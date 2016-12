Model Name FUJIFILM X-A10

Number of effective pixels 16.3 million pixels

Image sensor 23.6mm×15.6mm(APS-C) CMOS with primary color filter

Sensor Cleaning system Ultra Sonic Vibration

Storage media SD Card (-2G) / SDHC Card (-32G) / SDXC Card (-256G) UHS-I

File format (still image) JPEG (Exif Ver 2.3)

RAW (RAF format)/RAW+JPEG

(Design rule for Camera File system compliant, DPOF-compa­tible)

File format (movie) Movie File Format : MOV

Movie Video Compression : H.264

Audio : Linear PCM Stereo

Number of recorded pixels L: (3:2) 4896×3264 / (16:9) 4896×2760 / (1:1) 3264×3264

M: (3:2) 3456×2304 / (16:9) 3456×1944 / (1:1) 2304×2304

S: (3:2) 2496×1664 / (16:9) 2496×1408 / (1:1) 1664×1664



180°: Vertical: 2160 x 9600 / Horizontal: 9600 x 1440

120°: Vertical: 2160 x 6400 / Horizontal: 6400 x 1440

Lens mount FUJIFILM X mount

Sensi­tivity Standard Output Sensi­tivity : AUTO1 / AUTO2 / AUTO3(up to ISO6400) / ISO200 to 6400(1/3 step)

Extended output sensi­tivity : ISO100 / 12800 / 25600

Exposure control TTL 256-zones metering, Multi / Spot / Average

Exposure mode P(Program AE) / S(Shutter Speed Priority AE) / A(Aperture Priority AE) / M(Manual Exposure)

Exposure compen­sation –3.0EV – +3.0EV, 1/3EV step(movie recording : –2.0EV – +2.0EV)

Image Stabi­lizer Supported with OIS type lens

Face Detection Yes

Eye Detection Yes

Shutter type Focal Plane Shutter

Shutter speed Mecha­nical Shutter: 4 sec. to 1/4000 sec.(P mode), 30 sec. to 1/4000 sec.(All modes); Bulb mode(up to 60 min), TIME : 30 sec. to 1/4000 sec.

Electronic Shutter: 1 sec. to 1/32000 sec.(P / S / A / M modes); Bulb mode : 1 sec. fixed, TIME : 1 sec to 1/32000sec.

Mecha­nical + Electronic Shutter: 4 sec. to 1/32000 sec.(P mode), 30 sec. to 1/32000 sec. (All modes); Bulb mode(up to 60 min), TIME : 30 sec. to 1/32000 sec.

Synchro­nized shutter speed for flash : 1/180 sec. or slower

Conti­nuous shooting Approx. 6.0 fps (JPEG : max. approx. 20 frames)

Approx. 3.0 fps (JPEG : up to the capacity of the card)

Recordable frame number may vary depending on the type of memory card used.

The frame rate varies with shooting condition and the number of images recorded.

Auto bracketing AE Bracketing (±1/3EV, ±2/3EV, ±1EV)

Film Simulation Bracketing (Any 3 types of film simulation selec­table)

Dynamic Range Bracketing (100% · 200% · 400%)

ISO sensi­tivity Bracketing (±1/3EV, ±2/3EV, ±1EV)

White Balance Bracketing (±1, ±2, ±3)

Focus Mode: Manual Focus / Multi AF / Area AF / Conti­nuous AF / Tracking AF

Type: TTL contrast AF, AF assist illumi­nator available

AF frame selection: Area AF (49 areas with 7 x 7), Changeable AF frame size

White balance Automatic Scene recognition / Custom / Color tempe­rature selection (2500K~10000K) / Preset: Fine,Shade, Fluore­scent light (Daylight), Fluore­scent light (Warm White), Fluore­scent light (Cool White),Incandescent light, Under­water

Self-timer 2sec. / 10sec. / Smile / Buddy (LV.1 – LV.3) / Group (1–4 subjects)

Flash Manual pop-up flash (Super Intel­ligent Flash)

Guide number : Approx 5 (ISO100・m) / Approx 7 (ISO200・m)

Flash modes Red-eye removal OFF: Auto/Forced Flash/Suppressed Flash/Slow Synchro/Rear-curtain Synchro/Commander

Red-eye removal ON: Red-eye Reduction Auto/Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash/Suppressed Flash/Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro/Red-eye Reduction & Rear-curtain Synchro/Commander

Red-eye removal is active when Face Detection is set to ON.

Hot shoe No

LCD monitor 3.0-inch, aspect ratio 3:2, approx. 1,040K-dot Tilt-type, TFT color LCD monitor (approx. 100% coverage)

Movie recording Full HD 1920 x 1080 30p / 25p / 24p, Conti­nuous recording : up to approx. 14 min.

HD 1280 x 720 60p / 50p / 24p, Conti­nuous recording : up to approx. 27 min.

Use a card with SD Speed Class with class 10 or higher

Mode dial Advanced SR AUTO / P / S / A / M / C(Custom) / Night / Sports / Landscape / Portrait Enhancer / SP(Scene Position) / Adv.

Film Simulation mode 6 type (PROVIA/STANDARD, Velvia/VIVID, ASTIA/SOFT, CLASSIC CHROME, MONOCHROME, SEPIA)

Dynamic range setting AUTO, 100%, 200%, 400%ISO restriction (DR100%: No limit, DR200%: ISO400 or more, DR400%: ISO800 or more)

Advanced filter Toy camera, Miniature, Pop color, High-key, Low-key, Dynamic tone, Fish-eye, Soft focus, Cross screen, Partial color (Red / Orange / Yellow / Green / Blue / Purple)

Touch screen No

Other photo­graphy functions Advanced SR AUTO, Eye detection AF, Face Detection, Interval timer shooting, Auto Red-eye Removal, Select custom setting, Motion panorama, Color space, Setting (Color, Sharpness, D-range, Gradation), Film Simulation, Advanced Filter, Framing guideline, Frame No. memory, Histogram display, Preview depth of focus, Focus check, Focus Peak Highlight, Multiple exposure, Fn button setting, ISO AUTO control, Interlock spot AE & Focusarea, Edit/Save quick menu, Preview exp./WB in manual mode, Shutter Type

Playback functions RAW conversion, Image rotate, Auto image rotate, Face Detection, Red-eye reduction, Photobook assist, Erase selected frames, Multi-frame playback (with micro thumbnail), Slide show, Protect, Crop, Resize, Panorama, Favorites

Wireless trans­mitter Standard: IEEE 802.11b/g/n (standard wireless protocol)

Access mode: Infra­structure

Wireless function Geotagging setup, Image transfer (Individual image/Selected multiple images), View & Obtain Images, PC Autosave, instax Printer Print

Other functions 35 Languages, Date/Time, Time diffe­rence, Sound & Flash OFF, Quick start Mode, High Perfor­mance, Preview

exp. in Manual mode, LCD Brightness, LCD Color, Preview Pic. Effect, DISP. Custom Setting

Terminal Video output: -

Digital interface: USB 2.0 High-Speed / micro USB terminal connec­table with Remote Release RR-90 (sold separately)

HD output: HDMI Micro connector (Type D)

Power supply NP-W126S Li-ion battery (included)

Dimen­sions 116.9(W) mm x 67.4 (H) mm x 40.4(D) mm / 4.6 in.(W) x 2.7 in. (H) x 1.6 in. (D)

(Minimum depth: 32.1 mm/ 1.3 in.)

Weight Approx. 331g / 11.7 oz. (including battery and memory card)

Approx. 282g / 9.9 oz. (excluding access­ories, battery and memory card)

Operating Tempe­rature 0 – 40℃ / 32–104°F

Operating Humidity 10 – 80% (no conden­sation)

Battery life for still images approx 410 frames (with XF35mmF1.4 R lens)

Starting up period Approx. 0.7 sec., when High Perfor­mance mode set to ON

Approx. 1.3 sec., when High Perfor­mance mode set to OFF