch button on-screen. Also available via custo­misable Movie Record Button
Exposure Compen­sation +/- 3 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments
Auto Lighting Optimizer
ND Filter (3-stop) On / Auto / Off [16]
AEB +/ – 2 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments
ISO sensi­tivity 125, 160, 200, 250, 320, 400, 500, 640, 800, 1000, 1250, 1600, 2000, 2500, 3200, 4000, 5000, 6400, 8000, 10000, 12800 [15]
AUTO ISO: 125 – 12800 (possible to set Max. ISO speed and rate of change)
SHUTTER
Speed 1 – 1/2000 s (Auto Mode)
1/8 – 1/2000 s (Movie Mode)
BULB, 30 – 1/2000 s (total range – varies by shooting mode) [19]
WHITE BALANCE
Type TTL
Settings Auto (including Face Detection WB), Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, White fluore­scent light, Flash, Custom, Color temp (Kelvin)
White Balance Compen­sation
Colour adjustment in Star mode
LCD MONITOR
Monitor 7.5 cm (3.0”) Touch­screen LCD (TFT). 3:2 aspect ratio. Approx. 1,040,000 dots. Electro­static capaci­tance type. Reinforced glass cover panel.
Coverage Approx. 100%
Brightness Adjus­table to one of five levels.
Quick-bright LCD available via holding INFO Button
Night Display Mode available
FLASH
Modes Auto, Manual Flash On / Off, Slow Synchro
Slow Sync Speed Yes. Fastest speed 1/2000 s
Red-Eye Reduction Yes
Flash Exposure Compen­sation +/- 2 EV in 1/3 stop incre­ments. Face Detection FE, Safety FE
Flash Exposure Lock Yes, available via AEL touch button on-screen. Also available via Movie Record Button when custo­mised to AEL function
Manual Power Adjustment 3 levels with internal flash
Second Curtain Synchro­ni­sation Yes
Built-in Flash Range 50 cm – 6.0 m (W) / 50 cm – 2.4 m (T)
External Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
SHOOTING
Modes Smart Auto (58 scenes detected), Hybrid Auto, Program AE, Shutter priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual, Custom, SCN (Portrait, Panning, Star (Star Night­scape, Star Trails, Star Portrait, Star Time-Lapse Movie), Handheld Night Scene, Grainy B/W, Background Defocus, Soft Focus, Fish-eye Effect, Art bold effect, Water painting effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, High Dynamic Range, Fireworks), Movie (Standard, Short Clip, Manual, Time-lapse movie, iFrame movie)
Modes in Movie
Photo Effects Picture Styles (Auto, Standard, Portrait, Landscape, Fine Detail, Neutral, Faithful, Monochrome, User Defined x3 (Sharpness (Strength, Fineness, Threshold), Contrast, Color Saturation, Color Tone, Filtering Effect, Toning))
Drive modes Single, Auto Drive, Conti­nuous, Conti­nuous with AF, Self-Timer
Conti­nuous Shooting Approx. 8.2 shots/s for up to 21 frames in RAW
8.1 shots/s for up to 38 frames in JPEG
With AF: Approx. 5.3 shots/s for up to 102 frames in JPEG
Low-speed Conti­nuous Shooting Mode available at approx. 4 shots/s until memory card becomes full in JPEG and for up to 27 frames in RAW[3] [20]
RECORDING PIXELS / COMPRESSION
Image Size 3:2 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3648, (M) 3648 x 2432, (S1) 2736 x 1824, (S2) 2400 x 1600
4:3 – (RAW, L) 4864 x 3648, (M) 3248 x 2432, (S1) 2432 x 1824, (S2) 2112 x 1600
16:9 – (RAW, L) 5472 x 3072, (M) 3648 x 2048, (S1) 2736 x 1536, (S2) 2400 x 1344
1:1 – (RAW, L) 3648 x 3648, (M) 2432 x 2432, (S1) 1824 x 1824, (S2) 1600 x 1600
In-camera RAW processing & Resize available
Compression RAW, Fine, Normal
Movies (Full HD) 1920 x 1080, 59.94 / 50 / 29.97 / 25 / 23.98 fps
(HD) 1280 x 720, 29.97 / 25 fps
(L) 640 x 480, 29.97 / 25 fps
Movie Length (Full HD & HD) Up to 4 GB or 29 min 59 s [7]
(L) Up to 4 GB or 1 hour [4]
FILE TYPES
Still Image Type JPEG compression (Exif 2.3 [Exif Print] compliant) / Design rule for Camera File system and DPOF ver. 1.1 compliant), RAW (14bit, Canon original RAW 2nd edition), RAW+JPEG
Movies MP4 [Video: MPEG-4 AVC / H.264, Audio: MPEG-4 AAC-LC (stereo)]
iFrame
OTHER FEATURES
GPS GPS via Mobile (linked to a compa­tible smart­phone)
Red-Eye Correction Yes, during shooting and playback
My Camera / My Menu My Menu custo­mi­sation available
Intel­ligent Orien­tation Sensor Yes
Histogram Yes, live histogram
Playback zoom Yes
Self Timer Approx. 2, 10 s or Custom
Menu Languages English, German, French, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Italian, Greek, Norwegian, Portu­guese, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Chinese (tradi­tional), Japanese, Korean, Thai, Arabic,Romanian, Farsi, Hindi, Malay, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Hebrew
INTERFACE
Computer Hi-Speed USB dedicated connector (Micro-B compa­tible)
Other HDMI Micro (Type-D) Connector
Computer/Other Wi-Fi (IEEE802.11b/g/n), (2.4 GHz only), with Dynamic NFC support [11]
Bluetooth® (Speci­fi­cation version 4.1, Bluetooth low energy technology) [21] [22]
MEMORY CARD
Type SD, SDHC, SDXC (UHS Speed Class 1 compa­tible)
SUPPORTED OPERATING SYSTEM
PC & Macintosh Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1 [18]
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
For Wi-Fi connection to a PC:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10
For Image Transfer Utility:
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 SP1
Mac OS X 10.9 / 10.10 / 10.11 / 10.12
SOFTWARE
Other Camera­Window DC
Map Utili­ty­Image Transfer Utility
Camera Connect app available on iOS and Android devices
Drivers
Image Manipu­lation Digital Photo Profes­sional for RAW development
POWER SOURCE
Batteries Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery NB-13L (battery and charger supplied)
Battery life Approx. 235 shots
Eco mode approx. 355 shots
Approx. 300 min playback
A/C Power Supply Charging via USB available with Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E [17] or other typical USB charging methods
ACCESSORIES
Cases / Straps Soft Case DCC-1890
PowerShot Accessory Organizer
Flash Canon High Power Flash HF-DC2
Power Supply & Battery Chargers Compact Power Adapter CA-DC30E­Battery Charger CB-2LHE
Rechar­geable Li-ion Battery NB-13L
Other Interface cable IFC-600PCU
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Operating Environment 0 – 40 °C, 10 – 90% humidity
Dimen­sions (WxHxD) 98.0 x 57.9 x 31.3 mm
Weight Approx. 206 g (including battery and memory card)
All data is based on Canon standard testing methods (according to CIPA Standards) except where indicated.
Subject to change without notice.
[1] Depending on the image size selected.
[3] Under condi­tions where the flash does not fire.
[4] Depending on memory card speed / capacity / compression setting.
[6] Some settings limit avail­a­bility.
[7] The following Speed Class memory cards are required for maximum record time: (HD) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 4 or above. (Full HD) 1920 x 1080 Speed Class 6 or above. (iFrame) 1280 x 720 Speed Class 6 or above.
[11] Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions. Wi-Fi support varies by device and region. For more infor­mation visit www.canon-europe.com/wirelesscompacts
[13] Values at maximum optical focal length. Cameras whose focal length exceeds 350 mm (35 mm equivalent) are measured at 350 mm.
[14] Image processing may cause a decrease in the number of pixels.
[15] ISO sensi­tivity denotes Recom­mended Exposure Index
[16] Auto ND Filter not available in Movie Mode.
[17] Charging via USB requires Interface Cable IFC-600PCU (Sold separately) or similar cable with USB Micro-B to USB type-A connectors. Charging time varies depending on the remaining battery power.
[18] Software appli­ca­tions compa­tible with Windows 10 in Windows 10 Desktop Mode only
[19] Maximum shutter speed is limited at 256 s in BULB Mode
[20] Sustained conti­nuous shooting speed is tested based on Canon’s testing standard. Function requires compa­tible SDHC/SDXC UHS Speed Class 1 memory card, total number of frames captured varies depending on shooting subject, settings and brand of memory card
[21] Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are regis­tered trade­marks owned by the Bluetooth
[22] Bluetooth connection requires smart device to be equipped with Bluetooth version 4.0 (or later). Also requires smart device to be using operating system iOS 8.4 (or later) or Android 5.0 (or later) as well as latest version of Camera Connect app installed